VPN testing - the latest results from our team of experts (2024)

Hundreds of hours spent testing the biggest and best virtual private networks (VPNs) have all boiled down to this: the latest VPN rankings in 2024. Our experts have picked apart mobile and desktop apps, speeds, features, security, and most importantly value for money to bring you the best VPN services on the market today.

For six years, ExpressVPN maintained its number one spot thanks to impeccably designed apps, seamless ease of use, and attention to detail that showed perfectionism was at the heart of everything it did. However, with an ongoing cost of living crisis, there's more to consider than just how well the core service performs and how well-built the apps are.

This time, however, NordVPN finally closed the gap on ExpressVPN thanks to its ever-growing mass of features, reliable content unblocking, and customizable pricing which means you only need to pay for what you want to use.

Read on to find out more about what separates the top VPNs, and how each one compares in our rigorous testing.

Written by Andreas Theodorou (MRes, BA)

The 5 best VPNs in 2024

1. The best VPN on the market today: NordVPN

NordVPN has finally claimed the throne following our latest reviews. Its all-in-one security suite, along with its consistently excellent speeds and unblocking capabilities make it a reliable service, and when you look at the customizable pricing, you're only paying for what you'll use, making it exceptional value for money. With built-in features like a password manager, malware protection, ad-blocking, secure storage, and even additional cyber insurance to protect you from scams, you get maximum protection at a more-than-reasonable price. See for yourself with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and make the most of the best VPN without having to risk your cash.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Apps have a novelty that provides a more visually entertaining user experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Good for new users, but more work is needed to make it easier to set up advanced configurations ⭐⭐⭐ Performance One of the fastest VPNs on the market, maxing out my testing line ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocked everything we threw at it, every time we tried ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy A privacy-first approach that's supported with clear investment in improving the security of its apps ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Friendly, supportive and professional ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Fantastic value for money ⭐⭐⭐⭐

2. The best VPN for beginners

ExpressVPN remains an industry leader, and its one-click connection means you get the safest, fastest connection automatically. It simplifies the complicated processes other apps would need you to do yourself, and all with 24/7 customer support. It's a pricier option than most of the competition, but the quality and attention to detail make it perfect for anyone new to VPNs. It even comes with a built-in password manager, a DNS-based ad blocker, and a year of secure storage.All that, and a 30-day money-back guarantee to fall back on if you want to see how it compares to NordVPN or Surfshark.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Elegant and simple, there's no clutter and everything has its place ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use An automated one-click connect means you get the safest, fastest protection possible—without having to configure it yourself ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Fast enough for streaming, online gaming, and torrenting, with a big focus on low-latency bandwidth ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Consistently unblocks every site and region we test ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy ExpressVPN's teams are constantly improving the industry, but a recent DNS leak (now fixed) caused a stir ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Always available, friendly, and helpful ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price An expensive option, but if you want something you can stake your life on, it's worth every penny ⭐⭐

3. The best budget VPN: Surfshark

Once again, Surfshark secures the best cheap VPN title. Much like NordVPN, Surfshark maxed out our speed testing lines, but also blew us away with the fastest OpenVPN speeds we've seen in a good while. Couple that with the immense wealth of features on offer, and Surfshark is a VPN that asks for very little while delivering enormously. With an antivirus, alternative ID and email generators, personal data security reports, and even proactive data broker removal tools, you can do more than just protect your privacy, you can start fighting back. See Also Best VPN services in February 2024Best VPN services 2021: Reviews and rankingsThe 18 Best VPN Services for 2024, Reviewed by Experts | Digital TrendsThe best VPN service in 2024 With servers in over 142 locations, you can stream your favorite shows from almost anywhere. Best of all, Surfshark costs as little as $2.29 per month, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to try it out.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Surfshark test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A simple app with a clear layout ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use A comfortable middle-ground between NordVPN and ExpressVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance One of the fastest providers around ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Another full house—Surfshark keeps getting perfect scores in our unblocking tests ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy A much-improved antivirus tool, but the Windows kill switch can fail under very extreme circ*mstances ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Support site has come a long way ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price So much for so little—no one else can match the value ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

