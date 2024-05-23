Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream - No Churn Ice Cream Recipe! (2024)

Home » Recipes » Course » Desserts » Vegan Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream (No Churn)
posted by Jessica Hylton on Jun 24, 2016 (last updated Jun 22, 2023)
This Vegan Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream is deliciously creamy, no churn and so easy to make! You only need 4 ingredients!
One of my favourite parts about summer isdefinitely the endless amounts of ice cream. I have very fond memories of the ice cream truck driving through my neighbourhood as a child. For some reason he wentvery quickly, so you kind of had to be posed by the door, listening out for him around the same time every Thursday.Then there’s the time I had gelatothree times in one day while in Venice. Needless to say, I love ice cream. So I knew that I needed to makesome more homemade ice cream this summer. I decided to use one of my favourite all time ingredients (spoiler alert: strawberries) to make this Vegan Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream, and I am so happy that I did.
This vegan strawberry coconut ice cream is one of my favourites yet. The coconut cream makes it incredibly creamy, the strawberry flavour is really prevalent in it and the maple syrup adds a delicious sweetness to it. I love that it isn’t over sweet, but just right to stay refreshing for the summer. The vanilla bean actually ties it all in. It added a huge amount of flavour to it and these beautiful specks of vanilla.
I made this ice cream a no churn recipe because I don’t think you should need to have an ice cream maker to indulge in such deliciousness! It’s so easy to make, and as long as you remember to whisk it, it won’t be icy. Now go forth, and make ALL the ice cream!
Vegan Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream (No Churn)
Servings: 6
Prep Time: 4 minutes mins
Resting Time: 5 hours hrs
Total Time: 5 hours hrs 4 minutes mins
Creamy vegan strawberry ice cream is made with just 4 ingredients. It's super easy to prep, and the best thing to cool down with on a hot summer day!
Ingredients
- 4 cups frozen strawberries
- 28 ounces coconut cream from cans of coconut milk*, see notes below on how to make coconut cream from coconut milk (two 13.4 ounce cans)
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, or 1 vanilla bean, split and seeded
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
Instructions
Add the coconut cream to a food processor or blender and blend for a minute or two.
Add the frozen strawberries, coconut cream, vanilla extract, and maple syrup into a food processor or blender and mix together until thick and creamy and combined.
Ice Cream Machine
Place the ice cream base into a freezer-safe container in the refrigerator for 2 hours to set up before freezing.
Freeze the ice cream according to the manufacturer’s instructions for your machine.
No Machine/No Churn
Place all ice cream base into a freezer-safe container and place in the freezer and allow to freeze for 1 hour. Ensure it is covered.
Whisk slightly every 20 minutes to avoid it getting too icy for 3-4 hours. It should be getting thicker after each whisking, until it’s firm enough to scoop.
To eat: serve immediately or when you are ready for it (after it’s been in the freezer), thaw for 5-10 minutes and scoop with an ice cream scoop.
Notes
- This recipe is vegan and gluten free.
- HOW TO STORE
Store this ice cream in a freeze safe container. For the best taste and texture it is advised that you store it no longer than 2 weeks.
- A FEW NOTES
You can buy coconut cream or make it from full fat coconut milk. Place a can of coconut milk in the fridge overnight. Remove, turn upside down, open and pour off the liquid coconut water on top (you can drink it or use it in a smoothie). Then use the thick coconut cream that is left in the recipe.
Calories: 366kcal, Carbohydrates: 29g, Protein: 3g, Fat: 29g, Saturated Fat: 25g, Sodium: 21mg, Potassium: 498mg, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 21g, Vitamin A: 12IU, Vitamin C: 58mg, Calcium: 68mg, Iron: 5mg
Smrithi — Reply
Hi Jessica!
I tried the recipe but my coconut cream curdled after I blended the strawberries in. Would you know why and how I can avoid it?
Thanks!!
Jessica Hylton — Reply
Hi Smrithi,
Let me try and help! Was your food processor hot by chance? There’s also a chance it was the brand of coconut milk – which brand did you use?
-
Thank you for responding!
I used a regular blender which wasn’t hot. Also, my coconut cream was bought from Trader Joe’s.
Hi!
Of course! Sadly I’ve heard this complaint a lot from Trader Joe’s coconut cream across several blogs, so it was definitely their coconut milk that caused that. I would recommend trying another brand (like Thai Kitchen) and trying it again!
Yummy. I formed intobzlls and wrapped in mochi. Yum yum,
Hi Jessica! I would like to make the recipe but I have a question. After freezing it 1h, do I have to whisk every 20 min in a blender or by hand with a whisk?
Thanks for your recipes !!
Hi Laura!
With a hand whisk/hand held mixer or whisk by hand! Hope that helps so much and enjoy!!
Also aww thanks so much!!
Hola, la receta se ve riquísima…pero no me queda claro la cantidad de crema de coco?
Dice 28 oz y luego 2 latas de 14,04 Oz?
Hola Melvi,
Gracias por tu comentario. Disculpe la confusión, solo necesita 28 onzas. ¡Estaba diciendo que podría obtenerlo de 2 latas de 13/14 onzas de crema de coco ya que así es como se venden generalmente! Voy a eliminar eso para evitar confusiones. Espero que esto ayude y disfrútalo!
I have found that Thai kitchen does contain guar gum while trader Joe’s does not which may be why the cream curdles. Guar gum is an emulsifier which keeps it from separating.
The easiest and best vegan ice cream I’ve seen. No need to worry about best before freezer time it was gone in 2 days. My family love it. A new favourite recipe for us.
Thank you so much Nicola! We’re so happy that you like it.
