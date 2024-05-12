Vegetable Curry Recipe with Cauliflower - Vegan in the Freezer (2024)

Jump to Recipe -

Vegetable Curry dishes are very popular, and with good reason. The spices are bold, and the sauce is creamy. Team that up with loads of veggies and rice for this great meal.

I think curries are loved by all. A homestyle sauce made with strong spices and mixed with veggies. It goes so well with rice that I think that is the most favored base.

It never ceases to amaze me at how many different variations of curry recipes there are.

Not only that, it seems you can always come up with another one that is original and equally delicious.

Can it be true that you just can't go wrong with a curry? I think it is! I mean, I've never had a vegetable curry I didn't like.

And it's also nice to have extra sauce that you spoon generously over the rice.

It's easy to fix if the sauce has got cooked down a little too far also. Just add a little more broth and a little more coconut milk, heat through and there you are. All fixed.

The spice mix garam masala is in this recipe and you can buy it by the bottle or you can make a homemade mixture. I have a recipe on the blog and garam masala uses some really great herbs.

You probably have a lot of them already, if not all. Here's a visual of the great spice mix garam masala.

You can almost call this a one pot meal but you have to cook the rice so - two pots. Even with that the recipe is super easy and fast.

Start the rice while you're cooking everything else and you end up with it all coming together at about the same time.

You can explore your own talents and create curries but get started with this Vegetable Curry recipe so you can see how delicious and easy they can be.

How Do You Store Vegetable Curry:

Vegetable Curry will keep in the refrigerator for 3 days.

TO FREEZE:

After cooling freeze in a freezer safe container with hard sides and a tight lid. It will keep for 3 months in the freezer.

TO REHEAT:

Remove from the freezer and put in the refrigerator overnight to defrost. When you are ready to serve put all in a large saucepan and heat through. You could also heat in the microwave.

