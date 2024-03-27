Vegan Wild Rice Mushroom Soup Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.
Creamy vegan wild rice wild mushroom soup recipe that is comforting, warming and filling. Made with a mix of wild chanterelle mushrooms and hen of the woods, lots of flavorful leeks, vegetables and wild rice in a heavenly dairy-free white wine broth. This soup absolutely must appear on the Thanksgiving and Christmas table!
Jump to Recipe
Vegan Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Soup
I wanted to create a variation of the cream of mushroom soup “Zuppa di Funghi” from last week but without coconut cream. I made a quick and simple blender cashew cream instead to take it to the next level of lusciousness and silkiness while keeping it healthy and oil-free with more of a classic savory flavor profile.
You asked, I obliged!
Cozy, warming, thick and hearty, just perfect for a chilly autumn or winter day. Preferably enjoyed while wrapped up in your favorite cozy sweater sitting by the fireplace with some smooth jazz playing in the background and someone rubbing your feet. A girl can dream 😉
Vegan Wild Rice Soup Ingredients
- Aromatics: Leeks, carrots and celery are the holy trinity and the flavor base for this cozy soup.
- Wild Mushrooms: go wild with a mix of everything you can get your hands on this time of the year. To me chanterelles are the most exquisite and flavorful mushroom out there, incomparable to anything else.
- The Cream: I just whipped up a luscious homemade cashew cream, feel free to sub with coconut milk or cream but the flavors will change.
- The Herbs: Fresh thyme and Bay leaf are my absolute favorite go to when it comes to soups and stews. they make magic together
- Vegetable Stock: Any store bough low sodium stock works here but if you make it from scratch it’s even better. I like to add a little miso into the mix for that “ je ne sais quoi “ but definitely optional.
- The Wild Rice: It’s important to cook the rice separately and add it to the soup when you serve it, unless of course you plan to consume it all in one sitting. If you allow the rice to sit in the soup it’s just going to absorb it all and you’ll end up with some type of risotto dish the next day. Really tasty but not exactly the soup you had in mind. If desired it can be swapped for cooked barley, farro or French lentils.
Soup Variations
- If wild chanterelles or other wild mushrooms aren’t available you can still make this soup with baby bellas or shiitakes which are commonly found year round. Brown mushrooms will change the color of the soup to a darker brown.
- Cream – You can sub the cashew cream with a 15 oz can coconut milk or cream. The flavors will change so keep that in mind if making this substitution.
- Greens – Add chopped kale, spinach, collard greens or broccoli florets.
- Pot Pie Filling – If you are a fan of pot pie this combination is your best friend. Ladle the soup into some oven proof bowls and top them with a sheet of puff pastry. 20 minutes later voila: the ultimate pot pie in your face!
Tips + FAQ
- What is wild rice ? A a semi-aquatic earthy grass native to North America, high in fiber and low in calories, it grows right here in California during the summer months and is harvested in the fall.
- Can i freeze this soup? Yes you can! This soup keeps very well for a few days in the refrigerator and also freezes nice since it is dairy-free. As always, remember to thaw out in the refrigerator before reheating.
Serving Suggestions
- Homemade Crusty Bread
- Italian Dinner Rolls
- Thanksgiving Wild Rice Pilaf
- Vegan Biscuits
- Potato Flatbread
- Focaccia Bread
- Garlic Bruschetta.
how to make vegan wild rice wild mushroom soup
5 from 15 votes
Vegan Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Soup
Creamy and cozy vegan wild rice mushroom soup recipe with leeks, wild mushrooms and white wine. Comforting, warming and filling.
