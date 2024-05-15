Vehicle Specific Phone Mounts (Universal Hold) (2024)

Best I've Found

I have tried a couple of different phone mounts, but this one is the best. I like the one-handed operation. I like that it fits my phone (smaller) and my wife's phone (larger). I like that it is above (does not obstruct) the vent. It is solid and doesn't move around once tightened. Nice construction. Heavy duty. If you have not been satisfied with others, this may be what you have been looking for.