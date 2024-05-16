Vegan Tempeh Burger Pizza Recipe | The Friendly Fig (2024)

16 Comments on Tempeh Burger Pizza [v.]
This pizza deserves a standing ovation. I was so impressed with myself LOL – not to be all “tooting my own horn,” but if you are a pizza and “burger” fan, this dinner is for you. Joe polished off basically the whole thing and I only got 1 piece – I was all“WHAT!!” when I went back for seconds. So I will be making it again ASAP, and I suggest that you do, too. It’s just that damn good.
Recipe
Oven: 400 F
Cook Time: 25 min
You will need:
- 1/2 block tempeh (or about 1 cup crumbled)
- 3 tbs ketchup
- Dash of onion powder, garlic powder, and salt
- Handful of flour
- 1-lb dough (I used store bought)
- 2 tbs olive oil
- Ketchup and mustard
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- Sliced dill pickles
- Lettuce, chopped
- Tomato, diced
- More ketchup and mustard!
To make:
- First, the tempeh. Crumble into a bowl and add ketchup, onion powder, garlic powder, and salt. I let this sit in the fridge for about an hour so the flavor could set in, but I don’t think it it necessary if you are strapped on time.
- Roll out pizza dough on a floured surface into desired shape/size. Add olive oil or spray to pizza pan, set dough down, and add a bit more olive oil to top and on the edges of the crust.
- Squirt desired amount of ketchup and mustard to the base of the pizza.
- Add red onion, pickles, and crumbled tempeh to top, and stick in 400 degree oven for 25 minutes.
- Once done, take out, add lettuce and tomatoes, top with another squirt of ketchup and mustard, and get your tempeh burger pizza on!
This might be my new fav pizza… perfect for a movie night with ya friends – vegan or not! If beer is your thing, get down with it. Tempeh party, baby. xx bianca
Dinner
February 24, 2015 at 7:13 am
yummy looks delicious!!
bscartabello
February 24, 2015 at 7:20 am
Thank you! It was :-D
February 24, 2015 at 7:20 am
Wow! I have no more words, just WOW!
bscartabello
February 24, 2015 at 7:21 am
LOL right?! That was my exact thought when I bit into it – sooo good!!
February 24, 2015 at 7:25 am
Definitely on my list of things to cook. Thanks for sharing!!
February 24, 2015 at 12:56 pm
WHAT. Please feed this to me now. I think I went over the edge thinking of pickles on my pizza. PICKLES. Okay, I’ll calm down from the excitement. This just sounds amazing.
bscartabello
February 24, 2015 at 1:20 pm
LOL Catherine! You sound exactly like me. My boyfriend was like, really, pickles? UH YEAH, SO GOOD. Then of course he tried it and basically ate it all. Definitely give it a go!!!
February 24, 2015 at 1:19 pm
This looks amazing!! So creative!
bscartabello
February 24, 2015 at 1:22 pm
Thanks, Keri! There is a local place down the street from me that serves cheeseburger pizza and I was like… okay yeah, need a vegan version!! :-D
February 27, 2015 at 7:23 pm
Hoooooooly crap. Before I went vegetarian, I used to LOVE the cheeseburger pizza by a large national chain, but I haven’t even thought about recreating it all vegan like! I’ll be doing this soon. Yep yep.
bscartabello
February 28, 2015 at 7:00 am
Haha, me too! I definitely think this will compete well with it ;) <3
March 8, 2015 at 6:50 pm
Looks delicious!
Comments are closed.