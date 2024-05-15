We’ve Tested Over 50 Humidifiers—These 11 Are the Best (2024)

Best Overall
Levoit Classic Smart Humidifier
Our Ratings
Setup
5/5
Effectiveness
5/5
Design
5/5
Ease of Maintenance
5/5
Value
5/5
What We Like
App and Alexa voice control
Compact design
Aromatherapy tray
Quiet operation
What We Don't Like
Short cord
Can't open aromatherapy tray in-use
The Levoit Classic 300SUltrasonic Smart Humidifierhas been our top pick for several rounds of testing because it is reasonably priced, operates quietly, and has smart features, including Alexa voice control. It's packaged in a compact, modern silhouette that's easily displayed on a nightstand or tucked away in a closet between uses. Throughout the testing process, we discovered that this humidifier offers numerous conveniences, such as its top-fill water tank, adjustable mist spout, and easy-to-monitor water levels.
While four of the five LEVOIT humidifiers we tested feature top-fill designs, the Classic 300S has a larger opening, making it especially easy to refill without spilling.
This humidifier's 30-second setup process consisted of pulling the humidifier out of the box (no extra assembly required) and removing protective plastic. Its small footprint makes it easy to store and comfortable to carry between placement locations. One thing to keep in mind is that the cord is short, so be sure to set up this humidifier relatively close to an outlet.
You can manually adjust the humidifier's light and misting levels, set it to night mode, and power it on or off via the touch buttons on the unit. However, for added convenience, you can also connect the humidifier to a voice-controlled device and turn off the screen display for night mode, adjust the tank light, and control the humidity level displayed on the humidifier screen through the Levoit app.
Few humidifiers on the market have smart features, and the ones that do are usually more expensive models costing between $500 and $900. That makes the Levoit humidifier's under-$100 price tag even more attractive and impressive.
Performance-wise, the misting strength level started out strong, but we didn't see it increase much from its lowest setting, which could be an issue if you prefer visible indicators. The air felt cool and refreshing while the humidifier was turned on, and we also noted that you can easily adjust the direction of the mist nozzle by simply twisting it.
This humidifier is also quiet. In fact, when we ran it continuously for 15 minutes, not even a faint hum or whirring fan was detectable. During testing, this humidifier left no residue on nearby surfaces, which is a huge plus for homeowners with a lot of wooden furniture or flooring.
This humidifier also has a cartridge where you can add an aromatherapy pad if you want a scented mist output. However, keep in mind that you cannot add a pad once the machine is running. We found cleaning the large 6-liter tank—which provides up to 60 hours of operation—to be a simple process. To clean, simply open the lid and use the provided cleaning brush with some mild soap.
How It Performed Long-Term
After testing this humidifier consistently for six months in one of our homes, we can confirm that its large tank capacity, efficiency between refills, and quiet, steady output of mist make it an excellent choice. Compared with other models that are quite loud for an overnight setting, we love the adjustable night mode, which can completely shut off the button and tank light.
However, we've found the touchscreen-style buttons to be difficult to use at times. We think, for most users, it'd be more convenient if the unit had buttons that protruded more. However, overall, we're incredibly pleased with this humidifier's consistent performance, user-friendly smartphone app, and easy-to-clean water tank.
Dimensions: 9.65 x 7.56 x 13.39 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 6 liters (1.5 gallons) | Weight: 4.4 pounds | Room Size: 215–505 square feet
Best for Bedrooms
Honeywell Cool Moisture Humidifier
Our Ratings
Setup
5/5
Effectiveness
5/5
Design
5/5
Ease of Maintenance
4.5/5
Value
3/5
What We Like
Quiet and doesn't emit light
Improves humidity on both low and high settings
Dishwasher-safe tank
Easy to clean
What We Don't Like
Larger footprint
After testing in the lab and for over nine months at home, we found that the Honeywell Cool Moisture Humidifier has everything we want in a bedroom humidifier: it's incredibly quiet, has no lights, and is very easy to clean, even though it's a larger unit. The larger water tank also lasts all night, without needing a refill.
Although this humidifier is simpler in design and control, we found that it almost immediately increased the humidity in our testing room. We felt a noticeable difference on both a high and low setting. The water tank is dishwasher safe, which makes it easy to clean, but we did notice that the “handle” is difficult to dry off because a hand or cleaning brush cannot easily fit in it. However, allowing it to air dry is simple enough between uses.
Since it is a bit bigger than standard tabletop models, we recommend placing it on a dresser or shelf to ensure ample support and space.Also, we found that the cover is easy to remove or knock over, so make sure it's in an inaccessible location if it's in a child's room.
How It Performed Long-Term
After nine months of testing at home, we kept reaching for this humidifier during cold and allergy season, since it significantly helped ease the symptoms. When we ran the humidifier overnight in a small bedroom, the humidity rose from 35 to 56 percent and you could immediately feel the difference. However, we also tested it in ourtwo-story open living room and didn’t notice a change in humidity, so we think it's better for rooms with closed doors.
Although it's large, this unit has less than five pieces to take apart and clean. We cleaned it by hand with soap and water and then white vinegar, letting it fully air dry afterward. We mostly refilled it each time with tap water (we also used distilled a few times, and didn't notice any difference) and never found any mineral dust in the unit. Storage was as simple as the cleaning process: we just placed it back in the box when clean and dry, and removed it each time, good as new.
