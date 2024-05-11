VPN proxy extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge (2024)

Improve your everyday browsing experience with NordVPN. Start using proxies in seconds with Chrome Proxy Extension.
What is a VPN proxy extension and how does it work?
A VPN proxy extension (or VPN browser extension) is a lightweight version of a VPN app. VPN extensions keep online spies at bay by encrypting your browser’s traffic and changing your IP address. The NordVPN extension also improves your browsing experience with useful features, like blocking ads and dangerous links with Threat Protection Lite.
Your browsing is safer with NordVPN extensions
Not all websites are configured to provide a secure connection (HTTPS), which encrypts traffic. When you connect to a site that isn’t secure, you become an easy target for online spying. NordVPN extensions for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox protect your browser traffic from prying eyes — even if the website is not secured, you are.
Secure your connection with a VPN proxy extension
Privacy is easy with the right browser proxy extension. Start a proxy session with a click and boost your security online.
1
Get NordVPN
Pick the best plan for your needs and buy a NordVPN subscription.
2
Add the NordVPN extension
Go to the Chrome Web Store and add the NordVPN Chrome proxy extension.
3
Connect
Log in to your account and connect to the NordVPN proxy server.
1
Get NordVPN
Pick the best plan for your needs and buy a NordVPN subscription.
2
Add the NordVPN extension
Go to the Microsoft Store and add NordVPN.
3
Connect
Log in to your account and connect to the NordVPN proxy server.
1
Get NordVPN
Pick the best plan for your needs and buy a NordVPN subscription.
2
Add the NordVPN extension
Find NordVPN on the Firefox add-ons page.
3
Connect
Log in to your account and connect to the NordVPN proxy server.
Upgrade your browser with a VPN proxy extension
Browser traffic — secured
Browse safely at all times. With the NordVPN browser extension, TLS encryption protects your data from prying eyes when you visit unsecured HTTP websites or browse on Wi-Fi networks.
Browsing location — hidden
Usually, you reveal your IP address to a website you visit. Not anymore. When connected to a NordVPN server, you browse the internet under the cover of its IP addresses. Your true online identity remains hidden.
IP leaks — limited
Chrome, Edge, and Firefox use the WebRTC protocol, which is prone to leaks. Even if you’re using a VPN, it can reveal your IP. NordVPN fixes this by disabling the WebRTC protocol – you’re safe both with the app and the extensions.
Online hazards — gone
Browse with confidence. NordVPN’s Threat Protection Lite security feature blocks intrusive ads and protects you from dangerous links to malicious websites. It’s a digital watchdog inside your browser.
Your content — customized
Specify which websites see your real virtual location and which ones get routed through a VPN server with split tunneling. No need to switch the VPN off for specific websites — secure only what matters.
One-click security
You can connect to a NordVPN server with one click. Or go the extra mile — select the country you want to connect to with two clicks.
Quick Connect
A special algorithm will find the best server for you depending on distance, load, and other parameters.
Location and timezone spoofing
To prevent location-based content from being blocked, our new feature changes the browser’s location and timezone to match the VPN server you’re connected to.
Proxy settings
You can start using NordVPN’s proxy browser extension in a single click or choose from 111 countries to connect to.
Why do you need a VPN proxy extension?
If you’re looking for lightweight, super-fast, and customizable security for your browser, the NordVPN proxy extension is the way to go. It’s a great choice for when you need some extra protection without the powerful security features the NordVPN native app offers. Don’t worry — the NordVPN proxy extension won’t interfere with your existing online habits. The extension only protects your browsing activities, letting other apps and services use your real IP to access local content.
What is the difference between a proxy extension and a VPN?
The proxy extension for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox is a lightweight version of the NordVPN app. With a NordVPN subscription, you’ll get access to all the extensions and apps (Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux) and secure up to ten devices at the same time.
- For Chrome, Edge, Firefox browsers on your computer.
- Secures HTTP traffic on your browser, giving you more flexibility.
- Extremely light and fast – supports an almost instant connection to VPN servers.
- You cannot choose a particular server within a selected country. However, the algorithm behind it does utilize the full NordVPN network of more than 6300 servers.
- For Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux.
- Encrypts all your internet traffic, providing security on a system level.
- Sturdy and versatile — offers plenty of custom security features and specialty servers.
- Choose a particular server from the over 6300 available. Or use Quick Connect, and the algorithm will find a server that best suits you at that moment.
Upgrade your Chrome browser with NordVPN
Frequently asked questions
Does NordVPN offer VPN extensions for Opera and Safari?
No, there is no such thing as NordVPN for Opera or NordVPN for Safari. Users who prefer these browsers and still want to enjoy the benefits of NordVPN should opt for a dedicated VPN app. It offers the same functionalities a browser extension does and many more — including scanning your downloading files for malware, an automatic kill switch, and specialty servers.
Should I use a free proxy extension?
We don’t recommend installing free VPN proxy extensions. Free VPN services often have poor server infrastructure, are riddled with security holes, and slow down your connection. Keep in mind that free VPN services need to make money somehow, even if only for server maintenance — some providers resort to selling user data to third parties to make ends meet.
Are VPN extensions safe?
Yes — provided you choose a reputable VPN provider. Opt for a VPN proxy extension with good reviews and extra security features, and avoid free services at all costs.
What is the difference between a VPN and a proxy extension?
A proxy extension is a more lightweight version of a VPN. It encrypts the HTTP traffic on your browser, changes your IP, and lets you change your virtual location. Crucially, it doesn’t protect other apps and services — for that, you will need to download the full-fledged VPN app on your device.
Do I need a proxy extension?
Yes — the NordVPN proxy extension protects your browsing experience without compromising your online habits. It hides your IP address, encrypts your browsing activities, and lets you hop from one virtual location to another — but at a fraction of the processing power of the full-fledged app and without touching other programs and services.
How do I enable a proxy extension?
If you’ve installed an extension from your proxy provider, let’s say NordVPN, on Google Chrome, the next step to enable it is to connect to your NordVPN account. If you don’t have a subscription yet, you can get one in just a few clicks at NordVPN.com and then enable your VPN browser extension.
What are proxy settings?
Proxy settings allow you to adjust how you want to use your extension. For example, auto-connect will connect to a VPN as soon as you launch your Google Chrome browser, while the kill switch will prevent your real IP from being exposed if a VPN connection ever drops.
Is it safe to download proxy extensions from a web store?
Yes — downloading browser proxy extensions is completely safe if you use the Chrome web store, the official Google Chrome extension store.
Does the VPN browser extension work on multiple browsers?
Yes, you can set up NordVPN’s browser extension on Google Chrome or other web browsers such as Firefox and Edge.
How do I set up the NordVPN proxy browser extension?
To set up the NordVPN proxy browser extension, you first need an active NordVPN subscription. If you don’t have a subscription yet, simply get the subscription plan that best suits your needs from the NordVPN website. Then, add a proxy extension from the Chrome Web Store.
If you need any more help, we have a detailed guide on how to set up the NordVPN proxy extension available in our Support Center.