Vegan Vegetable Noodle Soup Recipe (2024)

Homemade vegan vegetable noodle soup from scratch featuring classic angel hair long noodles, carrot, celery and tons of fresh Italian parsley.
Vegan Noodle Soup
If you are looking for a healthy, meatless alternative to chicken noodle soup then this oil-free soup recipe is your holy grail. Tons of flavor and nutrients minus all the fat and cholesterol. A healthy vegetable soup to feed the belly and the soul.
About the Vegetable Broth / Stock
Slowly simmered aromatics and herbs give this broth deep layers of flavors brought together by a generous sprinkling of nutritional yeast. If you aren’t a fan of nooch you can leave it out of course. Do your best to find some celery and parsley root, together with the carrot, onion and bay leaves you have some real garden magic going on in there.
I also added just a touch of turmeric to get that golden color, I didn’t want it to alter the classic flavor i was after, so take care not to use too much of it. The trick here is in slowly simmering the broth for a good hour or so to reduce slightly and allowing the flavors to concentrate.
Choosing the Noodles
- My first choice for this classic Sunday soup are the extra long and thin, egg free angel hair noodle nests. This is most definitely because there is an element of nostalgia associated to them. It’s how I remember Sunday’s noodle soup that grandma made using the thin long noodles made on Saturday and allowed to dry overnight on a clean handmade hemp tablecloth.
- I also remember tiny little star shaped pasta and “acini di Pepe” grandma also used to make. So for my soul it really has to be one of those two shapes to really hit the spot.
All things considered, you can play around with different egg free pasta shapes of your choosing here. I suspect any mini sea shells, cavatelli or ditalini pasta would play really nice in this super flavorful vegetable broth. For a gluten-free option consider these roasted spaghetti squash noodles, such a nutritious and tasty option.
Noodle Soup Variations
- You can replace the noodles in the recipe with some of your favorite whole grains, peas or potatoes. Cooked brown or wild rice, farro, barley, chickpeas or golden potatoes would make for a really hearty soup. Whatever variation you choose I think you’ll really love this clean, kind and good for you alternative to classic chicken noodle soup.
- If you grew up with shredded chicken in your soup and would like to replicate that texture, I suggest using soy curls. Soak them in hot water for 20 minutes until rehydrated, drain and squeeze all excess water then shred them into thinner strips. Add them to the pot with the broth in the last 15 minutes of cooking so they can absorb all the wonderful flavors.
On Storing Vegetable Broth
The broth can be made long in advance and frozen in individual ice cube trays for later use. Whenever you are in the mood for some type of noodle soup from long angel hair to ramen noodles, simply take out a few cubes, bring to a simmer on low heat and add your favorite noods.
how to make vegan noodle soup
Vegan Vegetable Noodle Soup
Homemade vegan vegetable noodle soup from scratch featuring classic angel hair style long noodles, carrot, celery and tons of fresh Italian parsley.
Prep Time:10 minutes mins
Cook Time:1 hour hr
Total Time:1 hour hr 10 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 5 qt filtered water + more
- 1 yellow onion cut in half
- 1 parsley root quartered
- 1 small celery root about 1 cup size
- 3 carrots peeled & sliced into 1/3 inch rounds
- 2 ribs celery chopped
- 3 cloves garlic
- 3 leaves bay
- 2 mini sweet peppers or 1/2 red bell pepper
- 1 roma tomato halved (optional)
- 10 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 tsp peppercorns
- 1/8 tsp turmeric for color (optional)
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 2 tsp onion powder
- 4 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1/2 cup fresh Italian parsley roughly chopped
- sea salt & black pepper to taste
- 8 oz angel hair noodle nests vegan
Instructions
Bring out your large heavy bottom stock up.
Place the onion, parsley and celery root, chopped celery ribs, carrots, garlic, bay leaves, thyme, peppers, tomato and peppercorns inside of the pot. Fill with the filtered water and bring to a simmer. Add the garlic and onion powders, partially cover with a lid and cook on low flame for 45 minutes until all the vegetables have softened and the broth has reduced a couple of inches.
5 qt filtered water, 1 yellow onion, 1 parsley root, 1 small celery root, 3 carrots, 2 ribs celery, 3 cloves garlic, 3 leaves bay, 2 mini sweet peppers or 1/2 red bell pepper, 1 roma tomato, 10 sprigs fresh thyme, 2 tsp peppercorns, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 2 tsp onion powder
Stir in the turmeric and nutritional yeast and simmer another 15 minutes or so.
1/8 tsp turmeric for color, 4 tbsp nutritional yeast
Fish out the bay leaves, thyme sprigs, onion and garlic cloves and discard. You can choose to discard the parsley and celery root or dice up and return into the soup. Feel free to also strain the soup if desired but not necessary. Taste the soup and season with sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
sea salt & black pepper to taste
When ready to serve bring the broth to a simmer and add the angel hair noodle nests. Cook for a couple of minutes until the noodles are al dente taking care not to overcook them. Serve hot with fresh parsley and cracked black pepper on top.
sea salt & black pepper to taste, 8 oz angel hair noodle nests, 1/2 cup fresh Italian parsley
Notes
Decide how much of the soup you are going to eat at once and only add enough noodles for that occasion to avoid the leftovers soaking up all the broth. I like to divide the broth into 2 or 4 portions and store in glass containers in the refrigerator for the week. When I warm it up I add the noodles to absorb all the flavor while cooking.
