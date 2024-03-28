We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (2024)

by
Kate Bennert
food trends
feta
pasta
creamy
dinner
easy
quick + easy
comfort food
cheese
5-ingredient
When we saw the creamy TikTok-famous Baked Feta Pasta recipe making its way around the internet, we had to try it ourselves — and we used the recipe that made it famous on TikTok in the first place, from Grilled Cheese Social. MacKenzie from Grilled Cheese Social first got the recipe idea from a Finnish food artist in 2019 and eventually decided she had to bring the trend to the States. (We're so glad she did!)
So what did our culinary team member Kate Bennert think? Is it really THAT good? YEP.
"My favorite part about this trendy recipe is that I didn’t have to do anything! I didn't have to chop anything; I didn't have to babysit anything on the stove, and I barely had to clean anything. (And let's be real, I just left the pan in the sink "to soak.") I didn't even have to get out a knife! Usually, I tend to avoid these things because — as a professional cook — I do believe good food does involve some work. But let me tell you, it sure is nice to have a day off from the work part and still be able to enjoy something homemade and delicious. This recipe does it for me." –Kate
Pro tip: Be sure to pay attention to what kind of feta you choose for this recipe. I used a feta packaged in brine (so that it didn't dry out too much in the oven) and I tasted it before I seasoned the rest of my ingredients so as not to end up with a way-too-salty dinner.
Can't get enough feta?Try Rach's Grilled Feta, Baked Feta with Hot Honey + Herbs orValerie Bertinelli's Spicy Feta Dip.
Without further ado, here's Grilled Cheese Social's Baked Feta Pasta recipe—republished with permission.
Here's everything you'll need:
Rachael Ray Show
More TikTok-famous recipes:
15-Hour Potato
We Tried the TikTok 2-Ingredient Ice Cream Bread
Crispy Parmesan Cubes
TikTok Pasta Chips
Ingredients
- 1 pound bowtie pasta
- ½ cup olive oil, plus more for finishing
- 2 boxes cherry tomatoes (around 20-25 ounces)
- One 8-ounce block feta
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- A few pinches red pepper flakes
- 1 handful fresh basil leaves
- Salt and pepper
Yield
Serves: 4
Preparation
Preheat oven to 400°F. Add olive oil to a baking dish and toss with whole cherry tomatoes, salt and pepper until everything is coated.
Add the feta in the middle and top with a splash more of olive oil plus a few cranks of fresh pepper. Bake for 30 minutes.
Rachael Ray Show
Rachael Ray Show
Meanwhile, prepare bowtie pasta according to directions then strain.
After the 30 minutes has passed, crank the heat up to 450 and bake for another 5-10 minutes or until the feta and tomatoes have browned.
Remove the baking dish from the oven and add garlic and red pepper flakes and stir so the residual heat cooks the garlic and releases the flavors from the red pepper flakes.
Rachael Ray Show
Rachael Ray Show
Rachael Ray Show
Toss in the pasta and stir one more time. Finish with fresh basil, another splash of olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
Rachael Ray Show
Rachael Ray Show
Rachael Ray Show
More to Watch, Cook + Read
The Best Restaurants—Chosen By Our Staff!
As huge foodies, we know a thing or two about good restaurants—here are some of our faves throughout the U.S. that you should add to your must-try list.
Rach's Super-Cheesy Baked Rigatoni with Eggplant + Hot Coppa Ham
Rachael shares her "special" Sunday pasta casserole: cheesy baked rigatoni layered with roasted eggplant, hot coppa ham + basil.
Life
5 Home Gadgets That’ll Make Life Easier
Our lifestyle expert says these are the best tech gadgets for your home in 2023.
Healthy Air Fryer Chicken Parm With Quinoa Crust
Celebrity personal trainer Don Saladino shares his healthy, quick and easy air fryer chicken Parm coated in a crunchy quinoa crust.
Healthy Living
Doctor Says to Stay AWAY From Juice Cleanses—Here's Why
A viewer asked family physician Dr. Jen Caudle if she should do a cleanse to gain energy and lose weight—and the doc said no. Here's what she suggests instead.
One-Pot Chicken Dinner for Less Than $2 a Plate!
This hearty + delicious one-pot braised chicken dinner with onions, peppers + potatoes costs less than $2 a plate to make!