4. The best Linux VPN: Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access continues to impress me with the depth of customization available. Its dedicated streaming servers are perfect for unblocking your favorite shows. Despite its average speed, it's still fast enough for torrenting, gaming online, and streaming in 4K. Plus, PIA is one of the only services to ever prove its no-logs policy in court, twice! With apps for every major platform, including a Linux VPN GUI, it's perfect for the more technically savvy. But don't just take my word for it, make the most of the 30-day money-back guarantee, and see for yourself.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Private Internet Access test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Lots of customization, but could do with some decluttering ⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Not the best for beginners, but great for advanced users ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Good speeds, but generally average compared to industry leaders ⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Dedicated streaming servers and an enormous global network help you unblock anything and everything ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy The latest and greatest in VPN tech, and a proven no-logging policy ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support A mass of knowledge online and expert support on-hand at all times ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Budget-friendly and offering plenty of features that would normally cost you twice as much ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

5. The best of the rest: Proton VPN

Proton VPN reclaimed fifth place thanks to a big improvement in speeds and service unblocking. Maxing out our testing lines and unblocking every streaming site we threw at it. Proton is best known for its secure email service, Proton Mail, but you can also take advantage of its calendar tool, password manager, and secure cloud storage, all in a single subscription. With its popular free plan and an array of great features, Proton is an exceptional pick for anyone who's looking to try before they buy. Put the premium plan to the test with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Proton VPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Dark and edgy, it's good if you want that "hacker" vibe ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Simple and clear designs make it good for beginners ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Incredibly fast WireGuard speeds ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocked everything we threw at it ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Audited and open-source so anyone can verify its claims ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Support articles are helpful and usually have plenty of images ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Expensive compared to Surfshark and PIA, but still reasonable ⭐⭐⭐

Our latest test results

This round of testing saw some pretty big shake-ups to our best VPN list. NordVPN finally unseated ExpressVPN for first place, and Surfshark still stands strong as our number three pick and the best cheap VPN overall.PIA has maintained its fourth place standing as the best VPN for Linux and torrenting.

IPVanish dropped back down from fifth to seventh place in our rankings, with Proton VPN clawing back to fifth following a big jump in speed and unblocking scores by the big-name brand.PrivadoVPN maintains sixth as our best free VPN.

CyberGhost remains in ninth place due to a series of minor grievances—decent speeds aren't enough to stand out in this competition, I'm afraid. We want to see a lot more from the provider if it wants to remain in the competition.

Last, but not least, Mullvad holds on to tenth place. It's a decent service, and a popular choice for privacy purists, but the clunky apps and lack of unblocking capabilities leave it feeling dated and buried in the shadow of the industry leaders.

Going a step further It's not just about which VPN provider has the most to offer, it's about maintaining a reliable, high-quality service.

Mike Williams, our lead VPN Tester, puts it best: "A great VPN isn't necessarily about having the longest feature list or the highest possible speeds. What really matters is quality, attention to detail, and the kind of consistency that says not only can you trust this provider with your privacy right now, but you can be confident it'll stay that way for the foreseeable future."

I agree with him—you're not just buying a VPN in the here and now, you're investing in it for the next few years. It's one of the key reasons ExpressVPN held the crown for so long. We had so much confidence in what Express was doing.

However, with ExpressVPN's recent DNS leak issue compounding our anxieties after the Kape layoffs, we knew that NordVPN was the right choice for the top spot this time around. With its enormous wealth of features and fantastic value for money, it had finally overtaken its biggest rival.

Stream unblocking results

VPNs regularly claim they unblock all of your favorite shows, but which ones really do? Check out the results from our testing below to see whether a service can access global streaming services:

