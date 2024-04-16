Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo Coleslaw) | Downshiftology (2024)

Home Recipes Courses Appetizers and Snacks Vinegar Coleslaw (No Mayo)

by Lisa Bryan

281 Comments

Updated Jan 25, 2023

This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure policy.

Jump to RecipeJump to Video

Vinegar Coleslaw is an excellent no mayo coleslaw recipe for those who love coleslaw but don’t love mayonnaise. This vinegar based coleslaw is tangy, not overly sweet and provides the perfect crunch with its combination of green cabbage, onion and carrots.

I bring this slaw to BBQs and parties as it pairs great with Carne Asada, Honey Mustard Chicken andBBQ ribs. It’s also a delicious side to my BBQ Chicken Sweet Potatoes.

Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo Coleslaw) | Downshiftology (2)

I love a classic Coleslaw recipe with a creamy, mayo dressing. But I also love this vinegar coleslaw that’s got a stronger bite of flavor (thanks to the apple cider vinegar). It’s always great to have options and you really can’t go wrong with either recipe. So do what I do and alternate them for a little variety!

Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe Video

It’s quick and easy to make this vinegar coleslaw recipe, but it always helps to watch a step-by-step video tutorial. Give it a watch below!

Benefits of Eating Cabbage

One reason you should eat more coleslaw is the amazing health benefits of cabbage! You can boil cabbage, sauté it, ferment it or enjoy it raw, like in this tasty coleslaw recipe. However you eat it, you’ll be absorbing plenty of necessary nutrients from cabbage.

Cabbage comes from the same plant family as kale, cauliflower and broccoli. And like broccoli, cabbage has a similar anti-inflammatory profile.Chronic inflammation over time is associated with heart disease, inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS), cancer and diabetes. In other words, eat more cabbage and other veggies!

Cabbage has a ton of Vitamin C which is an antioxidant that protects cells from harmful free radicals. In turn, Vitamin C has been linked to lowering high blood pressure and boosting your immunity (and you know I’m all about boosting the immune system).

This crunchy vegetable is also high in Vitamin K. Just one cup of cabbage is 85% of your recommended daily intake of Vitamin K, which is essential to help with blood clotting. So much goodness from one simple vegetable.

See Also
Step-by-Step Homemade Kimchi Recipe • Heartbeet Kitchen13 Easy Cottage Cheese Dip Recipes25 Delicious Keto Sauces Recipes for Chicken, Steak, and More!The BEST Creamed Spinach Recipe

Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo Coleslaw) | Downshiftology (3)

Vinegar Coleslaw Ingredients

One of the things I love about coleslaw recipes are how easy they are to whip up. It’s just a handful of ingredients. Here’s what’s in this oil and vinegar based coleslaw recipe:

  • Green Cabbage
  • Carrot
  • Onion
  • Apple Cider Vinegar
  • Olive Oil
  • Honey
  • Dijon Mustard
  • Celery Seed
  • Salt and Pepper

Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo Coleslaw) | Downshiftology (4)

Why Does Everyone Say Coleslaw is So Bad for You?

There’s a lot of dairy and sugar in store-bought coleslaw and restaurant versions. But this recipe is dairy-free, paleo, low carb and can easily be made vegan by simply swapping the honey for maple syrup.

I’ve also limited the honey to one tablespoon for this big batch of coleslaw. So that’s very little sugar per serving. And trust me, you won’t be missing it in this easy, ultra-flavorful recipe.

Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo Coleslaw) | Downshiftology (5)

More Healthy Sides for a BBQ or Picnic

  • Potato Salad
  • Avocado Egg Salad
  • Pico De Gallo
  • Guacamole
  • Baked Sweet Potato

Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo Coleslaw) | Downshiftology (6)

Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo Coleslaw)

4.92 from 161 votes

Prep: 20 minutes mins

Total: 20 minutes mins

Servings: 12 servings

PrintPinReviewSave

Description

Vinegar based coleslaw is an excellent no mayo coleslaw recipe for those who love coleslaw but don't love mayonnaise. It's an easy combination of cabbage, carrots and onion mixed with an apple cider vinegar dressing.

Video

Ingredients

  • 1 head of green cabbage, finely shredded
  • 1 large carrot, grated
  • 1/2 yellow or red onion, finely sliced

Dressing

Instructions

  • Add the shredded green cabbage, carrot and onion to a large bowl.

  • In a smaller bowl, whisk together the apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, olive oil, celery seed, salt and pepper to create the dressing. Taste the dressing and decide if you'd like to add more honey.

  • Add about half of the dressing to the cabbage, onions and carrots and gently toss. Slowly add more dressing until you’ve reached your desired consistency.

  • Serve and enjoy!

Lisa's Tips

  • This recipe makes approximately 12 cups of vinegar coleslaw.
  • You can also store it in the fridge for 3-5 days.

Nutrition

Calories: 62kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 74mg | Potassium: 156mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 925IU | Vitamin C: 28.3mg | Calcium: 36mg | Iron: 0.5mg

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: American

Keyword: No Mayo Coleslaw, No Mayonnaise Coleslaw, Vinegar Based Coleslaw Recipe, Vinegar Coleslaw

©Downshiftology. Content and photographs are copyright protected. Sharing of this recipe is both encouraged and appreciated. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to any social media is strictly prohibited.

Did you make this recipe?Mention @downshiftology or tag #downshiftology!

You May Also Like

Matcha Pistachio Energy Balls

Pico de Gallo

Ultimate Seed Crackers

Baked Brie with Cranberry Sauce

About the author

Lisa Bryan

Lisa is a bestselling cookbook author, recipe developer, and YouTuber (with over 2.5 million subscribers) living in sunny Southern California. She started Downshiftology in 2014, and is passionate about making healthy food with fresh, simple and seasonal ingredients.

Read More About Me

Vinegar Coleslaw Recipe (No Mayo Coleslaw) | Downshiftology (2024)
Top Articles
Salted Maple Caramel Sauce (easy recipe!)
Vanilla Extract Recipe
35+ ไอเดียและโครงการงานหัตถกรรมไม้ DIY (เหมาะสำหรับผู้เริ่มต้น!)
21 ไอเดียและของขวัญ DIY ทำให้คู่ของคุณประหลาดใจในวาเลนไทน์
Latest Posts
Bricklayer-Style Nachos Recipe
Recipe for Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon with compound butter
Article information

Author: Trent Wehner

Last Updated:

Views: 5625

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Trent Wehner

Birthday: 1993-03-14

Address: 872 Kevin Squares, New Codyville, AK 01785-0416

Phone: +18698800304764

Job: Senior Farming Developer

Hobby: Paintball, Calligraphy, Hunting, Flying disc, Lapidary, Rafting, Inline skating

Introduction: My name is Trent Wehner, I am a talented, brainy, zealous, light, funny, gleaming, attractive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.