Dimensions: 13.03 x 18.58 x 10.39 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 1 gallon | Weight: 8.36 pounds | Room Size: Not listed
Best Budget
Levoit Dual 150 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Our Ratings
Setup
5/5
Effectiveness
5/5
Design
4.8/5
Ease of Maintenance
4.5/5
Value
5/5
What We Like
Quiet operation
Simple controls
Significant humidity change
What We Don't Like
Diffuser can be overpowering on high settings
If you are looking for an affordable humidifier, particularly one with a diffuser, we love this option from Levoit. A humidifier with diffuser capabilities can be an added relief for users with stuffed sinuses or anyone who is looking to enjoy calming aromatherapy scents.
This model is powerful enough to easily adjust the humidity of an average-sized room while diffusing a scent of your choice. We found that it affects a room’s humidity on both its lower and highest settings, and a steady mist output is visible as well. It’s also very quiet on all of its settings—you only hear a slight bubbling noise, which can easily be masked by keyboard typing and other average sounds.
This humidifier also has no lighted features on it, making it a great option for a home office or children’s playroom. We recommend using fewer drops of your preferred essential oil when this humidifier is on its highest setting, as too many drops can cause the scent to be overpowering for the entire run time. A large water tank ensures that you can leave this humidifier unattended for the whole day without having to worry about its water level. It also has a relatively small footprint, making it ideal to sit on a side table, desk, or dresser.
How It Performed Long-Term
We put this humidifier through its paces for six months of testing and noticed a reduction in our skin and nose dryness, particularly in the colder months. On the rare instances that we utilized tap water with the humidifier, we saw a small white residue in the humidifier's seal. However, we didn't encounter this issue when we used distilled water.
We also used a hygrometer to track the humidity in our bedroom while we used the humidifier by our nightstand to get a sense of its effect on the surrounding air. We measured an improvement in humidity from 40 percent to 50 percent, which was rather noticeable.
Dimensions: 11.6 x 7.2 x 8.1 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 12.5 cups | Weight: 3 pounds | Room Size: 107-290 square feet
Best Warm Mist
Dreo 6-Liter Smart Humidifier
Our Ratings
Setup
5/5
Effectiveness
5/5
Design
4.3/5
Ease of Maintenance
4.2/5
Value
4/5
What We Like
Relieves dry nose and congestion
Significant humidity change on both low and high settings
App and voice controls
What We Don't Like
Uses large amount of wattage
Heavy when water tank is full
We love the Dreo Humidifier 713S because it provides a gentle, warm mist that can be a great relief for congestion or can warm up cooler rooms in your home. It has a simple user interface, and you can download the Dreo app to remotely monitor or control the settings. If you have an Amazon Alexa, you can also connect this humidifier to the Alexa app for easy voice control.
Aside from its smart features, we loved how effective this humidifier was during testing on both its low and high settings. This humidifier had the highest average humidity percentage change (measured from our two-foot mark) at 70 percent and used less than five cups of water combined in our high and low-level testing.
At 42 decibels on high, it’s also surprisingly quiet—so quiet that we kept checking it was actually running when we had it on the lowest setting (our best quiet pick, the Crane Warm & Cool Mist Top Fill Humidifier, is just slightly quieter on high). You can choose between an auto, manual, or sleep mode based on your preferred humidity and light settings. The ambient light indicator on the front of this humidifier also changes color based on your air’s state: orange for dry, green for comfort, and blue for wet.
One of the main drawbacks to this dual-temperature model is that it uses a larger amount of wattage than other models we tested. When plugged into a wattage meter, we calculated that this model would cost about $20 (when used 9 hours a day) on its low setting and about $69 (when used 8 hours a day) on its high setting annually. For reference, the median annual cost for this humidifier’s testing group was $5.92 and $11.74, respectively. However, we recognize that some households may not use a humidifier every day or for such an extended period.
When it comes to washing this unit, we recommend disassembling it when the water tank is mostly empty, as we found it challenging to move the humidifier for cleaning with a fuller water tank. There are also multiple parts involved in this humidifier’s cleaning disassembly, so you want to be careful with the heating fan on this model, as it can be very warm after use.
You may also notice that the water tank cover can be quite moist after running the humidifier for an extended time. We recommend keeping this cover clean to prevent mold growth and dust accumulation.These minor design quirks don’t discount our overall pleasant experience using this humidifier, especially with its gentle, warm mist for those extra-stuffy (or cold) days.
How It Performed Long-Term
We’ve used this humidifier at least three times a week (sometimes daily!) over two months to help us deal with cold and sinus symptoms. We found that the humidity in our living room made a noticeable difference. Our favorite feature was being able to set our ideal humidity level on our phone. Since this is a powerful humidifier, when it did run constantly, our hygrometer let us know that the air was too moist, so we had to turn it down. While using the auto feature, we only had to refill the humidifier every few days.
Cleaning the humidifier was relatively easy. We used tap water during this testing period and only noticed mineral dust under the tank. We rinsed out the tank every time it was empty and made sure we wiped it down when we removed it to avoid future issues. We also cleaned and soaked the tank for 30 minutes with white vinegar every two weeks for a deeper clean.
