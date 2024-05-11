VPN proxy extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge (2024)

What is a VPN proxy extension and how does it work?

A VPN proxy extension (or VPN browser extension) is a lightweight version of a VPN app. VPN extensions keep online spies at bay by encrypting your browser’s traffic and changing your IP address. The NordVPN extension also improves your browsing experience with useful features, like blocking ads and dangerous links with Threat Protection Lite.

Your browsing is safer with NordVPN extensions

Not all websites are configured to provide a secure connection (HTTPS), which encrypts traffic. When you connect to a site that isn’t secure, you become an easy target for online spying.

NordVPN extensions for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox protect your browser traffic from prying eyes — even if the website is not secured, you are.

Secure your connection with a VPN proxy extension

Privacy is easy with the right browser proxy extension. Start a proxy session with a click and boost your security online.

1

Get NordVPN

Pick the best plan for your needs and buy a NordVPN subscription.

2

Add the NordVPN extension

Go to the Chrome Web Store and add the NordVPN Chrome proxy extension.

3

Connect

Log in to your account and connect to the NordVPN proxy server.

1

Get NordVPN

Pick the best plan for your needs and buy a NordVPN subscription.

2

Add the NordVPN extension

Go to the Microsoft Store and add NordVPN.

3

Connect

Log in to your account and connect to the NordVPN proxy server.

1

Get NordVPN

Pick the best plan for your needs and buy a NordVPN subscription.

2

Add the NordVPN extension

Find NordVPN on the Firefox add-ons page.

3

Connect

Log in to your account and connect to the NordVPN proxy server.

Upgrade your browser with a VPN proxy extension

  • Browser traffic — secured

    Browse safely at all times. With the NordVPN browser extension, TLS encryption protects your data from prying eyes when you visit unsecured HTTP websites or browse on Wi-Fi networks.

  • Browsing location — hidden

    Usually, you reveal your IP address to a website you visit. Not anymore. When connected to a NordVPN server, you browse the internet under the cover of its IP addresses. Your true online identity remains hidden.

  • IP leaks — limited

    Chrome, Edge, and Firefox use the WebRTC protocol, which is prone to leaks. Even if you’re using a VPN, it can reveal your IP. NordVPN fixes this by disabling the WebRTC protocol – you’re safe both with the app and the extensions.

  • Online hazards — gone

    Browse with confidence. NordVPN’s Threat Protection Lite security feature blocks intrusive ads and protects you from dangerous links to malicious websites. It’s a digital watchdog inside your browser.

  • Your content — customized

    Specify which websites see your real virtual location and which ones get routed through a VPN server with split tunneling. No need to switch the VPN off for specific websites — secure only what matters.

One-click security

You can connect to a NordVPN server with one click. Or go the extra mile — select the country you want to connect to with two clicks.

  • Quick Connect

    A special algorithm will find the best server for you depending on distance, load, and other parameters.

  • Location and timezone spoofing

    To prevent location-based content from being blocked, our new feature changes the browser’s location and timezone to match the VPN server you’re connected to.

  • Proxy settings

    You can start using NordVPN’s proxy browser extension in a single click or choose from 111 countries to connect to.

Why do you need a VPN proxy extension?

If you’re looking for lightweight, super-fast, and customizable security for your browser, the NordVPN proxy extension is the way to go. It’s a great choice for when you need some extra protection without the powerful security features the NordVPN native app offers.

Don’t worry — the NordVPN proxy extension won’t interfere with your existing online habits. The extension only protects your browsing activities, letting other apps and services use your real IP to access local content.

What is the difference between a proxy extension and a VPN?

The proxy extension for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox is a lightweight version of the NordVPN app. With a NordVPN subscription, you’ll get access to all the extensions and apps (Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux) and secure up to ten devices at the same time.

  • For Chrome, Edge, Firefox browsers on your computer.
  • Secures HTTP traffic on your browser, giving you more flexibility.
  • Extremely light and fast – supports an almost instant connection to VPN servers.
  • You cannot choose a particular server within a selected country. However, the algorithm behind it does utilize the full NordVPN network of more than 6300 servers.
  • For Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux.
  • Encrypts all your internet traffic, providing security on a system level.
  • Sturdy and versatile — offers plenty of custom security features and specialty servers.
  • Choose a particular server from the over 6300 available. Or use Quick Connect, and the algorithm will find a server that best suits you at that moment.

Upgrade your Chrome browser with NordVPN

Frequently asked questions

Frequently asked questions
