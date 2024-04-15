Vegan Takoyaki Recipe - Veganiac (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links

Vegan Takoyaki Recipe – Have you ever considered you can enjoy in Vegan version of this Japanese Takoyaki recipe? I’ve always liked vegan takoyaki, and now I’m sharing how I’ve made this popular Japanese streetfood vegan!

Vegan Takoyaki Recipe

A traditional snack from Japan, takoyaki is a ball-shaped dumpling with a piece of octopus inside. The food is usually served with a takoyaki sauce, similar to a Worcestershire sauce, and mayonnaise, although some serve the dish with a different variety of sauces.

In this article, I’ll share a recipe for a vegan version of traditional Japanese food. Also, be sure to check the whole article for the best results in preparing Vegan Takoyaki Recipe. Enjoy reading!

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Total Time: 30 min

Servings: 16 pieces

Ingredients

Ingredients of Vegan Dashi:

Kombu – 3 pieces (2–inch)

Dried Shiitake Mushrooms – 4 pieces

Mushroom Seasoning – 2 tsp

Water – 2 cups

Ingredients for Vegan Takoyaki recipe:

All-purpose flour – 1 cup

Vegan dashi – 1 ¼ cup

Rice vinegar or White Vinegar – ½ tsp

Baking Powder – 1 tsp

Soy Sauce – 1 tsp

Green Onion

Beni shōga (red pickled ginger)

Shiitake dashi

Ingredients for Sauce toppings:

Vegan mayonnaise

Vegetarian Bull-Dog Sauce

Directions

Instructions to prepare the dashi:

Take a saucepan and put in dried kombu, dried shiitake mushrooms. Add water and switch on medium flame. When it comes to boil (slightly), give it 10 more min to cook. Use a mesh sieve and drain the water. Separate the dashi in a bowl. Take out kombu and keep it aside for another recipe. For takoyaki fillings, use rehydrated shiitake mushrooms.

Instructions for preparing the takoyaki

Bread the rehydrate shiitake mushroom into small chunky pieces. Chop the green onions and Beni shōga. Keep it aside for later use. Take a bowl, add flour, baking powder, vegan dashi, rice vinegar, and soy sauce. Mix them well until they are well incorporated. Make a thin batter. On medium flame, preheat the takoyaki pan. Brush the pan with oil. On the heated pan, pour the batter in the cavities. If it overflows, it is fine. Add two to three pieces of shiitake mushroom in the cavities filled with batter. Sprinkle some green onions and Beni shōga. You may sprinkle them all over the pan. For three to four minutes, cook the downsides. With the help of a wooden skewer, cut the connections among batters. Using the same wooden skewer, change the side and stuff the edges. Cooking time at this step is one to two minutes. Keep repeating the process until it is all cooked and turns crispy. Empty these takoyaki balls on the serving plate and top it with Bull-Dog sauce, mayonnaise, and aonori. Serve it hot and eat it carefully as it may burn your tongue.

Cooking Tips & Recipe Variations

Use mayonnaise while filling it in the squeezy bottle. So, you can pour it a little easily.

All the ingredients can easily be hopped from local stores, if not any, found at Asian grocery stores.

Use wooden skewers for flipping the takoyaki as they make it easy. Don’t use Chopsticks as they make it hard.

Don’t use a special pan for the takoyaki. Find the takoyaki pan in the nearby Japanese store. You may shop online.

Cooking takoyaki on medium heat will allow it to cook properly.

Using a lot of oil is good for making the outsides crispy.

FAQs

Which sauces are recommended for Takoyaki?

Takoyaki sauce and Japanese mayonnaise are well suited with takoyaki, however, those are not vegan. You can use regular vegan mayonnaise or this amazing Vegan Tartar Sauce and Bull-Dog sauce.

Is Takoyaki a Japanese food?

Yes, it is Japanese food. Street foods are always trendy. ‘Tako’ stands for octopus and ‘yaki’ refers to grill or fry.

They are round in shape and crispy in texture. Pan used for cooking takoyaki is a special pan designed for it.

How does Vegan Takoyaki differ from original takoyaki?

The Vegan Takoyaki recipe differs in many ways like the original recipe contains katsuobushi. Also, the instant takoyaki batter contains non-vegan dashi in it.

You have to replace eggs while making the batter for vegans. And of course, Octopus is used in the traditional takoyaki and here you use mushrooms or other alternatives.

Nutritional Value

You will get 170 kcal of calories, 28 grams of carbs, 4 grams of sugar, 5 grams of protein, and 2 grams of fat per serving.

Conclusion

The vegan takoyaki recipe is a fun, delicious, and super simple dish to serve at any party. This recipe is very easy to follow, and you can have it in the oven in no time!

