Vegan Butternut Squash Ramen | Tried and True Recipes (2024)

Looking for a flavorful vegan ramen recipe? This vegan butternut squash ramen has a gorgeous, thick broth with bouncy ramen noodles and lots of charred veggies for a delicious weeknight dinner!

This vegan ramen recipe brings in all the best autumnal ingredients and turns them into a gorgeous, warming bowl of vegan ramen.

How to make this vegan butternut squash ramen recipe:

What you need

The foundation of this easy weeknight dinner is just a few components:

Butternut squash broth: Leeks and butternut squash are simmered with soy sauce, mirin , sesame oil, chili oil, shichimi togarashi , and coconut milk.

Leeks and butternut squash are simmered with soy sauce, , sesame oil, chili oil, , and coconut milk. Charred vegetable topping: I used mushrooms and Brussels sprouts, but feel free to get creative! Try this recipe with charred shish*to peppers, green beans, broccolini, or sugar snap peas.

I used mushrooms and Brussels sprouts, but feel free to get creative! Try this recipe with charred shish*to peppers, green beans, broccolini, or sugar snap peas. Noodles: This recipe uses ramen, but try it out with udon, soba, or even rice noodles!

How to make it

Step 1: Make the broth. Sauté leeks and then add the butternut squash. Add the sauce ingredients–tamari, mirin, sesame oil, chili oil, maple syrup–and add minced scallion whites and water or broth. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 30 minutes until the squash is very tender.

Sauté leeks and then add the butternut squash. Add the sauce ingredients–tamari, mirin, sesame oil, chili oil, maple syrup–and add minced scallion whites and water or broth. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 30 minutes until the squash is very tender. Step 2: Blend the broth. If you want a smooth broth, blend it up with an immersion blender! That part is totally optional though. It’s delicious either way.

If you want a smooth broth, blend it up with an immersion blender! That part is totally optional though. It’s delicious either way. Step 3: Cook the noodles and vegetables. As the broth simmers, cook the noodles and then sauté the vegetables in a skillet until charred.

As the broth simmers, cook the noodles and then sauté the vegetables in a skillet until charred. Step 4: Serve it up! Ladle that thick, delicious broth over the noodles and pile the charred vegetables on top. It’s that easy!

