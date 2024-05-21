Watches and Wonders 2023: Immersion into the heart of purism - Parmigiani Fleurier (2024)

TONDA PF Gregorian Calendar

TheTONDAPFGregorian Calendar tells the story of Michel Parmigiani’s passion for dates, honoured by Calibre PF339 specially developed by the Manufacture and housing a retrograde annual calendar and a precision moon phase. Together, these two complications compose theTONDAPF Gregorian Calendar: a timepiece resolutely geared towards astronomy and reproducing the Earth’s revolutions around the Sun as well as in relation to the Moon.

TONDA PF Hijri Perpetual Calendar

The world of horological complications is virtually infinite. One of them is truly universal, rooted in every culture and mirroring civilisations: the calendar function. Parmigiani Fleurier presents the TONDA PF Hijri Perpetual Calendar.

The origins of this timepiece now appearing in a wristwatch version date back to 2011, with the launch of a table clock inspired by a pocket watch displaying an Arabic calendar that was restored in the Manufacture’s workshops. The expertise developed led the brand to develop the Hijri Islamic calendar in wristwatch form, a feat of miniaturisation that won the 2020 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) Innovation Prize.

TONDA PF Xiali Complete Chinese Calendar

The highly complex Chinese calendar is a combination of a solar and a lunar calendar, calculated separately and then synchronised. How is this done? By adding an extra lunar moth also called a leap or intercalary month. This 13th month is added approximately every three years to bring the two cycles back in sync. Finally, the Chinese calendar divides the solar year into 24 terms, or breaths, which symbolise the agricultural calendar.

The intercalary or leap month appears according to precise rules and is assigned the number of the month that preceded it. The calculations are complex but serve to keep track of the seasons and to set the Chinese New Year at the arrival of spring, which varies between between 21 January and 19 February in our calendar.