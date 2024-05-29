Vegetarian Mexican Casserole Recipe - Build Your Bite (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This vegetarian mexican rice casserole is packed full of veggies, cheese, and black beans. An easy meatless dinner that is sure to be a family favorite!

You will love this Mexican rice casserole! This family favorite casserole is packed full of veggies, cheese, black beans and enchilada sauce. Serve it with sour cream and tortilla chips for a delicious meatless dinner that everyone will love!

This mexican rice casserole is one of our favorite vegetarian mexican style dinners, just like these vegetarian stuffed peppers. It is incredibly filling, delicious, and so easy to make!

Packed full of protein, veggies, and a delicious cheesy combo of cream cheese and mexican cheese. Fresh lime juice and enchilada sauce round it all out for an incredible flavor!

Here are the ingredients that you will need to make this casserole (the full recipe and instructions can be found in the recipe card at the bottom of the post).

Ingredients needed red onion

garlic

red bell pepper

frozen corn

enchilada sauce

diced fire roasted tomatoes

lime

cream cheese

cooked white rice : or substitute another kind of rice

: or substitute another kind of rice black beans

spices : chili powder, cumin, cayenne, salt

: chili powder, cumin, cayenne, salt mexican cheese

How to make vegetarian mexican rice casserole

Step 1: Cook the white rice. I prefer to use a rice cooker as it is just so easy and I don’t have to do anything but set it and forget it. You will need 4 cups of cooked rice.

While the rice is cooking, you will make the rest of the casserole on the stove.

Step 2: While rice is cooking, heat a large heavy bottomed pan over medium high heat. I like using a dutch oven for this recipe, but any large pot will work.

Step 3: Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and sauté the red onion, garlic, and bell pepper for 8-12 minutes, or until onion becomes translucent.

Step 4: Add the corn and fire roasted tomatoes and stir an additional 3 minutes.

Step 5: Add the drained black beans, cooked rice, lime juice, enchilada sauce, chili powder, cumin, cayenne, cream cheese, and ½ cup of mexican cheese.

Step 6: Stir well to combine and heat through, then salt the mexican rice casserole to taste.

For this recipe I used pre shredded mexican cheese, but any cheese will work.

Mix up the flavors by using colby jack, pepper jack, or a mix of your favorite mexican cheeses!

How to serve The easiest way to serve this casserole is with sour cream on top and tortilla chips on the side for added crunch. Squeezing some fresh lime juice on top is always a great idea!

So tasty! This is so tasty!! I substituted 4 cups of quinoa instead of the rice, and the texture and flavor is still fantastic!

