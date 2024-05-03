Vegan Fruit Tarts with Custard Recipe (2024)

Vegan Fruit Tarts with Custard - a vegan dessert bursting with flavor! A classic flaky shortbread crust with silky soft vegan custard. The custard cream has a Panna Cotta like texture with a beautiful vanilla taste and scents of cinnamon. The wild berries on top give everything a freshness that rounds up this spiffy dessert. The best part about these tarts? This homemade vegan dessert looks fancy, but doesn’t require a lot of fuss!

💡 The recipe in a nutshell

Vegan (eggless and dairy free)

Made with only 9 ingredients!

Classic home baking made plant-based

Quick to make

Easy shortbread crust

Perfect to make-ahead

A fancy looking dessert without a lot of fuzz

Flaky, crunchy, buttery, creamy and fruity

💭 Making a shortbread crust

I wanted to make this dessert as simple and easy to make as possible. Even beginners can make this dessert! A traditional flaky pastry crust can be intimidating and definitely needs some practice. This vegan shortbread crust is a much simpler, and more delicious solution. By the way, it can also be used for cheesecakes and pies.

👩🏽‍🍳 Using Agar-agar

Agar-agaris a plant based gelatin substitute produced from a variety of seaweed vegetation. It is sold as flakes, powder, bars, and strands - for this recipe we are using the flakes. Agar-agar helps the custard filling to set and firm up enough so it won't be runny. It gives the filling an incredible panna cotta like texture, without adding any taste to the filling.

You find Agar in Asian markets, health food stores and online. Some supermarkets that have a health food section or specialty cooking supplies may carry it as well.

Agar has no calories, no sugar, no carbs, and no fat. It is free from soy, corn, gluten, yeast, wheat, starch, milk, egg, and preservatives. It is also agood sourceof fiber, calcium, and iron.

⏲️ Make-ahead Dessert

I know how hard it can be to find some spare time in our busy schedules nowadays. Thankfully you can split this recipe onto two different days and save some time!

Day 1: Prepare and bake tart crusts (est. time you'll need: 25 minutes).

Day 2: Make custard filling, fill tarts and let set (est. time you'll need: 10 to 15 minutes). Let set for at least 1 hour - or until cooled completely. Wait to add the fruit until just before serving.

🥣 Storage

Store without added berries in an airtight container for 3-4 days in the refrigerator. After the second day, the tart crust may start to get a bit soft. Eat within same day when topped with wild berries.

❄️ How to freeze

Place tarts without berries into the freezer for around 3 hours, until custard hardened. Then transfer to a freezer-friendly bag labeled with the date of freezing. Store in a single layer in your freezer for up to 3 months.

🍰 More dessert ideas

📖 Recipe

Vegan Fruit Tarts with Custard Recipe Jacqui Wormington 5 from 9 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins resting time 1 hour hr Total Time 1 hour hr 35 minutes mins See Also 11 Best Vegan Heavy Cream Substitutes + Homemade Recipe Course Dessert, Sweets Cuisine Dairy-Free, Egg-Free, Vegan Servings 6 small Tarts Equipment electric mixer, 6 small tart pans Ø 10cm / 4"

Alternative: 20cm / 8" round tart pan Ingredients Shortbread Crust ▢ 120 grams vegan butter at room temperature (½ cup)

▢ 25 grams powdered sugar (¼ cup)

▢ 125 grams unbleached all-purpose flour (1 cup) Custard Filling ▢ 40 grams vanilla pudding powder, eg. dr. Oetker, or jell-o cook & serve (4 tbsp)

▢ 1 tablespoons cornstarch (7g)

▢ 400 mililiters plant based milk, eg. almond milk (1 ¾ cups)

▢ 1 tablespoons agar agar flakes (2g)

▢ 1-2 tablespoons cane sugar (15-30g)

▢ 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon Topping ▢ wild berries

▢ some powdered sugar optional Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F / 180°C.

To make shortbread crust: Lightly grease your tart pan, with canola oil or nondairy butter. In a mixing bowl with an electric mixer cream the butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Add the flour, and beat until dough just comes together. It's fine, even if it’s still a little crumbly.

Take one to two normal tablespoons of the dough and press the mixture into the bottom of one of your prepared pans. Continue until all pans are filled. Using a fork gently prick the dough several times. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until lightly browned. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool. You can either make the crust a day ahead or let cool down for at least 30 minutes before starting to make the filling.

To make custard filling: Mix 4 tablespoons (60 ml) plant milk with vanilla pudding powder and cornstarch. Then add the remaining milk and whisk together. Now add agar-agar flakes, cane sugar (if using), and ground cinnamon. Whisk everything together until well combined.

Add mix to a saucepan and bring to a boil while constantly stirring. Once boiling put the heat down and simmer for 5-6 minutes to thicken - stirring occasionally. Take saucepan from heat. Transfer to a vessel that'll help you pour it evenly into the tarts (eg. a measuring cup). Stir the mixture once again before you start filling the tarts, then fill them. Once they are all filled make sure there are no air bubbles. Pop bubbles with a toothpick, or gently tap the tart pan onto the countertop. Let custard set and cool down completely.

Serve at room temperature with fresh wild berries. Optional: sprinkle with some powdered sugar. Enjoy! Notes Can I use Agar Powder instead of Flakes? I personally don't have any experience making these tarts with Agar Powder. The powder is much more powerful than the flakes and bars. If substituting Agar Flakes with Powder be very careful using it. A thumb rule says one tablespoon of agar flakes is equal to one teaspoon of agar powder, or half of an agar bar. The provided nutritional information is an estimate. Accuracy is not guaranteed. Tried this recipe?Leave a comment & tag @thesimplesprinkle on Instagram See Also Peach Kuchen: A Delicious Simple Dessert RecipeVegan Strawberry Ice Cream - No Churn Ice Cream Recipe!How to Make Stroopwafels without a Pizzelle | Stroopwafel Recipe15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes

PS: Don't forget to rate this recipe and leave a comment on your experience - this helps improve my recipes and serves you with the best instructions, tips, and substitution ideas.