Vegan French Toast - The BEST Easy Recipe! (2024)

How to make the best vegan French toast at home, with crispy golden edges and a delicious custard-like center. You’ll never miss the eggs!

Before going vegan, French toast used to be one of my favorite brunch foods.

Whether at a fancy restaurant or a Sunday family breakfast, I loved the soft custard texture of the soaked bread topped with powdered sugar or butter and maple syrup.

This easy vegan version is just as good as the classic original breakfast, and it’s a great way to use up leftover bread.

Above, watch the video for how to make vegan French toast

Vegan French toast ingredients

You need the following ingredients for the recipe: sliced bread of choice, banana (or coconut cream or flax eggs for a version with no banana), nondairy milk, sweetener, a pinch of salt, optional nutritional yeast, and an optional sprinkle of cinnamon.

There’s no soy or tofu, no heavy cream, no eggs (not even aquafaba), and no expensive vegan binders like chickpea flour or just egg.

It’s a simple vegan French toast recipe made with only basic ingredients you can find at a regular grocery store.

What kind of bread to use?

While almost any type of day old bread can technically be used to make French toast, spongy, hearty, sturdy breads are best because they won’t fall apart after being soaked in batter or when flipping.

Brioche, French baguette, sourdough, or challah are top choices for French toast. Be sure to read the loaf ingredients, as brioche and challah often contain eggs and are therefore not vegan.

Honestly, I usually just use up whatever bread I have on hand, even if it’s a kind that’s not often recommended for French toast, such as soft whole wheat or whole grain sandwich bread or English muffins.

As a fun variation, I love using cinnamon raisin bread to make cinnamon French toast.

French toast serving suggestions

Pure maple syrup and vegan butter

Powdered sugar and blueberries

Peanut butter and mashed banana

Almond butter and raspberry jam

Fresh sliced strawberries and Coconut Whipped Cream

Baked peaches and cinnamon

Mini chocolate chips or chocolate syrup

Or for savory French toast, the plant based breakfast dish is great with roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, melted vegan cheese or nutritional yeast, sliced or mashed avocado or Avocado Salad, or my homemade Mushroom Gravy.

How to make French toast

To prevent soggy French toast (unless you’re like me and don’t mind it that way), either let the bread sit out uncovered overnight or bake the slices in a preheated oven at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes or until their moisture dries out.

In a bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients except the bread to make your eggless French toast batter. Dip each slice of bread fully into the mixture, then place the slices in a shallow dish.

Pour all remaining liquid over top. Let it soak into the slices for 10-15 minutes, flipping the soaked bread halfway through.

Grease a nonstick pan, and add as many slices as will fit. Cook 1 1/2 minutes over medium heat. Then flip and cook an additional minute or until the bread is lightly browned.

Repeat with the remaining slices. Serve hot, with your favorite French toast toppings.

You can also cut the slices, either before or after cooking, for vegan French toast sticks. (As a kid, I used to love ordering the French toast sticks at Burger King and was surprised to recently discover that they’re accidentally vegan.)

Or triple the vegetarian recipe, layer the slices in an oven safe pan, and bake the soaked slices in the oven for a baked vegan French toast casserole.

Vegan French Toast How to make the best vegan French toast at home, with crispy golden edges and a custard center. Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Cook Time 4 minutes minutes Total Time 14 minutes minutes Yield 4 slices Ingredients 4 slices bread of choice

1/3 cup mashed banana or coconut cream, or 2 flax eggs

1/4 tsp salt

3 tbsp milk of choice

1 tbsp sweetener of choice

optional sprinkle of cinnamon

1/3 cup mashed banana or coconut cream, or 2 flax eggs

1/4 tsp salt

3 tbsp milk of choice

1 tbsp sweetener of choice

optional sprinkle of cinnamon

optional 2 tsp nutritional yeast, for flavor Instructions Unless you like soggy French toast (I actually do!), either let the bread sit uncovered overnight or bake the slices at 300 F for 15 minutes or until they dry out. Whisk together all ingredients except the bread. Dip each slice fully into the mixture. Place slices in a shallow dish, pour remaining liquid on top, and let soak for 10-15 minutes, flipping halfway through. Grease a nonstick pan. Add the slices to the pan and cook 1 1/2 minutes, then flip and cook an additional minute or until lightly browned. Repeat with remaining slices.

