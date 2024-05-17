Vegetable Dill Dip Recipe (2024)

With only 6 ingredients, this homemade Vegetable Dill Dip is going to be your favorite dish to serve with fresh vegetables. It's also delicious served with chips or crackers.

Looking for the perfect dip for raw vegetables? Look no further! This Vegetable Dill Dip is a family favorite!

I am going to be completely honest – I don’t get excited about eating raw vegetables. However, if you serve some dip with those raw vegetables, I can eat a pound of carrots in one sitting!

Some may argue that dip counteracts eating healthy vegetables, but it doesn’t take much of this flavorful dip to go a long way.

I love making this dip when I need a quick side dish for dinner or even a party – it comes together in less than 5 minutes and is made with ingredients that I usually always have on hand.

After you are done mixing this dip together, I highly recommend letting it sit in the fridge for about 30 minutes before eating to let the flavors meld together. It tastes amazing!

This dip will last up to 5 days in the fridge when kept in an air-tight container.

Ingredients needed for Vegetable Dill Dip:

“I have so much time!” -No mom ever Let us give you your time back. With the Six Sisters’ Meal Plans, we do the dinner planning, grocery ordering, and then all you have to do is decide whether to pick them up or have them delivered. Get My Meal Plans NOW!

This recipe is part of our 55 of the Best Appetizers for Christmas Potluck (Favorite Party Foods)

How to make this dip healthier

If you are looking to lighten up this dip, there are a few substitutions you can make.

Substitute the sour cream for plain Greek yogurt. You will still get all the creaminess you need in this dip and the Greek yogurt adds a great flavor. You could even do 1 1/2 cups of yogurt with a 1/2 cup of mayo.

You could also substitute cottage cheese for the sour cream – it will give it a little bit of a different taste and definitely a different texture, but it’s a delicious change.

I usually use light mayo for this recipe and I don’t notice a difference at all.

If you have it available, fresh dill weed is delicious in this recipe. You will need about 1/4 cup of fresh dill weed in place of the dried dill weed.

Some of our readers have also substituted the mayo for cream cheese and said it turned out so yummy.

What to serve this Dill dip with

We love serving this dip with fresh vegetables (carrot sticks, celery sticks, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sliced bell peppers, broccoli, and cauliflower.

This dip is also delicious served with crackers (I love it with Wheat Thins) or potato chips.

Related Recipe: Our Cowboy Dip is packed with flavor and perfect for dipping chips, crackers and vegetables!

Our newest cookbook

Have you heard about our newest cookbook, Copycat Cooking? We took over 100 of our favorite restaurant recipes and simplified them so that you can make them right at home!

Every recipe has a beautiful mouth-watering photo and has been picky-eater approved. The directions are simple, easy to follow, and do not require any strange ingredients.

This cookbook includes copycat recipes from Wingers, Texas Roadhouse, Starbucks, Panera, Cheesecake Factory, Kneaders, and so much more. We have you covered from drinks, to dessert and everything in-between.

We are so excited to share these recipes with you. Order your copy today!

Six Sisters’ Stuff COPYCAT COOKING <—– Click here to order!

Other dips you will want to try:

Baked BLT dip

Slow Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

Garden Vegetable Dip

Healthy Greek Yogurt Chocolate Fruit Dip

Mediterranean Dip

Cowboy Dip

Serves: 12 Vegetable Dill Dip Recipe 5 from 4 votes With only 6 ingredients, this homemade Vegetable Dill Dip is going to be your favorite dish to serve with fresh vegetables. Prep Time 40 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins PrintPin Ingredients 1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1 Tablespoon dried dill weed

1 Tablespoon dried minced onion

1 Tablespoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

16 ounces baby carrots 1 bag, optional

2 cucumbers sliced, optional

10 ounces cherry tomatoes 1 package, optional Instructions Combine all ingredients together in a large bowl.

Cover and store in fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving (I like to make it the day before serving it so that the flavors can really meld together).

Serve with your favorite vegetables (carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, tomatoes, etc), crackers, or potato chips. See Also Seventh Heaven co*cktail RecipeQuick Instant Pot Apple Butter Recipe - Adventures of MelChicken Milanese with Spring Greens RecipeCacio e Pepe Frico Recipe Notes We love serving this dip with fresh vegetables (carrot sticks, celery sticks, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sliced bell peppers, broccoli, and cauliflower. Nutrition Calories: 107 kcal · Carbohydrates: 8 g · Protein: 1 g · Fat: 8 g · Saturated Fat: 3 g · Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g · Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g · Trans Fat: 1 g · Cholesterol: 13 mg · Sodium: 383 mg · Potassium: 261 mg · Fiber: 2 g · Sugar: 4 g · Vitamin A: 5514 IU · Vitamin C: 9 mg · Calcium: 51 mg · Iron: 1 mg Equipment Large Mixing Bowl

