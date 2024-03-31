Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (2024)

By Khushboo 11 Comments

This shop has been compensated by Collective Bias, Inc. and LA MORENA® . All opinions are mine alone. #VivaLaMorena #CollectiveBias

Heart warming and comforting Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry made with seasonal veggies, tofu andLA MORENA® Chipotle Peppers in Adobo. Ready from pan to table under 30 minutes. It’s VEGAN and GLUTEN – FREE .

Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (1)

If you have been following my recipes you know how much I love fusion cooking. I always believe that there are no rules to cooking and mixing stuff. At the end of the day it has to be downright delicious .

Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (2)

ThisVegan Chipotle Jungle curry is an exciting fusion of Thai and Mexican flavors. Plus it’s loaded with fresh vegetables and tofu . If you are looking to add more veggies in your diet in a delicious way then you will definitely love this curry.

I would say this curry is a complete package where healthy meets delicious with explosion of texture and flavors.

Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (3)

Fusion sounds interesting , tell me more about it!

Jungle curry is actually a spicy Thai curry loaded with veggies , meat without addition of coconut milk. It’s kicked up with Thai spices and herbs.

Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (4)

Here I have changed things up. To make it more exciting I have given this curry a Mexican touch using Mexican peppers , cilantro , cumin and tomato puree and a touch of lemon plus Mexican oregano. I have used some soy sauce for an Asian feel giving it a balanced Fusion.

Along with the assorted seasonal veggies I have added tofu as protein which keeps this curry healthy and meatless .

Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (5)

Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (6)Speaking of peppers I would love to share with you one of my must have’s in the pantry and the star of this recipe. Say hello to the gorgeous LA MORENA® Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce. These authentic Mexican Peppers makes it so easy to add flavor and kick to any dish . And it also imparts a beautiful color which is so important for curries. What I liked about LA MORENA® products is that they are made with natural high quality ingredients , no preservatives.

Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (7)

Given below is a step by step pictorial followed by the recipe , notes and substitution . Hope you will add this curry to your menu for a satisfying and healthy meatless meal for a simple weeknight dinner or any special occasion especially for Lent.

Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (8)A delicious fiery curry ready in minutes.

Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (9)

Yum Yum!!!!

Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (10)

Liked this recipe?Do give it a star rating in the comments !

Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (11)

5 from 6 votes

Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry

A heart warming curry loaded with veggies and tofu with a kick of Mexican flavor. Vegan & Gluten Free

Course Dinner, Lunch

Cuisine Fusion, Mexican, Thai

Prep Time 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time 10 minutes minutes

Total Time 25 minutes minutes

Adjustable Servings -6

Author Khushboo

Ingredients

  • ½ cup chopped onions
  • 10 asparagus stems end trimmed and chopped
  • 1 zucchini sliced
  • 1 carrot sliced
  • 1 cup sliced bell peppers
  • 3 mini radishes thinly sliced
  • 4 oz / ½ cup firm tofu cut into blocks or triangles steamed
  • To blend into paste
  • 2 count peppers from LA MORENA® Chipotle Peppers in Adobo sauce plus 2 teaspoon sauce
  • 2 medium sized tomatoes chopped
  • ½ “ ginger chopped
  • 3 cloves of garlic peeled
  • For the sauce
  • 1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
  • 2 teaspoon crushed dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon raw sugar/ agave or sweetener of your choice
  • 2 teaspoon lemon juice optional
  • ¼ - ½ cup water to adjust the consistency
  • Salt to taste
  • Couple of twists of pepper
  • Fistful of chopped fresh cilantro / coriander

Instructions

  • Press tofu by putting some heavy weight on it to take out as much water as possible.

  • Meantime blend the tomatoes , ginger , garlic and Chipotle peppers in Adobo sauce until a smooth paste.

  • Mix all ingredients called for the sauce with ¼ cup of water initially.

  • Heat up oil in a wok / pan on medium heat.

  • Once warm add in the chopped onions and a little sprinkle of salt .

  • Saute for a minute.

  • Now add in the asparagus and give it a quick mix.

  • Cook it covered for 2 minutes stirring occasionally .

  • Add in the carrots and peppers.

  • Cook for additional 2 minutes.

  • Now add in the blended puree and the sauce mixture.

  • Cook covered for 2 minutes .

  • Add in the zucchini and radish , cook for 1 minute.

  • Taste test and adjust seasoning if needed.

  • Add in the steamed tofu and cilantro .

  • Give it a quick mix .

  • You may add more water to adjust to desired consistency.

  • Serve it warm with a side of your choice of grain or rice.

Notes

This curry pairs well with rice, barley ,quinoa or noodles .
This recipe spice level is 3 on 5 , 5 being the hottest .
You may pan fry tofu and add.
You may use fresh veggies of your choice like broccoli, cauliflower , snap peas, green beans , bok choy etc.
Store leftover Chipotle Peppers in Adobo sauce in an airtight container in the fridge until next use.

Nutrition

Serving: 6g

