Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream - No Churn Ice Cream Recipe! (2024)

This Vegan Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream is deliciously creamy, no churn and so easy to make! You only need 4 ingredients!

Looking for more easy strawberry dessert recipes? You’ll love this Strawberry Granita!

One of my favourite parts about summer isdefinitely the endless amounts of ice cream. I have very fond memories of the ice cream truck driving through my neighbourhood as a child. For some reason he wentvery quickly, so you kind of had to be posed by the door, listening out for him around the same time every Thursday.Then there’s the time I had gelatothree times in one day while in Venice. Needless to say, I love ice cream. So I knew that I needed to makesome more homemade ice cream this summer. I decided to use one of my favourite all time ingredients (spoiler alert: strawberries) to make this Vegan Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream, and I am so happy that I did.

This vegan strawberry coconut ice cream is one of my favourites yet. The coconut cream makes it incredibly creamy, the strawberry flavour is really prevalent in it and the maple syrup adds a delicious sweetness to it. I love that it isn’t over sweet, but just right to stay refreshing for the summer. The vanilla bean actually ties it all in. It added a huge amount of flavour to it and these beautiful specks of vanilla.

I made this ice cream a no churn recipe because I don’t think you should need to have an ice cream maker to indulge in such deliciousness! It’s so easy to make, and as long as you remember to whisk it, it won’t be icy. Now go forth, and make ALL the ice cream!

If you try this VeganCoconutStrawberry Ice Cream please let me know in the comments section below, or tag me on instagram with the hashtag#jessicainthekitchen!For more exclusive recipes follow me onInstagramAND onSnapchat: jessinkitchen.

More Vegan Ice Cream Recipes

Ready to make some more vegan ice cream from the comfort of your own kitchen? Check out the following recipes!

Creamy Chocolate-Avocado Ice Cream (No Churn)

Vegan Ice Cream

Mango Ice Cream

Grilled Peaches with Coconut Ice Cream