Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.
The best vegan spinach artichoke dip recipe from scratch, made with cashew cream mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts and wilted baby spinach. An easy, healthy, whole food plant based recipe, made without oil, naturally creamy and cheesy, gluten and dairy free. (+ recipe VIDEO below).
Jump to Recipe
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip
The superstar of appetizers, this spinach artichoke dip made with simple and clean ingredients is always a crowd pleaser. Easy to make with only a few ingredients (no beans) and lovely served hot with your classic pita chips, flatbread, garlic bruschetta or a fresh loaf of homemade vegan bread with crackling crust.
You don’t need to buy any fancy vegan cheese or sour cream, instead it’s all made from scratch in your Vitamix blender with creamy cashews, a touch of nutritional yeast and the cheesy magic of tapioca.
Recipe Success Tips
- Sautee your spinach – Start with a good half pound of fresh baby spinach or even more to your preference. Sautee in a drop of olive oil or water until wilted. Make sure to drain it before running your knife through it once or twice to chop it up some. Alternatively you could use frozen spinach that has been thawed out and squeezed well of any excess moisture.
- Chop the artichokes – cut into bite size pieces or quarteres if you prefer larger chunks. I find the smaller size is easier to scoop up.
- Make the cashew cheese sauce – If you have a powerful blender just throw everything in there until smooth and creamy. Otherwise make sure to soak your cashews in hot water for 20 minutes to soften them first.
- Simmer – Cook the sauce until cheesy and bubbly whisking constantly so no lumps form, just a minute or two. Mix in the spinach and artichokes and transfer to a broiler proof dish.
- Broil Your Dip – No need for baking here, just let the top get kissed by the flames of the broiler for a few minutes just until golden on top and dig in with some freshly made garlic rubbed bruschetta. If you wanted to, you could even use it to stuff some pasta shellsor a vegan lasagna, go wild!
why you’ll love it
- quick + easy to make
- super creamy & naturally cheesy
- savory, filling & comforting
- simple make ahead recipe
- no oil, no soy, no tofu
- gluten + dairy free
Serving Suggestions
- Roasted broccoli florets
- Roasted cauliflower
- White cannellini beans
- Roasted rainbow carrots
- Smoky tempeh bits
- Jackfruit fried chicken
- Crusty homemade bread
- Mashed potatoes
- Garlic knots
- Quinoa flatbread
- Top with these crispy tofu nuggets.
how to make vegan spinach artichoke dip
5 from 10 votes
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip
The best vegan spinach artichoke dip from scratch, made with gooey homemade cashew mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts and wilted baby spinach. A whole food plant based recipe, made without oil, creamy, cheesy, gluten and dairy free.
Print Recipe
Prep Time:5 minutes mins
Cook Time:10 minutes mins
Soaking:20 minutes mins
Total Time:35 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 1/2 lb fresh baby spinach (or 1 cup frozen)
- 15 oz can artichoke hearts drained & chopped to your liking
Cashew Cheese
- 3/4 cup raw cashews
- 2 tbsp tapioca flour
- 2 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1.25 cup filtered water
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- sea salt + black pepper to taste
US Customary - Metric
Instructions
Preheat your broiler.
Heat up large skillet over medium heat, add a light drizzle of olive oil (or water for WFPB & Plantricious compliance) and the fresh spinach with a tiny pinch of sea salt. Sautee until wilted then season with a pinch of garlic powder. Transfer the spinach to a colander to drain as much of the liquid as possible. Optional: transfer to a cutting board and run your knife through it once or twice.
1/2 lb fresh baby spinach, 1/2 tsp garlic powder
Make the Cashew Cheese Sauce
If you don't have a powerful blender make sure to soak the cashews for 20 minutes in hot water to soften the drain. Otherwise just rinse the raw cashews and add them to your Vitamix blender together with all the cashew cheese ingredients. Process until creamy and smooth. Transfer to a sauce pan and bring to a simmer over medium low flame whisking continuously. Cook for a few minutes until thickened. Remove from heat
3/4 cup raw cashews, 2 tbsp tapioca flour, 2 tsp apple cider vinegar, 1.25 cup filtered water, 1 tbsp nutritional yeast, 4 cloves garlic, 1 tsp onion powder, sea salt + black pepper to taste
Stir in the wilted spinach and the artichoke hearts. Taste and season with sea salt and black pepper. (Go light on the salt as the chips or bruschetta you are going to serve this with are usually very salty)
15 oz can artichoke hearts, 1/2 lb fresh baby spinach
Transfer the dip to a small cast iron dish (or any broiler proof dish) and broil until golden brown on top to your liking, around 3 minutes.
