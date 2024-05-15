Vehicle Specific Phone Mounts (Universal Hold) (2024)

Vehicle Specific Phone Mounts (Universal Hold)
Offroam phone mounts actually work because they are specifically designed to fit the make, model and year of your vehicle. Our mounts look great on your dash because each is custom-built for a specific vehicle toprovide a more sleek and factory-finished look.And since the bracket mounts to existing features in your vehicle, there is no drilling or glueing required. And you can always remove the mounts without leaving a trace thanks to the integrated protective rubber liners.
-
Airmount - Personal Aircraft Phone Holder
Sold out
Airmount - Personal Aircraft Phone Holder
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $149.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
Sold out
-
Chevrolet Colorado | GMC Canyon (2015-2022) Phone Mount
Chevrolet Colorado | GMC Canyon (2015-2022) Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Chevy Silverado (2019-2024) | Silverado HD (2020-2024) and GMC Sierra 1500 (2019-2021) | Sierra HD (2020-2023) with 7-in.|8-in. display Phone Mount
Chevy Silverado (2019-2024) | Silverado HD (2020-2024) and GMC Sierra 1500 (2019-2021) | Sierra HD (2020-2023) with 7-in.|8-in. display Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Chevy Silverado (2022-2024) and GMC Sierra 1500 (2022-2024) with 13.4-in. Touchscreen Phone Mount
Chevy Silverado (2022-2024) and GMC Sierra 1500 (2022-2024) with 13.4-in. Touchscreen Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Ford Bronco (2021-2024) Phone Mount
Ford Bronco (2021-2024) Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Ford Explorer 2020-2024 Phone Mount
Sold out
Ford Explorer 2020-2024 Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
Sold out
-
Ford F-150 (2015-2020) | F-250/F-350 (2017-2021) | Expedition (2018-2021) Phone Mount
Ford F-150 (2015-2020) | F-250/F-350 (2017-2021) | Expedition (2018-2021) Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USDSee AlsoVehicle specific MagSafe & Universal phone holdersVehicle-specific phone mounts with MagSafeHow to choose a phone mount for the car to keep you and your phone safe
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Ford Mustang (2015-2023) Phone Mount
Ford Mustang (2015-2023) Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Ford Ranger (2019-2023) Phone Mount
Ford Ranger (2019-2023) Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Ford Transit (2020-2024) Phone Mount
Ford Transit (2020-2024) Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK2 2014-2022 Phone Mount
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK2 2014-2022 Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Jeep Wrangler JK (2007-2010) Phone Mount
Jeep Wrangler JK (2007-2010) Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Jeep Wrangler JK (2011-2018) Phone Mount
Jeep Wrangler JK (2011-2018) Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $79.95 USD
Regular price
Unit price / per
-
Jeep Wrangler JL | Gladiator JT (2018-2023) Airvent Phone Mount
Sale
Jeep Wrangler JL | Gladiator JT (2018-2023) Airvent Phone Mount
Vendor:
Offroam
Regular price $64.95 USD
Regular price
$79.95 USDSale price $64.95 USD
Unit price / per
Sale
Let customers speak for us
from 2180 reviews
Perfected Surprise!
These mounts are Unbelievably a PERFECT fit on my GX460! Super pleased. Yes, you pay for quality but you are also rewarded every day for years. I bought 2, one each for driver and passenger. I used my own 1" hardware as phone holders applying some stretchy sealing tape around the ball mount for accommodating the different sizes between ball and extension arm.
Westbird5
04/14/2024
Works Great!
This mount is obviously more expensive than something you would find on Amazon, but well worth it. It fits onto the dash perfectly and hold my phone really strong. Highly recommend!
Andrew Johnson
04/13/2024
Perfect!
Was a perfect fit. Holdes phone at eye level and it won't move. I was worried about spending so much, but after using it I have no regrets! Bravo!
Chris B.
04/13/2024
Great product
Simply put it’s awesome super sturdy and adjustable. My wife has a 2014 RAV4 very difficult to find something that works for hers.
Richard George
04/13/2024
great!
