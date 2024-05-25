Vegan Cannoli Recipe - The Plant Based School (2024)

Our filling is made of vegan homemade ricotta and is sweet and creamy . The shell is every bit as bubbly, light, and crisp as the traditional ones, but without eggs, lard, or butter.

This homemade vegan Italian cannoli recipe will take you straight to Sicily, the motherland of authentic cannoli siciliani.

We make the filling with our homemade soy ricotta , which is very easy to make with 3 ingredients. The ricotta flavor is neutral and mild , perfect to be used as a filling for cannoli.

Our vegan cannoli will not disappoint . We promise. This recipe has been perfected over time to recreate the flavor and texture of authentic Sicilian cannoli.

The cannoli shells are also very simple and turn out crunchy and bubbly, and practically exactly like original cannoli shells. If you decide to make this recipe, you are in for a real treat.

Instructions

Make the cannoli shells

For this cannoli recipe, we start by making a simple dough. To do that,add flour, sugar, cacao powder, and cinnamon to a bowl and mix well with a spatula. Now add softenedvegan butter(or margarine), themarsala wine(or sweet red wine), and the water. Mix with a spatula till you have a dough ball.

Then, on a worktop,knead the dough ballfor about 5 minutes. You should have a smooth dough ball, with a soft consistency, butnot sticky. If it’s too wet and sticky, add some flour to the worktop and keep kneading until it doesn’t stick to your hands. Now you can let it rest in a bowl, covered with a plate, for 30 minutes. TIP: when resting, the gluten in the dough relaxes, making it easier for you to roll, and lighter to eat.

After 30 minutes of resting, you can start rolling the dough with a rolling pin. Dust the worktop and the rolling pin with flour to prevent the dough from sticking. While rolling, fold the doughon itself 5 to 10 times before flattening it completely. This will make the cannoli shelllighter and full of little bubbles. You shouldaim for a thin dough, of about 1 to 2 millimeters.

Now cutthe dough into squares orcircles, of the length of the cannoli tubes and wrap the cut dough around thecannoli tubes. Then wet the edges with some water before sealing the cannoli dough. Make sure the cannoli arewell sealed,or they’ll open up while frying.

Fry the cannoli shells

Before you start frying, remember that hot oil and water should never come into contact. So please be careful. Now, add the frying oil to a pot. Don’t fill the pot with oil completely, only half. The pot should be small, but big enough to comfortablyfit one cannoli plus the frying oil. Bring the oil to temperature. It should reach180°C (360°F). The best way to check if the oil has reached temperature is with athermometer. If you don’t have one, dip the tip of a wooden spoon in the oil. When it starts to bubble, the oil is ready. If the oil smokes, it means it is too hot, and it’s burning. That’s not healthy. TIP:make sure the temperature of the oil stays at around 180°C (360°F). If it’s too low, the shells will absorb oil. If it’s too high, the shells will burn.

Now you can fry the cannoli,one by one. It takes about1 minute for each cannolo.Turn them around while frying so that they cook evenly. TIP:if you see that the cannoli break away from the forms while frying, then give the next ones a squeeze with your hands to tighten them up around the forms, before dipping them in the frying oil.

When the cannoli turnlight brown, take them out of the oil, let drip the excess oil, and place them on a cooling rack on some kitchen paper. They’ll darken when cooling.

When cooled, gently remove the forms and get ready to fill up the cannoli shells. Only fill up the shellsonce they are completely cooled.

Make the cannoli filling

In a bowl, add thevegan ricotta, sugar, vegan dark chocolate drops, and a tiny bit oforangezest. Use a spatula to gently mix. Do not over-mix.

Put the ricotta cream into apastry piping bagand start filling the cannoli one by one. Fill each cannolo fromboth sides, startingfrom the middleand moving outwards, while filling.

Dip one end of the cannoli into somecrushed pistachios, and top the other end withcandied orange peel or half a candied cherry.

Arrange on a serving platter, sprinkle with powder sugar and enjoy.TIP:Use the leftover dough to make somecannoli nachos. Flatten it, then cut it into triangles, fry it, and serve it with a side of cannoli filling dip. See our variations section.