Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (2024)

Last updated - ; Published - By Rhian Williams 38 Comments

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

TheseVegan Shortbread Cookies arecrispandcrunchy,melt-in-your-mouth buttery and perfectlysalty-sweet!They're undetectably dairy-free and the simple recipe is easy to make: they come together in one bowl and require just 6 ingredients! They're also gluten-free and refined sugar free.

Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (1)

How do you make shortbread cookies from scratch?

Although they may look fancy and complicated to make, shortbread cookies are actually one of the simplest cookies to make. They require just a few ingredients and the process is simple: just combine the dough, roll it out, cut out shapes and bake.

I experimented with so many different ways to make gluten-free vegan shortbread cookies, using different types of flours, and it was so hard to get the texture right.

I eventually discovered that the best combination was ground almonds (almond meal or almond flour) and brown rice flour. The ground almonds create that essential crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth texture, whilst the brown rice flour creates a crispy, crunchy texture. You honestly won't be able to believe that this shortbread contains no butter!

You need to use brown rice flour, not white rice flour, which creates a soft cookie (like my Sugar Cookies) rather than a crunchy one.

Does shortbread contain milk?


Traditionally, shortbread is usually made with just flour, butter and sugar, so it doesn't contain milk. However, this vegan shortbread does contain a small amount of plant-based milk (1 tablespoon) to help the dough bind together.

Can you use vegan butter in shortbread?


Yes, you can use vegan butter in place of the coconut oil in these cookies.

Where can you buy brown rice flour?

If you can't find brown rice flour in your local supermarket, you'll be able to find it in local health stores or online.

How to make this recipe

Scroll down to thebottom of the post for the full recipe.

Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (2)
  • Lay out a sheet of greaseproof baking paper on a counter.
  • Use arolling pintoroll out the dough until about 1 cm/1/2 inch thick.
Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (3)
  • Use a circularcookie cutter to cut shapes out of the dough - you will probably have to roll the dough a few times until you use it all up.

Tip:You can use any other shape if you don't want to use a circular one.

Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (4)

Tip: Line the baking tray with greased baking paper to make sure the cookies don't stick.

Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (5)
  • If you wish, use a skewer to poke decorative holes in the surface of the cookies.
Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (6)
  • Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes until golden brown and firm to the touch (bearing in mind that they will firm up more once cooled and out of the oven).
Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (7)
  • Leave to cool completely before putting away to store.

Tips for serving

These cookies will be slightly soft straight out the oven and they firm up as they cool down. So they're best left to cool completely before serving so you get the crunchy texture. They can be left to cool on the baking tray, there's no need to transfer these to a wire rack.

How long do these Shortbread Cookies keep for?

These Cookies taste best eaten within the day but keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a few days- they do become softer the longer you leave them, though. So I wouldn't recommend making these ahead.

This Vegan Millionaire Shortbread can be made ahead though, as it keeps well for a couple of days.

Can you freeze these?

You can freeze this cookie dough to use another time, but the cookies themselves can't be frozen.

Substitutions you can make

  • You can replace thecoconut oilwithcoconut butter or vegetable oil.
  • You can use any type of liquid sweetener: maple syrup, agave syrup, brown rice syrup etc.
  • You can use any type of plant-based milk: almond milk, rice milk, soy milk, cashew milk, oat milk etc.
  • The ground almonds (almond meal) can be replaced with ground walnuts.
  • For a nut-free version, use ground sunflower seeds instead of ground almonds and use a nut-free milk. Or use my Coconut Flour Cookies recipe instead.

Tip:The brown rice flour CANNOT be replacedwithwhite rice flour or any other gluten-free flour - it is essential for creating a crunchy shortbread texture.

Ingredients you can add to the dough

  • Grated orange zest.
  • Grated lemon zest.
  • Matcha powder.
  • Chopped pecan nuts.
  • Chopped macadamia nuts.
  • Chocolate chips.
  • Dried cranberries.
  • Desiccated coconut.

You can also use this shortbread recipe as a base for making Vegan Millionaire Shortbread or Vegan Twix Bars.

See Also
12 Easy Chocolate Candy Recipes That You'll Want to Make in BulkBlender Muffins - The Original Healthy Recipe!Best Mackinac Island Fudge Recipe | 100K RecipesPeanut-Butter Wafer Cake Recipe

Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (8)

More gluten-free vegan cookie recipes

  • Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
  • Blueberry Breakfast Cookies
  • Peanut Butter Cookies
  • Snickerdoodles
  • Oatmeal Cookies
  • Sugar Cookies
  • Chocolate Cookies
  • Carrot Cake Cookies
  • Millionaire Shortbread
  • Pumpkin Cookies
  • Thumbprint Cookies
  • Brownie Cookies
  • Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

If you try out this recipe or anything else from my blog,I’d really love to hear anyfeedback! Please give it a rating, leave a comment, or tag a photo @rhiansrecipes #rhiansrecipes onInstagram! Thank you.

