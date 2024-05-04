Walnut and Blue Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms Appetizer Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Looking for a standout appetizer recipe? These Walnut and Blue Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms are the answer. Rich, flavorful, and incredibly satisfying, they’re the perfect blend of crunchy toasted walnuts and creamy blue cheese, all nestled in a tender mushroom. Yum!

Stuffed Mushrooms are a classic, easy crowd-pleasing appetizer. Today, I’m sharing my recipe for Walnut and Blue Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms. Although this warm and hearty flavor combination works well any time of the year, I especially love these mushrooms as a fall and winter hors d’oeuvres.

There’s something deeply satisfying about biting into a juicy stuffed mushroom, and this recipe takes that satisfaction to a whole new level. Combining the earthy depth of walnuts with the tangy kick of blue cheese, these stuffed mushrooms are an appetizer that promises a harmonious blend of flavors in every bite. They are perfect for gatherings or a snazzy starter for dinner at home.

It’s probably well established by now that my favorite things to cook are desserts and appetizers. I think it’s because they are my favorite things to eat. I especially enjoy it when a meal consists of grazing on appetizers, cheeses, and little bites. Clearly, this isn’t the healthiest way to eat, but boy is it fun and delicious.

Whether you’re creating a grazing station for an upcoming party or an amuse-bouche for a dinner you’re hosting, I have to recommend these Walnut and Blue Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms.

Their rich and hearty flavor and convenient bite-size make them the perfect seasonal nibble.

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Dive into the r ich taste of blue cheese paired perfectly with the earthy crunch of toasted walnuts . You get all the flavors of a high-end appetizer without hours in the kitchen.

. You get all the flavors of a high-end appetizer without hours in the kitchen. Perfect for cozy family nights or lively holiday gatherings . This fresh take on classic stuffed mushrooms is bound to be a delightful surprise on any table.

. This fresh take on classic stuffed mushrooms is bound to be a delightful surprise on any table. With a blend of parmesan, breadcrumbs, and sour cream for that irresistible creamy texture, and a sprinkle of fresh parsley, these mushrooms guarantee a flavorful bite that stands out from the usual fare.

Whether you’re hosting or just treating yourself, these Walnut and Blue Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms are your ticket to a memorable culinary experience. Enjoy!

Ingredients

Before we can get into the kitchen to make these Walnut and Blue Cheese-Stuffed Mushrooms, we’ll want to gather up some fresh ingredients. Here’s what you’ll need for this recipe:

fresh mushrooms : I recommend mini portobellos here. The meaty base that holds all the delightful fillings together, offering a savory bite.

: I recommend mini portobellos here. The meaty base that holds all the delightful fillings together, offering a savory bite. seasoned breadcrumbs : Adds a touch of crunch and helps bind the stuffing, enhancing the texture.

: Adds a touch of crunch and helps bind the stuffing, enhancing the texture. parmesan cheese : Introduces a salty, nutty depth, melding flavors together.

: Introduces a salty, nutty depth, melding flavors together. sour cream : Ensures a rich creaminess, making every bite a velvety pleasure.

: Ensures a rich creaminess, making every bite a velvety pleasure. flat leaf parsley : Brings a burst of freshness, brightening the dish.

: Brings a burst of freshness, brightening the dish. garlic : A subtle kick, adding aromatic depth to the mix.

: A subtle kick, adding aromatic depth to the mix. black pepper : Just a hint of spice to balance and elevate the overall taste.

: Just a hint of spice to balance and elevate the overall taste. blue cheese : The star of the show, lending its robust and tangy profile.

: The star of the show, lending its robust and tangy profile. walnuts : Introducing a delightful crunch and earthiness, a match made in heaven with blue cheese.

: Introducing a delightful crunch and earthiness, a match made in heaven with blue cheese. olive oil: For that smooth finish, ensuring the mushrooms roast to perfection.

How to Make

Let me walk you through the recipe here. For your convenience,I’ve provided a detailed ingredients list and instructions in the printable recipe card below.

Begin by preheating your oven to 425 degrees F. Clean the mushrooms and remove and discard the stems. Place the mushrooms stem side up on a baking sheet.

In a small bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, sour cream, parsley, garlic, black pepper, blue cheese, and walnuts. Spoon this mixture into the mushroom caps. Lightly brush with olive oil. Bake for 17 to 20 minutes or until lightly brown on top and heated through. Garnish with a sprinkle of parsley if desired.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use another type of mushroom?

Absolutely! While mini portobellos are recommended for their meaty texture and flavor, you can also use white button mushrooms or cremini mushrooms. Just ensure they’re large enough to hold the stuffing.

I’m not a fan of blue cheese. Can I substitute it?

Sure thing! Feta or goat cheese could be a good alternative. Keep in mind that each cheese will lend a different flavor profile to the dish.

Can these be made in advance?

Yes! You can prepare the stuffing and fill the mushrooms a day in advance. Store them in the refrigerator covered with plastic wrap. When you’re ready to serve, simply bake as directed.

How do I store leftovers?

Store any leftover stuffed mushrooms in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Reheat them in the oven for best results.

What’s the best way to toast the walnuts?



Spread the walnuts in a single layer on a baking sheet and toast in a preheated oven at 350 degrees F for 5-7 minutes or until they become fragrant. Keep an eye on them to avoid burning.

There you have it, a walnut and blue cheese-stuffed mushroom recipe that’s bound to impress and tantalize. I hope you’ll give them a try. If you do,please leave a comment and a 5-star rating below.

