Vegan Mushroom Wellington recipe (2024)

Published: Dec 8, 2016 · by Nicole · Updated: Sep 20, 2023 · This post may contain affiliate links.

Juicy mushrooms take center stage in this vegan mushroom wellington - a fun spin on the classic beef wellington.

My Mushroom Wellington is a firm Christmas favourite. Not just with me, but you, my wonderful readers.

I first published this vegan wellington recipe all the way back in 2011 and I felt the very old and embarrassing photos deserved an update.

So a little history about how this recipe came to be.

Back in 2011, I was asked by the Australian Mushroom Growers Association to join their Mushroom Masters Tournament of Taste.

The Tournament of Taste was an annual competition between select Australian, Canadian and US bloggers who shared delicious recipes with mushrooms as the key ingredient.

I racked my brain for a while over what to make, when one day (I think after seeing a cooking show on tv) I came across a beef wellington and thought wonderfully meaty portobello mushrooms would wonderfully fit.

So my Mushroom Wellington was born and it just so happens that it went on to win!

It also went on to become THE most popular recipe on the blog.

I've slightly updated my vegetable wellington recipe (only slightly) to make it dairy free, given I can't tolerate dairy very well these days. And it just so happens that now makes it a vegan mushroom wellington too!

The secret to a deliciously juicy yet flaky Mushroom Wellington is to pat everything dry and make sure it is completely cold before wrapping it in your vegan puff pastry.

Skip this step and your pastry is not only going to be soggy, it will tear when you try to wrap up your wellington.

Can't find a good quality vegan puff pastry? You can find my vegan puff pastry recipe here.

You want 3 to 4 large portobello mushrooms for this recipe. Try to pick mushrooms that are about the same diameter so you don't end up with a lumpy bumpy portobello wellington.

The mushrooms are then layered with cooked baby spinach (chard works well here too) and caramelized onions.

A tip here, don't use store bought caramelized onions as they are far too sweet for this recipe.

Take the time to slowly cook your own onions and you'll be rewarded with the most delicious flaky and golden vegetarian wellington imaginable.

Looking for the perfect side dish for my Mushroom Wellington?

Look no further than my Crispy Roast Potatoes! Golden, crunchy and spiked with herbs these potatoes are nothing short of addictive. So make extra as they will disappear fast!

Just for fun here's one of the original photos from back in 2011. 🙂

The photo just didn't do the recipe justice. Did it?

And if you're loving this vegan mushroom wellington, be sure to check out my other meatless wellington recipes - this vegan vegetable wellington and this vegan beet wellington!

Recipe

Vegan Mushroom Wellington recipe A fantastic vegan version of the classic beef wellington. Tender mushrooms wrapped up in a flaky vegan puff pastry. This recipe is a perfect for a vegan Christmas or Thanksgiving entree, or any time you need a dish that impresses Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 50 minutes minutes Total Time: 1 hour hour Course: Main Course Cuisine: Vegan, vegetarian Keyword: Delicious Everyday, how to make a vegan wellington, mushroom wellington, wellington without meat Servings: 4 people Calories: 517kcal Author: Oh My Veggies Ingredients 4 large portobello mushrooms stalks trimmed and cleaned

3 large onions peeled and chopped

3 tbs olive oil

300 g baby spinach (10 ½ oz)

4 sprigs of thyme leaves picked

1 vegan puff pastry

1 tbs dijon mustard

salt and pepper to taste VEGAN EGG WASH 1 tbs aquafaba (chickpea water)

1 tbs almond or cashew milk

1 tsp neutral flavoured oil

US Customary - Metric Instructions Place a large frying pan over a low to medium-low heat. Add the 1 /2 tbs of olive oil followed by onion and reduce heat to low. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes, until the onions are golden brown. Keep an eye on the onions to make sure they don't catch.

Remove the onions from the pan and return the pan to the heat. Add the baby spinach and cook until wilted. Remove from the baby spinach from the pan and leave to cool.

Increase the heat to medium/high and return the pan to the heat. Add the remaining olive oil and place the mushrooms, top side down. Cook until lightly golden (about 5 minutes) before turning over and cooking for a further 5 minutes or until golden. Remove from the heat, and drain on paper towel top side up as they will release a lot of liquid as they cool. Transfer the onions, spinach and mushrooms to the refrigerator and cool completely.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius (390 Fahrenheit). Place a sheet of baking paper on the baking tray and then place the puff pastry sheet on top. Spread half the caramelised onions over the middle third of the pastry, making sure to leave an extra 2cm (¾ inch) border at the edge of the pastry. Top with half of the baby spinach. Spread the dijon mustard over the mushrooms and season well with salt and pepper. Place the mushrooms on top of the spinach. Top the mushrooms with thyme and the remaining baby spinach and onions.

Very carefully roll the pastry over the top of the mushroom mixture until you have a log. Press down to seal the edges. Roll over the log so that the seam is facing the bottom.

To make the vegan egg wash whisk all of the ingredients together in a bowl. Very lightly coat with the vegan egg wash. Place the pastry in the freezer for 10 minutes before repeating with another layer of vegan egg wash and freezing the pastry for a further 10 minutes.

Place the pastry back on the baking sheet and tray and place in the oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden and flakey. Video Notes The mushroom wellington is best eaten as soon as it comes out of the oven as the pastry will start to soften as the mushrooms release their juices as they cool. Check out my vegan puff pastry recipe if you'd like to make your own. I've even included a step by step video to help you through the process 🙂 My crunchy roast potatoes are a wonderful accompaniment to this dish. Find the recipe for my roast potatoes here Nutrition Calories: 517kcalCarbohydrates: 45gProtein: 10gFat: 35gSaturated Fat: 8gSodium: 272mgPotassium: 926mgFiber: 6gSugar: 8gVitamin A: 7080IUVitamin C: 31mgCalcium: 117mgIron: 4mg Craving more veg-friendly recipes? Shop our collection of vegetarian and vegan cookbooks, including our new Vegan Thanksgiving and Vegan Christmas cookbooks!

Looking for more vegan mushroom recipes? Here are some of my favourites:

