Vegetable Curry Recipe with Cauliflower - Vegan in the Freezer (2024)

Vegetable Curry dishes are very popular, and with good reason. The spices are bold, and the sauce is creamy. Team that up with loads of veggies and rice for this great meal.
I think curries are loved by all. A homestyle sauce made with strong spices and mixed with veggies. It goes so well with rice that I think that is the most favored base.
It never ceases to amaze me at how many different variations of curry recipes there are.
Not only that, it seems you can always come up with another one that is original and equally delicious.
Can it be true that you just can't go wrong with a curry? I think it is! I mean, I've never had a vegetable curry I didn't like.
And it's also nice to have extra sauce that you spoon generously over the rice.
It's easy to fix if the sauce has got cooked down a little too far also. Just add a little more broth and a little more coconut milk, heat through and there you are. All fixed.
The spice mix garam masala is in this recipe and you can buy it by the bottle or you can make a homemade mixture. I have a recipe on the blog and garam masala uses some really great herbs.
You probably have a lot of them already, if not all. Here's a visual of the great spice mix garam masala.
You can almost call this a one pot meal but you have to cook the rice so - two pots. Even with that the recipe is super easy and fast.
Start the rice while you're cooking everything else and you end up with it all coming together at about the same time.
You can explore your own talents and create curries but get started with this Vegetable Curry recipe so you can see how delicious and easy they can be.
How Do You Store Vegetable Curry:
Vegetable Curry will keep in the refrigerator for 3 days.
TO FREEZE:
After cooling freeze in a freezer safe container with hard sides and a tight lid. It will keep for 3 months in the freezer.
TO REHEAT:
Remove from the freezer and put in the refrigerator overnight to defrost. When you are ready to serve put all in a large saucepan and heat through. You could also heat in the microwave.
Vegetable Curry
Ginny McMeans
Curry dishes are very popular and with good reason. The spices are bold and the sauce is creamy.
4.62 from 21 votes
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 35 minutes mins
Course Main Dish
Cuisine Asian Style, Gluten Free
Servings 6 Servings
Calories 377 kcal
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- ¾ cup yellow onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, medium and minced
- 2 teaspoons garam masala
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup coconut milk, from a can
- 1 head cauliflower, small head, cut into small florets
- 1 cup tomatoes, cored and seeded, about 2 tomatoes
- 1 cup carrots, peeled and cut into ½" pieces, 2 carrots
- 15 ounces chickpeas, canned - drained and rinsed
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 4 cups jasmine rice, cooked
Instructions
In a large stock pot heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and sauté 10 minutes.
Add garlic and cook another minute.
Add garam masala and cayenne pepper. Stir for a few seconds to cook the spices. Click here for homemade garam masala. You probably have all of the ingredients already.
Add tomato paste and mix in.
Add vegetable stock and coconut milk. Cook on high, stirring, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
Add cauliflower, tomatoes and carrots. Turn to medium high and bring to a boil. Cover and lower the heat to a simmer.
Cook for 20 minutes.
Add chickpeas and salt and heat through, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve with rice.
Nutrition
Serving: 1ServingCalories: 377kcalCarbohydrates: 53gProtein: 11gFat: 14gSaturated Fat: 10gSodium: 488mgPotassium: 789mgFiber: 8gSugar: 6gVitamin A: 3890IUVitamin C: 54.7mgCalcium: 84mgIron: 2.6mg
David Garrett
fantastic... made this today, I added extra peas/corn/mushrooms, also added extra spices and substituted the coconut milk for lite soya milk... the aromas permeating my home are fabulous .. many thanks for taking the time and effort to post the recipe....
Ginny McMeans
Thank you so much David! How fun and delicious to add more veggies!