Watch how to make this recipe

Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (9)

Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free)

TheseVegan Shortbread Cookies arecrispandcrunchy,melt-in-your-mouth buttery and perfectlysalty-sweet!They're undetectably dairy-free and the simple recipe is easy to make: they come together in one bowl and require just 6 ingredients! They're also gluten-free and refined sugar free.

4.09 from 36 votes

Print Pin Rate

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: British

Keyword: gluten-free shortbread, vegan cookies, vegan shortbread

Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes minutes

Servings: 12 cookies

Calories: 182kcal

Author: Rhian Williams

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 170 degrees Celsius (340 degrees Fahrenheit).

  • Place the coconut oil in a large bowl and melt over a saucepan of boiling water or in the microwave.

    See Also
    Best No-Bake Cheesecake Recipe | An Easy No-Bake Dessert!

  • Add the maple syrup, milk, ground almonds, brown rice flour and salt and mix well - add an extra splash of milk if it’s looking too dry to combine.

  • Lay out a sheet of greaseproof baking paper on a counter and roll out the dough until about 1cm (½ inch) thick.

  • Use a circular cookie cutter to cut shapes out of the dough - you will probably have to roll the dough a few times until you use it all up (you can use any other shape if you don't want to use a circular one).

  • Transfer the cookies onto a baking tray lined with greased baking paper.

  • If you wish, use a skewer to poke decorative holes in the surface of the cookies.

  • Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes until firm to the touch (bearing in mind that they will firm up more once cooled and out of the oven).

  • Best left to cool completely before eating as they crisp up as they cool.

  • Leave to cool completely before putting away to store.

  • Tastes best eaten within the day but keeps in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a few days (they do become softer the longer you leave them).

Video

Notes

*You can alternatively usealmond flour.

**You MUST use brown rice flour - white rice flour won't create a crunchy shortbread-like texture.

Nutrition Facts

Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free)

Amount Per Serving

Calories 182Calories from Fat 81

% Daily Value*

Fat 9g14%

Saturated Fat 2g10%

Sodium 4mg0%

Potassium 73mg2%

Carbohydrates 23g8%

Fiber 1g4%

Sugar 10g11%

Protein 3g6%

Calcium 47mg5%

Iron 0.7mg4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Made the recipe?Tag @rhiansrecipes on instagram and use the hashtag #rhiansrecipes!

Disclosure: This posts contains affiliate links to Amazon. If you purchase any of these products, a small percentage will come to me with no extra cost to you! This income will go towards the running of this blog – thank you.

More Baking & Dessert Recipes

  • Gluten-Free Vegan Raspberry Madeleines
  • Gluten-Free Vegan Raspberry Muffins
  • Gluten-Free Vegan Raspberry Cake
  • Gluten-Free Vegan Orange Poppy Seed Muffins

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Reply

  1. Sarah

    Thank you for sharing your story and recipes. I'm on a really restrictive diet trying to detox my liver and repair my gut (no sugar, sweeteners, dairy, gluten, and I keep meat at a distance anyways) and IT IS ISOLATING! Coming up on Thanksgiving now I'm thinking "what will I eat??" I think if I make myself some shortbread cookies I can be quite content LOL. Thank you!

    Reply

    • Rhian Williams

      Thank you so much for sharing your story, I'm so sorry to hear that. It definitely is isolating having dietary requirements...please let me know if you ever have any recipe requests, and wishing you all the best for this holiday season!!

  2. reuben

    Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (14)
    nice

    Reply

    • Rhian Williams

      Thank you so much!

« Older Comments

Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Buddy's super-quick flatbreads | Jamie Oliver recipes
Caramelized Shallots - Healthy Recipes Blog
'Rent Free' Q&A: Bryan Caplan on 'Build, Baby, Build'
Houses For Rent in Bryan, OH
Latest Posts
Flaky Gluten Free Pop Tarts Recipe
The Best Homemade Beef Gravy Recipe (How to Make Brown Gravy)
Article information

Author: Rob Wisoky

Last Updated:

Views: 6345

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (48 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rob Wisoky

Birthday: 1994-09-30

Address: 5789 Michel Vista, West Domenic, OR 80464-9452

Phone: +97313824072371

Job: Education Orchestrator

Hobby: Lockpicking, Crocheting, Baton twirling, Video gaming, Jogging, Whittling, Model building

Introduction: My name is Rob Wisoky, I am a smiling, helpful, encouraging, zealous, energetic, faithful, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.