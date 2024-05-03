Vegan Chickpea Curry Recipe | Solluna by Kimberly Snyder (2024)

We all want warming, hearty foods sometimes, and most especially when it’s chilly willy outside! Comfort foods are kinda like a great hug, warming us up from the inside out. Well I have a great new recipe for you that will do just that, and it’s my Vegan ChickpeaCurry Recipe. It will provide you with loads of minerals, protein and fiber to nourish you as it “hugs” you with every yummy bite! :)
Chickpeas
I used to not eat chickpeas very often, due to the combination of starch and protein—which can be a bit of a gassy situation and heavier for digestion. But I have found that with proper rinsing and soaking, you can cut down on this and work them into your diet occasionally. Chickpeas can be good to add into your diet in moderation- especially the times when your body will want some heavier foods.
Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals. And since these little guys are heartier, they are a great high protein meat replacement that won’t weigh your body down or leave the acidic by-products upon digestion that animal proteins do. This is one of the many reasons I am plant-based- cleaner food, cleaner body! You don’t have to be 100% one way if that doesn’t suit you right now – but it’s good to keep in mind and work in more plant-based meals overall for your own health and beauty benefits.
Note: if buying pre-cooked chickpeas, please try to source a carton vs. a can. This is to avoid the BPA (shortened from bisphenol-a), which is a chemical used to coat the lining of cans and many plastic products.
Curry
Curry is a dish generally limited to those that are prepared in a sauce. A common feature of curry is it’s use of complex combinations of spices or herbs (which may also include fresh or dried hot chillies).
What’s interesting about curry is there are many varieties of dishes that fall under the generic name ‘curries’. For instance,in traditional cuisines, it is a matter of national or regional cultural tradition, religious practice, and even, to some extent, family preference, on which selection of spices are used for each dish.
I think this makes it a bit more personal, which allows all you Beauties to get a little creative yourself with what spices you choose to use, and also which vegetables to toss into the mix. Our version in this recipe is vegetarian/vegan.
Traditionally, spices used are both whole and ground (cooked or raw), and are added at different times during the cooking process to produce different results. Some of the main spices found in most curry powders of the Indian subcontinent are turmeric, coriander, cumin, but again, get creative and try adding other spices according to your taste.
What I think is fun too, is that curries can be made ‘dry’ or ‘wet’. Dry curries are, of course, cooked with very little liquid (allowing it to evaporate and leaving the other ingredients coated with the spice mixture), while wet curries contain a sauce or gravy based on preference ( coconut milk, coconut cream—even legume purée, veggie broth or plain ole water are Beauty Detox options).
Based on the ingredients found in this recipe, let me know if think you this is a dry or wet curry!
Prepare ingredients.
In a medium saucepan heat coconut oil. Add ginger, curry powder, cinnamon, coriander, and turmeric and cook for 2 minutes stirring constantly until fragrant.
Add coconut milk and whisk vigorously to incorporate.
Add chickpeas, bell peppers, and broccoli and simmer for 10 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper to taste.
When ready to serve, add spinach and cilantro.
Toss to incorporate.
Serve over germinated brown rice (rice either soaked overnight before you cook it or already germinated when you buy it). Enjoy!
I don’t know about you, but I love holding a big bowl of food in my hands, especially when it’s not only tasty but nutritious. Give this recipe a try, and let me know if you too feel internally “hugged” by this straight- up plant comfort food.
See full recipe below…
Vegan Chickpea Curry Recipe
Kimberly Snyder
5 from 3 votes
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 25 minutes mins
Servings 2 large servings
Ingredients
- 1 Tbs. coconut oil
- 1 inch piece fresh ginger peeled and grated
- 1 tsp. curry powder
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground coriander
- 1/2 tsp. Turmeric
- 1 ½ cups coconut milk
- 15- oz. cooked chickpeas drained and rinsed (if buying pre-cooked, please try to source a
- carton vs. a can)
- 2 small red bell peppers seeded and thinly sliced
- ½ cup chopped broccoli
- Sea salt to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
- ½ cup spinach
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro plus more for serving
- 1 cup germinated brown rice
Instructions
In a medium saucepan heat coconut oil. Add ginger, curry powder, cinnamon, coriander, and turmeric and cook for 2 minutes stirring constantly until fragrant.
Add coconut milk and whisk vigorously to incorporate.
Add chickpeas, bell peppers, and broccoli and simmer for 10 minutes.
Taste and season with salt and pepper to taste.
When ready to serve add spinach and cilantro and toss to incorporate.
Serve over germinated brown rice.
8 Comments
Trishon December 29, 2016 at 4:29 pm
I love making curries, so thank you for the new recipe. Do you recommend canned or carton coconut milk? Also, lite or full fat (if canned)?
Katieon January 10, 2017 at 6:57 am
This sounds like exactly what my body needs on cold winter days like these! I also would like to know what type of coconut milk to use. If canned, would carton coconut milk be ok?
Kimberly Snyderon January 11, 2017 at 5:19 am
Hi Katie and thanks for checking out my recipe. Coconut milk in cartons is best but if not, just make sure it’s organic when possible. Let me know if you try this and what you think. Sending lots of love! ;)
Catherineon August 5, 2021 at 11:11 am
I really enjoyed your recipe for curry today! Sooo tasty! And healthy ! Thank you 😉
Steffieon December 8, 2020 at 1:43 pm
I love this recipe!! I’m still perfecting my cooking skills but when you really need to feel fully nourished this bowl is so satisfying! It’s spicy but not hot. Perfect for a chilly day to warm you up from the inside out :)
XO
Kimberly Snyderon December 9, 2020 at 6:10 am
So happy to hear you’ve tried this recipe and you’re loving it Steffie! Keep up the great work. Sending you so much love and continued support! Xo
Jamesand Nzingha Manuelon January 31, 2023 at 11:02 am
I really enjoyed preparing this dish for my husband & me.
WE THANK YOU!!!!! yummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmy.
Today in the city of Detroit, a very cold day.
Kimberly Snyderon January 31, 2023 at 11:55 am
Thank you love, so happy to hear it’s keeping you both warm in the Detroit weather, brrr! It’s one of my favs! Lots of love to you both! Xo