Serve hot with crusty bread, bruschetta, pita chips or fresh cut vegetables.
WFPB + Plantricious
Omit all oil or replace with water for full compliance.
Video
Notes
- About the Spinach - if using frozen spinach make sure to thaw it out first and squeeze as much of the liquid out of of it as possible. You should end up with about one cup of spinach.
Nutrition
Calories: 292kcal | Carbohydrates: 21g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 457mg | Potassium: 526mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 6380IU | Vitamin C: 39mg | Calcium: 92mg | Iron: 4mg
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: plant based, Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip
Servings: 4 people
Calories: 292kcal
Author: Florentina
Similar Posts
Vegan Potato Soup Recipe
Potsticker Salad Recipe
Pickled Cauliflower Recipe
Chunky Potato Dill Soup
Green Pea Soup Recipe ~ Vegan
Jackfruit Fried Chicken
This dip is fantastic, all my family loved it and the teenagers requested more do next movie night. Thank you for sharing we love this site.
Reply
I just found your site a few days ago. I’ve made the vegan ribs as well as this dip and both recipes were fantastic!
I could not for the life of me find tapioca flour, so I used corn starch. The dip was delicious! Thank you so much for sharing the recipe.
Reply
Can garbanzo flour bean flour be used instead of tapioca flour?
Reply
I would not recommend that as the tapioca is important here for the cheese texture it gives the dip.
Reply
Holy babies! This is GREAT! I’ll a lover of garlic, so also added garlic salt and some red pepper flakes. So excited I found your blog! Thank you for such a fantastic, easy recipe! 💜
Reply
Woohoo, so happy you enjoyed this ~ Florentina Xo’s
Reply
Florentina, thank you for this recipe and ALL your recipes and all your happy work at creating them.
I share your website with many people. I really liked this dish before going vegetarian and have missed
it. I do not eat real cheese or meat since 1993 and was so happy to get this recipe from you. I tried another one
someone posted and it was awful. This is wonderful!
Reply
I am so happy you loved this Marie, thank you for reporting back 🙂
Reply
Do you think that freezing and reheating this would ruin the texture?
Reply
I suspect that should be ok but have not frozen this.
Reply
Wow is all I can say. I am not vegan but lactose intolerant. We haven’t had spinach artichoke dip in a long long time. This fit the bill perfectly. This tasted better than I remember when I used to make it.
Reply
This makes me so happy, you have no idea! We love spinach and artichoke around here!
Reply
Absolutely awesome!!! Such great flavor, really hit the spot, and it was super easy to make. Thank you for this recipe, so glad to find a WFPB version!
Reply
Is there any other way to make the cheese without using nuts? I would love to be able to have this and any other cheese dishes but I have a nut allergy.
Thanks
Reply
Hey Kristie, you could try the same recipe using sunflower seeds instead of nuts, however I have not tested it with that but should be working just fine.
Reply
I love this recipe! It’s addicting! Made it for non-vegan friends and they loved it. Thank you, great job!
Reply
Have you used this with almonds? We have cashew allergies in our house, but almonds are ok! I just discovered your blog and I see SO many recipes I want to try!! 😀
Reply
I have not but you could! Just make sure to use blanched almonds. Let me know if you try! ~ Florentina Xo’s
Reply
I miss pizza since going whole food plant based vegan. I spread this on Ezekiel pita bread and broil. Yum!! White pizza. Thank you.
Reply
This recipe looks delicious! Can you suggest anything as an alternate to the nutritional yeast? My tummy doesn’t do well with it. Thanks!
Reply
You can certainly omit it and maybe use a couple of teaspoons of white miso paste for a umami flavor instead. I find with the nutritional yeast that it must be Non-fortified organic so no synthetic vitamins added.
Reply
I love the way you put the ingredient measurements into the body of the recipe again so I don’t have to scroll back up. I wish everyone wrote recipes this way! Can’t wait to try this dip today! 🙂
Reply
OMG this was sooo good. Even non vegans love it. I may try to add some caramelized onions next. I would for sure recommend this recipe. Thank you.
Reply