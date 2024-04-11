Walnut Maple Gluten-Free Blondies Recipe | G-Free Foodie (2024)

Walnut Maple Gluten-Free Blondies Recipe | G-Free Foodie (1)

Just because blondies don't have chocolate doesn't mean they can't be even more drool-worthy than brownies. These gluten-free blondies are crunchy, sweet and all yummy.

These simply delicious Walnut Maple Gluten-Free Blondies are vegan too, so everyone can enjoy them. The crispy edges are so delicious!

Recipe + article courtesy of Sarah Bakes Gluten Free

Gluten-free blondies = next-level delicious!

I will never forget the first recipe I made from theBetter Homes and Gardens Cookbook. It was actually the first thing I baked, from start to finish, completely on my own. Blondies.

I remember them being likea brownie, but without the chocolate. A blond brownie, with a deepbrown sugar flavor. Same texture as a brownie. Chewy, crisp edges and soft in the middle. These were also full of crunchy walnuts.It was a simple mix, pour, bake and slice recipe. My favorite kind!

That pan of blondies was where it all started for me. Abeginning of a journey, a journey where I discovered my true love for baking. I was confident that I could bakeyummy goodies for my family and friends to enjoy. I was hooked.

Walnut Maple Gluten-Free Blondies Recipe | G-Free Foodie (2)

Maple walnut blondies are a flavor exposition.

I was thinking about my dad when I made these maple walnut gluten-free blondies. He has always been a fanofdesserts with nuts. German chocolate cake, pecan pie, carrot cake. I know he would be quite content with this walnut-filled dessert, especially when ice cream is also involved. I love my dad and his love for desserts. He’s like me, when dinner is over his first thought is, “I need something sweet!”

These gluten-free vegan blondies are a crowd favorite.

No one will miss the gluten, dairy or eggs in these maple and brown-sugarycookie bars made with my gluten-free flour mix.King Arthur Measure for MeasureorPamela’s Gluten-Free Artisan Blendblend both work well in most recipes and are vegan too.

The best way to eat these warm, chewy gluten-free blondies is with an enormous scoop of vanilla ice cream right on top. Make it a scoop ofSo Delicious Dairy Freecoconut milk vanilla ice cream. Even better!

Walnut Maple Gluten-Free Blondies Recipe | G-Free Foodie (3)


Try theseGluten-Free Sugar Cookie Barstoo:

A soft sugar cookie is hard for just about anyone to resist, especially when cut into grab-n-go bars.

Everyone will love these Vegan,Gluten-Free Sugar Cookie Bars!

Now, let's bake some blondies. Try them with Real-Deal Dutch Hot Chocolate or coffee!

Walnut Maple Gluten-Free Blondies Recipe | G-Free Foodie (4)

Walnut Maple Vegan, Dairy Free And Gluten-Free Blondies

Sarah Bakes Gluten Free

5 from 5 votes

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 24 minutes mins

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Servings 20 bars

Calories 86 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1 ¾ cups gluten free flour blend plus 2 tablespoons
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • cup refined coconut oil
  • ¼ cup pure maple syrup room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened coconut or almond milk room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts divided

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180C)

    Spray 9×13 inch (23cmx 33cm) shallow baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or line with parchment paper.

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

  • In large mixing bowl of stand mixer, cream together brown sugar and coconut oil, 2-3 minutes.

  • Add maple syrup, coconut milk and pure vanilla extract. Mix until blended. Add flour mixture and ¾ cup of chopped walnuts. Continuing mixing until combined.

  • Press dough into even layer in prepared baking dish. Top with additional ¼ cup chopped walnuts and press slightly into dough.

  • Bake blondies 22-24 minutes, until golden brown. Allow to cool in pan on cooling rack.

  • Slice into squares and store in airtight container. Serve with dairy free vanilla ice cream {optional}.

Notes

These are great with pecans too!

Nutrition

Calories: 86kcalCarbohydrates: 14gProtein: 1gFat: 4gSaturated Fat: 3gSodium: 89mgPotassium: 44mgSugar: 13gCalcium: 22mgIron: 1mg

Walnut Maple Gluten-Free Blondies Recipe | G-Free Foodie (5)

nocrumbsleft's Gluten Free Blondies with a Secret Ingredient

Our friend Teri shares her secret-ingredient gluten-free blondies recipe that everyone will LOVE - including you!

Frosted Chocolate Cookie Bars

These chocolate cookie bars from Sarah Bakes Gluten Free are a great party dessert. Just mix, bake, frost, and slice.

Walnut Maple Gluten-Free Blondies Recipe | G-Free Foodie (6)

Walnut Maple Gluten-Free Blondies Recipe | G-Free Foodie (2024)
