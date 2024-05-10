Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) - Rhian's Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

TheseVegan Shortbread Cookies arecrispandcrunchy,melt-in-your-mouth buttery and perfectlysalty-sweet!They're undetectably dairy-free and the simple recipe is easy to make: they come together in one bowl and require just 6 ingredients! They're also gluten-free and refined sugar free.

How do you make shortbread cookies from scratch? Although they may look fancy and complicated to make, shortbread cookies are actually one of the simplest cookies to make. They require just a few ingredients and the process is simple: just combine the dough, roll it out, cut out shapes and bake. I experimented with so many different ways to make gluten-free vegan shortbread cookies, using different types of flours, and it was so hard to get the texture right. I eventually discovered that the best combination was ground almonds (almond meal or almond flour) and brown rice flour. The ground almonds create that essential crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth texture, whilst the brown rice flour creates a crispy, crunchy texture. You honestly won't be able to believe that this shortbread contains no butter! You need to use brown rice flour, not white rice flour, which creates a soft cookie (like my Sugar Cookies) rather than a crunchy one. Does shortbread contain milk?

Traditionally, shortbread is usually made with just flour, butter and sugar, so it doesn't contain milk. However, this vegan shortbread does contain a small amount of plant-based milk (1 tablespoon) to help the dough bind together. Can you use vegan butter in shortbread?

Yes, you can use vegan butter in place of the coconut oil in these cookies.

Where can you buy brown rice flour?

If you can't find brown rice flour in your local supermarket, you'll be able to find it in local health stores or online.

How to make this recipe

Mix together the ingredients for the cookie dough in aglass mixing bowl.

Lay out a sheet of greaseproof baking paper on a counter.

on a counter. Use arolling pintoroll out the dough until about 1 cm/1/2 inch thick.

Use a circularcookie cutter to cut shapes out of the dough - you will probably have to roll the dough a few times until you use it all up.

Tip:You can use any other shape if you don't want to use a circular one.

Transfer the cookies onto arectangular baking tray.

Tip: Line the baking tray with greased baking paper to make sure the cookies don't stick.

If you wish, use a skewer to poke decorative holes in the surface of the cookies.

Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes until golden brown and firm to the touch (bearing in mind that they will firm up more once cooled and out of the oven).

Leave to cool completely before putting away to store.

Tips for serving

These cookies will be slightly soft straight out the oven and they firm up as they cool down. So they're best left to cool completely before serving so you get the crunchy texture. They can be left to cool on the baking tray, there's no need to transfer these to a wire rack.

How long do these Shortbread Cookies keep for?

These Cookies taste best eaten within the day but keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a few days- they do become softer the longer you leave them, though. So I wouldn't recommend making these ahead.

This Vegan Millionaire Shortbread can be made ahead though, as it keeps well for a couple of days.

Can you freeze these?

You can freeze this cookie dough to use another time, but the cookies themselves can't be frozen.

Substitutions you can make

You can replace the coconut oil withcoconut butter or vegetable oil.

withcoconut butter or vegetable oil. You can use any type of liquid sweetener : maple syrup, agave syrup, brown rice syrup etc .

: . You can use any type of plant-based milk : almond milk, rice milk, soy milk, cashew milk, oat milk etc .

: . The ground almonds (almond meal) can be replaced with ground walnuts.

can be replaced with ground walnuts. For a nut-free version, use ground sunflower seeds instead of ground almonds and use a nut-free milk. Or use my Coconut Flour Cookies recipe instead.

Tip:The brown rice flour CANNOT be replacedwithwhite rice flour or any other gluten-free flour - it is essential for creating a crunchy shortbread texture.

Ingredients you can add to the dough

Grated orange zest.

Grated lemon zest.

Matcha powder .

. Chopped pecan nuts.

Chopped macadamia nuts.

Chocolate chips.

Dried cranberries.

Desiccated coconut.

You can also use this shortbread recipe as a base for making Vegan Millionaire Shortbread or Vegan Twix Bars.

Watch how to make this recipe

Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) TheseVegan Shortbread Cookies arecrispandcrunchy,melt-in-your-mouth buttery and perfectlysalty-sweet!They're undetectably dairy-free and the simple recipe is easy to make: they come together in one bowl and require just 6 ingredients! They're also gluten-free and refined sugar free. 4.09 from 36 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Dessert Cuisine: British Keyword: gluten-free shortbread, vegan cookies, vegan shortbread Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes minutes Total Time: 45 minutes minutes Servings: 12 cookies Calories: 182kcal Author: Rhian Williams Ingredients ▢ 30 g ( ⅛ cup ) coconut oil (or sub coconut butter or vegetable oil)

▢ 10 tablespoons maple syrup (or sub any other similar sweetener)

▢ 1 tablespoon unsweetened almond milk (or any other plant-based milk)

▢ 150 g ( 1 ¼ cup ) ground almonds (almond meal) *

▢ 150 g ( 1 cup ) brown rice flour **

▢ Generous pinch salt to taste Instructions Preheat oven to 170 degrees Celsius (340 degrees Fahrenheit).

Place the coconut oil in a large bowl and melt over a saucepan of boiling water or in the microwave.

Add the maple syrup, milk, ground almonds, brown rice flour and salt and mix well - add an extra splash of milk if it’s looking too dry to combine.

Lay out a sheet of greaseproof baking paper on a counter and roll out the dough until about 1cm (½ inch) thick.

Use a circular cookie cutter to cut shapes out of the dough - you will probably have to roll the dough a few times until you use it all up (you can use any other shape if you don't want to use a circular one).

Transfer the cookies onto a baking tray lined with greased baking paper.

If you wish, use a skewer to poke decorative holes in the surface of the cookies.

Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes until firm to the touch (bearing in mind that they will firm up more once cooled and out of the oven).

Best left to cool completely before eating as they crisp up as they cool.

Leave to cool completely before putting away to store.

Tastes best eaten within the day but keeps in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a few days (they do become softer the longer you leave them). Video Notes *You can alternatively usealmond flour. **You MUST use brown rice flour - white rice flour won't create a crunchy shortbread-like texture. Nutrition Facts Vegan Shortbread Cookies (Gluten-Free) Amount Per Serving Calories 182Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g14% Saturated Fat 2g10% Sodium 4mg0% Potassium 73mg2% Carbohydrates 23g8% Fiber 1g4% Sugar 10g11% Protein 3g6% Calcium 47mg5% Iron 0.7mg4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Made the recipe?Tag @rhiansrecipes on instagram and use the hashtag #rhiansrecipes!

