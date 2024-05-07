Vegan Sweet Potato Gnocchi (vegan, easy recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

The best recipe for Vegan Sweet Potato Gnocchi with only 3 ingredients. It’s so easy to make, gluten-free and incredibly delicious! Serve them crispy pan-fried with oven roasted tomatoes for a perfect comfort meal!

Is there anything more heavenly than enjoying some delicious Gnocchi that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside? This Vegan Sweet Potato Gnocchi served with flavorful roasted tomatoes and dairy-free parmesan cheese is the ultimate comfort food! I absolutely love making them for lunch or dinner or as a simple side dish. Gnocchi is also a perfect food you can make ahead and freeze in batches, so you can have homemade gnocchi any time you want!

Enjoy gnocchi as a cozy weeknight dinner or share with your family on festive days

I’ve always been a big fan of dumplings, such as Ravioli, Pierogi and Gnocchi. When I was a child my grandma made potato dumplings every Sunday for the whole family. It was kind of our family tradition and everyone was looking forward to this special day over and over again. We loved sitting together while enjoying these delicious pillowy potato dumplings. For some reason, we always made Gnocchi with regular potatoes but today I want to show you another version made of sweet potatoes instead.

How to make Sweet Potato Gnocchi from scratch

Making gnocchi with sweet potatoes is easier than you might think. First, microwave or bake a pierced sweet potato until soft. Once the sweet potato is cool enough to be handled, start making the gnocchi because the hotter potato will require less flour, making a lighter gnocchi. Peel the hot potato and mash. Add flour, nutritional yeast (optional) and a pinch of salt. Knead just until a dough forms but please do not over knead it, or the dough will get sticky and you have to add more flour. It’s just that, the more flour you have in your gnocchi, the denser. So the goal is to use as little flour as possible.

How to form Gnocchi

The Gnocchi dough made of sweet potatoes has a different texture than made of regular potatoes, so they usually don’t look that pretty and perfect. But it doesn’t matter because I think they taste even better.

First of all, on a floured surface roll out the dough into logs about 2cm (3/4 inch) thick and cut them into pieces. You can either cook them this way or create the distinctive ridges. Place the gnocchi at the top of the fork tines and gently press down, rolling it across the fork with your thumb. It will be slightly curled with the indentations on the opposite side.

How to cook Gnocchi

To cook the sweet potato gnocchi, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the gnocchi. As soon as the gnocchi start floating, they are ready (usually it takes 2-3 minutes). Remove them with a slotted spoon and put them in the pan with the sauce/ pesto of your choice, or roast them crispy in vegan butter and serve with your favorite vegetables. They taste also very delicious then served with my Vegan Mac and Cheese sauce.

I hope you’ll like this Homemade Sweet Potato Gnocchi. They’re:

Vegan

Plant-based

Dairy-free

Eggfree

Healthy

Soft & Pillowy

Easy to make

Crispy roasted

Incredibly delicious!

Making Gnocchi ahead or freeze

If you‘d like to make gnocchi ahead, you can refrigerate the uncooked gnocchi in an airtight container. When ready to serve, simply boil the gnocchi according to the recipe below. Feel free to double the amount of the recipe to make more gnocchi, because they freeze very well. You can spread them in a single layer on a floured baking sheet or freezing box so they don’t stick together. Put it into the freezer for 1 hour or so. Once frozen, you can put the gnocchi into a freezer bag to save room. To cook them, just drop the frozen gnocchi directly in the boiling water without defrosting.

I hope you’ll enjoy these delicious Vegan Sweet Potato Gnocchi! Have fun trying!

Author: Bianca Zapatka The best recipe for Vegan Sweet Potato Gnocchi with only 3 ingredients. It’s so easy to make, gluten-free and incredibly delicious! Serve them crispy pan-fried with oven roasted tomatoes for a perfect comfort meal! 4.87 von 72 Bewertungen Print Pin Review See Also How To Make Soffritto {Recipe, Tips, Tricks & Its Uses} Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Course Basics, Beilage, Hauptgericht, Lunch & Dinner, Main Course, Side Dish Servings 4 servings Ingredients Sweet Potato Gnocchi: 1 ( 600 g ) large sweet potato approx. 21 oz

1 ⅓ cup ( 170 g ) (gluten-free) flour + more for dusting

2-3 tbsp nutritional yeast flakes or vegan parmesan cheese (optional)

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp vegan butter (to pan-fry) Oven roasted tomatoes: 8.8 oz ( 250 g ) cherry tomatoes

1-2 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

3-4 garlic cloves Topping: 4 tbsp pine nuts

fresh herbs of choice Instructions * Note : I highly recommend watching the recipe video for visual instruction! Sweet Potato Gnocchi: Prick the sweet potato a few times with a fork and microwave until soft, for 7-10 minutes. (Optionally, bake the sweet potato in the oven for about 50-60 minutes).

Peel the sweet potato, scoop the flesh into a bowl and mash until smooth. Add nutritional yeast/ parmesan + salt and mix until combined. Add the flour and knead gently but don’t over knead it or the dough will get sticky. Add more flour if needed but try to add as little as possible to get fluffy and soft gnocchi.

Transfer the dough to a floured working surface, form it into a flat ball and cut into quarters. Take a piece and form a long rope, rolling it along your floured surface. Cut the rope into ¾-inch (2 cm) pieces and either cook them this way or create the distinctive ridges.

To create the typical gnocchi ridges, place the gnocchi at the top of the fork tines and gently press down, rolling it across the fork with your thumb (see pictures in the text above).

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil, add the gnocchi, and cook until the gnocchi float to the top of the water. Drain and optionally, toss with a little olive oil to prevent sticking.

Now you can continue making the recipe to serve them immediately, or refrigerate the gnocchi to serve them later, or freeze them for further meals. Pan-fried Gnocchi with roasted Tomatoes: Putthetomatoes onto a baking sheet or baking dish. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle garlic cloves throughout. Season with a little salt & pepper and toss to coat. Spread out into a single layer and roast in a preheated oven at 400 °F(200 °C)for 15-20 minutes.

Toast pine nuts in a small pan without additional oil. Then set aside.

Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat until lightly bubbling. Add the gnocchi and roast until golden-brown and crispy on the outside. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve your crispy Gnocchi with roasted tomatoes and toasted pine nuts and sprinkle over vegan parmesan cheese and fresh chopped herbs, if you like.

Enjoy! Notes You can use regular all-pupose or lightwheat flouror a gluten-free flour blend .

. Watery sweet potato requires more flour, resulting in a denser gnocchi. So please do not boil the sweet potato. Bake or microwave for the best result.

You can find suggestions about the storage etc. in the text above. Nutrition is calculated automatically and should be used as estimate. Did you make this recipe?Mention @biancazapatka or tag #biancazapatka!

