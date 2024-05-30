Vegan Thanksgiving Recipe Round-Up (2024)

VGVDF
It’s here! Thanksgiving week has arrived and I’m so excited to share my round-up of recipes to make your day delicious.
I cover all the bases: Appetizers + Snacks, Sides, Mains, Desserts, and Drinks. If you’d like some breakfast inspiration, check out last year’s guide or our Breakfast section on the blog. Let’s dig in!
Appetizers & Snacks //
1. Roasted Beet Hummus // 2. Spicy Vegan Cheese Ball // 3. // 4. Chickpea Shawarma Dip // 5. Kale + White Bean Artichoke Dip // 6. Smoky Harissa Eggplant Dip // 7. Butternut Squash Hummus // 8. Mediterranean Lentil Dip // 9. // 10. Moroccan Spiced Nuts(Cookbook recipe!)
Sides //
1. // 2.Pear Salad with Dried Cherries and Candied Walnuts// 3. Curried Beet Soup with Tandoori Chickpeas// 4. // 5. Vegan Green Bean Casserole// 6. (Cookbook recipe!) // 7. Best Damn Vegan Biscuits // 8. Parmesan Green Beans (Cookbook recipe!) // 9. Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Sriracha Aioli // 10. (Cookbook recipe!) // 11. (Cookbook recipe!) // 12. Warm Butternut Squash + Pecan Salad // 13. // 14. Best Vegan Gluten Free Cornbread // 15. (Cookbook recipe!) // 16. Easy Garlic + Herb Flatbread // 17. Vegan ZucchiniGratin // 18. Best Damn Vegan Mashed Potatoes // 19. Pesto Pasta Salad // 20. Fluffy Vegan Dinner Rolls // 21. Fall Slaw // 22. // 23. White Bean Kale Salad with Tahini Dressing// 24. Garlicky Kale Salad with Crispy Chickpeas // 25. // 26. Curried Butternut Squash Soup // 27. Simple Pumpkin Soup // 28. // 29. // 30. Vegan Scalloped Potatoes (Cookbook recipe!) // 31. // 32. Simple Vegan Stuffing with Lentils // 33. Delicata Squash Bake // 34. Pumpkin Sage Biscuits
Mains //
1.Sweet Potato Lasagna // 2. Butternut Squash Veggie Pizza // 3. Easy Lentil Meatballs // 4. Chickpea Fesenjan (Cookbook recipe!) // 5. Mediterranean Baked Sweet Potatoes // 6. Vegan Thanksgiving Wraps // 7. 1-Pot Red Lentil Chili // 8. Creamy Mushroom + Asparagus Pasta // 9. Thyme + White Bean Pot Pie // 10. Sweet Potato Sage Ravioli(Cookbook recipe!)// 11. Vegan Shepherd’s Pie // 12. 1-Hour Vegan Pot Pies // 13. 8-Ingredient Zucchini Lasagna // 14. Creamy Fall Soup in Acorn Squash Bowls
Dessert //
1. Vegan Banana Cream Pie // 2. Vegan Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie // 3. Apple GingerbreadCake // 4. 1-Bowl Vegan Gluten Free Pumpkin Cake // 5. Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake // 6. Easy Baked Vegan Cheesecake // 7. Vegan Pumpkin Sugar Cookies // 8. Best Vegan Apple Crisp // 9. Mini Vegan Pumpkin Pies // 10. Vegan Pumpkin Pie Parfaits // 11. Apple Pie Crumble Bars // 12. Tahini Bombs // 13. Blender Sweet Potato Pie (Cookbook recipe!) // 14. Pumpkin Spiced Apple Pie // 15. Vegan Pumpkin Pie Bars // 16. Vegan Pumpkin Roll (GF) // 17. Vegan Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream // 18. 2-Ingredient Dark ChocolateTruffles
Drinks //
1. Vegan Chai Lattes // 2. Vegan Pumpkin Chai Lattes (Cookbook recipe!) // 3. Spicy DIYApple Cider (from scratch) (Cookbook recipe!) // 4. St. Germain Pomegranate Spritzers // 5. Easy Traditional Red Sangria // 6. Winter Bourbon Smash // 7. Apple Cider Rooibos Hot Toddy
That does it! We hope you guys have adelicious spread on your table this Thanksgiving and are surrounded by people you love. We’re so grateful for you guys and all of your encouragement and support. We couldn’t do this thing without you.
