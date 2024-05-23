Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe (2024)

The best vegan spinach artichoke dip recipe from scratch, made with cashew cream mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts and wilted baby spinach. An easy, healthy, whole food plant based recipe, made without oil, naturally creamy and cheesy, gluten and dairy free. (+ recipe VIDEO below). Jump to Recipe

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

The superstar of appetizers, this spinach artichoke dip made with simple and clean ingredients is always a crowd pleaser. Easy to make with only a few ingredients (no beans) and lovely served hot with your classic pita chips, flatbread, garlic bruschetta or a fresh loaf of homemade vegan bread with crackling crust.

You don’t need to buy any fancy vegan cheese or sour cream, instead it’s all made from scratch in your Vitamix blender with creamy cashews, a touch of nutritional yeast and the cheesy magic of tapioca.

Recipe Success Tips

Sautee your spinach – Start with a good half pound of fresh baby spinach or even more to your preference. Sautee in a drop of olive oil or water until wilted. Make sure to drain it before running your knife through it once or twice to chop it up some. Alternatively you could use frozen spinach that has been thawed out and squeezed well of any excess moisture. Chop the artichokes – cut into bite size pieces or quarteres if you prefer larger chunks. I find the smaller size is easier to scoop up. Make the cashew cheese sauce – If you have a powerful blender just throw everything in there until smooth and creamy. Otherwise make sure to soak your cashews in hot water for 20 minutes to soften them first. Simmer – Cook the sauce until cheesy and bubbly whisking constantly so no lumps form, just a minute or two. Mix in the spinach and artichokes and transfer to a broiler proof dish. Broil Your Dip – No need for baking here, just let the top get kissed by the flames of the broiler for a few minutes just until golden on top and dig in with some freshly made garlic rubbed bruschetta . If you wanted to, you could even use it to stuff some pasta shells or a vegan lasagna , go wild!

why you’ll love it