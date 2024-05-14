Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (2024)

This amazing easy vegan caramel sauce recipe is made with just 2 ingredients (plus 2 optional ingredients). It produce a delicious, creamy and sweet condiment that is dairy free, vegan, clean eating and paleo friendly.

I first got inspired to make this vegan caramel when we lived in Thailand where coconut palm sugar and coconut cream were readily available. But it can be made with a variety of granulated sugars or liquid sweeteners.