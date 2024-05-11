Vegan Pozole (Posole Verde Recipe) - The Simple Veganista (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Vegan Pozole Verde is made with pinto beans, hominy, tomatillos and jalapeno for a delicious and vibrant flavorful Mexican main dish perfect for a hearty and delicious lunch or dinner! Stovetop, Instant Pot or Slow Cooker!

Today we celebrate a Mexican inspired dish called Posole, or green pozole in this case!

Pozole, which means hominy, is filled with lots of umami flavor and is so simple, hearty and delicious. It’s a traditional Mexican comfort food that’s often served for special occasions, but is also a weekly staple for many.

When I ran across this recipe from William + Sonoma, I knew I had to create a vegan version using beans instead of chicken. It did not disappoint in the least and is an absolute cozy and delicious meal!

So when you’re looking for a healthy and satisfying meal, I think you’ll love this vegan Pozole Verde. It’s a no-fuss recipe that can be made on the stovetop, in an Instant Pot or slow cooker!

So without further ado, let’s make Pozole!

Ingredients You’ll Need

In this posole recipe, onion, garlic, peppers and herbs are sauteed and simmered with pinto beans, hominy and tomatillos, creating a delicious meal that’s between a soup and stew.

Here is everything you will need, plus ideas for substituting ingredients:

pinto beans – or use your favorite such as chickpeas, cannellini, black beans or tri-blend

– or use your favorite such as chickpeas, cannellini, black beans or tri-blend hominy – for ease use canned, but 2 cups fresh cooked is great too

– for ease use canned, but 2 cups fresh cooked is great too tomatillos – fresh, bright, with a lemony flavor, tomatillos add texture and heartiness

– fresh, bright, with a lemony flavor, tomatillos add texture and heartiness herbs – dried cumin and oregano add just the right amount of flavor

– dried cumin and oregano add just the right amount of flavor aromatics – garlic and onion, if you don’t have fresh garlic sub with 1 tsp. garlic powder

– garlic and onion, if you don’t have fresh garlic sub with 1 tsp. garlic powder chili pepper – I used a jalapeno, feel free to use 1 small poblano or 1 small can of diced green chilies

– I used a jalapeno, feel free to use 1 small poblano or 1 small can of diced green chilies broth – I use 1/2 teaspoon of Better Than Bouillon Veg Paste (affiliate link) with water for my broth. It’s a great way to control what you’re adding and a jar lasts a long time.

How To Make Vegan Pozole Verde

(Note – The full printable recipe is at the bottom of this post and includes an Instant Pot and slow cooker method)

In a large pot, saute the onion for 5 minutes.

Add the garlic, jalapeno, oregano, cumin salt and pepper and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the pinto beans, hominy and tomatillos.

Pour in the vegetable broth.

Give a good stir, bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for 20 – 30 minutes, add lime juice (shown below).

And now you’re ready to enjoy this simple, savory green posole!

Top Tips Pozole is between a soup and a stew, add more broth if you prefer it a little more soupier.

This vegan pozole recipe is super easy to make on the stovetop, in an Instant Pot or slow cooker (see recipe card card below).

Change up the pinto beans, using your favorite – chickpeas, cannellini, great northern, black beans, etc.

How To Store Refrigerator: Leftovers will keep for 5 – 6 days in the refrigerator, stored in a covered container.

Leftovers will keep for 5 – 6 days in the refrigerator, stored in a covered container. Freezer: This vegan pozole is freezer friendly and freezes well for up to 2 – 3 months. To freeze, let cool completely and store in freezer-safe containers, leaving 1/2 inch head space for expansion. You can also freeze larger portions in large ziplock bags (remove as much air as possible before zip locking). Let thaw before reheating.

This vegan pozole is freezer friendly and freezes well for up to 2 – 3 months. To freeze, let cool completely and store in freezer-safe containers, leaving 1/2 inch head space for expansion. You can also freeze larger portions in large ziplock bags (remove as much air as possible before zip locking). Let thaw before reheating. Reheat: Simply re-warm on the stovetop over low heat until warmed through. Alternatively, reheat in the microwave using 30 – 60 second intervals, stirring after each, until warm. See Also The No-Recipe Curry — Green Kitchen Stories

Serving suggestions

Posole is traditionally served with a variety of condiments and garnishes such as:

sliced avocado

radish slices

squeeze of lime

fresh oregano or cilantro leaves

shredded lettuce or cabbage

sliced chili peppers

tortilla chips or warmed flour or corn tortillas

Or serve with a few sides or main dishes for a hearty meal:

Sides: Serve with a side of Cilantro Lime Rice , Quick + Easy Refried Beans , or Instant Pot Black Beans .

