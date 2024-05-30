Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Round-Up (2024)

Table of Contents
Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Round-Up (1)

It’s here! Thanksgiving week has arrived and I’m so excited to share my round-up of recipes to make your day delicious.

I cover all the bases: Appetizers + Snacks, Sides, Mains, Desserts, and Drinks. If you’d like some breakfast inspiration, check out last year’s guide or our Breakfast section on the blog. Let’s dig in!

Appetizers & Snacks //

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Round-Up (2)

1. Roasted Beet Hummus // 2. Spicy Vegan Cheese Ball // 3. // 4. Chickpea Shawarma Dip // 5. Kale + White Bean Artichoke Dip // 6. Smoky Harissa Eggplant Dip // 7. Butternut Squash Hummus // 8. Mediterranean Lentil Dip // 9. // 10. Moroccan Spiced Nuts(Cookbook recipe!)

Sides //

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Round-Up (3)

1. // 2.Pear Salad with Dried Cherries and Candied Walnuts// 3. Curried Beet Soup with Tandoori Chickpeas// 4. // 5. Vegan Green Bean Casserole// 6. (Cookbook recipe!) // 7. Best Damn Vegan Biscuits // 8. Parmesan Green Beans (Cookbook recipe!) // 9. Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Sriracha Aioli // 10. (Cookbook recipe!) // 11. (Cookbook recipe!) // 12. Warm Butternut Squash + Pecan Salad // 13. // 14. Best Vegan Gluten Free Cornbread // 15. (Cookbook recipe!) // 16. Easy Garlic + Herb Flatbread // 17. Vegan ZucchiniGratin // 18. Best Damn Vegan Mashed Potatoes // 19. Pesto Pasta Salad // 20. Fluffy Vegan Dinner Rolls // 21. Fall Slaw // 22. // 23. White Bean Kale Salad with Tahini Dressing// 24. Garlicky Kale Salad with Crispy Chickpeas // 25. // 26. Curried Butternut Squash Soup // 27. Simple Pumpkin Soup // 28. // 29. // 30. Vegan Scalloped Potatoes (Cookbook recipe!) // 31. // 32. Simple Vegan Stuffing with Lentils // 33. Delicata Squash Bake // 34. Pumpkin Sage Biscuits

Mains //

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Round-Up (4)


1.Sweet Potato Lasagna // 2. Butternut Squash Veggie Pizza // 3. Easy Lentil Meatballs // 4. Chickpea Fesenjan (Cookbook recipe!) // 5. Mediterranean Baked Sweet Potatoes // 6. Vegan Thanksgiving Wraps // 7. 1-Pot Red Lentil Chili // 8. Creamy Mushroom + Asparagus Pasta // 9. Thyme + White Bean Pot Pie // 10. Sweet Potato Sage Ravioli(Cookbook recipe!)// 11. Vegan Shepherd’s Pie // 12. 1-Hour Vegan Pot Pies // 13. 8-Ingredient Zucchini Lasagna // 14. Creamy Fall Soup in Acorn Squash Bowls

Dessert //

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Round-Up (5)

1. Vegan Banana Cream Pie // 2. Vegan Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie // 3. Apple GingerbreadCake // 4. 1-Bowl Vegan Gluten Free Pumpkin Cake // 5. Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake // 6. Easy Baked Vegan Cheesecake // 7. Vegan Pumpkin Sugar Cookies // 8. Best Vegan Apple Crisp // 9. Mini Vegan Pumpkin Pies // 10. Vegan Pumpkin Pie Parfaits // 11. Apple Pie Crumble Bars // 12. Tahini Bombs // 13. Blender Sweet Potato Pie (Cookbook recipe!) // 14. Pumpkin Spiced Apple Pie // 15. Vegan Pumpkin Pie Bars // 16. Vegan Pumpkin Roll (GF) // 17. Vegan Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream // 18. 2-Ingredient Dark ChocolateTruffles

Drinks //

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Round-Up (6)

1. Vegan Chai Lattes // 2. Vegan Pumpkin Chai Lattes (Cookbook recipe!) // 3. Spicy DIYApple Cider (from scratch) (Cookbook recipe!) // 4. St. Germain Pomegranate Spritzers // 5. Easy Traditional Red Sangria // 6. Winter Bourbon Smash // 7. Apple Cider Rooibos Hot Toddy

That does it! We hope you guys have adelicious spread on your table this Thanksgiving and are surrounded by people you love. We’re so grateful for you guys and all of your encouragement and support. We couldn’t do this thing without you.

Hope you havea great holiday week, friends. Cheers!