We do want to note it’s best to refill this humidifier in a deeper sink (or with a pitcher). We found that it did not fit in a shallow sink, and we ended up spilling water everywhere. It does fit well in a kitchen sink. We also think it might be a bit too bulky for use in a bedroom, but it is quiet enough for one if you choose to use it there.
Dimensions: 11.4 x 6.14 x 13.93 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 6 liters (1.5 gallons) | Weight: 6 pounds | Room Size: 100-550 square feet
Best Smart
Levoit OasisMist Smart Humidifier
Our Ratings
Setup
5/5
Effectiveness
5/5
Design
5/5
Ease of Maintenance
4/5
Value
5/5
What We Like
Large control panel
Very quiet operation
Easy-to-use app
What We Don't Like
Descaling is time-consuming
While this model from Levoit may look very similar to our best overall pick, it has a few extra smart features that make it an excellent choice for homes that prioritize automation and seamless operation across all devices. The Levoit OasisMist 450S Smart Humidifier performed well during our testing period, and we were especially pleased with its quiet operation.
A quick start guide and thorough user manual made setting up this model very easy in just three steps. Unlike most other models on our list that only feature one button or switch, this humidifier has a touchscreen control panel that displays all of its operation features.
You can control the humidifier’s operation level, set it to an automatic detection mode, turn off its lights with sleep mode, and switch to warm mist. For the sake of our testing, we stuck to the cool mist levels and noticed that this humidifier offered a very comfortable, gradual humidity change during our 8-hour testing segments. In the VeSync app, you also set up automation so the humidifier turns off when you leave your home for work and turns back on around the time you return. You can even scan your houseplants to create ideal humidity levels based on their needs. However, we did not get a chance to test this feature, so we are unable to speak to its functionality.
Like the other humidifiers on our list with larger water tanks, this model was no exception to thorough cleaning needs. While we found it easy to clean and the user manual offered thorough guidance on which parts to remove, the descaling process took about 40 minutes to complete. It also required a large amount of vinegar, which made our testing area (and hands) smell.
We will also point out that this humidifier had the most amount of bacteria appear from our culture swab of the water tank. However, this model is relatively easy to clean thanks to a large removable top that allows for complete access to the entire tank. Despite the need for regular cleaning (which is necessary with any humidifier), we love this humidifier’s smart features and think it’s a great alternative to higher-end brand humidifiers at just under $100.
How It Performed Long-Term
We've used this humidifier at least weekly for seven months at home, finding no reason to store it. Overall, it's incredibly quiet and intuitive to use, and we found plenty of opportunities to use it, especially during the dry Fall months. This humidifier made sleeping at night more comfortable, and it also never ran out of water overnight (in fact, it lasted for 12 hours).
We found the VeSync app very easy to use, even for beginners to smart home devices. Once we got the humidifier connected to our WIFI, we easily set up a schedule, humidity target, and more.
We also loved how easy it is to remove the water tank, so refilling and washing are both a breeze as well. We did notice a slight film that would form occasionally around the base where the water drains into the machine. However, this was simple to clean with a damp cloth.
Dimensions: 11.97 x 10.8 x 6.0 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 4.5 liters | Weight: 5.3 pounds | Room Size: 430 square feet
Best Splurge
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde
Our Ratings
Setup
4/5
Design
4/5
Value
5/5
What We Like
Fan, air purifier, and humidifier combination
Separate remote control and voice controls
HEPA filter
Tank has a handle and rolls for easy filling
What We Don't Like
Large
As with Dyson's vacuums and hair dryers, the brand's humidifiers feature innovative and well-thought-out designs.The Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde may be one of the largest and the most expensive humidifiers that we tested, but the app-compatible, customizable features make it a standout choice worth the splurge.
We think this model would be especially appealing to busy families who may have multiple pets or suffer from allergies and want a reliable humidifier that can purify a home's air simultaneously. This model took the longest of our tested humidifiers to set up, but the overall process was straightforward and still took less than 10 minutes. While the water tank is also large, it fits under most faucets and has wheels to roll back into place. The tank’s large opening also makes for easy cleaning between uses.
This Dyson model is controlled by a magnetized remote that sits on top of the machine when not in use, as well as a smartphone app that works with Alexa or Siri.The included HEPA+Carbon Filter cycles out 99.97 percent of airborne particles 0.3 microns or larger, and a permanent catalytic filter decomposes formaldehyde and dust particles.
While testing this model, we couldn't see any mist, but we quickly felt it and enjoyed being able to control the direction of flow. Although this model isn't very loud to begin with—it has the slightest whirring sound—you can set it to night mode for a completely silent experience and use the sleep timer if needed.
How It Performed Long-Term
We've continued testing this humidifier for 18 months, utilizing the humidifier feature during the cold dry months, and the fan and air purifier when the weather warms up. This is a huge plus because we never needed to find the space to store it, and even though it's an expensive purchase compared to smaller units, it's an appliance you can use year-round.
We also tested the Dyson humidifier with both regular tap water and distilled water and didn't find any differences between the two. However, over the testing period, we have noticed a white build-up in the tank. The unit is supposed to notify you when it's time to de-scale the tank and it comes with the necessary materials. Although we were never notified to clean it, we were able to clean it out fully with water.
