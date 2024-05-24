Vegetarian Mushroom Wellington Recipe (2024)

I made this today as a test for Thanksgiving and it was absolutely delicious. I decided not do it for the holiday table because I have a very large family and it wouldn’t feed enough of them even as a side. And it is a bit too expensive to make more than one. I would definitely do it for a more intimate gathering; however, I would prepare the mushrooms and onions in advance so I could just assemble it and prepare the sauce the day I serve it since it was somewhat time consuming.