Swipe to scroll horizontally VPN Provider Netflix libraries US services UK and Australian services 1. NordVPN US, UK, AU, CA, JP Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now, 10 play 2. ExpressVPN US, UK, AU, CA, JP Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now, 10 play 3. PIA US, UK, AU, CA, JP Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now, 10 play 4. Proton VPN US, UK, AU, CA, JP Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now, 10 play 5. Surfshark US, UK, AU, CA, JP Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now, 10 play 6. Windscribe US, UK, AU, CA, JP Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now, 10 play 7. CyberGhost US, UK, AU, CA, JP Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now 8. PureVPN US, UK, AU, CA, JP Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now 9. Hide.me US, UK, AU, CA Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now, 10 play 10. IPVanish US, UK, CA, JP Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now 11. StrongVPN US, UK, CA, JP Amazon iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now 12. UltraVPN US, AU, CA, JP Amazon iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now 13. PrivadoVPN US, JP Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, 9Now, 10 play 14. AtlasVPN UK Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now, 10 play 15. Hotspot Shield US, CA, JP Amazon iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now 16. VyprVPN US, CA Amazon iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now, 10 play 17. PrivateVPN US Amazon, Disney 9Now, 10 play 18. Windscribe (free) US, CA Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4 19. PrivadoVPN (free) US, JP Disney iPlayer 20. Le VPN UK Amazon iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now 21. Astrill US, UK Failed iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now 22. FastestVPN US, JP Failed ITV, C4, 9Now, 10 play 23. Whitehat VPN CA Amazon, Disney C4, 9Now 24. Norton VPN CA Failed C4, 9Now 25. TunnelBear Failed Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4 26. Hotspot Shield (free) Failed Amazon, Disney iPlayer, ITV, C4 27. Mullvad US Failed iPlayer, ITV, C4, 9Now 28. Mozilla Failed Failed ITV, C4, 9Now 29. Google One Failed Failed Failed 30. Proton VPN (free) Failed Failed Failed

Malware, tracker, and ad-blocking results

Many VPNs say they have built-in ad, tracker, and malware blocking, and most reviews just take it for granted that these work and deliver useful results. Our lead tester aimed to measure this feature for each provider, and see how they compare to each other.

The tests included the following:

A custom tool that attempts to access 156 common trackers (Facebook, Twitter and so on), and records whether it’s still available.

(Facebook, Twitter and so on), and records whether it’s still available. A custom tool that tries to access a selection of URLs (300-600-ish) from a daily updated curated list of malicious URLs , like GitHub, and records what happens

, like GitHub, and records what happens Running a couple of ad-blocking testers (including AdBlock Tester) and recording the score.

Without further ado, lets see which VPNs give you that little bit extra, and which ones are only offer lip service:

Swipe to scroll horizontally VPN Provider Trackers blocked Malware blocked Ad blocking score Atlas 69% 28% 3% CyberGhost 96% 85% 80% ExpressVPN N/A 83% 69% FastestVPN 57% 87% 41% Hide.me N/A 91% 91% IPVanish N/A 79% 34% Mozilla 74% 99% 90% Mullvad 74% 85% 91% NordVPN 64% 96% 51% Norton 69% 100% 16% PrivadoVPN 90% 60% 74% PIA 96% 65% 81% Proton VPN 81% 85% 75% PureVPN 15% 36% N/A Surfshark 65% 91% 3% Windscribe 94% 100% 93%

Disclaimer These tests aren't large or precise enough to generalize from them, and only offer insight that the services will provide some additional protection. I would recommend taking the results with a pinch of salt. These built-in features are never a substitute for a dedicated antivirus/security app, and I would recommend using the best antivirus and a reliable ad-blocker to further shore up your security. See Also Best VPN 2024: Stay protected online with these top services

When we test the ad blocking capabilities, we were testing using only the app, and not any additional browser extensions as these should operate system-wide. However, it is worth noting that using the browser extension for a provider can greatly increase the level of protection it offers, and some providers, such as Surfshark for example, find their ad blocking capabilities are greatly enhanced through the addition of their browser extensions.

VPN speed testing

It's a well-trodden sales technique for VPN providers to claim they have the fastest speeds—but they clearly can't all be the fastest. That's why we test the speeds on offer from all the top VPNs across different global servers and on a variety of protocols.