Dimensions: 36.33 x 11.02 x 12.23 inches | Water Tank Capacity: Not listed | Weight: 18 pounds | Room Size: 400 square feet
Best for Plants
HoMedics Humidifier
Our Ratings
Setup
4.5/5
Effectiveness
4.6/5
Design
4.7/5
Ease of Maintenance
4.7/5
Value
4.4/5
What We Like
Clear water tank
Timer controls
Doesn’t require frequent refills
Comes with demineralization cartridge
What We Don't Like
Cannot select a specific nightlight color
Mist output nozzle is difficult to clean
The Homedics TotalComfort Humidifier is a great ultrasonic humidifier if you want to upgrade your plantcare game. We think it’s also good for small bedrooms, dens, or offices. It easily increased the humidity of our lab testing room (186.38 square feet) and comes with a demineralization cartridge, so you don’t have to worry about minerals from your water settling onto your plants’ leaves.
After our initial lab testing, we put this humidifier to the test at home for two months during a Chicago winter. We found that it helped alleviate a normally dry nose (due to dry heat), since the few times we forgot to put it on, we could really tell a difference. We used it in our bedroom almost every night and found that one tank of water typically lasts about 8 hours on the lower setting, while the higher setting only lasts between 5 to 7 hours. The clear tank makes it easy to monitor the water level.
We love that you can easily toggle between timer settings, and the seven-color nightlight is also a fun touch. We do wish you could choose just one color to display rather than watching a cycle of colors, but it’s not a huge issue.
However, the cleaning process for this humidifier was a bit more time-consuming than we thought while testing in the lab. We love that it comes with a de-mineralization capsule and haven’t noticed any mineral dust built up (we’ve been using tap water). However, we did notice a brown slime-type residue in the chamber that heats the water—we recommend cleaning that regularly.
We also noticed slight calcification on some of the other pieces that was easy to clean with vinegar. It's important to regularly check the mist output nozzle to avoid mold buildup in such a small yet vital spot. It’s a very narrow opening, so we found the best way to clean it is with a cotton swab.
The humidifier itself alerts you to clean it every 40 to 60 hours. When this happened, we had to unplug the base, empty out any water, and clean it with toilet paper, or cotton swabs for the smaller areas. If you don’t clean the reservoir and the sensor, the humidifier won’t work, even if you reset the cleaning reminder button.
Cleaning process aside, overall, we’re pleased with this model’s performance, small size, and basic interface, which make it perfect for giving your houseplants the extra dose of humidity they need.
Dimensions: 8.75 x 8.75 x 10.38 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 1.89 liters (0.5 gallons) | Weight: 3.25 pounds | Room Size: 373 square feet
Best Portable
Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier
Our Ratings
Setup
5/5
Effectiveness
4.5/5
Design
4.5/5
Ease of Maintenance
5/5
Value
4/5
What We Like
Very effective at releasing humidity in close proximity
Long battery life
Unique filter
What We Don't Like
Uses tap water
Expensive
Facial mist humidifiers have soared in popularity over the past few years, and we’re big fans of the portability of this humidifier from Hey Dewy. During testing, we couldn’t help but think of all the places where this humidifier could come in handy: At a desk, in the car, on a nightstand, and of course, in the bathroom as part of a skincare routine.
The setup process for this tiny but powerful device was straightforward, but we should mention that we initially tested it with distilled water (despite the user manual's warnings against doing so) to figure out why it shouldn't be used in this model. The distilled water made this humidifier leak, and the mist output was not as strong. Once we switched to tap water, we had much better results with this humidifier and enjoyed both its continuous and intermittent mist settings. You do have to let this humidifier “soak” for 10 minutes after filling it with water and before turning it on, which is a step we have not encountered with other models.
We were hesitant about using this humidifier with tap water because tap water has minerals in it that can then leave a residue on surfaces, but we did not notice any residue after using this humidifier for multiple 8-hour periods. The accompanying filter, the Hey Dewy H20 Filter, is designed to filter out excess minerals and pollutants before being dispersed as a mist, which we think contributed to the lack of residue on any nearby surfaces. We noticed a more immediate humidity difference when using this model on the intermittent setting, and it also had a distinct hum when dispensing mist. Still, it wasn’t necessarily disruptive or any louder than typing on a keyboard.
We also were able to use the intermittent setting for longer than 8 hours without having to recharge this humidifier, but we did learn that if using the continuous setting, you should keep it plugged in. While the continuous mist didn’t feel as immediately cooling as the intermittent mist output, it was still comfortable and effective at increasing humidity as far as 3 feet away. Despite its effectiveness and small footprint, we recognize that this model is expensive. We still think it’s a worthy splurge, especially if you’re looking for a personal humidifier rather than a model that can increase an entire room’s humidity.
How It Performed Long-Term
We put this tiny humidifier to the test with regular use over nine months and still think it's a great option for anyone who wants a humidifier at their desk or nightstand, or a portable option for traveling (especially since you don't have to worry about traveling with distilled water). We did notice a comfortable change in the humidity directly surrounding this model and found it only needed to be turned on for an hour or so during the day because it also affected the air's temperature.
We also enjoyed using it at night on a bedside table. While its water tank would always run out around the 8-hour mark, it still made falling asleep more comfortable.Although we still think this tiny unit is easy to clean—a process similar to cleaning out a water bottle—we needed to use a Q-tip and white vinegar occasionally to clean out the spout. The manufacturer also recommends de-scaling every six months.
