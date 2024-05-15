Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (2024)

Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (1)

Vehicle-specific phone mounts

Offroam phone mounts actually work because they are specifically designed to fit the make, model and year of your vehicle. Our mounts look great on your dash because each is custom-built for a specific vehicle toprovide a more sleek and factory-finished look.And since the bracket mounts to existing features in your vehicle, there is no drilling or glueing required. And you can always remove the mounts without leaving a trace thanks to the integrated protective rubber liners.

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (2) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (3)

    VW Golf 2013-2021 Phone Mount with MagSafe

    Sold out

    VW Golf 2013-2021 Phone Mount with MagSafe

    Vendor:

    Offroam

    Regular price $84.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $84.95 USD

    Unit price / per

    Sold out

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (4) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (5)

    VW Golf 2013-2021 Phone Mount

    Sold out

    VW Golf 2013-2021 Phone Mount

    Vendor:

    Offroam

    Regular price $79.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $79.95 USD

    Unit price / per

    Sold out

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (6) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (7)

    Toyota Tundra (2022-2024) | Sequoia (2023-2024) Phone Mount

    Toyota Tundra (2022-2024) | Sequoia (2023-2024) Phone Mount

    Vendor:

    Offroam

    Regular price $79.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $79.95 USD

    Unit price / per

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (8) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (9)

    Toyota Tundra (2022-2024) | Sequoia (2023-2024) Magnetic Charging Phone Mount

    Toyota Tundra (2022-2024) | Sequoia (2023-2024) Magnetic Charging Phone Mount

    Vendor:

    Offroam x Peak Design

    Regular price $119.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $119.95 USD

    Unit price / per

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (10)

    Toyota Tundra (2022-2024) | Sequoia (2022-2024) Phone Mount with MagSafe

    Toyota Tundra (2022-2024) | Sequoia (2022-2024) Phone Mount with MagSafe

    Vendor:

    Offroam

    Regular price $84.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $84.95 USD

    Unit price / per

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (11) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (12)

    Toyota Tundra (2014-2021) Phone Mount

    Toyota Tundra (2014-2021) Phone Mount

    Vendor:

    Offroam

    Regular price $79.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $79.95 USD

    Unit price / per

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (13) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (14)

    Toyota Tacoma (2016-2023) | Tundra (2014-2021) Phone Mount with MagSafe

    Toyota Tacoma (2016-2023) | Tundra (2014-2021) Phone Mount with MagSafe

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (15) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (16)

    Toyota Tacoma (2016-2023) | Tundra (2014-2021) Magnetic Charging Phone Mount

    Toyota Tacoma (2016-2023) | Tundra (2014-2021) Magnetic Charging Phone Mount

    Vendor:

    Offroam x Peak Design

    Regular price $119.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $119.95 USD

    Unit price / per

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (17) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (18)

    Toyota Tacoma (2016-2023) Phone Mount

    Toyota Tacoma (2016-2023) Phone Mount

    Vendor:

    Offroam

    Regular price $79.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $79.95 USD

    Unit price / per

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (19) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (20)

    Toyota Tacoma (2012-2015) Phone Mount with MagSafe

    Toyota Tacoma (2012-2015) Phone Mount with MagSafe

    Vendor:

    Offroam

    Regular price $84.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $84.95 USD

    Unit price / per

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (21) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (22)

    Toyota Tacoma (2012-2015) Phone Mount

    Toyota Tacoma (2012-2015) Phone Mount

    Vendor:

    Offroam

    Regular price $79.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $79.95 USD

    Unit price / per

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (23) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (24)

    Toyota Tacoma (2012-2015) Magnetic Charging Phone Mount

    Toyota Tacoma (2012-2015) Magnetic Charging Phone Mount

    Vendor:

    Offroam x Peak Design

    Regular price $119.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $119.95 USD

    Unit price / per

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (25) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (26)

    Toyota Tacoma (2005-2011) Phone Mount with MagSafe

    Toyota Tacoma (2005-2011) Phone Mount with MagSafe

    Vendor:

    Offroam

    Regular price $84.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $84.95 USD

