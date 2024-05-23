Vegan Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Recipe with White Bean Gravy (2024)

Print Recipe Jump to Recipe

My apologies for anyone who is waiting for a kale salad recipe: I have even more potatoes for you today. Generally I would try to avoid posting a slew of recipes in a row all featuring one ingredient, but this is the way that the vegan cookie crumbled, in terms of my recipe testing. And I had a feeling some of you might like to have this recipe for SUPER creamy vegan roasted garlic mashed potatoes in time for Thanksgiving next week. They come together with only 3 ingredients (plus water, salt and pepper) butare flavorful, crowd-pleasing, and maybe even healthy? (I’ll let you be the judge of that one.)

I have grand ambitions of someday hosting a fancy, all-vegan Thanksgiving for my loved ones, but this year I’m keeping it simple — by skipping Thanksgiving altogether. I get Thursday and Friday off from work that week and I’m fully planning to enjoy my mini-vacation; it’s just not going to involve any feasting this time around. However, as the world #1 potato lover I don’t need a holiday as an excuse to make a big batch of garlicky vegan mashed potatoes, so here we are.

Everyone has their mashed potato preferences. I like to use Russet potatoes in mine because texture-wise they’re very forgiving and have less tendency to turn pasty. I don’t have a ricer or food mill but instead use a handheld potato masher (the sort like this). This results inmashed potatoes that are nice and fluffy, with no big lumps but still a little bit of chunkiness and texture to them. I also don’t peel my potatoes because I’m lazy and don’t mind eating the peel. However, the Russet potato peel tends to stay in bigger pieces that aren’t as attractive as little bits of lighter potato peel, so if you’re concerned with appearances you might want totake that extra step with these. In general, please use your favorite potato variety and technique!

These vegan roasted garlic mashed potatoes are oil-free despite being incredibly rich and creamy. It’s all thanks to the power of cashews! I blended a bunch of raw cashews with two entire heads of roasted garlic until super smooth and then folded it into the mashed potatoes. Aside from that, all you have to do is season to taste with salt, pepper, and maybe some green onions or chives if you like. The roasted garlic flavor can be tasted in every bite, but is delicate rather than overpowering. Make sure to use plenty of salt to get the seasoning just right.. and enjoy!

I served my roasted garlic mashed potatoes with homemade vegan gravythat’s secretly made with white beans!I think that might technically make this a complete meal ;). The gravy doesn’t require any roux, starch or flour, instead being thickened by a puree of cooked cannellini beans. I did use (and recommend) oil for browning the onions, so if you’re concerned with this whole dish being oil-free use an alternate gravy recipe instead.

These mashed potatoes are omnivore-approved and undetectably vegan! Give them a shot and let me know what you think. Or, if you’re looking for a more streamlined “classic” recipe, check out my super simple vegan mashed potatoes.

Print Pin 5 from 2 votes 3-Ingredient Vegan Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Ultra creamy vegan roasted garlic mashed potatoes that have no added butter or oil, take only 3 main ingredients to make and are omnivore-improved! Course sides Cuisine gluten-free, grain-free, soy-free, sugar-free, vegan, vegetarian Keyword vegan roasted garlic mashed potatoes Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 20 minutes Total Time 35 minutes Servings 5 servings Calories 383kcal Author Yup, it's Vegan Ingredients For the vegan roasted garlic mashed potatoes: 2 pounds Russet potatoes scrubbed, peeled (if desired), and cut into large pieces

1 cup raw cashews soaked in filtered water for 8 hours, and drained

2 heads of roasted garlic (see notes for instructions if needed) - cloves only (remove the paper)

plenty of salt + pepper to taste Instructions For the vegan roasted garlic mashed potatoes: Add the potatoes to a pot with cold, salted water. Bring to a boil and cook until completely tender, around 20 minutes. (I make the cashew mixture in step 2 while I wait). Drain the potatoes, reserving the cooking water, and mash them well with a potato masher.

In a blender or food processor, combine the raw cashews and roasted garlic cloves with 1/2 cup of reserved potato cooking water. Blend until completely smooth, stopping occasionally to scrape down the sides with a spatula. In a food processor, this could take a few minutes to get smooth. Add a little more water if needed to help blend.

Add the cashew and garlic mixture to the mashed potatoes, and use your spatula to fold it in until combined.

Season with additional salt and pepper to taste (I find that it needs a good amount of salt). Serve hot with gravy or toppings of your choice. Notes HOW TO ROAST GARLIC: Use your method of choice. Here's one method for oil-free roasted garlic and another that doesn't use aluminum foil either. MAKE AHEAD: Roasted garlic and roasted garlic cashew cream can be made ahead of time. Bring it to room temperature or warmer before adding it to the potatoes. Leftover fully-assembled mashed potatoes reheat pretty well with a splash of water or nondairy milk added to loosen them up. (A touch of olive oil also helps if reheating, but of course, they would not be oil-free anymore). NUTRITION: Nutrition information is for mashed potatoes without gravy or toppings. Nutrition Serving: 1fifth recipe | Calories: 383kcal | Carbohydrates: 67g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 6g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 4mg | Potassium: 1323mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin C: 79.2mg | Calcium: 60mg | Iron: 3.8mg

Inspired from this non-vegan Food Network recipe.