Vegan Restaurant Style Aloo Gobi Recipe- Vegan Richa (2024)

This restaurant-style aloo gobi that has all the flavor we love ordering at our favorite takeaway. Just the right amount sauce and spice in this Vegan Aloo Gobi!

Aloo Gobi – Spiced Potatoes with Cauliflower. is one of the most ordered Indian dishes for a reason. This Vegan Aloo Gobi is just like the one you get at the restaurant (if you’re lucky ). Packed with flavor, super comforting on a cold day, 100 % plant-based, wholesome and the best!

Aloo gobi has many variations. The home style version is usually a dry side like this. Restaurants usually add the sauce to the dish so that you can order it as a main.You all have been asking me for an Indian restaurant version and this is your basic restaurant style Aloo Gobi with a bit of sauce. You can double up the sauce for saucier and add some cashew cream in the end for creamier if you wish.

What is Aloo Gobi?

Aloo gobi (potatoes & cauliflower) is a popular North Indian veggie dish. It’s basically potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes and a blend of spices. It can be made in several ways. Dry or with sauce/gravy. You can make it with only onions or only tomatoes or use no onion or tomato at all, depending on what ingredients you have on hand.

This aloo gobi recipe I am sharing today is one of my favorite versions. It has onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and all the spices and tastes just like what you get in an Indian restaurant. While restaurants typically fry the veggies and then toss them in gravy, this version is quite a bit healthier as we bake the veggies instead.

2 ( 426 g ) medium potatoes - about 2 cups cubed

1 tsp oil

1-2 tsp lime/lemon juice

3/4 tsp turmeric

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

⅓ tsp cayenne or paprika , use paprika for less heat

½ tsp garam masala

2 tsp minced ginger

2 tsp minced garlic

1/2 tsp salt For the sauce: 2 tsp oil

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cumin or 1/4 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp garam masala

¼ tsp cayenne or Indian red chili powder

2 tsp minced ginger

2 tsp minced garlic

½ hot green chili finely chopped, such as serrano, Thai or use mild chilies for less heat

¾ -1 cup ( 40 g ) thinly sliced onion

2 Medium tomatoes pureed

1/4 to 1/2 tsp salt

½ tsp dried fenugreek leaves , optional

Lime juice and cilantro for garnish Instructions Preheat oven to 400℉ (205 c)

In a bowl, add cauliflower and potato and sprinkle in the oil, toss well to coat. Drizzle in some lime juice and mix well

Add in all of the spices and salt in a small bowl, mix really well and sprinkle over the cauliflower and potato mixture. Add the ginger and garlic.Toss well to coat.

Transfer the cauliflower and potato mixture to a parchment lined baking dish, spread evenly to ensure even cooking.

Bake at 400℉ for 25-35 mins or until cooked through, checking large pieces of potato for doneness. See notes for alternate cooking methods

To make the sauce: heat a large skillet over medium heat, add oil and when the oil is somewhat hot, add in the coriander, cumin, garam masala and cayenne and mix well. Let the spices get really fragrant and then add in ginger and garlic.

Cook for a few seconds and then add in chili and onion, cook until the onion is golden.

Add in pureed tomato and salt and mix well.

Add in pureed tomato and salt and mix well.

Bring mixture to a boil and cook for another minute to thicken the sauce and roast the pureed tomato. Add in the baked potato cauliflower mixture into the sauce and mix well. Add in fenugreek leaves and toss well to coat with the sauce.

If the sauce is too thick , add in a few Tbsp of water then mix well and cover. Cook for 2-3 minutes and switch off heat.

Let sit covered for a few minutes in order for the flavors to meld together. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Variations: every restaurant has their own flavors that they add to the dish. For variation, add 1/2 tsp cumin seeds before adding the dry spices and toast them in the oil until fragrant. You can also add in 2 bay leaves, 1 clove and 2 green cardamom pods (slightly opened). Cook the veggies instead of baking, you can parboil the potatoes and cauliflower or pan fry them in little oil (I prefer a cast iron for this, pan fry and cover for 5-6 mins ) till they are cooked. Then add to the sauce cauliflower can overcook easily when cooking directly in a skillet. Baking helps prevent this which is how we prepare the veg in this recipe.

