Vegetarian Stuffing Recipe + Video (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

Best Italian Vegetarian Stuffing recipe for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. Caramelized leeks, celery, no meat sausage, fennel and the classic holiday flavors from fresh rosemary, sage and dried cranberries are tossed with dry bread cubes and veggie broth then baked until golden. Rich, savory and divine, watch the how to VIDEO below!

Jump to Recipe

Vegetarian Stuffing Recipe

You’ll fall in love with this easy, comforting classic Italian bread stuffing from scratch. I like to think of it like a vegetable loaded festive panzanella; savory, hearty, filling, and irresistible. Great with mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, creamed spinach and a fresh tomato cucumber salad, this is without a doubt a most favorite holiday side dish.

Vegetarian Stuffing Ingredients

  • Bread – a crusty sour dough loaf, spent grain, ciabatta or homemade crusty Italian bread is ideal. You want something hearty that will hold up to the rest of the ingredients. Make sure to use dry day old bread or make sure to toast it in the oven first.
  • Leeks – you’ll love the magic caramelized leeks can bring to a dish. It’s worth the effort to chop, clean and cook them in advance. I could just spoon them on top of bruschetta or a slice of focaccia and live happily ever after.
  • Olive oil – forget the butter, you want olive oil for caramelizing the leeks and drizzling the top of the bread stuffing for perfectly crispy and browned edges.
  • Celery – the usual suspect of a deep flavor base, the only thing i love better is lovage which sadly is impossible to find in the US. If you happen to have some fresh or dry use it here, this is your moment!
  • Fennel – because nothing screams Italian like the sweet toasty aroma of fennel seed.
  • Italian sausage – I used meatless beyond sausages browned in a little olive oil. Use the veggie broth to deglaze the pan afterward and capture all that flavor while keeping it totally vegan.
  • Garlic
  • Fresh herbs – just the classic fresh sage and rosemary is all you need.
  • Vegetable broth – for both moisture and flavor.
  • Cranberries – totally optional but I love the little sweet and sour balance they bring to this otherwise extra savory dish, not to mention how festive they look.

How to Dry Bread for Stuffing

  • Air dry – Slice the loaf into 3/4 inch slices then cut or tear them into 3/4 inch cubes. Spread on a large baking sheet and allow to air dry overnight.
  • Bake – Alternatively you could toast the bread cubes in a 375″F oven for 15 minutes or so until they start to get a little color around the edges.
  • Grill – cut thick slices of bread and grill them on both sides until nice grill marks form. Rub both sides of the bread with a garlic clove just like making bruschetta. Tear into rustic pieces and use in the stuffing.

How to Make Italian Vegetarian Stuffing

  1. Prep the bread cubes for stuffing.
  2. Cook the leeks and celery.
  3. Brown the Italian sausage.
  4. Combine everything with the veggie broth and bake in a casserole dish until golden.

Tips + FAQ

  • Make ahead – prep all your ingredients the day before but keep separate and combine before baking.
  • Add ins – sauteed wild mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts, tart apples, pesto drizzle.
  • Can stuffing be frozen? To freeze the leftovers transfer to lidded containers and pop in the freezer for a few months. Thaw it out before reheating in the oven @350″F for about 25 minutes or so.
  • Should i cover the stuffing while baking? – Cover with aluminum foil for the first 30 minutes, then bake uncovered for an additional 25 minutes or so until golden brown around the edges. This way the stuffing won’t dry out but you’ll still get the crispy top.

Thanksgiving recipes

  • Best green bean casserole
  • Baked sweet potato slices
  • Roasted butternut squash soup with apple
  • Roasted carrots
  • Acorn squash
  • Roasted broccoli
  • Orange cranberry sauce.

Watch How to Make It

Vegetarian Stuffing Recipe + Video (8)

5 from 1 vote

Italian Vegetarian Stuffing

The best Italian style vegetarian bread stuffing recipe for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. Caramelized leeks, celery, no meat sausage, fennel and the classic holiday flavors from fresh rosemary, sage and dried cranberries are tossed together with bread cubes and veggie broth and baked until golden.

Print Recipe

Prep Time:30 minutes mins

Cook Time:45 minutes mins

Total Time:1 hour hr 15 minutes mins

Ingredients

US Customary - Metric

Instructions

Prepare the Bread

  • Slice the bread loaf into 3/4 inch slices then cut or tear them into 3/4 inch cubes. Spread out on a large baking sheet and allow to air dry overnight. Alternatively toast in a 375”F oven for 15 minutes or so until the bread starts to show a little color around the edges.