Below are the speed results for the top VPN services, during our latest tests:

Swipe to scroll horizontally VPN Provider WireGuard or proprietary OpenVPN 1. Surfshark over 950 Mbps (maxed out our testing) 640 Mbps 2. Mullvad over 950 Mbps (maxed out our testing) 410 Mbps 3. Proton VPN over 950 Mbps (maxed out our testing) 400 Mbps 4. Windscribe over 950 Mbps (maxed out our testing) 240 Mbps 5. PrivadoVPN over 950 Mbps (maxed out our testing) 220 Mbps 6. NordVPN over 950 Mbps (maxed out our testing) 110 Mbps 7. Norton VPN over 950 Mbps (maxed out our testing) 240 Mbps 8. PureVPN 880 Mbps 210 Mbps 9. Atlas VPN 785 Mbps N/A 10. IPVanish 770 Mbps 230 Mbps 11. CyberGhost 760 Mbps 360 Mbps 12. FastestVPN 730 Mbps 170 Mbps 13. AirVPN 710 Mbps 300 Mbps 14. Hide.me 690 Mbps 210 Mbps 15. Hotspot Shield 600 Mbps N/A 16. VyprVPN 590 Mbps 145 Mbps 17. TunnelBear 480 Mbps 180 Mbps 18. ExpressVPN 410 Mbps 210 Mbps 19. StrongVPN 395 Mbps 210 Mbps 20. Astrill VPN 390 Mbps (unstable speeds) N/A 21. Private VPN 350 Mbps 125 Mbps 22. Private Internet Access 330 Mbps 270 Mbps 23. Mozilla VPN 360 Mbps N/A 24. Google One 345 Mbps N/A 25. UltraVPN 300 Mbps N/A

TechRadar's VPN rankings

There are hundreds, if not thousands of VPNs out there, and you've likely heard the names of countless services. Check out our rankings below of popular services and see some honorable mentions that can't currently compete with what's on offer with our top services.

Swipe to scroll horizontally VPN service Rating Summary Reviews 1. NordVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ The best VPN overall, it's perfect for streaming, gaming, and even comes with a whole security suite Check out our NordVPN review 2. ExpressVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ The best VPN for beginners, and great for streaming content Check out our ExpressVPN review 3. Surfshark ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ The best cheap VPN, and also the fastest in our tests Check out our Surfshark review 4. Private Internet Access ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ The best Linux VPN with a dedicated GUI for Linux, and a no-logs policy that was proven in court twice Check out our Private Internet Access review 5. ProtonVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐ A popular free VPN service with a history of advocating for the freedom of the internet Check out our Proton VPN review 6. PrivadoVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐ The best free VPN—it even unblocks Netflix Check out our PrivadoVPN review 7. IPVanish ⭐⭐⭐⭐ An up-and-coming provider that supports Linux Check out our IPVanish review 8. Windscribe ⭐⭐⭐⭐ A fast service with a popular browser proxy Check out our Windscribe VPN review 9. CyberGhost VPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐ A popular and easy-to-use platform that's great for beginners Check out our CyberGhost VPN review 10. Mullvad ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Good for Linux, and you can even pay in cash Check out our Mullvad review 11. PureVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐ One of the cheapest premium VPNs on the market Check out our PureVPN review 12. Hide.Me ⭐⭐⭐⭐ A speedy service with plenty of customization Check out our Hide.me review 13. Atlas VPN ⭐⭐⭐½ A new player in the VPN industry that's already making waves Check out our Atlas VPN review 14. TunnelBear ⭐⭐⭐½ A reliable free VPN but no support for content unblocking Check out our TunnelBear review 15. Mozilla VPN ⭐⭐⭐½ A well known brand with a VPN that currently underperforms Check out our Mozilla VPN review 16. Hotspot Shield ⭐⭐⭐½ A fast VPN service with lots of great features Check out our Hotspot Shield review 17. VyprVPN ⭐⭐⭐½ A reliable VPN with a dedicated protocol for bypassing even the most severe censorship Check out our VyprVPN review 18. Norton VPN ⭐⭐⭐ Known for its popular security suite with a lacklustre VPN Check out our Norton VPN review 19. PrivateVPN ⭐⭐½ An excellent cheap service that offers plenty of support for streaming and torrenting Check out our PrivateVPN review 20. AstrillVPN ⭐⭐½ A mid-range VPN that's popular for bypassing Chinese censorship Check out our Astrill VPN review 21. FastestVPN ⭐⭐½ Making its way up the list, but not yet living up to its name Check out our FastestVPN review 22. StrongVPN ⭐⭐ Another mid-range VPN that continues to improve Check out our StrongVPN review 23. AirVPN ⭐⭐ Built by hacktivists, for hacktivists Check out our AirVPN review 24. Goose VPN ⭐⭐ An incredibly cheap mid-range VPN Check out our Goose VPN review 25. TorGuard ⭐⭐ A torrent-friendly VPN that's good for accessing foreign content Check out our TorGuard review 26. UltraVPN ⭐⭐ Fast and secure with plenty of server locations Check out our UltraVPN review 27. Le VPN ⭐⭐ Lots of locations to choose from and integrated SmartDNS technology Check out our Le VPN review 28. VPNArea ⭐⭐ A mid-range VPN that struggles to hold up against the industry leaders Check out our VPNArea review 29. ZoogVPN ⭐⭐ A fairly underwhelming VPN from Greece Check out our ZoogVPN review 30. Google One ⭐⭐ Google's history with and general approach to your data doesn't give us much faith in the service Check out our Google One VPN review

