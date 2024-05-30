Vegan Dan Dan Noodles With Eggplant Recipe (2024)

Don't salt the noodle water, and consider cutting back on the salt that's called for, or even cutting it out entirely, since there's also a good amount of soy sauce...otherwise it will come out much too salty, even for a serious salt-aholic like myself! Do feel free to mix the whole thing together in the wok (off the heat) along with a bunch of whole basil leaves before serving - and only having to pass the chili crisp, scallion greens and peanuts at the table.