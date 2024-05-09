Vegan Kiwi Mango Cheesecake - Vegan Family Recipes (2024)

You are here:Home » cheesecake » Vegan Kiwi Mango Cheesecake
I think it's safe to say that I am obsessed with no-bake desserts. With summer quickly slipping away I wanted to get in one more no-bake cheesecake. Not that no-bake desserts can only be made just during the summer months but I'm also looking forward to turning on the oven for some cold weather treats. This tropical cheesecake with kiwi and mango is the perfect (slow) goodbye for summer. It's fruity, creamy, and will make you wishing you were on your way to Barbados.
So Kiwi Mango Cheesecake it is!
It's really easy to make. Honestly, I wouldn't bother making so many no bake cakes if they weren't. With two mischievous boys(3 & 1 yr old) running around and a move happening in 8 days, anything other than easy would just be unrealistic. Which brings me to my next point of not having a lot of time to write lovely words for you to read. But you're here for the mango cheesecake recipe anyways...so let's just get straight to the point.
So again this recipe starts with a 2 ingredient (3 if you count salt) crust. This time I opted for an almond crust but feel free to use any type of nut you like.
I used kiwi in the coconut cream filling. You would think that it might make the filling green but (sadly) it doesn't. Blend all the filling ingredients together and pour into your springform. You will have some kiwi seeds in the filling. I like this and it gives a bit of texture. However, if that doesn't sound like something you want. You can puree the kiwi first and then strain out the seeds. Up to you.
Now for the delicious mango glaze that I couldn't stop licking of the spoon. Mangos + Dates = an amazing tropical cheesecake topping.
Pop it in the fridge or freezer. Let it set. Eat. Lick plate. Grab another slice. Repeat. :D
Vegan Kiwi Mango Cheesecake was roughly adapted and inspired from Earthsprout
5 from 3 votes
Vegan Kiwi Mango Cheesecake
CourseGluten free, Vegan
Prep Time 15 minutes
Total Time 15 minutes
Makes 8
Author Vanessa @VeganFamilyRecipes.com
Ingredients
- ⅔cupAlmondsraw
- 5Medjool Dates
- Pinchof Salt
- 2cupCoconut Cream
- ½cupCashew
- 3Kiwisskin removed
- 1tablespoonLime Juice
- 2tablespoonPowdered Sugar
- ¾cupMangosdiced
- 2Medjool Dates
Instructions
Line a 7 inch springform with parchment paper.
Place Almonds, 5 dates and a pinch of salt in food processor and pulse until a sticky mass forms.
Press almond crust into bottom of lined springform and place in freezer while you prepare the filling.
Clean out food processor and place coconut cream, cashews, kiwi, lime juice, and powdered sugar in it. Pulse and process until mixture is smooth.
Remove springform from freezer and pour kiwi cheesecake filling into the springform. Place springform in freezer again until filling in slightly firm (about 10 minutes).
Clean out food processor again and place mango and 2 dates in it. Pulse again until smooth. Carefully spread mango topping over filling in the springform.
Place in refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight until filling is firm.
When cheesecake is firm and ready to serve garnish with fresh kiwi slices and mint leaves. (optional)
Recipe Notes
1) Cashews can be soaked in water for 10-15 minutes first to make filling extra smooth. Make sure to dry off excess water from them before placing them in food processor. 2) The cheesecake recipe calls for 2 cups Coconut cream. This can be store bought coconut cream. Alternatively, you can place 2 cans of coconut milk in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, then scoop the thick creamy part out of the can. Depending on the coconut milk brand, either 1 or 2 cans of coconut milk will yield 2 cups coconut cream.3) Kiwi Lime cheesecake can also be placed in the freezer to help firm the filling up quickly. I find that it takes a long time for it to thaw to the point of the cheesecake being nice and smooth. However, if you are planning on transporting the cheesecake then having it frozen works wonders. 4) Cheesecake will keep in refrigerator for up to 4 days or weeks in the freezer.5) Crust can easily be made with other nuts as well. Try macadamia, hazelnuts, or walnuts.
Want to know which ingredients I used? Here they are!
- Native Forest Organic Coconut Milk
- Wholesome Powdered Sugar*Not all Powdered Sugar is Vegan but Hain's is!
- Medjool Dates
Reader Interactions
Comments
Maria G. saysSee Also75 Chicken Dinner Recipes
This looks like a delicious, refreshing, and healthy treat! Can I have slice now please?
Reply
Manali @ CookWithManali says
Yumm!! i bet these two flavors taste amazing together, sweetness of mangoes balanced out with the tartness of kiwis!
Reply
Erin | The Law Student's Wife says
I'm totally in love with the idea of using dates in this. Please pass a slice, and let's hold onto summer treats as long as we can1
Reply
Cranberry says
I'm in love with this cake <3
Reply
Harriet Emily says
Wow! This looks sooo delicious, mangoes are one of my favourite fruits so I've got to try this! I love the colours in this cheesecake as well!
Reply
Vanessa says
Thanks Harriet for stopping by :) The mango topping on this cheesecake is amazing. I had to stop myself from just eating that.
Reply
Nicole @ Waterloo, with Love says
Ohhh! this looks divine! I really can't wait to try this! Coconut cream? Yes please! :)
Reply
Mari says
Besides making it less sweet, will omitting the two Tablespoons of powder sugar affect the texture?
Reply
Vanessa Croessmann says
Hi Mari, you can definitely omit the powdered sugar. The texture will stay the same. You can also use some maple syrup instead if you don't want to use powdered sugar.
Reply
Andi says
Hi, this sounds awesome! Quick question - Does this recipe require 1 or 2 cups of coconut cream? In the ingredient list it says 1 cup, but in your notes, you say 2, so I just wanted to check.
Can't wait to make it :)
Reply
Vanessa Croessmann says
Hi Andi, I just double checked my notes and you'll need two cups of coconut cream. Sorry for the confusion! Thanks for pointing it out :)
Reply