You can double up the sauce for saucier and add some cashew cream in the end for creamier if you wish.

Ingredients:

Potatoes : Make sure to cut them into even-sized cubes so that they are all cooked at the same time. If you chop them too small, they will get mushy and might dissolve in the curry. As a short-cut, or if you have leftovers to use up, you could add boiled potatoes . Obviously, this takes off some of the cooking time.

: Make sure to cut them into even-sized cubes so that they are all cooked at the same time. If you chop them too small, they will get mushy and might dissolve in the curry. As a short-cut, or if you have leftovers to use up, you could add . Obviously, this takes off some of the cooking time. Cauliflower: cut the florets into equal-sized chunks to allow for even cooking.

cut the florets into equal-sized chunks to allow for even cooking. Ground Spices: Cumin, chili powder, coriander, turmeric, cayenne pepper, garam masala. Flavor central!

Cumin, chili powder, coriander, turmeric, cayenne pepper, garam masala. Flavor central! The holy trinity of ginger, onion, and garlic is the base of our gravy along with tempered spices.

is the base of our gravy along with tempered spices. Fresh green chilies add a bit of heat, but don’t worry – this dish is not spicy. Thai green chili pepper or Serrano pepper works well here. However, if you don’t tolerate any spice, leave it out.

add a bit of heat, but don’t worry – this dish is not spicy. Thai green chili pepper or Serrano pepper works well here. However, if you don’t tolerate any spice, leave it out. Fresh tomato pureeis added for color, body, and texture. I make it from scratch pureeing two fresh tomatoes. You could use canned diced tomatoes and puree them or half the amount of canned tomato puree as it is more concentrated.

Tips:

One common issue with aloo gobi is that the cauliflower becomes really soggy when overcooking. You want the veggies to be cooked and tender but not overcooked. Baking can help prevent this which is how we prepare the veg in this recipe.

Alternatively, you can parboil the potatoes and cauliflower or fry them in little oil till they are half cooked. This also helps in retaining the shape and texture.

To make the gravy even more fragrant, sprinkle garam masala into the gravy towards the end.

Preheat your oven to 400℉. In a bowl, add cauliflower and potato and sprinkle in the oil, toss well to coat

Drizzle in some lime juice and mix well. Add in all of the spices and salt in a small bowl, mix really well and sprinkle over the cauliflower and potato mixture. Add the ginger and garlic. Toss well to coat.

Transfer the cauliflower and potato mixture to a parchment-lined baking dish, spread evenly to ensure even cooking. Bake at 400℉ for 25-35 mins or until cooked through, checking large pieces of potato for doneness.

To make the sauce – heat a skillet over medium heat, add oil and when the oil is somewhat hot, add in the coriander, cumin, garam masala, and cayenne and mix well. Let the spices get really fragrant and then add in ginger and garlic.

Cook for a few seconds and then add in chili and onion, cook until the onion is golden. Add in pureed tomato and salt and mix well.

Bring mixture to a boil and add in potato/cauliflower mixture into the sauce and mix well.

Add in fenugreek leaves and toss well to coat with the sauce. If the sauce is too thick, add in a few Tbsp of water then mix well and cover. Cook for 2-3 minutes and switch off the heat. Let the pan sit for a few minutes in order for the flavors to meld together.

Garnish with cilantro and lime juice before serving.

How to store and reheat Aloo Gobi:

This dish can be stored in an airtight container for 4 days and it can also be frozen.

Keep in mind that, as this dish sits thegravy will get thickeras the potatoes tend to absorb some of the liquid. When reheating, you might have to add a splash of water or broth.

What to serve with Aloo Gobi?

I like serving this potato and cauliflower curry with plain Basmati rice or a bowl of fragrant seasoned rice like this turmeric lemon rice.However, this cauliflower potato curry also pairs extremely well with roti or anyvegan flatbreadof choice.