Dimensions: 7 x 3 x 3 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 12 ounces | Weight: Not listed | Room Size: Not Applicable
Best for Small Rooms
Vicks EasyCare+ TopFill Ultrasonic Humidifier
Our Ratings
Setup
5/5
Effectiveness
5/5
Design
4.8/5
Ease of Maintenance
5/5
Value
4/5
What We Like
Very effective on high setting
Does not need to be refilled often
Separate compartment for essential oils
Quiet
What We Don't Like
Not as effective on lower setting
We love the Vicks EasyCare+ Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier as a compact yet effective option for a small bedroom, home office, or kid’s playroom. While testing, we found it incredibly easy to control and adjust the humidity level on the dial, as well as easy to fill under a sink or with a pitcher. You also don’t have to worry about replacing a filter or cleaning extra components on this humidifier, as it is filter-free.
In the 186.36-square-foot testing room in our lab, we didn't find much of a difference in the humidity level when the dial was on the lowest setting. However, it quickly increased humidity towards the higher end of the dial. Plus, this humidifier was shockingly quiet. We only heard the occasional water drop and a very steady hum. It also only used 4 out of the 10 cups of water we initially put in the tank (over a 3-hour period), so you could run this humidifier for an entire workday and still have water remaining in its tank.
Along with its tabletop size and quiet operation, we love that you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil into a separate vapor compartment. The compartment ensures the oil doesn’t mix with your water (and becomes a diffuser) and allows you to add Vicks’ VapoSteam or the brand’s VapoPads when you’re feeling especially congested. All in all, this small but mighty humidifier packs a punch on its highest setting while remaining quiet and limiting water usage.
How It Performed Long-Term
For the past two months, we’ve used this humidifier on the low or medium settings at home to help alleviate allergy or cold symptoms. We used a hygrometer to measure the difference after about a half hour of use and noticed a 9 percent difference (35 to 44 percent humidity), confirming our lab findings that this is a powerful humidifier for small spaces. We also loved the slots for the Vick’s pad, which makes them easy to pop in when needed.
We could get about two nights of use without having to refill with water, which is a nice time saver. And when needed, it is very easy to fill up under the faucet, since the opening is very large, and this is a lightweight unit to carry (about 3 pounds).
We also found this humidifier very easy to maintain. While our home has medium to hard water, we did use tap water, and never noticed any mineral deposit build-up. However, we were very proactive with weekly deep cleaning (based on the included instructions). For example, we used vinegar to descale it once and did a full clean with bleach twice during the two months. We also rinsed it out when we refilled it. We also liked that it has no filter that you need to replace or clean, which could add to the upkeep.
Dimensions: 8.6 x 8.5 x 8.6 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 2.27 liters (0.6 gallons) | Weight: 3.3 pounds | Room Size: 250-400 square feet
Best Quiet
Crane Warm & Cool Mist Top Fill Humidifier
Our Ratings
Setup
5/5
Effectiveness
4.9/5
Design
4.7/5
Ease of Maintenance
4/5
Value
4.3/5
What We Like
Intuitive touch controls
Baby humidity mode
Remote control included
360-degree swivel mist nozzle
What We Don't Like
Moderate cleaning regimen required
We’ve dubbed the Crane Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier one of the quietest models we’ve tested to date, and a handful of extra features make it even more of a standout model. During testing, it measured just 40 decibels (38 on low), the lowest measurement we recorded during this test (about the sound of a whisper). Despite its more advanced interface, we had no issue setting this model up in our testing room (which was 257.31 square feet). However, you are supposed to clean the ceramic ball filter—the process for which is thoroughly outlined in the instruction manual—which we did not have time to do within our testing window. We noticed no major flaws in the model’s performance after skipping this step.
It was easy to set the fan and monitor the humidity level, but we noticed the digital humidistat typically read five percent lower than the external hygrometers we used during testing. Even though this model is easy to control with the onboard touch lights, we also love that it comes with a remote, so you can adjust settings from your bed or while sitting across the room. However, we found the remote to be a bit finicky, so you may have to figure out the ideal angle and distance to make sure your controls are adjusted as you want.
You’ll also find an optional night light feature, warm mist setting, and UV ionization settings on this humidifier, which set it apart from other basic models we’ve tested (especially given its middle-of-the-market price). There’s also a baby mode, which sets the ideal humidity to 55 percent, turns on the UV ionization, and automatically lowers the fan levels to maintain a 55 percent humidity once reached. On top of all those features, you can also swivel the mist nozzle 360 degrees to reach you no matter your location relative to the unit.
All of these features do require more maintenance than other humidifiers we’ve tested, so this model may not be for you if you plan to use it often and don’t want a high-maintenance routine. The manufacturer recommends changing the water daily, a daily rinsing between uses, and weekly cleanings.
To clean it, you must soak the tank in a vinegar-water mixture for at least 20 minutes, rinse, and wipe down all other parts with a dry cloth. Needless to say, we always recommend properly caring for any air quality appliance, but we recognize busy schedules can conflict with any cleaning routine. Despite this humidifier’s rigorous cleaning needs, we think it’s an incredible appliance that makes it easy to know exactly how much humidity is in your air and easily adjust it.
