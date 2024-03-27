Vegan Potato Soup Recipe with Beans & Kale - Cookin Canuck (2024)

Published: Sep 26, 2016 · Modified: Dec 19, 2023 by Dara · This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. · 26 Comments

You probably have everything in your pantry and fridge to make this healthy and delicious Vegan Potato Soup with Beans and Kale. Perfect for weeknights! Thank you to The Little Potato Company for helping me share this recipe with you.



This past weekend was one of great excitement for our family. Since moving to the Seattle area in June, we've been renting a townhouse while navigating the crazy (!!) housing market here. Thanks to our amazing real estate broker and some serious patience, we finally closed on a house on Friday and moved in over the weekend. Boxes, boxes, everywhere, which means that we are focusing on meals born of pure convenience and ease. If the ingredients aren't already in the fridge and pantry, or the necessary pans are hidden away in a box, the meal just ain't happening.

There was a night of take-out pizza in the midst of moving, but after signing over virtually every penny (or so it seems) to the bank, cooking at home is necessary for our wallets. And let's be honest, for our waistlines. This 40-something body can only take so many pizza nights before my jeans begin to protest. Veggies, veggies and more veggies is the order of the day, and this healthy vegan potato soup fits the bill. It doesn't hurt that this recipe requires only one large saucepan, which means less rummaging through boxes, plus less dishes to wash.

One of the ingredients that I always keep on hand is a bag of my favorite Creamer potatoes from The Little Potato Company. If we're not including them in slow cooker soups, roasted vegetable side dishes or fun appetizers, my son is microwaving a handful of them for an afternoon snack. My little chef seasons them with salt, pepper and a sprinkle of rosemary or cumin, and dips them into ketchup. For this vegan potato soup, I used the Blushing Belle varietal, but any of the Creamer potato varietals would work well.

This soup is very versatile, so feel free to change up the mix-ins depending on what is available in your kitchen. No kale? Use spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. Out of Great Northern beans? Substitute cannellini or kidney beans, or even chickpeas.

