We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (2024)

When we saw the creamy TikTok-famous Baked Feta Pasta recipe making its way around the internet, we had to try it ourselves — and we used the recipe that made it famous on TikTok in the first place, from Grilled Cheese Social. MacKenzie from Grilled Cheese Social first got the recipe idea from a Finnish food artist in 2019 and eventually decided she had to bring the trend to the States. (We're so glad she did!)

So what did our culinary team member Kate Bennert think? Is it really THAT good? YEP.

"My favorite part about this trendy recipe is that I didn’t have to do anything! I didn't have to chop anything; I didn't have to babysit anything on the stove, and I barely had to clean anything. (And let's be real, I just left the pan in the sink "to soak.") I didn't even have to get out a knife! Usually, I tend to avoid these things because — as a professional cook — I do believe good food does involve some work. But let me tell you, it sure is nice to have a day off from the work part and still be able to enjoy something homemade and delicious. This recipe does it for me." –Kate

Pro tip: Be sure to pay attention to what kind of feta you choose for this recipe. I used a feta packaged in brine (so that it didn't dry out too much in the oven) and I tasted it before I seasoned the rest of my ingredients so as not to end up with a way-too-salty dinner.

Can't get enough feta?Try Rach's Grilled Feta, Baked Feta with Hot Honey + Herbs orValerie Bertinelli's Spicy Feta Dip.

Without further ado, here's Grilled Cheese Social's Baked Feta Pasta recipe—republished with permission.

Here's everything you'll need:

Rachael Ray Show

More TikTok-famous recipes:

15-Hour Potato

We Tried the TikTok 2-Ingredient Ice Cream Bread

Crispy Parmesan Cubes

TikTok Pasta Chips