Plastic Wrap Recipe Details Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American

Join The Discussion This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Paige Flamm says: YUM! This dip looks so easy and yummy! Paige

http://thehappyflammily.blogspot.com SH says: My hubby looooves dill! Gotta try this. Sheree

The Hartungs Blog

thehartungs.blogspot.ca cat says: just curious:

do you only use Mayo or do you consider Miracle Whip the same? some people do, others don't so would like your input. KariDly says: Mt ex mother-in-law made this and I lost the recipe. I think it is exactly the same. Can't wait to make it again. Jennifer L. says: Is this 1 Tbsp of FRESH or DRIED dill? Sounds good!!! Larks Country Heart Harrington says: I'm with you...I like my veggies served on the side of a bucket 'O Ranch! (lol) This dip sounds like it will do the trick too! Six Sisters says: Dried dill weed. :) Six Sisters says: We don't consider them the same taste. They will both work. Most of the sisters are Mayo lovers, a few prefer Miracle Whip. :) Carrian Cheney says: It totally has taken me years to like raw veggies. Dip is totally what won me over Jennifer L. says: Thank u :) Yay even easier, I always have that on hand! Shannon Maciejewski says: This is the recipe I got from my mom Michelle says: You guys are all just so cute. I love that you have this website, love that you are such great entrepreneurs, love that your recipes are delicious, easy, and creative! Thanks so much. God bless y'all. Erin says: This is a great recipe! I tried it the other day and it was a hit. I was actually looking for something with cream cheese so I substituted that for the mayo. It is one of our new favorites! Capt Jeff says: See Also Easy Rosettes Cookie Recipe Hi Ladies,If you like Dill Dip, this spice blend makes 4 cups. All that I use is Hellmann's Real Mayo and Daisy 100% Real Sour Cream ... Yummy. DeAnn O says: Yum! Just made this for tomorrow. It's a little bit too salty (I think that's because of my mayo - I use Trader Joe's Organic Mayo and it's very tangy and a bit salty). Next time, I'll try it with 1/2 t. of season salt instead! Thanks for the yummy recipe, Dill Dip has been a favorite of mine for years, especially for Thanksgiving! Michelle says: I would like to know which brand of seasoned salt you use as they are all so different. Cyd says: We ususally use Morton Seasoned Salt or Lawry's. Janie Sills says: We had the most amazing Dill Tartar Sauce at a restaurant on the Oregon Coast. Would love a recipe. Roz says: NO... Miracle Whip is too tangy... it will ruin the essence of the dip. Keri says: I wanted to make a suggestion for making this a bit more healthy: Instead of sour cream, use low-fat or fat-free plain Greek yogurt! It gives recipes the same texture and tang as sour cream, but nowhere near as much fat and TONS more protein :) Grace Vulpis says: I have been making this dip since 1970! I use dry dill because I always have it in the house.Love this recipe. Diane says: I tried your suggestion with low-fat Greek yogurt instead of sour cream and it was great. Hit with the football fans. Sharice says: How long will this stay good in the fridge? Cyd says: Keep it in an airtight container and it should be just fine for about 3-5 days. Sheila says: do you have any nutritional information? I LOVE this dip and I have a feeling my 'serving' may not be accurate lol :) Sheila says: I've kept mine in a covered container in the fridge for a week with no issues Cyd says: Here is the link to the nutritional information on this Vegetable Dill Dip. https://www.myrecipemagic.com/vegetable-dill-dip-2500713744.html Susan Bilder says: Where is the recipe? Cyd says: The recipe is all there. Just scroll down to the recipe and photo. Christine @ myblissfulmess says: I served this dip at a BBQ as part of a veggie tray, and everyone enjoyed it. There wasn't much left over and what was left over, we discovered that this dip also makes a really yummy cracker spread! The only thing I would change after I got a review from several folks is the amount of seasoned salt. Next time I will cut that in half. The majority thought it was a delicious dip, but could cut back on the salt. Of course, no one noticed that I used light mayo and fat free plain Greek yogurt making this dip only 1 WW point per serving! Paulette says: I don’t have dried onion. Would onion powder or fresh diced onion work? H.h.fogle says: My family rates this above all other dips! Adelina says: I don’t have dried onion. Would onion powder or fresh diced onion work? Momma Cyd says: You can add onion powder for the added flavor, or a fresh diced onion will work too. Try to dice as fine as you can. You don't want big chunks of onion, but you'll like the added flavor. Terri Bendixsen says: I have this recipe, the only difference is I use celery salt. I will have to try it with the Lowerys. Dani Paulson says: My family loves this dip....I can't keep enough of it on hard. Easy to make & as delicious as the top supermarket brand. Thank you for sharing. Sheryl Tunnell says: Great veggie dip! Amanda says: One of the best dill dips I’ve had! Made this for Easter this year (: