Vegan Tempeh Burger Pizza Recipe | The Friendly Fig (2024)

This pizza deserves a standing ovation. I was so impressed with myself LOL – not to be all “tooting my own horn,” but if you are a pizza and “burger” fan, this dinner is for you. Joe polished off basically the whole thing and I only got 1 piece – I was all“WHAT!!” when I went back for seconds. So I will be making it again ASAP, and I suggest that you do, too. It’s just that damn good.

Recipe

Oven: 400 F

Cook Time: 25 min

You will need:

1/2 block tempeh (or about 1 cup crumbled)

3 tbs ketchup

Dash of onion powder, garlic powder, and salt

Handful of flour

1-lb dough (I used store bought)

2 tbs olive oil

Ketchup and mustard

1/2 red onion, diced

Sliced dill pickles

Lettuce, chopped

Tomato, diced

More ketchup and mustard!

To make:

First, the tempeh. Crumble into a bowl and add ketchup, onion powder, garlic powder, and salt. I let this sit in the fridge for about an hour so the flavor could set in, but I don’t think it it necessary if you are strapped on time.

Roll out pizza dough on a floured surface into desired shape/size. Add olive oil or spray to pizza pan, set dough down, and add a bit more olive oil to top and on the edges of the crust.

Squirt desired amount of ketchup and mustard to the base of the pizza.

Add red onion, pickles, and crumbled tempeh to top, and stick in 400 degree oven for 25 minutes.

Once done, take out, add lettuce and tomatoes, top with another squirt of ketchup and mustard, and get your tempeh burger pizza on!

This might be my new fav pizza… perfect for a movie night with ya friends – vegan or not! If beer is your thing, get down with it. Tempeh party, baby. xx bianca