Hope you havea great holiday week, friends. Cheers!
Reader Interactions
Leave a Comment & Rating!
All commentsQuestions
LachLannae says
Just another vote to please make the pic’s ckickable, or at least labeled, or do pic then link, something.
Love the recipes and appreciate the round up! Have you ever thought of doing a holiday meal plan round-up? I mean, something so that you can reuse the same ingredients across dishes or like the online book with like a “buy these groceries and you can make all the things!” Also would be really helpful.
P.S. bought your book and loved it!!!
Reply
Dana @ Minimalist Baker says
Great suggestions! Will consider those for next year!
Reply
Ellie says
Thank you for all the holiday gatherings cooking suggestions ! Love this post!
Reply
Barbara McBlain says
Thank you! Will you be coming out with a new cookbook soon? I have your Everyday Cooking but it doesn’t have the Vegan Pumpkin Pie Bars or the Mediterranean Baked Sweet Potatoes in it. I would love another cookbook from you. Thanks again!
Reply
Dana @ Minimalist Baker says
Thanks Barbara! We do plan to work on another, yes!
Reply
Susi Pentico says
Would love to get recipe of that Beet Humus Recipe. WE have allergies and beets is something a family member can eat. Blessed Thanksgiving. Love all your information. Recipes are as bad as Genealogy for me.
Reply
Ben Swan says
I love and appreciate your work. Your recipes are easy, fun to do and best of all the end product is delicious. Thanks for making a vegan lifestyle so easy and fun.
Reply
Alice says
Thank you Dana and John!
What a wonderful roundup of recipes.
Happy Thanksgiving. Enjoy your day together.
P.S. When we finally get our kitchen in the house we are living in and totally remodeling together, my husband and I will be able to make more of your recipes together. :)
Reply
Ruth Morrison says
Thank you for this amazing selection, it all looks delicious.
Reply
sarah says
What a help this has been! I have been searching for some great vegan side dishes to bring to Thanksgiving. Thanks for the carefully curated list!
XOXO – Sarah
Reply
Julia says
Holy Moly!! This is totally amazing. You have really provided such a wonderful selection here. I can hardly wait to try them all. Thank you so much.
Reply
Jessica Gavin says
That is a serious list! Now to make some hard decisions… :)
Reply
Lisa says
Thank you for posting all of this! My thanksgiving consists mainly of your recipes. Can’t wait to eat tomorrow. Have a good one!
Reply
Lyla says
Thank you do much for this list! I’m cooking 7 dishes today-all from your blog and cookbook! Looking at this list I’m wondering if I don’t have time for a couple more. Everything is always delicious, so I know whatever I make it will be a hit. Happy Thanksgiving!
Reply
Dana @ Minimalist Baker says
So great! Thanks Lyla! xoxo
Reply
Sara @ Last Night's Feast says
Thank you for sharing!
Reply
Ashlyn says
This roundup is absolutely fabulous!!! Thank you so much for sharing Dana!
Reply
Shaz says
Thanks for this! I wish the pictures were clickable links because it gets tough to remember all the numbers..
Reply
Dana @ Minimalist Baker says
thanks for the feedback. next time!
Reply
j says
Ditto!! (or at least have the pix labeled — even if just while hovering with the mouse — so it’s easier to know when looking at them what they are.) Keep up the great work and happy Thanksgiving!
Reply
Dawn says
I read your comment quickly and thought that it said “lickable” at first! LOL
Reply