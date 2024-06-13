Vintage Recipes from the 1910s Worth Trying Today (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
Caroline StankoUpdated: Jan. 05, 2022
The 1910s featured the first phone call, Babe Ruth's Major League debut and some delicious recipes. Get a taste of America's pastime with vintage recipes for cookies, fudge, salads and more.
Family-Favorite Oatmeal Cookies
My mother got this recipe in about 1910 when she was a housekeeper and cook for the local physician. The doctor's wife was an excellent cook and taught my mother of lot of her cooking techniques. The cookies soon became a favorite in our home and, when I got married and had a family of my own, they were a favorite throughout the years. My five children also enjoy baking these cookies for their own families—it's a real family tradition.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Pudding
One of the nice things about this easy pudding is you don't have to stand and stir it. It's a must for my family year-round! I also make it into a pie with a graham cracker crust that our grandchildren love. —Amber Sampson, Somonauk, Illinois
I marinate mushrooms and artichokes in fresh tarragon, thyme and seasonings so they turn out tart, tangy and irresistible. —Marcia Doyle, Pompano, Florida
Chocolate Chunk Walnut Blondies
Put a stack of these beauties out at a potluck and you'll find only crumbs on your platter when it's time to head home. Everyone will be asking who made those scrumptious blondies, so be sure to bring copies of the recipe! —Peggy Woodward, Taste of Home Senior Food Editor
Quick Clam Chowder
Not only is this soup a quick fix, but it's oh-so-tasty. Dressing up canned soups allows you to enjoy the comfort of clam chowder with a fraction of the work. —Judy Jungwirth, Athol, South Dakota
Fancy Baked Potatoes
I can't count the times I've turned to this tried-and-true recipe when company is coming. The potato filling is creamy and rich tasting, plus the servings are attractive. But the best part is you can spare yourself the hassle of mashing potatoes at the last minute. —Audrey Thibodeau, Gilbert, Arizona
Zippy Breaded Pork Chops
Need a perky update for baked breaded pork chops? These chops with ranch dressing and a light breading will bring a delightful zing to your dinner table. —Ann Ingalls, Gladstone, Missouri
Moist Chocolate Cake
This moist chocolate cake recipe with coffee reminds me of my grandmother because it was one of her specialties. I bake it often for family parties, and it always brings back fond memories. The cake is light and airy with a delicious chocolate taste. This recipe is a keeper! —Patricia Kreitz, Richland, Pennsylvania
Celebration Punch
This pretty fruit punch has just the right amount of sweetness. The ice ring keeps it cool for hours without diluting the flavor.—Marci Carl, Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania
Ham Salad
I first made this ham salad recipe for a shower, and everyone raved about it. Now when I go to a potluck, I take it—along with copies of the recipe. —Patricia Reed, Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Party Potatoes Au Gratin
Hearty helpings of these cheesy spuds will please hungry folks in a hurry. The rich, creamy sauce makes this recipe of my mother's the one folks request most. The potatoes are just as delicious the next day, reheat in the microwave with a little added milk.—Debbie Carlson, San Diego, California
Peanut Butter Popcorn Balls
Friends and family are always happy to receive these tasty peanut butter popcorn balls. I love making them as well as eating them! —Betty Claycomb, Alverton, Pennsylvania
Apricot Cream Biscuits
Melt-in-your-mouth good when warm, these shortcut biscuits with a hint of orange prove that the right mix really can offer homemade taste. —Betty Saint Turner, Attalla, Alabama
I love recipes that you can just throw into the slow cooker and let it do all the work. This easy chicken dinner is one of my favorites. —Christina Petri, Alexandria, Minnesota
Three-Chocolate Fudge
I make this fudge at Christmastime to give to friends and neighbors. That tradition started years ago when I made more candy than my husband, three sons and I could eat, so we shared it. It's a tasty tradition I'm glad to continue. —Betty Grantham, Hanceville, Alabama
Spinach and Turkey Pinwheels
Need an awesome snack for game day? My kids love these easy four-ingredient turkey pinwheels. Go ahead and make them the day before—they won’t get soggy! —Amy Van Hemert, Ottumwa, Iowa
Baked Stuffed Apples
My husband loves the smell of these stuffed apples while they're baking in the oven. He often tells me it wouldn't be a true holiday celebration without them. — Tre Balchowsky, Sausalito, California
Christmas Morning Popovers
Popovers have been a Christmas morning tradition in my family for 30 years. I get up early to make the popovers, then wake the family to begin opening gifts. When the popovers are ready, I serve them with lots of butter and assorted jams. My father-in-law began the tradition. —Sue A. Jurack
Coquilles St. Jacques for 1
Buttery scallops in rich, creamy sauce would be tough to share. Good thing you don’t have to. —Betsy Esley, Lake Alfred, Florida
Oatmeal Molasses Crisps
When I found this recipe in an Amish cookbook, I had to try it. It’s traditional in regions with Amish populations—Pennsylvania, Ohio and the Upper Midwest. Now it’s a staple for our family and the folks at our church fellowship, too. —Jori Schellenberger, Everett, Washington
Creamy Lemon Almond Pastries
I love lemon filled doughnuts when I can find them. This recipe brings the concept to a new level by placing the filling into a baked beignet and enhancing it with a bit of almond flavoring and toasted almonds. The result? Sunshine in a bite. —Arlene Erlbach, Morton Grove, Illinois
Layered Orange Sponge Cake
This recipe's been handed down in my family for 40 years, from a relative who was a French baker. It's light, delicate and delicious, just like a great cake should be. —Joyce Speerbrecher, Grafton, Wisconsin
Fried Mashed Potato Balls
The key to this recipe is to start with mashed potatoes that are firm from chilling. Serve the fried mashed potato balls with sour cream or ranch salad dressing on the side. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Three-Cheese Fondue
I got this easy recipe from my daughter, who lives in France. It’s become my go-to fondue, and I make it often for our family.—Betty A. Mangas, Toledo, Ohio
Quick Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
These cookies freeze well, so it's easy to keep some on hand for last-minute munching. In summer, I often make them larger to use for ice cream sandwiches. —Mary Rempel, Altona, Manitoba
Originally Published: October 22, 2018
Caroline Stanko