Cook the Vegetables

  • Preheat a large heavy bottom skillet over medium flame with a lug of olive oil. Add the cleaned leeks with a good pinch of salt and saute until they begin to get some color and caramelize. Add in the celery and a little splash of veggie stock if needed and give everything a good stir. Cook until the celery begins to soften.

  • Push the leeks to the side to make a little space in the center. Drizzle a little olive oil and add the garlic, sage and rosemary. Cook until fragrant, stir to combine and remove from heat. (This step can be done the night before and refrigerated)

Prepare the Sausage

  • Preheat large cast iron pan over medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Cut the Beyond Italian sausage into 1 inch pieces and add them to the hot pan. Use a flat end wooden spoon to break it up into chunks as it browns.

  • Sprinkle with a pinch of red pepper flakes for extra heat + add the fennel seeds. Toss everything to toast well in all the sausage dripping. Use a slotted spoon and transfer everything to a bowl.

  • Add the vegetable broth to the pan with the sausage dipping and deglaze all the brown bits from the bottom. Use a silicone spatula to scrape everything from the bottom.

Combine

  • In your largest mixing bowl add the dried or toasted bread cubes, cooked leeks and celery mixture, the browned Italian sausage, chopped parsley and cranberries. Give everything a good toss.

  • Pour 1/3 of the veggie broth over the bread mixture and toss again. Add another 1/3 of the broth and combine well before adding the rest of the broth and mixing again.

  • Oil a 9x13 inch roasting dish making sure to get the sides as well.

  • Transfer the stuffing mixture to the pan and finish with a good drizzle of olive oil.

Bake the Stuffing

  • Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated 375”F oven for 30 minutes. Remove cover and bake another 25 minutes or so until the top is nicely golden.

See Also
The Best Sugar Cookies (Recipe & Video) - Sally's Baking Addiction

Video

Notes

How to Dry Bread for Stuffing

  • Air dry - Slice the loaf into 3/4 inch slices then cut or tear them into 3/4 inch cubes. Spread on a large baking sheet and allow to air dry overnight.
  • Bake - Alternatively you could toast the bread cubes in a 375"F oven for 15 minutes or so until they start to get a little color around the edges.
  • Grill - cut thick slices of bread and grill them on both sides until nice grill marks form. Rub both sides of the bread with a garlic clove just like making bruschetta. Tear into rustic pieces and use in the stuffing.

Nutrition

Calories: 46kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 481mg | Potassium: 63mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 535IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 30mg | Iron: 1mg

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Italian

Keyword: Stuffing, vegetarian

Servings: 6 people

Calories: 46kcal

See Also
Roasted Red Cabbage Recipe (+Video) | Seeking Good EatsCrispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes BlogGingerbread Brownie RecipePhilly Cheesesteak Recipe (VIDEO)

You’ll Also Love:

Vegetarian Stuffing Recipe + Video (2024)

FAQs

Vegetarian Stuffing Recipe + Video? ›

Made from specially baked stuffing bread, and then dusted with just the right touch of herbs and spices. It is the ideal complement to your entrées.

View More
What stuffing mix is vegetarian? ›

Made from specially baked stuffing bread, and then dusted with just the right touch of herbs and spices. It is the ideal complement to your entrées.

Get More Info Here
What is stuffing made of vegetarian? ›

Ingredients for Vegetarian Stuffing

We use a mix of mushrooms, onions, carrots, celery, and garlic for this stuffing recipe. Butter: Butter keeps the stuffing deliciously rich and moist. Herbs: Savory herbs like parsley, sage, thyme, and pepper give this vegetarian stuffing a cozy flavor.

Discover More Details
What does adding egg to stuffing do? ›

Eggs: Two lightly beaten eggs help hold the dressing together and add moisture.

View Details
Does Stove Top Stuffing have a vegetarian option? ›

While the Stove Top brand offers several stuffing varieties, the Stuffing Mix for Pork is the only vegan-friendly option. But hey, we'll take it. This easy-to-find brand is a pantry staple, so we're more than happy to bust it out at Thanksgiving.

Discover More Details
Why is stuffing not vegetarian? ›

Most stuffing uses Egg and/or butter to bind the ingredients together, and consequently it is not suitable for vegans - though it is suitable for vegetarians.

Learn More
Where can I get vegetarian stuffing? ›

Plant Based by ASDA 12 Meat-Free Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls - ASDA Groceries.