Serve with a side of , , or . Tacos: Serve with these Vegan Black Bean Tacos , Grilled Baja Tofu Tacos , or Poblano Taco Sliders .

Serve with these , , or . Salad: Pair with a simple House Salad or Southwestern Salad + Hatch Chili Dressing .

Pair with a simple or . Sandwich: Make a soup and sandwich combo with this Avocado + Black Bean Tortas .

If you try this posole recipe or have a question, please let me know!Leave a comment and rate it below. I love to hear what you think, or any changes you make.

VEGAN POZOLE (POSOLE VERDE) Print Recipe 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 5 from 30 reviews Somewhere between a soup and stew, this Posole Verde is hearty, flavorful and full of textures! Quick and easy recipe, ready in about 35 minutes. Author: Julie | The Simple Veganista

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Total Time: 35 minutes

Yield: Serves 4 – 6 1 x

Category: Entree, Soup

Method: simmer, instant pot, slow cooker

Cuisine: Mexican, Tex-Mex

Diet: Vegan Ingredients Units Scale 1 tablespoon olive oil or 1/4 cup water

or water 1 large onion , diced

large , diced 1 large jalapeno , diced (leave a few seeds for heat if you like)

large , diced (leave a few seeds for heat if you like) 3 – 4 garlic cloves, minced

– cloves, minced 1 heaping teaspoon cumin

heaping teaspoon 1 heaping teaspoon oregano

heaping teaspoon 1 can (25 – 28 oz) hominy , drained and rinsed

can (25 – 28 oz) , drained and rinsed 2 cans (14 oz) pinto beans , drained and rinsed

cans (14 oz) , drained and rinsed 6 medium tomatillos (about 1 lb.), husks removed, well rinsed and chopped

medium (about lb.), husks removed, well rinsed and chopped 4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth , + more as needed

low-sodium , + more as needed 1 – 2 juicy limes

– juicy limes mineral salt + pepper, to taste To Serve, optional cilantro leaves

sliced avocado

sliced radish

shredded cabbage or lettuce

limes wedges

tortilla chips or warmed flour or corn tortillas

chili peppers Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Stovetop: In large pot, heat oil/water over medium, add onions and saute for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeno, cumin, oregano, salt and pepper, cook 1 minute more, or until fragrant. Add the pinto beans, tomatillos, hominy and vegetable broth, bring to a boil, cover askew, reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 – 30 minutes. Add lime juice and season to taste. Instant Pot: Set the Instant Pot to SAUTE, heat the oil/water, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeno, cumin, oregano, salt and pepper, cook 1 minute more, or until fragrant. Add the pinto beans, tomatillos, hominy and vegetable broth. Cover with lid and turn to the lock position. Set the valve to SEALED. Set Instant Pot to HIGH pressure and manually adjust the time to 20 minutes. Let naturally release for 10 minutes, and turn the valve to VENTING to release remaining steam. Add lime juice and season to taste. Slow Cooker: In the bowl of a slow cooker, place all the ingredients and give a good stir. Cook on LOW for 6 – 8 hours or HIGH for 3 – 4. Add lime juice and season to taste. Serves 4 – 6 Serve: Ladle soup into individual serving bowls. Garnish with cilantro, avocado (highly recommended) and radish, or any of the optional garnishes. Store: Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. For longer storage, keep in the freezer for up to 2 months. Notes Change up the pinto beans using your favorite – chickpeas, cannellini, great northern, black beans or tri-blend. Nutrition Serving Size:

Calories: 287

Sugar: 7.3 g

Sodium: 569.1 mg

Fat: 2 g

Saturated Fat: 0.3 g

Carbohydrates: 55.3 g

Fiber: 15.7 g

Protein: 14.4 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

