Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (2024)

by Regina | Leelalicious

Learn how to make Vegan Caramel Sauce with coconut cream. It is perfect for drizzling on desserts, adding to drinks, or for dipping. This awesome recipe is not only dairy free but can also be made without refined sugar; suitable for a clean eating diet and paleo friendly.

Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (1)

This amazing easy vegan caramel sauce recipe is made with just 2 ingredients (plus 2 optional ingredients). It produce a delicious, creamy and sweet condiment that is dairy free, vegan, clean eating and paleo friendly.

I first got inspired to make this vegan caramel when we lived in Thailand where coconut palm sugar and coconut cream were readily available. But it can be made with a variety of granulated sugars or liquid sweeteners.

Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (2)

Ingredients (& Substitutions)

  • sugar- palm sugar paste, granulated coconut sugar, or white/brown cane sugar
  • coconut cream - from a can; or scoop the cream off the top of cans of chilled full fat coconut milk
  • sea salt
  • vanilla extract - or vanilla bean paste

See recipe card for quantities.

Instructions

Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (3)

Add the sugar, coconut cream, and salt to a small saucepan.

Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (4)

Heat on medium while stirring, until the sugar is dissolved.

Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (5)

Reduce to a simmer; continue simmering for 10 to 15 minutes, or until thickened.

Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (6)

Take off heat and stir in vanilla extract. Fill sauce in an airtight container or glass jar and store it in the fridge until ready to use.

Hint: When ready to use you can warm the firmed caramel in a water bath or the microwave to return it to a pourable caramel consistency.

Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (7)

Serving Suggestions

While you may want to eat this vegan caramel sauce by the spoonful, there are several other ways you can eat it. Here are some ideas.

  • Drizzle it over ice cream - You can drizzle this luscious sauce over your favourite vegan ice cream or even vegan frozen yogurt.
  • Serve it as a dip - You can dip fresh berries and various sliced fruit into this caramel, such as bananas, melons, grapes, and pineapple.
  • Use it as a garnish - Drizzle it over an apple galette or even on top of warm brownies before serving.
  • Add it to hot chocolate - Whisk some into a mug of hot chocolate for some extra sweetness and a caramel undertone.
  • Make your oatmeal extra decadent - Make a caramel apple oatmeal for breakfast with diced apple, cinnamon, caramel, and toasted walnuts on top.

Variations

While this dairy-free caramel sauce is quite a simple combination of ingredients, you can definitely change things up if you would like a different colour or flavour.

  • Use different types of sugar - I like to use soft palm sugar paste in this recipe, but if you would like a darker caramel, feel free to use coconut sugar instead. You can also use white or brown sugar, although this will no longer be paleo. An equal amount (by weight not volume) of maple syrup can also be used.
  • Add some cinnamon - Adding a cinnamon stick to the sauce as it thickens will infuse it with a light cinnamon fragrance that will make it pair well with apple and fall desserts.
  • Add some citrus zest - Stir this in at the end for a brightening flavor. Orange zest works particularly well here.
  • Make a salted caramel sauce - If you love the taste of salted caramel, simply increase the salt so that it is more to your liking.
Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (8)

Storage

To store the vegan caramel, you can pour it into an airtight container and let it cool before refrigerating it. It should stay fresh in the fridge for at least 2 weeks.

Alternatively, if you would like to store it for a little longer, you can freeze it for around 3 months.

Top Tips

  • Keep a watchful eye on the caramel to ensure it doesn't boil over. Simply bring it to a boil briefly and then reduce the heat so it gently simmers until thickened.
  • If you aren't sure if the sauce is thick enough, place a spoonful on a saucer or small plate, and place it in the freezer for a couple of minutes to see if it thickens. If it doesn't seem thick enough, you can simmer the sauce for a little longer.
Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (9)

FAQ

What brand of coconut cream should I use in this vegan caramel recipe?


I always bought Aroy-d coconut cream in Thailand when I was first developing this coconut cream caramel recipe. It contains nothing but coconut and water – no preservatives or thickeners - which is wonderful. However, feel free to use whatever coconut cream you can find.

Can I replace coconut cream with coconut milk in this vegan caramel recipe?

Yes, if you can't find coconut cream in your local grocery store, you can use coconut milk as well. However, you will want to use two cans of coconut milk, chill them for at least 1 day, and then scoop out the thickened cream from the top of each can to use in the recipe instead.