    Unit price / per

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (27) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (28)

    Toyota Tacoma (2005-2011) Phone Mount

    Toyota Tacoma (2005-2011) Phone Mount

    Vendor:

    Offroam

    Regular price $79.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $79.95 USD

    Unit price / per

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (29) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (30)

    Toyota Tacoma (2005-2011) Magnetic Charging Phone Mount

    Toyota Tacoma (2005-2011) Magnetic Charging Phone Mount

    Vendor:

    Offroam x Peak Design

    Regular price $119.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $119.95 USD

    Unit price / per

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (31) Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (32)

    Toyota Tacoma (1996-2004) Phone Mount with MagSafe

    Toyota Tacoma (1996-2004) Phone Mount with MagSafe

    Vendor:

    Offroam

    Regular price $84.95 USD

    Regular price Sale price $84.95 USD

    Unit price / per

Let customers speak for us

from 2180 reviews

Perfected Surprise!

These mounts are Unbelievably a PERFECT fit on my GX460! Super pleased. Yes, you pay for quality but you are also rewarded every day for years. I bought 2, one each for driver and passenger. I used my own 1" hardware as phone holders applying some stretchy sealing tape around the ball mount for accommodating the different sizes between ball and extension arm.

Westbird5

04/14/2024

Lexus GX460 2010-2021 Dashboard Mounting Base

Works Great!

This mount is obviously more expensive than something you would find on Amazon, but well worth it. It fits onto the dash perfectly and hold my phone really strong. Highly recommend!

Andrew Johnson

04/13/2024

Lexus GX460 2010-2021 Phone Mount with MagSafe

Perfect!

Was a perfect fit. Holdes phone at eye level and it won't move. I was worried about spending so much, but after using it I have no regrets! Bravo!

Chris B.

04/13/2024

Chevrolet Colorado | GMC Canyon (2015-2022) Phone Mount

Great product

Simply put it’s awesome super sturdy and adjustable. My wife has a 2014 RAV4 very difficult to find something that works for hers.

Richard George

04/13/2024

Toyota Tacoma (2016-2023) Phone Mount

great!

Dongwoo

04/13/2024

Jeep Wrangler JK (2011-2018) Phone Mount

Best I've Found

I have tried a couple of different phone mounts, but this one is the best. I like the one-handed operation. I like that it fits my phone (smaller) and my wife's phone (larger). I like that it is above (does not obstruct) the vent. It is solid and doesn't move around once tightened. Nice construction. Heavy duty. If you have not been satisfied with others, this may be what you have been looking for.

Paul7of8

04/13/2024

Toyota 4Runner (2010-2024) Phone Mount

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (2019-2024) Phone Mount

Very nice mount, well thought out. It's compact, takes up very little space, allowing for full use of the dash pocket. Seems very sturdy and adjustable for phone position. Quality material. Best I have yet to find!My only thought maybe should have got the Mag Safe holder for ease of phone placement.

Michael Morrison

04/12/2024

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (2019-2024) Phone Mount

Simple and convenient

The installation was simple enough and the product has worked flawlessly. I really like its lot!

Terry Keiper

04/12/2024

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (2007-2018) Magnetic Charging Phone Mount

Right On!

It fit right on! Good product exactly fits my car RAV4 Hybrid 2022 like a glove.

William Torres

04/12/2024

Toyota RAV4 (2019-2024) with 7-in. or 8-in. Toyota Audio Multimedia Phone Mount with MagSafe

Excellent product

Build quality is pristine, fits my GX like a glove. Thanks offroam!

Patrick McSweeney

04/12/2024

Lexus GX460 2010-2021 Dashboard Mounting Base

Best phone mount yet

Made from great materials hold sturdy and fits perfect couldn’t ask for anything better!

Brandon

04/12/2024

Ford Ranger (2019-2023) Phone Mount with MagSafe

Works great

Works for both Iphone and Samsung phones

Daniel Lopez

04/11/2024

Jeep Grand Cherokee WK2 2014-2022 Magnetic Charging Phone Mount

Game changer for Sprinter Off Road Phone Charger

Just buy it. I've messed around with cheaper solutions for way too long. This thing works perfectly and gives you additional storage behind. Strong magnet. Precision built. Easy install. It just works really well.

