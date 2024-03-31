Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipes (2024)

Jump to the recipe

Heart warming and comforting Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry made with seasonal veggies, tofu andLA MORENA® Chipotle Peppers in Adobo. Ready from pan to table under 30 minutes. It’s VEGAN and GLUTEN – FREE .

If you have been following my recipes you know how much I love fusion cooking. I always believe that there are no rules to cooking and mixing stuff. At the end of the day it has to be downright delicious .

ThisVegan Chipotle Jungle curry is an exciting fusion of Thai and Mexican flavors. Plus it’s loaded with fresh vegetables and tofu . If you are looking to add more veggies in your diet in a delicious way then you will definitely love this curry.

I would say this curry is a complete package where healthy meets delicious with explosion of texture and flavors.

Fusion sounds interesting , tell me more about it!

Jungle curry is actually a spicy Thai curry loaded with veggies , meat without addition of coconut milk. It’s kicked up with Thai spices and herbs.

Here I have changed things up. To make it more exciting I have given this curry a Mexican touch using Mexican peppers , cilantro , cumin and tomato puree and a touch of lemon plus Mexican oregano. I have used some soy sauce for an Asian feel giving it a balanced Fusion.

Along with the assorted seasonal veggies I have added tofu as protein which keeps this curry healthy and meatless .

Speaking of peppers I would love to share with you one of my must have’s in the pantry and the star of this recipe. Say hello to the gorgeous LA MORENA® Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce. These authentic Mexican Peppers makes it so easy to add flavor and kick to any dish . And it also imparts a beautiful color which is so important for curries. What I liked about LA MORENA® products is that they are made with natural high quality ingredients , no preservatives.

Given below is a step by step pictorial followed by the recipe , notes and substitution . Hope you will add this curry to your menu for a satisfying and healthy meatless meal for a simple weeknight dinner or any special occasion especially for Lent.

A delicious fiery curry ready in minutes.

Yum Yum!!!!

Liked this recipe?Do give it a star rating in the comments ! Print recipe 5 from 6 votes Vegan Chipotle Jungle curry A heart warming curry loaded with veggies and tofu with a kick of Mexican flavor. Vegan & Gluten Free Course Dinner, Lunch Cuisine Fusion, Mexican, Thai Prep Time 15 minutes minutes Cook Time 10 minutes minutes Total Time 25 minutes minutes Adjustable Servings -6 See Also Bestever 10 minutes Crispy Tofu Recipe - My Dainty Kitchen Author Khushboo Ingredients ½ cup chopped onions

10 asparagus stems end trimmed and chopped

1 zucchini sliced

1 carrot sliced

1 cup sliced bell peppers

3 mini radishes thinly sliced

4 oz / ½ cup firm tofu cut into blocks or triangles steamed

To blend into paste

2 count peppers from LA MORENA® Chipotle Peppers in Adobo sauce plus 2 teaspoon sauce

2 medium sized tomatoes chopped

½ “ ginger chopped

3 cloves of garlic peeled

For the sauce

1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon cumin powder

2 teaspoon crushed dried oregano

1 teaspoon raw sugar/ agave or sweetener of your choice

2 teaspoon lemon juice optional

¼ - ½ cup water to adjust the consistency

Salt to taste

Couple of twists of pepper

Fistful of chopped fresh cilantro / coriander Instructions Press tofu by putting some heavy weight on it to take out as much water as possible.

Meantime blend the tomatoes , ginger , garlic and Chipotle peppers in Adobo sauce until a smooth paste.

Mix all ingredients called for the sauce with ¼ cup of water initially.

Heat up oil in a wok / pan on medium heat.

Once warm add in the chopped onions and a little sprinkle of salt .

Saute for a minute.

Now add in the asparagus and give it a quick mix.

Cook it covered for 2 minutes stirring occasionally .

Add in the carrots and peppers.

Cook for additional 2 minutes.

Now add in the blended puree and the sauce mixture.

Cook covered for 2 minutes .

Add in the zucchini and radish , cook for 1 minute.

Taste test and adjust seasoning if needed.

Add in the steamed tofu and cilantro .

Give it a quick mix .

You may add more water to adjust to desired consistency.

Serve it warm with a side of your choice of grain or rice. Notes This curry pairs well with rice, barley ,quinoa or noodles .

This recipe spice level is 3 on 5 , 5 being the hottest .

You may pan fry tofu and add.

You may use fresh veggies of your choice like broccoli, cauliflower , snap peas, green beans , bok choy etc.

Store leftover Chipotle Peppers in Adobo sauce in an airtight container in the fridge until next use. Nutrition Serving: 6g Tried this recipe?Click photo & send it @carveyourcraving or tag #carveyourcraving on Facebook or Instagram to be featured!

I stocked up LA MORENA® Chipotle Peppers in Adobo on my recent grocery shopping at Walmart on Hispanic Foods isle.

It is available in 7 oz as well as 13 oz cans. Don’t forget to checkout other authentic Mexican products that LA MORENA® has to offer.

For more recipe ideas and inspiration follow LA MORENA® here. Get social with them here.

