Vegan Nut Roast - Six Hungry Feet- Recipes - Christmas Dinner (2024)

Our Nut Roast is a vegan alternative to the traditional roast. This nut loaf is packed full of nuts, seeds, dried and fresh mushrooms and herbs. Our Veggie Loaf is a great recipe to make for special days such as Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter or your regular Sunday Roast.

What is a Nut Roast or Nut Loaf?

Traditionally, roast dinners are served with a hearty meatloaf as a centrepiece. Nut Roast or Nut Loaf combines ground nuts and seeds with mushrooms, herbs, spices, sometimes lentils or eggs, breadcrumbs and other ingredients to get the perfect texture and taste. This mixture is shaped using a loaf baking pan and baked in the oven.

This Famous Nut Roast is Luca's grandparent's recipe that is made for special occasions and we just love it so much that it makes us really happy to finally get it on the blog.

Our Vegan Nut Roast makes a great addition to your Holiday season whether is Christmas or Thanksgiving dinner or Easter meal. It's a hearty and delicious meal that we enjoy cooking together with some festive veggies, vegan gravy and some pan-fried green beans. We promise you that any meat-eaters around the table won't be missing the meat, this is such a great alternative to your traditional roast dinner.

How to make the best Nut Roast

Ingredients

These are the ingredients listed in the recipe card. We added some alternatives or variations for you to be able to cook this delicious vegan nut roast recipe using what you have on hand.

Dried Mushrooms. Broken into small pieces and rehydrated, dried mushrooms will give your nut roast a deeper and richer flavour. We make a stock out of the dried mushrooms that will be used in our nut roast as well. Porcini-dried mushrooms are the ones we use, shiitake or other mushrooms will work perfectly too. If you are not adding dried mushrooms, you will need to add some vegetable broth (200ml)

Fresh Mushrooms. They are the main ingredient for our nut roast. Roughly chopped mushrooms will give the nut roast the right consistency and taste. We use white button mushrooms but chestnut mushrooms or cremini mushrooms can be used too.

Nuts and seeds. The nut mixture for our nut roast is walnuts, brazil nuts, cashews and almonds. We ground the nuts using a food processor. We prefer larger pieces, but you can ground the nuts finer. You can add as well seeds such as sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds.

Bread crumbs. You can use store-bought or homemade bread crumbs. Simply add dried bread (leftover bread) into a food processor and pulse a few times until you have fine bread crumbs.

Rosemary. Fresh Rosemary is such a nice herb to use during autumn and winter. It's really flavourful, we love adding it to our recipes. You can add other fresh herbs such as basil, oregano, or sage.

Soy sauce. Our nut roast contains a little bit of dark soy sauce to pack in some extra flavour.

Onion and garlic. As in most of our dishes, we use white or red onion and garlic cloves to start the base of this dish.

Yeast Extract. Marmite or yeast extract is a savoury spread widely used in the UK. My husband loves having it on toast so we always have a jar around. Adding a teaspoon of marmite gives the nut roast a concentrated dose of umami flavour. If you are not in the UK, you can buy it online, or substitute it for miso or tomato paste.

Step-by-Step Method

To make the nut roast recipe you will need a loaf pan mould, the ingredients listed above and a food processor.

Prepare the mushroom stock by breaking the dried mushrooms into small pieces and soaking them in boiling water. Get the dry ingredients ready. In a food processor, add the nuts and ground them by pulsing until they have the desired consistency and set aside. If you are making homemade bread crumbs, add the bread to the food processor and pulse until you have fine bread crumbs. Heat some olive oil in a large frying pan to medium heat and add finely chopped onion and garlic. Fry until translucent and add roughly chopped mushrooms and rosemary. Sauté for a couple of minutes and turn the heat off. Add the ground nuts and bread crumbs and mix them together. Season with salt and black pepper. Pour the soy sauce and add the dried mushrooms stock, combine all the ingredients until a dough is formed, and adjust with salt and pepper. Grease the loaf pan with oil or vegan butter or use parchment paper. Spoon evenly into a loaf pan or baking tray. You can use the back of a spoon to help shape the loaf. Bake in a preheated oven for about 40-45 minutes at 200C or until the top is browned.

Serving Suggestions

Our Vegan Roast is an alternative main dish to the traditional roast that you can prepare for a special occasion.

Our favourite way to serve it is with roasted root vegetables, homemade Yorkshire puddings, roasted garlic, this delicious German Red Cabbage, and delicious vegan gravy. You can serve the Nut Roast with some potato or sweet potato mash.

For Christmas dinner or a big holiday dinner, we like making the cranberry sauce to go with the vegan nut loaf. It can be served as well with our Potato Wedges, potato puree, steamed vegetables or a nice green leafy salad like our delicious Winter Salad. Check out our favorite Christmas recipes for this year.

You can make a delicious Wellington using this Nut Loaf. Check out our Vegan Wellington Recipe.

If you are looking for a dessert to serve after the nut roast, check out our Apple Crumble, easy to make and uses the oven which should already be hot from making the nut roast!

Variations for our Vegan Nut Roast

Make it gluten-free . Our Vegan Nut Roast recipe can easily be adapted to make it gluten-free. In fact, most of the time is the way we make it so the whole family can enjoy it. Simply substitute the regular bread crumbs for gluten-free bread crumbs . It might be a bit difficult to find gluten-free breadcrumbs, but we normally put some gluten-free bread slices from the freezer and ground them using a food processor. Substitute the soy sauce for tamari ( gluten-free soy sauce ). You should be able to find tamari in supermarkets but you can get it online as well. Make sure you are using gluten-free gravy if you are serving it with a gravy sauce.

