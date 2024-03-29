Vegan Sweet Potato Quesadillas (Easy Recipe + Video) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Diesen Beitrag gibt es auch auf: Deutsch

These easy Vegan Sweet Potato Quesadillas loaded with blacks bean, corn and dairy-free cheese make the perfect quick meal or snack. They’re gluten-free, healthy, flavorful, cheesy and very simple to make + “how-to-make quesadillas video“.

The Best Vegan Quesadillas Recipe

Since I created my Vegan Burrito Samosas recipe, I‘m absolutely crazy about simple Mexican meals which are packed with flavorful spices and healthy veggies. Not only do they fill you up and taste delicious but they’re also super easy and quick to make. When I‘m not in the mood to fold samosas or I don’t have much time, then I prefer making these easy Vegan Sweet Potato Quesadillas which are ready in less than 20 minutes!

Vegan Sweet Potato Quesadillas with a healthy filling

The great thing about this recipe is that you can vary the fillings as you like. You can make them with vegan cheese only or add your favorite veggies. I like them best with a sweet potato, black bean and corn mix which is super quick to make. Also, I like to add fresh herbs and greens, such as spinach, for extra vitamins. This filling is definitely my favorite combination for vegan quesadillas. It’s packed with healthy ingredients, contains plant-based protein from beans and it’s really so delicious you will likely want to use it for all sorts of other things. Topped with guacamole and vegan cheese these Vegan Sweet Potato Quesadillas are totally divine.

How To Make Quesadillas – Step-by-Step Instructions

They are best eaten right away! So, if you prepare the filling in advance, you can make some nice crispy Vegan Sweet Potato Quesadillas in less than only 5 minutes at all times. Simply throw your tortillas in a pan, add the filling, fold up, flip and enjoy!

If you have a grill or quesadillas maker, you could also use these to make them. I‘m sure it will taste just as delicious.

So I really think you are going to love these Vegan Sweet Potato Quesadillas! They are:

Gluten-free

Dairy-free

Plant-based

Healthy

Cheesy

Crispy

Flavorful

Super delicious

Easy to make

Perfect for lunch, dinner or breakfast

I think this is a perfect lunch or dinner meal but to me it also fits pretty well as a savoury breakfast food. What do you prefer? Breakfast, lunch or dinner? I think it fits well for any occasion. Also, as a snack for a party or for a cozy evening with friends.

Serve with different Dips

These Vegan Sweet Potato Quesadillas taste delicious on their own, but they‘re even better when served with Dips, such as Guacamole, creamy Cashew Dip and Hummus. There are many people who like adding avocado as filling. Honestly, I don’t like baked avocado so much but feel free to add it also as filling. I like a simple creamy green guacamole with flavorful garlic and a splash of squeezed lime + sea salt and black pepper best!

Recipe Video

If you try this easy vegan quesadilla recipe, feel free to leave me a comment and a star rating! And if you take a photo of your yummy dish and share it on Instagram, please tag me @biancazapatka and use the hashtag #biancazapatka because I love seeing your remakes! 🙂



The Best Sweet Potato Quesadillas (Vegan & Easy) Author: Bianca Zapatka These easy Vegan Sweet Potato Quesadillas loaded with blacks bean, corn and dairy-free cheese make the perfect quick meal or snack. They’re gluten-free, healthy, flavorful, cheesy and very simple to make. 4.94 von 31 Bewertungen Print Pin Review Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 20 minutes mins Course Appetizer, Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, Main Course, Side Dish, Snack, Snacks Cuisine Mexican Servings 6 Pieces Calories 252.5 kcal See Also 47 Sheet Pan Recipes for Easy Cleanup Ingredients For the Filling: 1-2 tbsp olive oil

1 sweet potato (about 9 oz) grated

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp chili (optional)

½ tsp cumin (optional)

1 handful of baby spinach

1 cup black beans cooked or canned

½ cup corn cooked or canned

2-3 tbsp fresh parsley chopped

salt, pepper to taste For the Quesadillas: 6 (gluten-free) tortillas* about 7.5-inch

1 cup vegan cheese grated

3 tsp oil Instructions *Note: Check out the recipe video + step-by-step pictures above! Sweet Potato Filling: Heat the oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add the grated sweet potato and roast for 30 seconds. Then add the spices and stir to combine.

Once the pan is sizzling, add a little bit of water, then cover the pan and reduce heat to low to avoid burning the contents. Cook for about 6 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add baby spinach, stir to combine and cook for about further 2 minutes, until the sweet potato is tender and cooked through.

Stir in beans, corn, and parsley and cook for 1 minute longer, or until heated through. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Quesadillas (see step-by-step photos ): Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and brush with a little bit of oil.

Spread about 3 tbsp of the filling evenly over half of 1 tortilla, leaving an ½-inch border. Cover filling with grated cheese and fold over the empty side of the tortilla, pressing down carefully by using a spatula, so that it sticks a little. (You can place 2 folded tortillas at a time in the pan).

Cook for about 2-3 minutes, flip and cook from the other side until golden and crispy.

Repeat with remaining filling and as many tortillas as needed (about 4-6, depending on the exact size).

Transfer quesadillas to a cutting board. Slice each quesadilla into three even wedges using a sharp knife or pizza cutter.

Serve immediately, with guacamole or other dips of choice. Enjoy! Notes Make this recipe gluten-free by using gluten-free tortillas.

Leftover quesadillas can be wrapped and stored in the refrigerator for a few days. Simply reheat in the microwave or in the oven before serving. Nutritions Serving: 1Quesadilla | Calories: 252.5kcal | Carbohydrates: 40.4g | Protein: 6.5g | Fat: 7.8g | Saturated Fat: 1.7g | Sodium: 393mg | Potassium: 354.1mg | Fiber: 10g | Sugar: 3.3g | Vitamin A: 6538.4IU | Vitamin C: 3.9mg | Calcium: 45.9mg | Iron: 1.7mg Nutrition is calculated automatically and should be used as estimate. Did you make this recipe?Mention @biancazapatka or tag #biancazapatka!

IF YOU HAVE PINTEREST, YOU CAN FIND ME HERE AND PIN YOUR FAVORITE PICTURE, IF YOU LIKE!



©Bianca Zapatka | All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use myimages without prior permission. If you want to republish this recipe, please link back to this post for the recipe. More info here. Thank youfor supporting biancazapatka.com!