Print Recipe
Prep Time:10 minutes mins
Cook Time:50 minutes mins
Total Time:1 hour hr
Ingredients
- 1.5 lb wild mushrooms (I love chanterelles or a wild mix)
- 1 medium leek (sliced and rinsed well)
- 4 cloves garlic -minced
- 2 carrots -sliced
- 2 ribs celery -sliced
- 8.5 cups veggie stock (no sodium)
- 1 pinch red pepper flakes
- 1 tbsp chickpea miso
- 1 tbsp onion powder
- 2 leaves bay
- 8 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1/3 cup dry white wine
- 1/4 cup whole wheat pastry flour
- 1 cup wild rice (can be substituted with farro or barley)
- 2.5 cups water (or veggie stock)
- sea salt + black pepper to taste
Cashew Cream
- 1 cup raw cashews
- 1/2 lemon -juiced
- 1 cup water
US Customary - Metric
Instructions
Make the Cashew Cream
Rinse the cashews well and steep them in hot water for 25 minutes. Drain and rinse again then add them to a powerful blender with one cup of water and the juice from half a lemon. Puree until smooth and creamy. Refrigerate until needed. (NOTE: If using a Vitamix blender or something equally powerful there's no need to soak the cashew)
1 cup raw cashews, 1 cup water, 1/2 lemon
Prepare the Wild Rice
Rinse and drain the wild rice in a couple of changes of water. Bring 2.5 cups of water to a boil, add a pinch of sea salt and the wild rice. Bring back to a boil, turn the flame down to low and cover with a lid. Simmer for 45 minutes until all the water is absorbed. Remove from heat and allow to sit covered for 10 more minutes before fluffing with a fork. Set aside until needed.
1 cup wild rice, 2.5 cups water
Prepare the Soup
Preheat a heavy bottom soup pot over medium heat. Add a splash of veggie stock or a light drizzle of olive oil ( omit oil for WFPB + Plantricious diets) and the leeks with a pinch of salt. Saute until wilted and the leeks start to get a little color. Keep a close eye on it and add more stock as needed so the leeks won't burn.
1 medium leek
Stir in the red pepper flakes, carrots and celery together with the bay leaves and thyme and continue cooking until they start to soften. Sir in the garlic and cook just until you start to smell its fragrance taking care not to burn it.
2 carrots, 2 ribs celery, 1 pinch red pepper flakes, 2 leaves bay, 8 sprigs fresh thyme, 4 cloves garlic
Depending on their size make sure to tear the mushrooms into smaller pieces if needed and separated the hen of the woods and enoki varieties from the cluster. (If using shiitakes make sure to discard the stem as it is tough and woodsy).
Add the mushrooms to the pot and give everything a good stir. Allow to sweat until they release their moisture and it evaporates almost completely. Stir the onion powder and the white wine. Bring to a simmer and bubble away until most of the liquid has been absorbed.
1.5 lb wild mushrooms, 1 tbsp onion powder, 1/3 cup dry white wine
Meanwhile warm up the veggie stock and whisk in the chickpea miso until incorporated.
8.5 cups veggie stock, 1 tbsp chickpea miso
Sprinkle the flour over the mushrooms then pour in the miso veggie stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for a good 10 minutes until the soup has thickened.(To get the most benefits from the miso you can wait to add it once the soup is cooked).
1/4 cup whole wheat pastry flour, sea salt + black pepper to taste
Add the cashew cream, taste and adjust seasonings with the sea salt and black pepper. Stir in the cooked wild rice and remove from heat. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and serve.
Pot Pie Variation
Ladle the soup into oven proof bowls and top with a sheet of vegan puff pastry to make pot pies.Bake at 375"F until golden brown on top. Alternatively you can top with homemadevegan biscuits.
WFPB + Plantricious
To make this soup WFPB + Plantricious compliant make sure to completely omit the oil and sautee your leeks in veggie stock or water.
Video
Notes
- If wild chanterelles or other wild mushrooms aren’t available you can still make this soup with baby bellas or shiitakes which are commonly found year round. Brown mushrooms will change the color of the soup to a darker brown.
- Cream - You can sub the cashew cream with a 15 oz can coconut milk or cream. The flavors will change so keep that in mind if making this substitution.
- Greens - Add chopped kale, spinach, collard greens or broccoli florets.
- Pot Pie Filling - If you are a fan of pot pie this combination is your best friend. Ladle the soup into some oven proof bowls and top them with a sheet of puff pastry. 20 minutes later voila: the ultimate pot pie in your face!
- Wild Rice - You can substitute the wild rice in the recipe with barley, farro even lentils. To make the recipe WFPB & Plantricious compliant make sure to use water or broth for sauteeing, omit adding any oil nor puff pastry on top.
Nutrition
Calories: 254kcal | Carbohydrates: 38g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 1117mg | Potassium: 772mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 3373IU | Vitamin C: 9mg | Calcium: 56mg | Iron: 5mg
Course: Soup
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: vegan,, wild mushroom soup, wild rice soup
Servings: 8 people
Calories: 254kcal
Author: Florentina