Vegetable Soup Recipe (2024)

This Vegetable Soup Recipe is ultra-nourishing and wholesome, made with fresh farmers’ market veggies. A simple, healthy soup that is easy to make and loaded up with healing nutrients- a great way to use up all those farmer’s market veggies! Vegan, gluten-free, with a video.

After a week of travel, and all the eating out and indulging that comes with it, my body was practically screaming to give it a break. I rounded up all the farmer’s market veggies in the fridge and made a simple healthy vegetable soup, and this is what we ate for a couple of days. I can’t tell you how much we needed this. Gentle nourishment, full of nutrients. Just what the doctor ordered.

Why You’ll Love This Easy Vegetable Soup Recipe!

What I love about this veggie soup recipe is how adaptable it is. Use what veggies you have on hand. Then feel free to embellish if you like -adding cabbage, tomatoes, beans, potatoes, or even whole grains. You could easily thicken with beans or quinoa. Keep it tomato-free or nightshade-free, you decide. 🙂

To finish the soup, drizzle with olive oil, or homemade pesto or gremolata, or sprinkle with a hard cheese like parmesan or pecorino and serve with croutons or crusty bread. Do what feels right for your body.

Vegetable Soup ingredients

Consider your vegetables. Some take longer to cook than others, like carrots and potatoes.Be thoughtful about when you add things to the soup and also when you are dicing your veggies. Bigger diced veggies will take longer to cook as well. Something to keep in mind. Here is a list of optional veggies- pick a few and give it try!

Onions and garlic ( or leeks, shallots, etc.)

( or leeks, shallots, etc.) Celery or Fennel ( or both!)

( or both!) Carrots or Parnsips ( or both!)

( or both!) Optional additions (pick 2-3): bell pepper, green beans, peas, zucchini, potatoes, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, corn, broccoli, diced tomatoes, cabbage, wilting greens- kale, spinach, chard, collards, white beans etc.

(pick 2-3): bell pepper, green beans, peas, zucchini, potatoes, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, corn, broccoli, diced tomatoes, cabbage, wilting greens- kale, spinach, chard, collards, white beans etc. Salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, bay leaves

Fresh herbs: Fresh thyme, oregano, basil, rosemary or tarragon, or sub-dried thyme, or dried oregano.

Fresh thyme, oregano, basil, rosemary or tarragon, or sub-dried thyme, or dried oregano. Splash of white wine- or sherry, totally optional!

or sherry, totally optional! Flavorful Vegetable broth ( or sub chicken broth or stock or bone broth)

Veggie Soup Instructions

In a large pot or dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and saute until deeply golden and fragrant, 5 minutes. Add the carrots, celery, fennel, garlic and thyme. Saute 7-8 minutes, stirring often. At this point you could splash with white wine, dry vermouth, sherry wine ( totally optional), just a couple tablespoons and cook it off. Add any optional vegetables. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, cover, and lower heat and simmer until carrots are just tender, about 10-12 minutes.Then stir in the fresh parsley. Taste. Often (especially if leaving the tomatoes out) I’ll add a tiny splash of acid- like lemon juice or apple cider vinegar, be very conservative, 1/2 teaspoon, and add more to taste. Season with pepper and a pinch of cayenne or chili flakes. If broth tastes bland, it probably needs salt and acid. 😉 Serve in bowls with a drizzle of good olive oil, crusty bread , or shaved parmesan or pecorino. Or try it with Gremolata ( Italian herb sauce) – a delicious way to finish the soup!

Expert tips!

Use seasonal veggies! The most important thing to good-tasting vegetable soup is wholesome nourishing veggies! Organic or farmer’s market veggies have the best flavor! Use aromatics: onion, leeks, garlic, etc. to build layers of flavor. Use a flavorful veggie broth , chicken stock, beef broth or bone broth, whatever tickles your fancy. Here I went with store-bought veggie broth, and kept it vegan.

Variations of Vegetable soup!

Make this Vegetable Soup “tomato-y” or totally leave them out as I did in the first photo. Up to you. If you love a rich tomatobase, fresh tomatoes and a little tomato paste are a nice addition too.

My husband loves this Vegetable Soup recipe topped with grated pecorino and sourdough croutons , or crusty bread – also an option!

, or – also an option! Meatlovers could plop in little meatballs right into the simmering broth.

Serving Suggestions

Keep it vegan and serve with a drizzle of olive and sourdough bread .

. Add pecorino or parmesan cheese for extra richenss.

If you like heat, serve with chili flakes.

Add Fresh Basil Pesto (Nut-Free)

Add Gremolata (a zesty Italian herb sauce)

Add Arugula Almond Pesto

Veggie soup Storage

Veggie soup will keep 4-5 days in the refrigerator in a sealed , airtight container or can be frozen for up to 6 months in the freezer!

Ihope you are having a relaxing holiday weekend.

xoxo

Sylvia

More Favorite Soup recipes!

Harvest Vegetable Soup

Homemade Vegetable Stock

Simple Cabbage Soup

Lentil Soup

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Best Homemade Tomato Soup

Vegetable Soup Recipe Video

Print