Where can I buy Aroy-d coconut cream?


If you can't find Aroy-d coconut cream in your local grocery store, you can purchase it on Amazon! However, your grocery store will likely have other brands that would work and be just as good!

How should I warm up refrigerated vegan caramel sauce?


During storage, your vegan caramel sauce will harden and will no longer be pourable. However, to return it to a pourable consistency, you can simply place it into a bowl and set it over a pot of simmering water to gently loosen it. Alternatively, you can place it in a microwave-safe container and heat it at 20 to 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until it is the right consistency.

Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (14)

Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe

4.96 from 23 votes

Learn how to make delicious Vegan Caramel Sauce with coconut cream. It is perfect for drizzling on desserts, in drinks, or for dipping. This awesome recipe is not only dairy-free but can also be made without refined sugar so it is clean eating and paleo friendly.

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Recipe

Prep Time 3 minutes mins

Cook Time 10 minutes mins

Total Time 13 minutes mins

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Servings 24 servings (1 tablespoon each)

Calories 66 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar see notes*
  • 1 cup coconut cream
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt
  • 1-2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions

  • Place sugar, coconut cream, and salt in a small sauce pan. Heat slowly while stirring to dissolve the coconut sugar.

    1 cup sugar, 1 cup coconut cream, ¼ teaspoon sea salt

  • Once mixture is boiling, reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 10-15 minutes. The sauce will thicken further as it cools.

  • To test the consistency, I take the saucepan off the heat, spread a little sauce on a saucer (or similar) and place in the freezer for a few minutes. If the caramel doesn’t thicken (enough), I simmer the sauce for a little longer.

  • Stir vanilla extract into finished caramel sauce. Fill into an airtight container.

    1-2 teaspoons vanilla extract

  • The caramel sauce may harden as it cools. To make it pourable or dippable again, warm it a little in a water bath or in the microwave.

Notes

*I used soft palm sugar paste, that you'll find in Asia/Asian markets. Granulated coconut sugar works as well, but will produce a darker caramel sauce.
You can also use white or brown cane sugar, but it won't be paleo then.

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Reply

  1. Mary M

    Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (16)
    I don't care for a caramel sauce. I want caramel candy like I ate as a child before knowing I was allergic to milk and soy. Can I use this to make a bite sized candy instead?

    Reply

    • Regina | Leelalicious

      Hey Mary, yes I think it should work just fine as caramel candy too. You'll just have to keep cooking it longer until it reaches firm ball stage (about 240-245F on a candy thermometer) or test it the old fashioned way: Drop a spoonful of hot caramel sauce into a cup of ice water. If you can mold it, with your fingers, it feels firm and pliable, but still slightly sticky, it is ready. Pour into a parchment lined pan and chill until hardened.
      Cut into small pieces and wrap in wax paper, if desired.

      Reply

  2. Chiemi

    Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (17)
    Mine came out fantastic! Thick, rich and delicious! I used the unrefined coconut sugar, so, mine is really dark. Fine by me! Thank you very much for this wonderful recipe that’s super easy to make!

    Reply

    • Jennifer @ Leelalicious

      Hi Chiemi! I'm so glad you had wonderful results with this recipe. 🙂

      Reply

  3. Marissa

    Can you use maple syrup in steamed of the sugar for this recipe?

    Reply

  4. Cathleen

    Can one use coconut milk, but save the liquid part, in a can if we can’t find coconut cream?

    Reply

    • Regina | Leelalicious

      Yes you can separate the cream from a can of coconut milk by storing in the fridge

      Reply

  5. Tiffany

    Hi!! I made this for my neighbors and they loved it!
    She asked if this needs to be refrigerated?

    Also, would I be able to use coconut milk in place of the coconut cream??

    Thank you again

    Reply

    • Regina | Leelalicious

      The high sugar ratio should serve as preservative, but I still keep it in the fridge for longer term. Coconut milk should work. Either separate out the cream by storing in the fridge and using just the thick creamy part. If not, you just may need to simmer longer until more of the water in the coconut milk evaporates

      Reply

      • Taylor

        Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (18)
        Do if you refrigerate it does it separate due to the coconut cream? I’ve had this issue in the past with other recipes separating once it hit the fridge and I put it in my coffee creating a interesting texture and clumps.

        Reply

        • Regina | Leelalicious

          Because the coconut oil part of coconut cream is solid when chilled, no separation should happen. It may occur however at warm room temperature where coconut oil is liquid.

          Reply

  6. Blanca Hdz

    Hi there. Could I use this to make salted caramel candies ? I’ve been looking for a good vegan recipe and this seems so easy.

    Reply

    • Regina | Leelalicious

      I am not entirely sure. I have never made caramel candies - vegan or regular. Maybe if you cooked it even longer. Or looked up a method for caramel candies and applied it to this recipe?

      Reply

      • Chiemi

        Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (19)
        Just wanted to let you know that it CAN become salted caramel candies if you keep cooking longer, reducing the liquid, and refrigerate it afterwards. It is quite rich and delicious that way also! I recommend sprinkling a little coarse sea salt on top. 🙂
        Thank you very much again, Regina!

        Reply

        • Jennifer @ Leelalicious

          Hi Chiemi, that tip sounds wonderful! Thanks for letting us know! 🙂

          Reply

  7. Jeena j

    Will this work as a filling for chocolates?

    Reply

    • Regina | Leelalicious

      This is more of a sauce at room temperature. Maybe if you keep the chocolates refrigerated it might work. Or reduce the sauce longer to make it thicker

      Reply

      • Chiemi

        Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (20)
        I actually used it as a filling for my homemade chocolates, and it worked out perfectly. I kept cooking to make it thicker. Just FYI, if you are using this to fill a chocolate, I think it works better if you use less sugar/sweetener in your chocolate. You’ll be able to taste the salted caramel better that way.
        Regina, thank you again for this versatile recipe! 🙂

        Reply

        • Jennifer @ Leelalicious

          That sounds delicious! It is so wonderful you found a way to use this in chocolates.

          Reply

  8. Amber

    Hi! I tried this recipe but used a can of coconut milk instead of cream because I guess I misread what I was supposed to use. It still turned out okay (though I had to boil it for closer to 45 minutes), but I put it in the fridge and now there’s a thick white film on top- feels like hardened grease, so must be coconut oil. Underneath the hardened grease is the caramel sauce though.. which tastes wonderful.. but I’m not sure if I should throw out the oil layer or try to heat it back up and mix it in.

    Reply

    • Regina | Leelalicious

      It sounds like the coconut oil separated out from the milk. It floated to the top and hardened in the fridge. You might be able to stir it back in once when reheating the caramel. Or trying to scrape it off the top while hardened should work too. I don't usually refrigerate this caramel sauce, though. Because of its high sugar content it is safe to store at room temperature.

      Reply

  9. titina

    Hi, I cooked it as per instruction but it didn't came up creamy It is sandy look like. What did I did wrong and how can I fix it

    thank you

    Reply

    • Regina

      Oh no, I am sorry to hear this caramel sauce didn't turn out for you. Did the sugar get burnt by any chance? Or maybe it didn't dissolve all the way? These are the only 2 scenarios I can imagine that might cause a grainy texture.

      Reply

  10. Lisa R Phillips

    My son is deployed with the Air Force. I would love to send him this, as he is vegan, but not sure it will make the trip! Does it need to be refrigerated?

    Reply

    • Regina

      I did refrigerate my leftovers but I am not sure if it necessary. There is a lot of sugar in here that should preserve the rest of the ingredients for a while

      Reply

  11. Maryjane

    Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (21)
    This recipe is so good i think! I used coconut milk ( friged 1 day then opened upside down & drained the water out by canopening half the lid & tipping it so the water can come all out into a bowl) & for the sweetener i used sweet leaf stevia/inulin mix! I had to just use 2tbs(or less for a less sweet version) instead of the full amount of sweetener. This worked out great, intell I burnt it by trying to simmer it to long 🙁 I'll try again tho 🙂 thank you

    Reply

    • Regina

      Never thought to make a sugar-free version. Let me know if you have any success

      Reply

  12. Leslie

    Is this really only 0.2g of sugar per serving? If so, wow.

