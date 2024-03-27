Vegan Wild Rice Mushroom Soup Recipe (2024)

Creamy vegan wild rice wild mushroom soup recipe that is comforting, warming and filling. Made with a mix of wild chanterelle mushrooms and hen of the woods, lots of flavorful leeks, vegetables and wild rice in a heavenly dairy-free white wine broth. This soup absolutely must appear on the Thanksgiving and Christmas table!

Vegan Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Soup

I wanted to create a variation of the cream of mushroom soup “Zuppa di Funghi” from last week but without coconut cream. I made a quick and simple blender cashew cream instead to take it to the next level of lusciousness and silkiness while keeping it healthy and oil-free with more of a classic savory flavor profile.

You asked, I obliged!

Cozy, warming, thick and hearty, just perfect for a chilly autumn or winter day. Preferably enjoyed while wrapped up in your favorite cozy sweater sitting by the fireplace with some smooth jazz playing in the background and someone rubbing your feet. A girl can dream 😉