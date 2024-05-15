Vinegar Rolls (Grandma's Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Hey, if you’re new here, welcome! Thanks for stopping by to check out my Vinegar Roll recipe. You’ll find family favorite recipes here from the perfect chocolate chip cookies to a Sangria recipe that I perfected during our four years in Spain. You’ll also find a lot of traditional Polish recipes that I picked up on our most recent stint overseas. Hearty comfort food whether you’re Polish or like me (not Polish). Bon appetit!

I’ve been wanting to blog about Vinegar Rolls ever since I read Barbara Kingsolver’s Animal, Vegetable, Miracle. As Kingsolver’s family documents their decision to eat locally for one year, the beginning is tough. They’re waiting for fruits to come into season, craving a dessert.

I know they would have enjoyed one of my grandma’s recipes during this lean time. Vinegar rolls always remind me of apple pie without using a bit of fruit.

As a young boy, my dad and his family lived on a ranch in southeast Arizona. My grandparents and great-grandparents homesteaded back when Arizona was still a territory.

They raised and grew most of what they ate just like Kingsolver was attempting to do. There were no quick trips to the supermarket to pick up a missing ingredient or to satisfy a craving.

They made do with what they had on hand. Vinegar rolls are comfort food for our family – something my grandmother learned to make from her mother-in-law.

I don’t know a lot of family history, but I do know my paternal ancestors came from Germany. The use of vinegar fits in with my ideas of German cooking. It’s used in many ways that would seem uncommon in an American kitchen.

Made with only pantry staples, vinegar rolls are something you can whip up anytime to mimic the taste of apple pie, both sweet and tart with a bit of cinnamon. The liquid will become thicker during baking and gel a bit.It couldn’t be simpler. I’ve included two simple substitutions to make this a vegan dessert.

Enjoy!

Lois

Vinegar Rolls ★★★★★4.7 from 6 reviews Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 60 mins

Total Time: 1 hour 15 mins

Yield: 6 -8 1 x

Category: Dessert

Cuisine: American Print Recipe Description Simple ranch house cooking, an old family recipe Ingredients Scale single pie crust, purchased or your favorite recipe (vegan pie crust)

2 tablespoons butter, soft (vegan margarine such as Earth Balance)

butter, soft (vegan margarine such as Earth Balance) 2 tablespoons sugar

sugar 1/2 tablespoon cinnamon

cinnamon 2/3 cup water

water 2/3 cup sugar

sugar 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat oven to 425 Roll dough into a 12 inch square Spread with butter Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons sugar and cinnamon Beginning with one side, tightly roll up the dough and place in a baking dish, seam side down Combine water and 2/3 cup sugar in a saucepan and stir over medium heat until the sugar dissolves Add the vinegar, and check the taste, your looking for a pleasant balance of sweet and sour, adjust as needed Pour the liquid into the pan with the dough Bake for 10 minutes, reduce heat to 350 and bake for another 50 minutes, occasionally brushing the top of the pastry with the liquid. Cool a bit before serving Notes Can easily be doubled

It’s very nice served warm with a little vanilla ice cream (Vegan substitutions are in parenthesis)

Lois Britton An accountant by trade and a food blogger since 2009, Lois Britton fell in love with Polish cuisine during the years she lived in Poznań, Poland. As the creator of PolishHousewife.com, she loves connecting readers with traditional Polish recipes. Lois has a graduate certificate in Food Writing and Photography from the University of South Florida. She is the author of The Polish Housewife Cookbook, available on Amazon and on her website.