How It Performed-Long Term
While the cleaning process can be a bit lengthy, during two more months of testing, we think this humidifier's features make it well worth the effort. When we were taking it out of the box, we thought it might be too bulky for a bedroom, but it's so quiet, and it has a helpful nightlight, so it's a nice addition if you have the space. The tank size was also impressive: On the auto mode during the winter months, a full tank lasted for 12 hours (a true "set it and forget it" experience, at least for half a day) and we felt more comfortable after a night with it on.
The tank is a little on the heavy side when full, but the handle was helpful. We were able to fill it easily in the kitchen sink, but we did find it a little hard to place the tank back into the humidifier the first few times we used it. We put it in the wrong way and spilled water on the nightstand, so we recommend just making sure you have it lined up in the right direction.
Dimensions: 9.5 x 13 x 8 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 4.54 liters (1.2 gallons) | Weight: 7.5 pounds | Room Size: 500 square feet
Best for Large Rooms
Lacidoll Cool Mist Ultrasonic Whole House Humidifier
Our Ratings
Setup
5/5
Effectiveness
5/5
Design
5/5
Ease of Maintenance
4.5/5
Value
5/5
What We Like
Mist tube effectively increases humidity levels
No noise increase between levels
Equipped with UV sterilization
What We Don't Like
May be difficult to maneuver when full
If you have a large family room or an open-concept basem*nt that needs extra humidity, we recommend this model from Lacidoll. Aside from its affordable price point, compared to the similar-in-size Dyson models in our list, this humidifier’s easy-to-understand settings and impressive tank capacity make it a great option for larger households and busy families who might not want to fuss with several smaller units.
Despite its large footprint, setup for this model was a breeze. The instructions offered detailed written guidance with real photos rather than blurry, confusing diagrams. There was even an FAQs section on the instructions, in case extra assistance is needed. An essential oils tray is located on the back of the unit, but the instructions did not provide clear guidance on how many drops to include. They only listed not to place the drops directly in the water. We decided on 25 drops, which filled the bottom of the tray but did not reach the top lip.
Once this humidifier was set up, we had two options for dispersing the humidified air throughout the room: a mist tube or a mist cover. The mist tube added about 17 inches of height to the entire unit and, in our experience, better improved the humidity of the room compared to the mist cover (what we would consider a more traditional humidifier cap).
While monitoring this humidifier, we were surprised by its quiet operation, which was also near-silent, compared to the sound of our keyboard and laptop fan. Even on the highest setting, only slight water noises were noticeable, but we never found them disruptive. With an over 4-gallon tank capacity, this humidifier really is a set-it-and-forget-it unit.
Although this model does have UV sterilization, we were not able to test it in our conference room setting. We did swab one small bacterial colony from the water tank after our six-day testing period, but we’re unable to conclude whether the UV sterilization feature would reduce the appearance of bacteria after several days of use.
As might be expected, this humidifier was pretty challenging to maneuver when completely full. We recommend having a helper nearby to replace the water tank or move the unit when necessary. The cleaning process for this unit is slightly more involved because of its size, and a cleaning tool is not provided for the mist tube. A reusable straw cleaner or similar skinny cleaning brush should be adequate for cleaning this piece.
How It Performed Long-Term
We put this humidifier in our living rooms for six months when needed, and within an hour, we noticed a significant rise in humidity. It successfully humidified the air, making the rooms more pleasant to spend time in. It's worth noting that, once full of water, this humidifier's size makes it cumbersome to maneuver around the house. We found it more practical to transport a few containers of distilled water to the humidifier rather than vice versa. However, we love almost everything else about this humidifier, the remote and digital display, its quiet operation, and its essential oil component. While we don't think this is a great option for smaller bedrooms, given its size, we think it is very effective in larger spaces.
Dimensions: 26.85 x 11.22 x 11.22 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 4.2 gallons | Weight: 9.48 pounds | Room Size: 1,000 square feet
Final Verdict
After testing 51 humidifiers, the Levoit Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier has remained our best overall pick. This compact humidifier covers a wide square footage with multiple smart settings and silent operation, plus, it is very easy to clean and maintain. After testing at home for over 18 months, we still love the Honeywell Cool Moisture Humidifier, our best for bedrooms pick, because it has no lights to disturb you while sleeping and is very quiet. Plus, it has a large water tank that lasts at least an 8-hour period without having to be refilled. During testing, we also found it to be effective and easy to clean.
Other Options We Tested
Geniani Cool Mist Mini Humidifier: We enjoyed testing this model, but its small water tank size and shorter battery life limit long-term use. It also does not come with a USB plug adapter, so it must be plugged into a computer to charge. While it didn't make our current final list, it's still a great model, especially if you're looking for a portable humidifier under $30.
How We Tested the Humidifiers
To find the very best humidifiers for every space and need, we've tested a total of 51 humidifiers. We first purchased and tested 27 of the top humidifiers on the market in The Lab and assessed them on their setup, effectiveness, design, size, ease of cleaning, and overall value. We simulated real-world situations by testing the humidifiers within different-sized rooms and running them each for 15 minutes with each tester. We also assessed them on noise production, ease of use, and overall aesthetic for different areas of a home. After this first round of lab testing, we sent 16 of the top-performing humidifiers home with volunteers from our team, who evaluated the machines' long-term performance over six months.
