Walnut Maple Gluten-Free Blondies Recipe | G-Free Foodie (2024)

Posted On May 14, 2018 · Updated On Jan 25, 2024

These simply delicious Walnut Maple Gluten-Free Blondies are vegan too, so everyone can enjoy them. The crispy edges are so delicious!

Recipe + article courtesy of Sarah Bakes Gluten Free

Gluten-free blondies = next-level delicious!

I will never forget the first recipe I made from theBetter Homes and Gardens Cookbook. It was actually the first thing I baked, from start to finish, completely on my own. Blondies. I remember them being likea brownie, but without the chocolate. A blond brownie, with a deepbrown sugar flavor. Same texture as a brownie. Chewy, crisp edges and soft in the middle. These were also full of crunchy walnuts.It was a simple mix, pour, bake and slice recipe. My favorite kind! That pan of blondies was where it all started for me. Abeginning of a journey, a journey where I discovered my true love for baking. I was confident that I could bakeyummy goodies for my family and friends to enjoy. I was hooked.

Maple walnut blondies are a flavor exposition.

I was thinking about my dad when I made these maple walnut gluten-free blondies. He has always been a fanofdesserts with nuts. German chocolate cake, pecan pie, carrot cake. I know he would be quite content with this walnut-filled dessert, especially when ice cream is also involved. I love my dad and his love for desserts. He’s like me, when dinner is over his first thought is, “I need something sweet!”

These gluten-free vegan blondies are a crowd favorite.

No one will miss the gluten, dairy or eggs in these maple and brown-sugarycookie bars made with my gluten-free flour mix.King Arthur Measure for MeasureorPamela’s Gluten-Free Artisan Blendblend both work well in most recipes and are vegan too.

The best way to eat these warm, chewy gluten-free blondies is with an enormous scoop of vanilla ice cream right on top. Make it a scoop ofSo Delicious Dairy Freecoconut milk vanilla ice cream. Even better!

Now, let's bake some blondies. Try them with Real-Deal Dutch Hot Chocolate or coffee!

Walnut Maple Vegan, Dairy Free And Gluten-Free Blondies

Ingredients
1 ¾ cups gluten free flour blend plus 2 tablespoons

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 cup brown sugar

⅓ cup refined coconut oil

¼ cup pure maple syrup room temperature

3 tablespoons unsweetened coconut or almond milk room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped walnuts divided Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180C) Spray 9×13 inch (23cmx 33cm) shallow baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or line with parchment paper.

Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In large mixing bowl of stand mixer, cream together brown sugar and coconut oil, 2-3 minutes.

Add maple syrup, coconut milk and pure vanilla extract. Mix until blended. Add flour mixture and ¾ cup of chopped walnuts. Continuing mixing until combined.

Press dough into even layer in prepared baking dish. Top with additional ¼ cup chopped walnuts and press slightly into dough.

Bake blondies 22-24 minutes, until golden brown. Allow to cool in pan on cooling rack.

Slice into squares and store in airtight container. Serve with dairy free vanilla ice cream {optional}. Notes These are great with pecans too! Nutrition Calories: 86kcalCarbohydrates: 14gProtein: 1gFat: 4gSaturated Fat: 3gSodium: 89mgPotassium: 44mgSugar: 13gCalcium: 22mgIron: 1mg Keyword blondie recipe, gluten-free blondies, gluten-free dessert recipes, vegan blondies, vegan dessert recipes