. Our Vegan Nut Roast recipe can easily be adapted to make it gluten-free. In fact, most of the time is the way we make it so the whole family can enjoy it. Simply substitute the regular bread crumbs for . It might be a bit difficult to find gluten-free breadcrumbs, but we normally put some gluten-free bread slices from the freezer and ground them using a food processor. Substitute the soy sauce for tamari ( ). You should be able to find tamari in supermarkets but you can get it online as well. Make sure you are using gluten-free gravy if you are serving it with a gravy sauce. Change the nuts and seeds you are using. Our recipe is made with walnuts, cashews, brazil nuts, and almonds. You can use other nuts such as pistachios, peanuts, macadamia nuts, or pine nuts and for seeds, we recommend trying sunflower and pumpkin seeds.

Our recipe is made with walnuts, cashews, brazil nuts, and almonds. You can use other nuts such as pistachios, peanuts, macadamia nuts, or pine nuts and for seeds, we recommend trying sunflower and pumpkin seeds. Make it vegetarian. You can add two eggs to your nut roast when mixing all the ingredients before adding them to the loaf pan. Adding eggs may help keep the loaf together when serving it. Alternatively, you could add chia eggs which are made by hydrating chia seeds in water.

You can add two eggs to your nut roast when mixing all the ingredients before adding them to the loaf pan. Adding eggs may help keep the loaf together when serving it. Alternatively, you could add chia eggs which are made by hydrating chia seeds in water. Add dried fruits . Adding dried fruits such as raisins or cranberries to your nut roast makes for a great addition. It adds sweetness to your nut roast.

. Adding dried fruits such as raisins or cranberries to your nut roast makes for a great addition. It adds sweetness to your nut roast. Add lentils. You can add cooked lentils (brown or red) to this Nut Roast to add more protein. If you want to include this pulse, we recommend reducing the number of mushrooms.

FAQ and Tips

What can I use instead of Marmite? You can use miso paste, tomato paste, or vegemite (the Australian version) instead of Marmite. Marmite or yeast extract is a savoury spread widely used in the UK but a bit difficult to find if you are in other countries.

You can use miso paste, tomato paste, or vegemite (the Australian version) instead of Marmite. Marmite or yeast extract is a savoury spread widely used in the UK but a bit difficult to find if you are in other countries. Can I substitute the mushrooms in this recipe? Our Vegan Nut Roast contains fresh and dried mushrooms. The fresh mushrooms help the nut roast to get a perfect consistency and the dry mushrooms provide a unique umami flavor. If you are vegetarian, you could add egg or flax eggs for a vegan option. Another great option is to add brown lentils or red lentils. If you want to skip the dry mushrooms as well, we recommend adding some vegetable stock mixed with 200ml water.

Our Vegan Nut Roast contains fresh and dried mushrooms. The fresh mushrooms help the nut roast to get a perfect consistency and the dry mushrooms provide a unique umami flavor. If you are vegetarian, you could add egg or flax eggs for a vegan option. Another great option is to add brown lentils or red lentils. If you want to skip the dry mushrooms as well, we recommend adding some vegetable stock mixed with 200ml water. To help the Nut Roast stick together you should wait at least 20 minutes before you serve the Nut Roast once is been baked.

Vegan Nut Roast A vegan alternative to the traditional roast. Delicious nut roast to make your holiday dinners even more especial. 4.80 from 68 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Main Course Cuisine: British, English Keyword: Nut Loaf, Nut Roast, Vegan Nut Roast Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes minutes Total Time: 55 minutes minutes Servings: 6 people Calories: 424kcal Ingredients ▢ ½ cup dried porcini mushrooms

▢ 200 ml water

▢ 2 cups or 280 g mixed nuts walnut, cashews ,brasil nuts and almonds

▢ 1 ½ cup or 80 g bread crumbs

▢ 1 onion

▢ 4 garlic cloves

▢ 250 g chestnut mushrooms

▢ Few springs of rosemary

▢ 2 tablespoons soy sauce

▢ 1 teaspoon yeast extract you can substitute for miso paste

▢ Salt and pepper Metric - US Customary Instructions Prepare the mushroom stock by breaking the dried porcini mushrooms into small pieces and soaking them in 200 ml of boiling water.

In a food processor, add the nuts and ground them by pulsing until they have the desired consistency and set aside. If you are making homemade bread crumbs, add the bread into the food processor and pulse until you have fine bread crumbs.

Preheat the oven to 200C/390F.

Heat some olive oil in a frying pan. Finely chop onion and garlic and add to the pan. Fry until translucent and add roughly chopped mushrooms and finely chopped rosemary. Sauté for a couple of minutes. Turn the heat off.

Add the grounded nuts and bread crumbs and mix together.

Pour the soy sauce, yeast extract and add the dried mushrooms stock, combine all the ingredients until a dough is formed and adjust with salt and pepper.

Grease the loaf pan with oil or vegan butter. Spoon evenly onto parchment on a baking dish, drizzle olive oil and bake for about 40 minutes or until the top is browned. Notes Leave the Nut Roast cooling for at least 20 minutes before you start slicing it for serving.

If you tried our recipe, please leave a comment or tag us on Instagram @Sixhungryfeet. We are always happy to see your creations!