In our second round of humidifier testing in the lab, we tested six new models and put them through even more rigorous tests. We left the humidifiers running for eight-hour periods and evaluated each model based on the same attributes from our previous lab test. We then placed the humidifiers in separate rooms that were appropriately sized, based on each manufacturer's recommendation. Each humidifier was run three separate times on its lowest setting and three additional times on its highest setting. We measured the humidity of each room prior to starting the tests with a hygrometer (a tool used to measure the amount of water vapor in the air) and after each humidifier had been running for one hour. Each room's humidity was again measured at the eight-hour mark.
Testing the Best Household Humidifiers
In addition to measuring the humidity of the room, we monitored each humidifier's water level and measured the remaining water at the end of each testing round. We also evaluated the ease of cleaning each humidifier's water tank between the low-level and high-level tests and then again after the final high-level test was completed. We noted unique features or quirks that the humidifiers had while monitoring their mist output throughout the eight-hour periods.
Our third and fourth iterations of lab testing involved six models again, and they went through the same testing protocols designed for our second round. However, we improved our understanding of cleaning these humidifiers by collecting a bacteria culture from each of the water tanks after the high-level testing rounds were complete. The bacteria cultures helped indicate how often each humidifier model should be cleaned after our six-day testing period. Most of the humidifiers only had minimal bacteria growth, but the presence of any bacteria at all reaffirmed our suspicions that humidifiers are best maintained and most effective with frequent washing and when used with distilled water to limit mineral buildup. We also continued five of the six models from our fourth round of testing for six months to determine how effective they were in real-world settings in our own homes.
Our fifth round of testing included 11 additional products (including brand-new models), following the same protocols as before. However, this time, we also used a wattage meter to record each humidifier's energy usage before and after using different features.
In our last two updates, we added insights from winners we've been testing for seven months or more to see if they were still living up to our standards. We also continued testing humidifiers from our last round of lab testing for two months at home.
As always, we revisited our previous lab results and combined them with our latest testing to compare all 51 models. Finally, we combined all of our firsthand insight with our writers’ and editors’ independent research to offer you a comprehensive list.
What Are the Benefits of a Humidifier?
“Humidifiers can treat a host of different conditions,” says Mark A. Zacharek, M.D. For patients who experience frequent allergies or have asthma, a humidifier can offer some resolve for symptoms, he adds. People in especially dry or cold climates might find humidifiers particularly helpful because they add moisture back into the air, which in turn helps the skin and airways. If you deal with specific respiratory problems, such as asthma, you should ask your doctor before purchasing a humidifier, as higher humidity levels can irritate asthma symptoms.
Keep in mind that humidifiers cannot serve as a substitute for any prescription medication meant to treat respiratory conditions. “There are some limitations as to what extent [that a humidifier can be beneficial], like a humidifier would not take the place of using your metered dose inhaler or inhaled steroid or taking your topical nasal steroids for your allergies if you have nasal congestion due to allergies,” says Dr. Zacharek. You’ll also want to be mindful of over-humidifying your air. “I tell my patients that if you supersede 50%, you're getting too humid,” he adds. “And that humidity can exacerbate allergies and asthma.”
Which Humidifier Is Better: Warm-Mist or Cool-Mist?
Warm-mist and cool-mist humidifiers add moisture to the air equally effectively, based on the way they operate. But you should base your purchase decision on several factors, including the product’s primary purpose, noise level, and energy use.
If your primary goal for using a mist humidifier is to clear passageways, a cool-mist humidifier helps nasal passages shrink and allow for more comfortable breathing. Contrary to what you may have learned, warm-mist humidifiers actually cause nasal passages to swell. Warm-mist humidifiers are a great option for warming your bedside at night while adding moisture to your breathing air. Cool-mist humidifiers can be comfortably used year-round, whereas warm-mist humidifiers are better for cooler months.
However, this advice is not a “one size fits all” solution. Warm versus cool mist in your home may also be decided based on preference and your preferred congestion relief methods, if that’s the reason for purchasing a humidifier. “It really depends on the patient and what they feel, says Dr. Zacharek. “Like if somebody says: ‘Wow, I feel great after a hot shower, my nose is 100% better.’ I'll tell those patients well, you know, keep your humidity at 45 percent with a warm humidifier.
“Just watch that humidity and make sure you don't have condensation on your window the next morning. The greater the humidity above 50 percent, the higher chance you have of breeding mold and dust mites, each of which can make worse allergies and asthma.”
Noise levels are different for each type—however, cool-mist humidifiers contain fans, which produce noise that warm-mist humidifiers don’t. If a cool-mist humidifier employs several fan levels, the highest settings may generate a sound that exceeds a comfortable white-noise level.
If energy use is important to you, note that warm-mist humidifiers heat the water that runs through it to make steam, and any steam-making element uses additional energy compared with a unit that doesn’t.
What to Look For in a Humidifier
Size
The size of the humidifier you choose should largely be based on the size of the room in which you’re looking to add moisture. Basically, there are three sizes of humidifiers: portable (also called "tabletop"), which are personal or travel-size models; console, for spaces up to 1,000 square feet (depending on the model); and whole-house humidifiers, which attach to your home’s ductwork and add humidity throughout.
