Vegan Recipes for Every Meal Plan - Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner (2024)

Hermit Cookies Recipe is Gluten-Free, Healthy, Vegan and So Yummy
These delicious hermit cookies are not overly sweet are gluten-free, full of very healthy ingredients, and vegan as I use an egg substitute.
Sprouting Quinoa is Extremely Easy To Make, So Tasty and Very Healthy
Sprouting quinoa is easy, nutritious and great for a raw diet!Add them to your salads or sprinkle them on top of your cooked vegetables.
Avocado Vegetable Dip Recipe is Easy to Make and Absolutely Yummy
An avocado vegetable dip is that it is full of onion, tomatoes, and seaweed, and the celery makes it crunchy as well as healthier.
Molasses Tahini Cookies Are So Yummy and Very Healthy for You Too
These molasses tahini cookies are delicious and easy to make! They are a very healthy cookie full of nutrients from the molasses and tahini.
43 Meatless Monday Recipes That Are Vegan And Delicious
Enjoy these Meatless Monday recipes. These healthy vegan recipes are helpful for those who are committed to doing Meatless Monday for a month.
Sage Tea Helps Improve Your Memory, Easy To Make and Tastes Good
Savory sage tea for your memory is simple to make. Modern research has proven that sage does boost our memory. This recipe is simple to make.
Spinach Salad With Walnuts is Easy to Make, Healthy and So Delicious
This spinach salad with walnuts, avocado, and mandarin oranges is delicious, filled with healthy superfood ingredients.Also, easy to make
Wild Blueberry Grain-Free Crumble is So Yummy and It’s Very Healthy
This delicious wild blueberry grain-free crumble meaning it is gluten-free too. It is a very healthy recipe and is also refined sugar-free
Recipe: Healthy Potato Salad That is Vegan and Delicious For Your Meal
Here is my version of a Vegan Potato Salad Recipe which iscreamy, filled with lots of vegetables, and is delicious.
Hemp Heart Milk Is Creamy, Vegan, Healthy and A Quick Simple Recipe
This hemp heart milk is made with hemp hearts which are hemp seeds hulled. It is quick vegan milk to make and so very creamy and delicious!
This vegan pumpkin pudding tastes great by itself or you can put it in your favorite pie crust making ‘Pumpkin Pie’. It is a healthy dessert.
Sautéed Shiitake Mushrooms with Fresh Herbs is a Quick Healthy Recipe!
These sautéed shiitake mushrooms are a great addition to a meal, adding lots of the healing benefits of these special mushrooms.
Lemon Mint Salad Dressing is Delicious – A Very Easy To Make Recipe
This refreshing lemon mint salad dressing is delicious and a very easy recipe to make. Great for a hot summer salad meal.
Peanut Butter Bliss Balls Are Easy to Make and a Yummy Healthy Treat
Peanut Butter Bliss Balls are so tasty that everyone likes them and they are full of healthy ingredients. Enjoy making this easy recipe.
Chia Pudding with Wild Blueberries is Vegan, Very Healthy and So Yummy
This is a super easy creamy vegan chia pudding with wild blueberries. You can use frozen blueberries. It took me only 5 minutes to prepare.
Peppermint Pesto Is Tasty and Healthy on Pasta – Learn How to Make It
This vegan peppermint pesto is delicious on raw zucchini pasta or even on cooked grains or on top of steamed vegetables. It’s an easy recipe.
Watermelon Popsicles Are Good on a Hot Day with Easy to Make Recipe
These wonderful watermelon popsicles are tasty treats that are very simple to make and there is no sugar added. These popsicles are actually good for us as they are filled with the many health benefits of watermelon.
Sparkling cucumber lemon water is good for any time as it is alkalizing and healthy. It is a wonderful, refreshing summer drink for hot days.
Delicious Green Salad is Healthy Because it’s Full of the Best Superfoods
This delicious green salad recipe with oranges, currants and sunflower seeds is very nutritious. It is a great addition to a meal.
Here are my favourite condiments I use in my delicious meals with some explanation. They are all healthy superfoods to add to your meals.
Arugula Pesto Recipe is Dairy Free Made With Walnuts and Is Healthy
This arugula pesto recipe is a favourite of mine, it is dairy-free and uses walnuts instead of the wonderful pine nuts with are so expensive.
Light Lemon Olive Oil Salad Dressing Is So Delicious And Very Healthy
This light lemon olive oil salad dressing is a base recipe. The addition of water makes it light and more alkalizing. It is a healthy salad dressing.
