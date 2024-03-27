Vegan Potato Soup Recipe with Beans & Kale - Cookin Canuck (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Dara · This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. · 26 Comments
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe Rate this Recipe
You probably have everything in your pantry and fridge to make this healthy and delicious Vegan Potato Soup with Beans and Kale. Perfect for weeknights! Thank you to The Little Potato Company for helping me share this recipe with you.
This past weekend was one of great excitement for our family. Since moving to the Seattle area in June, we've been renting a townhouse while navigating the crazy (!!) housing market here. Thanks to our amazing real estate broker and some serious patience, we finally closed on a house on Friday and moved in over the weekend. Boxes, boxes, everywhere, which means that we are focusing on meals born of pure convenience and ease. If the ingredients aren't already in the fridge and pantry, or the necessary pans are hidden away in a box, the meal just ain't happening.
There was a night of take-out pizza in the midst of moving, but after signing over virtually every penny (or so it seems) to the bank, cooking at home is necessary for our wallets. And let's be honest, for our waistlines. This 40-something body can only take so many pizza nights before my jeans begin to protest. Veggies, veggies and more veggies is the order of the day, and this healthy vegan potato soup fits the bill. It doesn't hurt that this recipe requires only one large saucepan, which means less rummaging through boxes, plus less dishes to wash.
One of the ingredients that I always keep on hand is a bag of my favorite Creamer potatoes from The Little Potato Company. If we're not including them in slow cooker soups, roasted vegetable side dishes or fun appetizers, my son is microwaving a handful of them for an afternoon snack. My little chef seasons them with salt, pepper and a sprinkle of rosemary or cumin, and dips them into ketchup. For this vegan potato soup, I used the Blushing Belle varietal, but any of the Creamer potato varietals would work well.
This soup is very versatile, so feel free to change up the mix-ins depending on what is available in your kitchen. No kale? Use spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. Out of Great Northern beans? Substitute cannellini or kidney beans, or even chickpeas.
Printable Recipe
Vegan Potato Soup Recipe with Beans & Kale
Vegan Potato Soup with Beans and Kale…You probably have everything in your fridge and pantry to make this delicious, healthy soup recipe! Great for busy nights.
4.89 from 26 votes
Print Pin Rate
Course: Entrees, Soups
Cuisine: American
Keyword: Healthy Dinner Recipes, Vegan, Vegetarian
Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes minutes
Servings: 6 Servings
Calories: 210.3kcal
Author: Dara Michalski | Cookin' Canuck
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 medium onion chopped
- 1 large stalk celery diced
- 1 medium carrot diced
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- ¾ teaspoon crushed dried rosemary
- ¾ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes less to taste
- ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
- 2 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 ½ pounds Little Potato Company Creamer potatoes I used Blushing Belle, cut into ½-inch pieces
- 7 cups low sodium vegetable broth
- 1 14 ounce can of Great Northern beans, drained & rinsed
- 4 cups chopped kale
- ½ teaspoon salt or to taste
Instructions
Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven set over medium heat. Add the onion, celery and carrot, and cook until the vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes.
Stir in the garlic, rosemary, thyme, red pepper flakes and pepper, and cook for 1 minute.
Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute.
Add the potatoes and vegetable broth, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Decrease heat slightly and cook at a lively simmer for 15 minutes.
Add the beans and cook until the potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.
Stir in the kale and cook until just wilted, about 1 minute. Season with salt. Serve.
Notes
Please note that I am not a medical or nutritional professional. I provide nutritional information for my recipes as a courtesy to my readers. It is calculated using the LoseIt! calculator. While I attempt to provide information that is as accurate as possible, you should calculate the nutritional information independently before relying on it.
Nutrition
Serving: 1.5Cups | Calories: 210.3kcal | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 8.8g | Fat: 2.2g | Saturated Fat: 0.3g | Sodium: 556.3mg | Fiber: 9.9g | Sugar: 7.8g
Tried this recipe?If you make this recipe, I'd love to see it on Instagram! Just use the hashtag #COOKINCANUCK and I'll be sure to find it.
Other healthy recipes with Creamer potatoes
Cookin' Canuck's Mediterranean Roasted Potato Nachos
Cookin' Canuck's
I Love Vegan's Vegan Pesto Potatoes
The Lemon Bowl's Greek Potato Salad
Cocoa Bean, The Vegetable's Creamy Cashew Curry Soup
Disclosure: This post is sponsored by The Little Potato Company. All opinions are my own. I am a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for me to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.
More Entrees
- Poached Fish in Tomato Sauce
- Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl
- Baked Herb Lemon Pork Chops
- Easy Breakfast Tostadas
Reader Interactions
Comments
Tanya
Love this soup!
Reply
Julie
I make this all of the time! It is absolutely delicious and easy!! Thank you so much!
Reply
Clark
Made this today with a few changes.
Used roasted red peppers paste and paprika. Same amount as tomato paste and other seasonings. A little nutritional yeast with fresh parsley garnish.
It is very filling excellent soup.
Reply
Allison
This was super easy and tasted delicious. I’m not vegan, so I did add a pound of chicken chorizo admittedly (I’m sure it tastes amazing without it, but I’ve been searching for a recipe to clear it out of my freezer with- this worked perfectly). All of the spices blended together nicely. I especially thought the crushed red pepper gave it a nice kick.
I look forward to making this many times in the future. Thank you for sharing!
Reply
Leave a Comment
« Older Comments