Vegan Stuffing Recipe + Video (2024)

This delicious vegan stuffing recipe brimming with the most wonderful holiday flavors from vegetables, sage and rosemary is the only recipe you need. It’s eggless, no butter needed, easy to make and best served alongside this vegan roast, mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.

Jump to Recipe

Vegan Stuffing

Made with tons of flavorful leeks, hearty crusty bread, Italian Beyond sausage, cranberries, rosemary and sage, you really shouldn’t wait until Thanksgiving or Christmas to make this divine bread casserole.

Classic, savory, hearty, perfectly crispy on the outside but moist and fluffy on the inside, this is pure comfort food on every level. A family favorite served alongside ourbest mac and cheese, vegan turkey orvegan chicken.

Ingredient Notes

The Bread – a crusty whole grain bread is ideal, just make sure to cut it into cubes and dry it out well. You can leave it to air dry at room temperature overnight or pop it in the oven for 12 to 15 @375″F.

– a crusty whole grain bread is ideal, just make sure to cut it into cubes and dry it out well. You can leave it to air dry at room temperature overnight or pop it in the oven for 12 to 15 @375″F. Beyond sausage – I love these plant based spicy Italian sausages, they are perfect in this vegetarian stuffing recipe but feel free to use your favorite brand here if desired.

– I love these plant based spicy Italian sausages, they are perfect in this vegetarian stuffing recipe but feel free to use your favorite brand here if desired. Leeks – I prefer making my stuffing without onion but using tons of leeks instead. The flavor is absolutely incredible. Remember to slice and rinse them well in a couple of changes of cold water to remove all the sand and grit that likes to hide in between the leaves.

– I prefer making my stuffing without onion but using tons of leeks instead. The flavor is absolutely incredible. Remember to slice and rinse them well in a couple of changes of cold water to remove all the sand and grit that likes to hide in between the leaves. Veggie broth – Don’t add it all at once, it’s best to incorporate it a little bit at a time to make sure the stuffing is moist but not wet. If your bread cubes are properly dried they will require all the broth the recipe calls for, otherwise you might need to use a little less.

– Don’t add it all at once, it’s best to incorporate it a little bit at a time to make sure the stuffing is moist but not wet. If your bread cubes are properly dried they will require all the broth the recipe calls for, otherwise you might need to use a little less. Aromatics – Sage, Rosemary + Celery are the holy trinity of holiday aromas, go wild here and add as much as your heart desires.

Recipe Tips + FAQ

What can I substitute for eggs in stuffing? Although it is absolutely not necessary in this recipe, you could use store bought plant based eggs like “Just Egg or Follow Your Heart” or make your own flax egg: 1 Tbsp ground flax + 3 Tbsp water.

Although it is absolutely not necessary in this recipe, you could use store bought plant based eggs like “Just Egg or Follow Your Heart” or make your own flax egg: 1 Tbsp ground flax + 3 Tbsp water. What is the best bread to use? Any crusty loaf like sourdough, spent grain, a hearty whole grain loaf, homemade vegan bread or even gluten free bread will work well in this recipe.

Any crusty loaf like sourdough, spent grain, a hearty whole grain loaf, homemade or even gluten free bread will work well in this recipe. Make ahead – you can certainly prepare this the night before, refrigerate covered and bring to room temperature before baking on Thanksgiving day.

– you can certainly prepare this the night before, refrigerate covered and bring to room temperature before baking on Thanksgiving day. Cover – make sure to cover the casserole with aluminum foil for the first 30 minutes of baking then bake uncovered for another 20 to 25 minutes. This will ensure the bread cubes stay fluffy and moist on the inside but with perfect crispy edges.

how to make the vegan stuffing recipe

See Also Southern Cornbread RecipeEasy Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers & Sauce Copycat RecipeHow to Make the Perfect Roast Beef in the Oven - CopyKat RecipesItalian Panna Cotta Recipe | 10 Minute Cook Time! - Pina Bresciani 5 from 6 votes Vegan Stuffing This delicious vegan stuffing recipe brimming with the most wonderful holiday flavors from vegetables, sage and rosemary is the only stuffing recipe you need. It's eggless, no butter needed, easy to make and best served alongside this vegan roast, mashed potatoes and creamed spinach. Print Recipe Prep Time:30 minutes mins Cook Time:45 minutes mins Total Time:1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Ingredients 1 loaf crusty bread aproximately 16 cups

4 links Italian sausage Beyond Meat, thawed out

1 leek (sliced and rinsed well)

3 celery stalks chopped

6 cloves garlic minced

2 tsp fennel seeds

1-2 sprigs rosemary chopped

2 sprigs sage chopped

3 cups veggie broth

1/2 bunch Italian parsley chopped

1/3 cup dried cranberries optional

S & P to taste

olive oil as needed Instructions Prep the Bread Slice the bread loaf into 3/4 inch slices then cut or tear them into 3/4 inch cubes. Spread out on a large baking sheet and allow to air dry overnight. Alternatively toast in a 375”F oven for 15 minutes or so until the bread starts to show a little color around the edges. 1 loaf crusty bread Cook the veggies Preheat a large heavy bottom skillet over medium flame with a lug of olive oil. Add the cleaned leeks with a good pinch of salt and saute until they begin to get some color and caramelize. Add in the celery and a little splash of veggie stock if needed and give everything a good stir. Cook until the celery begins to soften. 1 leek, 3 celery stalks

Push the leeks to the side to make a little space in the center. Drizzle a little olive oil and add the garlic, sage and rosemary. Cook until fragrant, stir to combine and remove from heat. (This step can be done the night before and refrigerated) 6 cloves garlic, 1-2 sprigs rosemary, 2 sprigs sage See Also Authentic Pancit Recipe - Filipino Noodles with Chicken | A Healthy Makeover Prepare the Sausage Preheat large cast iron pan over medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Cut the Beyond Italian sausage into 1 inch pieces and add them to the hot pan. Use a flat end wooden spoon to break it up into chunks as it browns. 4 links Italian sausage

Sprinkle with a pinch of red pepper flakes for extra heat + add the fennel seeds. Toss everything to toast well in all the sausage dripping. Use a slotted spoon and transfer everything to a bowl. 2 tsp fennel seeds

Add the vegetable broth to the pan with the sausage dipping and deglaze all the brown bits from the bottom. Use a silicone spatula to scrape everything from the bottom. 3 cups veggie broth Mix & Bake In your largest mixing bowl add the dried or toasted bread cubes, cooked leeks and celery mixture, the browned Italian sausage, chopped parsley and cranberries. Give everything a good toss. 1 loaf crusty bread, 4 links Italian sausage, 1 leek, 3 celery stalks, 1/3 cup dried cranberries, 1/2 bunch Italian parsley

Pour 1/3 of the veggie broth over the bread mixture and toss again. Add another 1/3 of the broth and combine well before adding the rest of the broth and mixing again. 3 cups veggie broth

Oil a 9x13 inch roasting dish making sure to get the sides as well. olive oil as needed

Transfer the stuffing mixture to the pan and finish with a good drizzle of olive oil.

Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated 375”F oven for 30 minutes. Remove cover and bake another 25 minutes or so until the top is nicely golden. Video Nutrition Calories: 391kcal | Carbohydrates: 40g | Protein: 15g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 43mg | Sodium: 704mg | Potassium: 259mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 202IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 53mg | Iron: 3mg Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Keyword: Christmas, Thanksgiving, vegan stuffing Servings: 8 people Calories: 391kcal Author: Florentina

Thanksgiving recipes…