Vegan Shepherd's Pie Recipe (2024)

The very best Vegan Shepherd’s Pie recipe with lots of mushrooms and veggies in a silky red wine gravy and pillowy olive oil mashed potatoes topping. An English classic from scratch, cozy comfort food that is actually good for you!

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie with Mushrooms

The perfect plant-based meal to make for Thanksgiving or Christmas Dinner, then again for New Year’s, Easter and Sunday’s family dinner. Might just be the best thing to whip up with all those Thanksgiving gravy and potatoes leftovers. Traditional shepherd’s pie or cottage pieis an English casserole made with ground beef or lamb but it doesn’t have to be! I clearly left that out of my vegan recipe because there is absolutely zero need for any of that sadness on our plate. Baby lambs are simply meant to be loved! Instead I doubled up on nutritious wholesome veggies, lots of meaty mushrooms and green peas in a thick, savory and luscious gravy topped with golden pillows of fluffy mashed potatoes. Heaven!

The Mashed Potatoes

I love adding olive oil to my mashed potatoes and a splash of creamy homemade cashew milk. You don’t know fluffy and creamy until you do this and ’Tis the Season to indulge a little. Go for Yukon Gold Potatoes here, they are buttery and creamy + there’s no need to peel them. Russets are fine but not great, and in my honest opinion just extra work and too much waste as they do have to peeled.

Recipe Tips + FAQs

How to prevent the mashed potatoes from sinking into the filling? – Allow the mushroom filling to completely cool off first. Also make sure you cook down that sauce until extra thick.

Substitutions – sub the mashed potato topping with mashed cauliflower, roasted butternut squash or a sweet potato mash. Alternatively you could mix in some parsnips or parsley root with mashed potatoes. The mushrooms can also be swapped for 2 cups of cooked French lentils or simply make this vegan Bolognese sauce instead and top with the mashed potatoes. Technically any plant based “ground meat” and even tofu can be used here.

– sub the mashed potato topping with mashed cauliflower, roasted butternut squash or a sweet potato mash. Alternatively you could mix in some parsnips or parsley root with mashed potatoes. The mushrooms can also be swapped for 2 cups of cooked French lentils or simply make this instead and top with the mashed potatoes. Technically any plant based “ground meat” and even tofu can be used here. Can I omit the red wine? – The red wine is an important ingredient of the gravy, however you can substitute it with veggie broth and maybe add a couple of tablespoons of balsamic vinegar, soy sauce or vegan Worcestershire sauce to make up for the depth of flavor of the red wine.

– The red wine is an important ingredient of the gravy, however you can substitute it with veggie broth and maybe add a couple of tablespoons of balsamic vinegar, soy sauce or vegan Worcestershire sauce to make up for the depth of flavor of the red wine. Prep in advance – Feel free to make your cottage / shepherd’s pie a day or two ahead and refrigerate it overnight. It reheats well and you can warm it through in the oven at 350”F for 25 minutes. If you are after perfection make sure to also finish it under the broiler for a couple of minutes just enough to get those golden crispy edges on the potatoes. There’s really no need to bake the pie at all when prepped fresh and broiled for a few minutes. Any leftovers can be frozen in freezer safe containers for up to 4 months.

Serving suggestions…

crispy roasted broccoli

balsamic Brussels sprouts

vegan creamed spinach

vegan Caesar salad

vegan turkey roast

the family classic cucumber tomato salad

Thanksgiving dinner rolls or crusty bread to mop up the last drop of that luscious gravy.

How to Make Vegan Shepherd’s Pie