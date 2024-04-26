Violet Bakery's Cinnamon Buns Recipe on Food52 (2024)

This recipe is easy and rewarding!

I subbed eggnog for the milk just because I had it on hand. I liked the sugar idea, but found the buns really did need a glaze to balance out the doughy/hard exterior. I topped them with cream cheese icing and they were a hit! They weren't the same the next day, but were excellent rewarmed in the microwave (kept it moist and didn't dry out when reheating as opposed to the oven.) Going to make these regularly! Such a crowd pleaser.

Q: Wondering what would happen if you baked them all together in a skillet instead of the muffin tins. Would they still turn out? Has anyone tried?