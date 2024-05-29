Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (2024)

By: Author Joy Shull

This vegetarian mexican rice casserole is packed full of veggies, cheese, and black beans. An easy meatless dinner that is sure to be a family favorite!

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (1)

You will love this Mexican rice casserole!

This family favorite casserole is packed full of veggies, cheese, black beans and enchilada sauce. Serve it with sour cream and tortilla chips for a delicious meatless dinner that everyone will love!

This mexican rice casserole is one of our favorite vegetarian mexican style dinners, just like these vegetarian stuffed peppers. It is incredibly filling, delicious, and so easy to make!

Packed full of protein, veggies, and a delicious cheesy combo of cream cheese and mexican cheese. Fresh lime juice and enchilada sauce round it all out for an incredible flavor!

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (2)
Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (3)

Here are the ingredients that you will need to make this casserole (the full recipe and instructions can be found in the recipe card at the bottom of the post).

Ingredients needed

  • red onion
  • garlic
  • red bell pepper
  • frozen corn
  • enchilada sauce
  • diced fire roasted tomatoes
  • lime
  • cream cheese
  • cooked white rice: or substitute another kind of rice
  • black beans
  • spices: chili powder, cumin, cayenne, salt
  • mexican cheese
Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (4)

How to make vegetarian mexican rice casserole

Step 1: Cook the white rice. I prefer to use a rice cooker as it is just so easy and I don’t have to do anything but set it and forget it. You will need 4 cups of cooked rice.

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (5)

While the rice is cooking, you will make the rest of the casserole on the stove.

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (6)

Step 2: While rice is cooking, heat a large heavy bottomed pan over medium high heat. I like using a dutch oven for this recipe, but any large pot will work.

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (7)
Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (8)

Step 3: Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and sauté the red onion, garlic, and bell pepper for 8-12 minutes, or until onion becomes translucent.

Step 4: Add the corn and fire roasted tomatoes and stir an additional 3 minutes.

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (9)

Step 5: Add the drained black beans, cooked rice, lime juice, enchilada sauce, chili powder, cumin, cayenne, cream cheese, and ½ cup of mexican cheese.

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (10)

Step 6: Stir well to combine and heat through, then salt the mexican rice casserole to taste.

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (11)

For this recipe I used pre shredded mexican cheese, but any cheese will work.

Mix up the flavors by using colby jack, pepper jack, or a mix of your favorite mexican cheeses!

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (12)

How to serve

The easiest way to serve this casserole is with sour cream on top and tortilla chips on the side for added crunch. Squeezing some fresh lime juice on top is always a great idea!

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (13)

So tasty!

This is so tasty!! I substituted 4 cups of quinoa instead of the rice, and the texture and flavor is still fantastic!

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (14)

Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (15)

Yield: 8 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

This vegetarian mexican rice casserole is packed full of veggies, cheese, and black beans. An easy meatless dinner that is sure to be a family favorite!

    Ingredients

    • 1 medium red onion, diced
    • 8 cloves of garlic, minced
    • 1 red bell pepper, diced
    • 1 cup frozen corn kernels
    • 8 oz enchilada sauce
    • 14 oz diced fire roasted tomatoes
    • juice of 1 lime
    • 2 tablespoons cream cheese
    • 4 cups COOKED white rice
    • 1 can black beans, drained
    • 1 teaspoon chili powder
    • 3 teaspoons cumin
    • ¼ teaspoon cayenne
    • 1 teaspoon salt
    • ½ cup mexican cheese + more for topping
    • sour cream, for serving
    • tortilla chips, for serving

    Instructions

    1. Cook y9our rice according to instructions (I used a rice cooker) You will need 4 cups of cooked rice to add to the recipe
    2. While your rice is cooking, heat a large heavy bottomed pan over medium high heat (I used a dutch oven, but any large pot or deep skillet is fine to use)
    3. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and sauté the red onion, garlic, and bell pepper for 8-12 minutes, until the onion softens
    4. Add the corn and fire roasted tomatoes and stir an additional 3 minutes
    5. Add the drained black beans, cooked rice, lime juice, enchilada sauce, chili powder, cumin, cayenne, cream cheese, and ½ cup of the mexican cheese
    6. Stir the casserole and salt to taste (I used 1 teaspoon of salt)
    7. Serve hot topped with additional mexican cheese, sour cream, and tortilla chips
    Nutrition Information:

    Yield: 8Serving Size: 1
    Amount Per Serving:Calories: 250Total Fat: 5gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 11mgSodium: 826mgCarbohydrates: 44gFiber: 7gSugar: 6gProtein: 9g

    Did you make this recipe?