Ren Smith

04/11/2024

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (2019-2024) Magnetic Charging Phone Mount

Excellent product

I loved the Offroam phone mount so much I bought a second one for the wife’s Ford Expedition.
Solid mount, easy installation, easy to use.

Mark

04/11/2024

Ford F-150 (2015-2020) | F-250/F-350 (2017-2021) | Expedition (2018-2021) Phone Mount

Must Buy!

This thing is SOLID. Can’t recommend it enough

Keith Hoskins

04/10/2024

Ford Transit (2020-2024) Phone Mount

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (33)

    Ford Phone Mounts

    Offroam designs and makes world's best non-drill phone mounts specifically designed for...

    Ford Phone Mounts

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (34)

    Jeep Phone Mounts

    The Wrangler today is more popular and driven by more people than...

    Jeep Phone Mounts

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (35)

    Mercedes Phone Mounts

    Offroam designs and makes world's best non-drill phone mounts specifically designed for...

    Mercedes Phone Mounts

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (36)

    Nissan Frontier 2022-2024 Phone Mounts

    Offroam designs and makes world's best non-drill phone mounts specifically forNissan Frontier...

    Nissan Frontier 2022-2024 Phone Mounts

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (37)

    Ram Phone Mounts

    At Offroam we do not make generic, one-size fits-all phone mounts. We...

    Ram Phone Mounts

  • Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (38)

    Toyota Phone Mounts

    The Offroam phone mount is designed specifically for your Toyota truck, whether...

    Toyota Phone Mounts

Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (39)

Phone mounts that work

Offroam mounts are so sturdy, intuitive and beautiful that once you install them you will feel they were there from the start. That's because unlike flimsy, one-size-fits-all plastic mounts that wobble, the Offroam mounts are custom-shaped to hug the dash of your vehicle, engineered for an easy non-drill installation, and made from aluminium with sturdiness of a permanent mount.

Designed to hold your phone on any road

  • Will hold your phone on 4x4 trails

    Offroam mounts are tested on roughest roads and 4x4 trails and are designed to hold heavy phones on any terrain.

  • For any phone, even with a case

    Offroam fits and holds any size modern phone (including iPhone 14 Pro Max), even in a case. Up to 3.82" wide and 0.67" thick.

  • All the airflow you can get

    Offroamkeeps your phone away from the vent so air goes where it's aimed, not the back of your phone.

  • Full adjustability

    Offroam gives you an easy way to position your phone so you can see its screen without blocking the view of the road

  • No more wiggly phone

    A sturdy mount that is durable and reliable. We back this up with our Lifetime Warranty.

  • Keeps the view clear

    Offroam gives you an easy way to position your phone so you can see its screen without blocking the field of view in landscape or portait orientation.

  • No drilling, no glue

    You shouldn't need to drill your new truck to mount a phone for off-road adventures. Offroam mechanically clamps to the air vent without leaving any marks.

  • Top materials and finishes

    Details matter. Made from anodized aluminium andstainless steel - Offroam matches your new truck. Your friends mightthink itcame stockwith it.

1 / of 8

Vehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holders (2024)
Top Articles
Potsticker Soup Recipe | Gimme Some Oven
Easy Vegetable Soup Recipe
Rondale Moore Or Parris Campbell
Kelly Ripa Necklace 2022
Latest Posts
Low-calorie lunch recipes
Prince William shares the recipe for his homemade Bolognese sauce
Article information

Author: Arielle Torp

Last Updated:

Views: 6140

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arielle Torp

Birthday: 1997-09-20

Address: 87313 Erdman Vista, North Dustinborough, WA 37563

Phone: +97216742823598

Job: Central Technology Officer

Hobby: Taekwondo, Macrame, Foreign language learning, Kite flying, Cooking, Skiing, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Arielle Torp, I am a comfortable, kind, zealous, lovely, jolly, colorful, adventurous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.