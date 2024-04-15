Vegan Butternut Squash Ramen | Tried and True Recipes (2024)

- Dinner
- Noodles
- Recipes
- Soup
by Kylie PerrottiPosted on November 10, 2021March 1, 2024
This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details.
Jump to Recipe
Looking for a flavorful vegan ramen recipe? This vegan butternut squash ramen has a gorgeous, thick broth with bouncy ramen noodles and lots of charred veggies for a delicious weeknight dinner!
This vegan ramen recipe brings in all the best autumnal ingredients and turns them into a gorgeous, warming bowl of vegan ramen.
How to make this vegan butternut squash ramen recipe:
What you need
The foundation of this easy weeknight dinner is just a few components:
- Butternut squash broth: Leeks and butternut squash are simmered with soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, chili oil, shichimi togarashi, and coconut milk.
- Charred vegetable topping: I used mushrooms and Brussels sprouts, but feel free to get creative! Try this recipe with charred shish*to peppers, green beans, broccolini, or sugar snap peas.
- Noodles: This recipe uses ramen, but try it out with udon, soba, or even rice noodles!
How to make it
- Step 1: Make the broth. Sauté leeks and then add the butternut squash. Add the sauce ingredients–tamari, mirin, sesame oil, chili oil, maple syrup–and add minced scallion whites and water or broth. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 30 minutes until the squash is very tender.
- Step 2: Blend the broth. If you want a smooth broth, blend it up with an immersion blender! That part is totally optional though. It’s delicious either way.
- Step 3: Cook the noodles and vegetables. As the broth simmers, cook the noodles and then sauté the vegetables in a skillet until charred.
- Step 4: Serve it up! Ladle that thick, delicious broth over the noodles and pile the charred vegetables on top. It’s that easy!
Looking for more vegan recipes? Check myarchives!
If you made this recipe, please rate it and comment below! You can alsofollow meand share your creations by tagging me! I’d love to feature your #triedandtruerecipes creation on my feed.
Need a quick vegan ramen recipe? This vegan butternut squash ramen is loaded with flavor and lots of charred veggies for an easy weeknight dinner!
4.13 from 71 votes
Print Pin
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 40 minutes minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: 395kcal
Equipment
Large pot
Medium pot
Colander
Immersion blender optional
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons neutral oil divided
- 2 small leeks, white parts only, trimmed, rinsed, and thinly sliced; or use 1 yellow onion, peeled and sliced into half-moons
- 16 ounces butternut squash peeled, seeded, and cubed
- ¼ cup tamari, or soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons mirin, divided
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon chili oil more or less to taste
- 5 cups water or low-sodium vegetable broth
- 4 scallions, trimmed and minced; white and green parts kept separate
- 1 teaspoon shichimi togarashi or use crushed red pepper to taste
- 15- ounce can coconut milk
- 8 ounces mushrooms sliced or torn depending on the variety
- 8 ounces Brussels sprouts trimmed and halved
- 16 ounces fresh ramen noodles or 8 ounces dry ramen
- Salt and pepper to taste
For serving:
- Shichimi togarashi
- Chili oil
Instructions
Sauté the sliced leeks:
Heat 1 tablespoon neutral oil in a large pot. Add the leeks and cook for 3 minutes.
Sauté squash:
Add the butternut squash to the leeks and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5–6 minutes until it just begins to brown around the edges.
Simmer the broth:
Add the tamari, 2 tablespoons mirin, sesame oil, maple syrup, and chili oil and toss to coat. Add the minced scallion whites. Pour in the water or broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes until the squash is very tender. Taste and season.
Blend the broth (optional):
If you'd like a smooth broth, use an immersion blender to blend the broth until smooth and creamy. Pour in the coconut milk and shichimi togarashi and simmer for 10 minutes—taste and season to preferences.
Cook the noodles:
While the broth simmers, bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the noodles according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.
Fry the mushrooms and Brussels sprouts:
Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons neutral oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
Add the mushrooms to the skillet and cook for 4–6 minutes (depending on variety) until they brown and crisp up. Season with a pinch of salt.
Add the Brussels sprouts and continue cooking until they char and begin to soften, about 8–10 minutes depending on the size. Adjust the heat as necessary to prevent them from burning. Add a sprinkle of salt.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon mirin to deglaze the skillet. Toss to coat. Cook for 1–2 minutes. Remove from heat.
To serve:
Divide the cooked noodles between bowls and ladle the broth over the noodles. Pile the charred vegetables on top and garnish with more shichimi togarashi and a drizzle of chili oil. Finish with a sprinkle of minced scallion greens.
Nutrition
Calories: 395kcal | Carbohydrates: 62g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 12g | Sodium: 1273mg | Fiber: 8g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin C: 73mg
Tried this recipe?Mention @triedandtruerecipes or tag #triedandtruerecipes so I can feature you in my feed!