Keep Reading
What can I use instead of egg to bind stuffing? ›

Some common egg substitutes include:
  1. Mashed banana. Mashed banana can act as a binding agent when baking or making pancake batter. ...
  2. Applesauce. Applesauce can also act as a binding agent. ...
  3. Fruit puree. ...
  4. Avocado. ...
  5. Gelatin. ...
  6. Xanthan gum. ...
  7. Vegetable oil and baking powder. ...
  8. Margarine.
Mar 30, 2021

Learn More Now
Are eggs vegetarian? ›

Are Eggs Considered Vegetarian? By definition, vegetarianism is classified as excluding any form of animal flesh (the tissue, muscles or meat of an animal). The humble egg doesn't fall into this category and is therefore included in a vegetarian eating pattern.

Show Me More
Is cornbread stove top stuffing vegetarian? ›

This product contains 2 ingredients that are not vegetarian and 2 ingredients that may not be vegetarian. Which diet do you follow?

Learn More Now

Is stuffing better with or without eggs? ›

It's all about personal preference. If you want a sturdier dressing, eggs can help do that. I don't use eggs in this recipe, though, because I like a lighter, more crumbly texture in my dressing.

Learn More
What makes stuffing unhealthy? ›

Stuffing is not strictly a healthy food, because it is typically high in calories, fat, sodium, and refined carbohydrates. 1 But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy it, All foods can fit into a healthy diet in moderation.

Read More
What is traditional stuffing made of? ›

Turkey stuffing was popularized in the early days of Thanksgiving, as it is written in many 16th-century Boston area documents. Stuffing most often uses dried bread, herbs, and vegetables that are reconstituted with liquid, stuffed into the turkey cavity, and baked until it is firm and finished cooking.

Discover More
What is vegetarian stuffing made of? ›

Heat a frying pan until medium hot, add the butter, onions and sage and fry gently for five minutes until softened. Place the breadcrumbs in a bowl with the softened onions and mix to combine. Add the egg and season with salt and black pepper. Mix well then form into golf-ball sized balls and place on a roasting tray.

Get More Info
What is vegan stuffing made of? ›

In this vegan stuffing recipe, I keep the celery, onions, and crusty bread, but I use a generous amount of olive oil instead of butter, which adds robust flavor. Then, I increase the veggies. Along with the onion and celery, I add a hefty amount of shiitake mushrooms, kale, and tons of fresh herbs.

View More
What seasonings are in pepperidge farm stuffing? ›

MADE FROM: ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, SALT, SUGAR, YEAST, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: VEGETABLE OILS (CANOLA AND/OR SUNFLOWER AND/OR PALM), MOLASSES, SPICES, CELERY, ONION POWDER, CALCIUM PROPIONATE TO EXTEND FRESHNESS, MALTED BARLEY ...

Discover More Details
Does all stuffing have meat? ›

Some types of stuffing contain sausage meat, or forcemeat, while vegetarian stuffings sometimes contain tofu. Roast pork is often accompanied by sage and onion stuffing in England; roast poultry in a Christmas dinner may be stuffed with sweet chestnuts. Oysters are used in one traditional stuffing for Thanksgiving.

Read On
What is stuffing mix made of? ›

In a large bowl or large plastic food storage bag, combine ​breadcrumbs with dried parsley, minced onion, celery flakes, thyme, pepper, sage, and marjoram. To prepare stuffing, bring 1 1/4 cups of water or chicken broth and 3 tablespoons of butter to a boil.

Learn More Now
What is pepperidge farm stuffing made of? ›

MADE FROM: ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, SALT, SUGAR, YEAST, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: VEGETABLE OILS (CANOLA AND/OR SUNFLOWER AND/OR PALM), MOLASSES, SPICES, CELERY, ONION POWDER, CALCIUM PROPIONATE TO EXTEND FRESHNESS, MALTED BARLEY ...

Explore More
Top Articles
24 Classic German Recipes
Baked Chicken Drumsticks | Sweet & Sticky Chicken Legs Recipe!
Pizzano's Pizza & Grinders em Haines City, FL
Menu na Pizzano's Pizza & Grinders Haines City Pizzeria, Haines City
Latest Posts
Easy Keto Pumpkin Pie Recipe
A special ensaymada recipe (Filipino sweet buns) you'll love
Article information

Author: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Last Updated:

Views: 6490

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Birthday: 1993-03-26

Address: 917 Hyun Views, Rogahnmouth, KY 91013-8827

Phone: +5938540192553

Job: Administration Developer

Hobby: Embroidery, Horseback riding, Juggling, Urban exploration, Skiing, Cycling, Handball

Introduction: My name is Fr. Dewey Fisher, I am a powerful, open, faithful, combative, spotless, faithful, fair person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.