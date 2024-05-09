Vegan Vegetable Noodle Soup Recipe (2024)

If you are looking for a healthy, meatless alternative to chicken noodle soup then this oil-free soup recipe is your holy grail. Tons of flavor and nutrients minus all the fat and cholesterol. A healthy vegetable soup to feed the belly and the soul.

Slowly simmered aromatics and herbs give this broth deep layers of flavors brought together by a generous sprinkling of nutritional yeast. If you aren’t a fan of nooch you can leave it out of course. Do your best to find some celery and parsley root, together with the carrot, onion and bay leaves you have some real garden magic going on in there.

I also added just a touch of turmeric to get that golden color, I didn’t want it to alter the classic flavor i was after, so take care not to use too much of it. The trick here is in slowly simmering the broth for a good hour or so to reduce slightly and allowing the flavors to concentrate.