    Reply

  13. ANgela

    Can’t wait to try and viewing another comment I’m gonna try using canned coconut milk(put in fridge to separate or try to be careful and mix the can lol) thank you for the Recipe

    Reply

  14. Melinda Waite

    Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (22)
    I love this sauce. I am on the AIP diet and I am missing hard candy, could I cook this to a hard stage to make some?

    Reply

    • Regina

      I haven't tried it, but would love to hear if you try it

      Reply

  15. Lauren

    Would it still work if you used refined or brown sugar?

    Reply

    • Regina

      I find coconut sugar has a caramel-like flavor and it also give the sauce the caramel-color. It will totally work with other sugars too, but especially when using refined white sugar it probably won't have that much of a brown color.

      Reply

      • ROCHELLE STEWART

        Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (23)
        Yeah I used white sugar, no color hardly, but a fantastic taste!!!

        Reply

  16. Caitlin

    Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (24)
    This is AMAZING and so easy. I was looking for a vegan caramel to drizzle over some cupcakes and this will work wonderfully. Thank you!

    Reply

    • Regina

      Awesome! Very glad I could help. Caramel cupcake drizzle sounds amazing

      Reply

  17. Bonnie Kaleikini

    Could this recipe be doubled, tripled? I'm thinking I could give these gifts to co-workers?

    Reply

    • Regina

      Absolutely! And I wish you were my co-worker

      Reply

  18. Alison

    Curiously I live in HoiAn and was living here when you were here - and have a young daughter with me. That aside, recipe looks fab but were you using those brands here? I've never seen any of them here. If you were, can you tell me where you bought them? Thanks!

    Reply

    • Regina

      Hi Alison, how are things in Hoi An these days? We always think back of our time there very fondly. I developed this recipe while we lived in Thailand still (but only got to posting once we arrived in Hoi An). I also made it in Vietnam but not with these brands. I remember buying coconut cream in larger cans in the grocery shop near the market and coconut sugar in solid blocks (semi-spheres) at the market. Once grated those had the same creamy consistency as coconut sugar paste from Thailand (thanks to the humidity 😀 )

      Reply

  19. Demeter | Beaming Baker

    Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (25)
    I love pouring caramel sauce over everything. Your recipe is so amazingly versatile! Love it!

    Reply

    • Regina

      Oh I am the same. When I make this it goes on everything!

      Reply

  20. Chrisy

    Vegan Caramel Sauce Recipe » LeelaLicious (26)
    Caramel sauce is my weakness! Can't wait to try your version 😀

    Reply

    • Regina

      It's soo good over everything!

      Reply

  21. Jenna

    Is coconut cream the same as coconut butter? Can they be interchanged?

    Reply

    • Regina

      They are different products and I don't think they can be interchanged in this recipe. Coconut butter is made by blending dried shredded coconut so has all the fiber still in it. I think it would thicken this sauce way too much

      Reply

  22. Letty

    Hi. Can the sugar be replaced with another sweetener, like erythritol?

    Reply

    • Regina

      I don't have experience with erythritol, so I couldn't say sorry

      Reply

  23. chris 06

    J'ai beaucoup apprécié cette friandise( sur des gaufres). Merci et bisous Chris 06

    Reply

    • Regina

      vous êtes les bienvenus 😉

      Reply

  24. Renee

    Oh my goodness I can't believe how amazing this looks! I feel like heading to the store right now! Definitely going to have to find a way to incorporate this into my recipes!

    Reply

    • Regina

      Thanks Renee! It's really great caramel sauce. I love it on ice cream, drizzled on mug cakes, etc.

      Reply

  25. Alison

    Hi! so I can use coconut milk in place of the cream? Or do I have to separate it first?

    Thanks!

    Reply

    • Regina

      If you can, I'd separate the cream from the coconut milk. But it also works with coconut milk, you just may have to cook the caramel longer to get to desired consistency.

      Reply

  26. Christina

    Can any extra be saved? If so, would you save it in the refrigerator or pantry in an airtight container?

    Reply

    • Regina

      Hi Christina, I store leftovers in a small mason jar in the fridge. It's probably best within the first week. After that I had the palm sugar start to crystalize, which can probably be resolved by reheating though.

      Reply

  27. Rebecca @ Strength and Sunshine

    So lovely! I think I'd top some pancakes with this!

    Reply

    • Regina

      Oh yes, that sounds amazing!

      Reply

