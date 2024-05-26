Vintage Recipes from the '20s Worth Trying Today (2024)

33/39 Olive-Stuffed Celery My grandmother taught both me and my mom this appetizer recipe for stuffed celery. We always serve it at Christmas and Thanksgiving. The stuffing is so yummy that even if you don't normally care for the ingredients on their own, you'll love the end result. —Stacy Powell, Santa Fe, Texas Go to Recipe

34/39 Taste of Home Authentic German Potato Salad This authentic German potato salad recipe came from Speck's Restaurant, which was a famous eating establishment in St. Louis from the 1920s through the '50s. I ate lunch there almost every day and always ordered the potato salad. When the owner learned I was getting married, he gave me the recipe as a wedding gift! —Violette Klevorn, Washington, Missouri