Dongwoo
04/13/2024
Best I've Found
I have tried a couple of different phone mounts, but this one is the best. I like the one-handed operation. I like that it fits my phone (smaller) and my wife's phone (larger). I like that it is above (does not obstruct) the vent. It is solid and doesn't move around once tightened. Nice construction. Heavy duty. If you have not been satisfied with others, this may be what you have been looking for.
Paul7of8
04/13/2024
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (2019-2024) Phone Mount
Very nice mount, well thought out. It's compact, takes up very little space, allowing for full use of the dash pocket. Seems very sturdy and adjustable for phone position. Quality material. Best I have yet to find!My only thought maybe should have got the Mag Safe holder for ease of phone placement.
Michael Morrison
04/12/2024
Simple and convenient
The installation was simple enough and the product has worked flawlessly. I really like its lot!
Terry Keiper
04/12/2024
Right On!
It fit right on! Good product exactly fits my car RAV4 Hybrid 2022 like a glove.
William Torres
04/12/2024
Excellent product
Build quality is pristine, fits my GX like a glove. Thanks offroam!
Patrick McSweeney
04/12/2024
Best phone mount yet
Made from great materials hold sturdy and fits perfect couldn’t ask for anything better!
Brandon
04/12/2024
Works great
Works for both Iphone and Samsung phones
Daniel Lopez
04/11/2024
Game changer for Sprinter Off Road Phone Charger
Just buy it. I've messed around with cheaper solutions for way too long. This thing works perfectly and gives you additional storage behind. Strong magnet. Precision built. Easy install. It just works really well.
Ren Smith
04/11/2024
Excellent product
I loved the Offroam phone mount so much I bought a second one for the wife’s Ford Expedition.
Solid mount, easy installation, easy to use.
Mark
04/11/2024
Must Buy!
This thing is SOLID. Can’t recommend it enough
Keith Hoskins
04/10/2024
Ford Phone Mounts
Offroam designs and makes world's best non-drill phone mounts specifically designed for...
Ford Phone Mounts
Jeep Phone Mounts
The Wrangler today is more popular and driven by more people than...
Jeep Phone Mounts
Mercedes Phone Mounts
Offroam designs and makes world's best non-drill phone mounts specifically designed for...
Mercedes Phone Mounts
Nissan Frontier 2022-2024 Phone Mounts
Offroam designs and makes world's best non-drill phone mounts specifically forNissan Frontier...
Nissan Frontier 2022-2024 Phone Mounts
Ram Phone Mounts
At Offroam we do not make generic, one-size fits-all phone mounts. We...
Ram Phone Mounts
Toyota Phone Mounts
The Offroam phone mount is designed specifically for your Toyota truck, whether...
Toyota Phone Mounts
Phone mounts that work
Offroam mounts are so sturdy, intuitive and beautiful that once you install them you will feel they were there from the start. That's because unlike flimsy, one-size-fits-all plastic mounts that wobble, the Offroam mounts are custom-shaped to hug the dash of your vehicle, engineered for an easy non-drill installation, and made from aluminium with sturdiness of a permanent mount.
Designed to hold your phone on any road
-
Will hold your phone on 4x4 trails
Offroam mounts are tested on roughest roads and 4x4 trails and are designed to hold heavy phones on any terrain.
-
For any phone, even with a case
Offroam fits and holds any size modern phone (including iPhone 14 Pro Max), even in a case. Up to 3.82" wide and 0.67" thick.
-
All the airflow you can get
Offroamkeeps your phone away from the vent so air goes where it's aimed, not the back of your phone.
-
Full adjustability
Offroam gives you an easy way to position your phone so you can see its screen without blocking the view of the road
-
No more wiggly phone
A sturdy mount that is durable and reliable. We back this up with our Lifetime Warranty.
-
Keeps the view clear
Offroam gives you an easy way to position your phone so you can see its screen without blocking the field of view in landscape or portait orientation.
-
No drilling, no glue
You shouldn't need to drill your new truck to mount a phone for off-road adventures. Offroam mechanically clamps to the air vent without leaving any marks.
-
Top materials and finishes
Details matter. Made from anodized aluminium andstainless steel - Offroam matches your new truck. Your friends mightthink itcame stockwith it.
1 / of 8