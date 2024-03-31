Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (2024)

By Khushboo 11 Comments
Jump to the recipe
This shop has been compensated by Collective Bias, Inc. and LA MORENA® . All opinions are mine alone. #VivaLaMorena #CollectiveBias
Heart warming and comforting Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry made with seasonal veggies, tofu andLA MORENA® Chipotle Peppers in Adobo. Ready from pan to table under 30 minutes. It’s VEGAN and GLUTEN – FREE .
If you have been following my recipes you know how much I love fusion cooking. I always believe that there are no rules to cooking and mixing stuff. At the end of the day it has to be downright delicious .
ThisVegan Chipotle Jungle curry is an exciting fusion of Thai and Mexican flavors. Plus it’s loaded with fresh vegetables and tofu . If you are looking to add more veggies in your diet in a delicious way then you will definitely love this curry.
I would say this curry is a complete package where healthy meets delicious with explosion of texture and flavors.
Fusion sounds interesting , tell me more about it!
Jungle curry is actually a spicy Thai curry loaded with veggies , meat without addition of coconut milk. It’s kicked up with Thai spices and herbs.
Here I have changed things up. To make it more exciting I have given this curry a Mexican touch using Mexican peppers , cilantro , cumin and tomato puree and a touch of lemon plus Mexican oregano. I have used some soy sauce for an Asian feel giving it a balanced Fusion.
Along with the assorted seasonal veggies I have added tofu as protein which keeps this curry healthy and meatless .
Speaking of peppers I would love to share with you one of my must have’s in the pantry and the star of this recipe. Say hello to the gorgeous LA MORENA® Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce. These authentic Mexican Peppers makes it so easy to add flavor and kick to any dish . And it also imparts a beautiful color which is so important for curries. What I liked about LA MORENA® products is that they are made with natural high quality ingredients , no preservatives.
Given below is a step by step pictorial followed by the recipe , notes and substitution . Hope you will add this curry to your menu for a satisfying and healthy meatless meal for a simple weeknight dinner or any special occasion especially for Lent.
A delicious fiery curry ready in minutes.
Yum Yum!!!!
Liked this recipe?Do give it a star rating in the comments !
Print recipe
5 from 6 votes
Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry
A heart warming curry loaded with veggies and tofu with a kick of Mexican flavor. Vegan & Gluten Free
Course Dinner, Lunch
Cuisine Fusion, Mexican, Thai
Prep Time 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time 10 minutes minutes
Total Time 25 minutes minutes
Adjustable Servings -6
Author Khushboo
Ingredients
- ½ cup chopped onions
- 10 asparagus stems end trimmed and chopped
- 1 zucchini sliced
- 1 carrot sliced
- 1 cup sliced bell peppers
- 3 mini radishes thinly sliced
- 4 oz / ½ cup firm tofu cut into blocks or triangles steamed
- To blend into paste
- 2 count peppers from LA MORENA® Chipotle Peppers in Adobo sauce plus 2 teaspoon sauce
- 2 medium sized tomatoes chopped
- ½ “ ginger chopped
- 3 cloves of garlic peeled
- For the sauce
- 1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 2 teaspoon crushed dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon raw sugar/ agave or sweetener of your choice
- 2 teaspoon lemon juice optional
- ¼ - ½ cup water to adjust the consistency
- Salt to taste
- Couple of twists of pepper
- Fistful of chopped fresh cilantro / coriander
Instructions
Press tofu by putting some heavy weight on it to take out as much water as possible.
Meantime blend the tomatoes , ginger , garlic and Chipotle peppers in Adobo sauce until a smooth paste.
Mix all ingredients called for the sauce with ¼ cup of water initially.
Heat up oil in a wok / pan on medium heat.
Once warm add in the chopped onions and a little sprinkle of salt .
Saute for a minute.
Now add in the asparagus and give it a quick mix.
Cook it covered for 2 minutes stirring occasionally .
Add in the carrots and peppers.
Cook for additional 2 minutes.
Now add in the blended puree and the sauce mixture.
Cook covered for 2 minutes .
Add in the zucchini and radish , cook for 1 minute.
Taste test and adjust seasoning if needed.
Add in the steamed tofu and cilantro .
Give it a quick mix .
You may add more water to adjust to desired consistency.
Serve it warm with a side of your choice of grain or rice.
Notes
This curry pairs well with rice, barley ,quinoa or noodles .
This recipe spice level is 3 on 5 , 5 being the hottest .
You may pan fry tofu and add.
You may use fresh veggies of your choice like broccoli, cauliflower , snap peas, green beans , bok choy etc.
Store leftover Chipotle Peppers in Adobo sauce in an airtight container in the fridge until next use.
Nutrition
Serving: 6g
Tried this recipe?Click photo & send it @carveyourcraving or tag #carveyourcraving on Facebook or Instagram to be featured!
I stocked up LA MORENA® Chipotle Peppers in Adobo on my recent grocery shopping at Walmart on Hispanic Foods isle.
It is available in 7 oz as well as 13 oz cans. Don’t forget to checkout other authentic Mexican products that LA MORENA® has to offer.
For more recipe ideas and inspiration follow LA MORENA® here. Get social with them here.
Pin this for future.
Never miss a recipe . If you like being here do subscribe to my blog.
Make sure you have us in your contact list so that the recipe does not land in spam folder.
Carveyourcraving(at)outlook(dot)com .
Are we friends yet . Let’s connect on-
Facebook| Instagram | Pintrest | Twitter
Happy cooking!
Do share it with the world!
IF SHARING ,PLEASE LINK BACK TO THE POST AS REPRODUCING, DISTRIBUTING OR COPYING PICTURES OR TEXT/ RECIPES THAT BELONG TO CARVE YOUR CRAVING IS A COPYRIGHT VIOLATION. YOU CAN ALWAYS LINK BACK TO THE WEBSITE.
Thanks for stopping by.