We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (2024)

We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (1)

by

Kate Bennert

food trends

feta

pasta

creamy

dinner

easy

quick + easy

comfort food

cheese

5-ingredient

When we saw the creamy TikTok-famous Baked Feta Pasta recipe making its way around the internet, we had to try it ourselves — and we used the recipe that made it famous on TikTok in the first place, from Grilled Cheese Social. MacKenzie from Grilled Cheese Social first got the recipe idea from a Finnish food artist in 2019 and eventually decided she had to bring the trend to the States. (We're so glad she did!)

See Also
30 Days of Cholesterol Diet Recipes You'll Actually EnjoyZuppa Toscana Recipe (a la Olive Garden)Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos Recipe - Gimme Some OvenEggs in Purgatory - Easy 20 Minute Recipe!

So what did our culinary team member Kate Bennert think? Is it really THAT good? YEP.

"My favorite part about this trendy recipe is that I didn’t have to do anything! I didn't have to chop anything; I didn't have to babysit anything on the stove, and I barely had to clean anything. (And let's be real, I just left the pan in the sink "to soak.") I didn't even have to get out a knife! Usually, I tend to avoid these things because — as a professional cook — I do believe good food does involve some work. But let me tell you, it sure is nice to have a day off from the work part and still be able to enjoy something homemade and delicious. This recipe does it for me." –Kate

Pro tip: Be sure to pay attention to what kind of feta you choose for this recipe. I used a feta packaged in brine (so that it didn't dry out too much in the oven) and I tasted it before I seasoned the rest of my ingredients so as not to end up with a way-too-salty dinner.

Can't get enough feta?Try Rach's Grilled Feta, Baked Feta with Hot Honey + Herbs orValerie Bertinelli's Spicy Feta Dip.

Without further ado, here's Grilled Cheese Social's Baked Feta Pasta recipe—republished with permission.

Here's everything you'll need:

We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (2)

Rachael Ray Show

More TikTok-famous recipes:

15-Hour Potato

We Tried the TikTok 2-Ingredient Ice Cream Bread

Crispy Parmesan Cubes

TikTok Pasta Chips

Ingredients

  • 1 pound bowtie pasta
  • ½ cup olive oil, plus more for finishing
  • 2 boxes cherry tomatoes (around 20-25 ounces)
  • One 8-ounce block feta
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • A few pinches red pepper flakes
  • 1 handful fresh basil leaves
  • Salt and pepper

Yield

Serves: 4

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400°F. Add olive oil to a baking dish and toss with whole cherry tomatoes, salt and pepper until everything is coated.

Add the feta in the middle and top with a splash more of olive oil plus a few cranks of fresh pepper. Bake for 30 minutes.

We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (3)

Rachael Ray Show

We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (4)

Rachael Ray Show

Meanwhile, prepare bowtie pasta according to directions then strain.

After the 30 minutes has passed, crank the heat up to 450 and bake for another 5-10 minutes or until the feta and tomatoes have browned.

See Also
40 Clean Eating Casserole Recipes That'll Help You Put A Healthy Dinner On The Table All Month

Remove the baking dish from the oven and add garlic and red pepper flakes and stir so the residual heat cooks the garlic and releases the flavors from the red pepper flakes.

We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (5)

Rachael Ray Show

We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (6)

Rachael Ray Show

We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (7)

Rachael Ray Show

Toss in the pasta and stir one more time. Finish with fresh basil, another splash of olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (8)

Rachael Ray Show

We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (9)

Rachael Ray Show

We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (10)

Rachael Ray Show

More to Watch, Cook + Read

The Best Restaurants—Chosen By Our Staff!

As huge foodies, we know a thing or two about good restaurants—here are some of our faves throughout the U.S. that you should add to your must-try list.

Rach's Super-Cheesy Baked Rigatoni with Eggplant + Hot Coppa Ham

Rachael shares her "special" Sunday pasta casserole: cheesy baked rigatoni layered with roasted eggplant, hot coppa ham + basil.

Life

5 Home Gadgets That’ll Make Life Easier

Our lifestyle expert says these are the best tech gadgets for your home in 2023.

Healthy Air Fryer Chicken Parm With Quinoa Crust

Celebrity personal trainer Don Saladino shares his healthy, quick and easy air fryer chicken Parm coated in a crunchy quinoa crust.

Healthy Living

Doctor Says to Stay AWAY From Juice Cleanses—Here's Why

A viewer asked family physician Dr. Jen Caudle if she should do a cleanse to gain energy and lose weight—and the doc said no. Here's what she suggests instead.

One-Pot Chicken Dinner for Less Than $2 a Plate!

This hearty + delicious one-pot braised chicken dinner with onions, peppers + potatoes costs less than $2 a plate to make!

You Might Like

We Tried The TikTok Recipe For Baked Feta Pasta + We're SOLD (2024)
Top Articles
How to Set Up a VPN on Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) in 2023
How to install ExpressVPN on Apple TV
Ting A Lings No Bake Cookie Recipe - ตำราเก่าเหล่านี้
ส่วนผสมไข่ถั่วเขียว - JUST Egg Copycat Recipe
Latest Posts
How to Set Up ExpressVPN and other VPNs on Your Apple TV
How to set up and use a VPN on Apple TV
Article information

Author: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5791

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (76 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Birthday: 1995-01-14

Address: 55021 Usha Garden, North Larisa, DE 19209

Phone: +6812240846623

Job: Corporate Healthcare Strategist

Hobby: Singing, Listening to music, Rafting, LARPing, Gardening, Quilting, Rappelling

Introduction: My name is Foster Heidenreich CPA, I am a delightful, quaint, glorious, quaint, faithful, enchanting, fine person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.