Vegan Chickpea Curry Recipe | Solluna by Kimberly Snyder (2024)

We all want warming, hearty foods sometimes, and most especially when it’s chilly willy outside! Comfort foods are kinda like a great hug, warming us up from the inside out. Well I have a great new recipe for you that will do just that, and it’s my Vegan ChickpeaCurry Recipe. It will provide you with loads of minerals, protein and fiber to nourish you as it “hugs” you with every yummy bite! :)

Chickpeas

I used to not eat chickpeas very often, due to the combination of starch and protein—which can be a bit of a gassy situation and heavier for digestion. But I have found that with proper rinsing and soaking, you can cut down on this and work them into your diet occasionally. Chickpeas can be good to add into your diet in moderation- especially the times when your body will want some heavier foods.

Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals. And since these little guys are heartier, they are a great high protein meat replacement that won’t weigh your body down or leave the acidic by-products upon digestion that animal proteins do. This is one of the many reasons I am plant-based- cleaner food, cleaner body! You don’t have to be 100% one way if that doesn’t suit you right now – but it’s good to keep in mind and work in more plant-based meals overall for your own health and beauty benefits.

Note: if buying pre-cooked chickpeas, please try to source a carton vs. a can. This is to avoid the BPA (shortened from bisphenol-a), which is a chemical used to coat the lining of cans and many plastic products.

Curry

Curry is a dish generally limited to those that are prepared in a sauce. A common feature of curry is it’s use of complex combinations of spices or herbs (which may also include fresh or dried hot chillies).

What’s interesting about curry is there are many varieties of dishes that fall under the generic name ‘curries’. For instance,in traditional cuisines, it is a matter of national or regional cultural tradition, religious practice, and even, to some extent, family preference, on which selection of spices are used for each dish.

I think this makes it a bit more personal, which allows all you Beauties to get a little creative yourself with what spices you choose to use, and also which vegetables to toss into the mix. Our version in this recipe is vegetarian/vegan.

Traditionally, spices used are both whole and ground (cooked or raw), and are added at different times during the cooking process to produce different results. Some of the main spices found in most curry powders of the Indian subcontinent are turmeric, coriander, cumin, but again, get creative and try adding other spices according to your taste.

What I think is fun too, is that curries can be made ‘dry’ or ‘wet’. Dry curries are, of course, cooked with very little liquid (allowing it to evaporate and leaving the other ingredients coated with the spice mixture), while wet curries contain a sauce or gravy based on preference ( coconut milk, coconut cream—even legume purée, veggie broth or plain ole water are Beauty Detox options).

Based on the ingredients found in this recipe, let me know if think you this is a dry or wet curry!

Prepare ingredients.

In a medium saucepan heat coconut oil. Add ginger, curry powder, cinnamon, coriander, and turmeric and cook for 2 minutes stirring constantly until fragrant.

Add coconut milk and whisk vigorously to incorporate.

Add chickpeas, bell peppers, and broccoli and simmer for 10 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper to taste.

When ready to serve, add spinach and cilantro.

Serve over germinated brown rice (rice either soaked overnight before you cook it or already germinated when you buy it). Enjoy!

I don’t know about you, but I love holding a big bowl of food in my hands, especially when it’s not only tasty but nutritious. Give this recipe a try, and let me know if you too feel internally “hugged” by this straight- up plant comfort food.

Vegan Chickpea Curry Recipe Kimberly Snyder 5 from 3 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Servings 2 large servings Ingredients 1 Tbs. coconut oil

1 inch piece fresh ginger peeled and grated

1 tsp. curry powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground coriander

1/2 tsp. Turmeric

1 ½ cups coconut milk

15- oz. cooked chickpeas drained and rinsed (if buying pre-cooked, please try to source a

carton vs. a can)

2 small red bell peppers seeded and thinly sliced

½ cup chopped broccoli

Sea salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ cup spinach

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro plus more for serving

1 cup germinated brown rice Instructions In a medium saucepan heat coconut oil. Add ginger, curry powder, cinnamon, coriander, and turmeric and cook for 2 minutes stirring constantly until fragrant.

Add coconut milk and whisk vigorously to incorporate.

Add chickpeas, bell peppers, and broccoli and simmer for 10 minutes.

Taste and season with salt and pepper to taste.

When ready to serve add spinach and cilantro and toss to incorporate.