How we test VPN services - our review methodology

While our experts use the top VPNs every day, we conduct a comprehensive analysis of the top 30 VPN services every 6 months with the help of Mike Williams and Anthony Spadafora. This allows us to keep track of who's really the best, and for which use cases.

TechRadar's VPN reviews begin at the provider's website, where we analyze the claims it makes, its privacy policy, its support options, and any other elements of note.We look for any tracking cookies on the site and if/when they activate to see if the service tracks people using the site.

Next, we ask ourselves the following questions: what security tools does the provider offer? Does it promise the world, or is it more realistic? Does the privacy policy clearly say how your data is handled? Are there any catches in the small print? Is the pricing open and honest? Ultimately, we're considering not just what the provider says it gives you, but what it really gives, and whether you can trust it with your data.

We don't take a service at face value There's more to a VPN than just what its marketing says. Where possible, we try to go behind the curtains and look at what's really going on and doing our own testing to see whether the apps really work as claimed.

In order to make sure our reviews are as honest and realistic as possible, we make every effort to sign up for the services anonymously, so our results aren't skewed by the services knowing they're being tested by us.

After signing up for a plan, we install and test the Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux VPN apps, as these are the most popular platforms. Then, we move on to testing the features within those apps, like the kill switch, checking for data leaks, and generally confirming everything works as advertised.

As we do this, we play around with the different encryption protocols on offer, connect to different servers, throw malware at it, and generally look for any way we can stress test the service. If anything breaks under any of our tests, we report it back to the provider so they can fix the issue, but we make sure to include both the issue and the provider's response in our results where appropriate.

We test every VPN provider's speeds at least 120 times across two sessions, and use both a US home connection and a 1 Gbps UK data center to show us a provider's potential versus the real-world application. We measure using different encryption protocols, speed test websites, and features and use the average of the best session as the provider's peak speed. In doing so, you get a better understanding of what you can really expect when you use the service, and not just an arbitrary figure of its fastest speed.

A good VPN should be able to unblock multiple streaming services. To check this, we try to access geo-exclusive content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and BBC iPlayer, repeating the test from three different locations around the world to get an idea of how the service performs in real life.

In our day-to-day testing, we take a more focused approach depending on the needs of the specific use cases we're writing about. Such as how easy it is to set up the VPN, how much attention to detail there is in the design, and whether a beginner can pick it up easily. We carry out constant real-world testing to make sure our analysis is always accurate and relevant.

However, I don't just trust what I see on the surface of a VPN provider's website. I'll take a peek behind the curtains of the software—view the contents of its RAM, even decompile and browse its source code (if I can) just to find out what's going on under the hood. Ultimately, I want to know whether the service gives you genuine protection or just a false sense of security.

Want to know more about how we test VPNs? We have a much more in-depth explanation on our VPN testing methodology page.

Our VPN testing panel

Meet the experts behind our VPN deep dives:

Andreas Theodorou A privacy purist at heart, Andreas is a VPN expert that believes that the best VPN doesn't have to be the most expensive—it's about what's right for you.

Anthony Spadafora Anthony helps us test real-world VPN speeds in the US so we get a more accurate view of what a service is really like to use around the world.

Mike Williams Mike regularly reviews our top picks, and loves looking behind the curtains to see how a VPN works in the background. If there's a skeleton in the closet, he'll find it.

Mo Harber-Lamond One of our leading VPN experts, Mo tests VPN services every day to see what providers say they do, and what it's really like as a day-to-day user.