Portable humidifiers are small and relatively inexpensive, can be placed on a nightstand or desk, and can be easily moved from room to room. Sometimes they can be smaller, with dimensions similar to a water bottle. Note that these types of humidifiers have limited water tanks, meaning you need to refill them more often. Our best-for-small-rooms pick, the Vicks EasyCare+ Top Fill Filter-Free Cool Mist Humidifier, weighs just 3 pounds and has a small 8-inch round footprint, making it ideal for bedside tables, vanities, or dressers.
Console humidifiers are larger units that sit on the floor and are the best choice for spaces up to 1,000 square feet (depending on the model). These products have increased-capacity water tanks that require less frequent filling than portable humidifiers.
Whole-house humidifiers attach to your home’s ductwork and add humidity throughout your home. They’re best for adding moisture on a large scale and can handlespaces greater than 1,000 square feet. Because this type of humidifier connects to your home’s plumbing, you also don’t need to refill the tank. Some include sprayers that inject mist into your ductwork; others are equipped with foam cylinders that rotate in a water tray with air blowing through and around it.
Water Tank Capacity
Closely related to the size of the humidifier you choose is the water tank capacity. Look at the estimated run time from the manufacturer to see how often you need to refill the tank. If you want to use the humidifier all day or all night—or both—make sure you pick a model with a large enough capacity.
Bigger tanks need frequent emptying because all the water is seldom used up. For these, consider whether the tank is removable to easily fill, and how heavy it is to carry when full. Our best quiet pick, the Crane Warm & Cool Mist Top Fill Humidifier can last for 12 hours or more without needing a refill, depending on the setting, and has a handle to help carry it to the sink (or you can just opt to fill it with a pitcher).
UV Filtration
Because moist, humid conditions can quickly become a breeding ground for bacteria, mold, and other pathogens, some humidifiers are equipped with UV light. The specialized light filtration system eliminates microbes that may grow in the humidifier's tank and prevents them from being released into the air with the mist. Our best splurge pick, the Dyson Purifier Humidify+ Cool Formaldehyde, features UV-C light that kills waterborne bacteria to deliver hygienically humidified air to your home.
Humidistat
For an optimal humidity level, look for a model with a built-in humidistat. “Ideally, you either have a hygrometer or humidity gauge that's built into the device, or they sell these separate hygrometer or humidifier, humidity gauges separate, says Dr. Zacharek, “and I tell patients to put them in your bedroom or in your home. And you can tell whether the humidity of that device is accurate.”
A built-in humidistat monitors the room’s humidity and shuts off a humidifier when the air's moisture level hits a set target. This feature takes some guesswork out of operating a humidifier. It can also prevent excess moisture in the air from fogging windows or creating a musty odor. Many of the units on this list have a built-in humidistat, including our best smart pick, the Levoit OasisMist Smart Humidifier.
Ease of Cleaning
Through our testing, we haven't found a humidifier that's completely easy to clean. However, all of the models listed on this list are easier to clean than other models we've tested. We, and Dr. Zacharek, also recommend using distilled water when operating any humidifier, as that lessens the chance of mineral buildup on its water tank and various parts. “My preference is for folks to use distilled water because even tap water, purified or chlorinated and fluorinated, has salts and minerals and you'll have crystals of the minerals and other compounds in the water that cake inside of the device,” he says.
The bacterial cultures we swabbed during one round of testing also made us realize just how quickly bacteria can build up in these machines, especially when operating in non-sterilized environments. Regular and thorough cleaning of your humidifier will extend its lifespan and ensure that it's running as efficiently as possible. Zacharek suggests cleaning a humidifier every third day of use, if you plan to keep it running non-stop. “Make sure the device is clean because then if you don't, you're prone to having mold and other pathogens like bacteria that can grow and could be toxic or irritants or dangerous to patients with respiratory disease,” he says.
Our best-for-bedrooms pick, the Honeywell HCM-350 Germ-Free Cool Mist Humidifier, has a water tank that can be cleaned in the dishwasher. We recommend allowing it to air dry completely before reinstalling it in the model. Similarly, our best overall, the LEVOIT Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier, has a wide, open tank design that makes it easier to clean by hand.
You should rinse out your humidifier tank after each use and ensure the water tank dries completely before replacing it in the unit. While manufacturers will each have their own guidance for cleaning and caring for a particular unit, we recommend thoroughly washing your humidifier tank with mild dish soap. You can also wipe the exterior of your humidifier with a damp cloth to prevent dust buildup on the fan components. You should not use soap when cleaning your humidifier’s filter. Most filters can just be rinsed with water, and they should be replaced every one to three months, based on how often you use your humidifier.
Warranties
Because most humidifiers are consideredsmall home appliances, warranty coverage generally is limited. Many models include one-year limited warranties that cover defects in manufacturing. Some more advanced models, including some ultrasonic humidifiers, increase the warranty period to three years.
Warranties for professionally installed whole-house humidifiers vary considerably when compared with portable models. Some models offer five-year warranties. Be sure to examine the manufacturer’s warranty on a whole-house model to ensure that your investment will be covered if a problem arises down the road.
FAQ
What does a humidifier do?
Humidifiers are appliances that add moisture to the air by producing and releasing mist or steam. They help maintain a set humidity level in your home and prevent the air from getting too dry. There are warm- and cool-air humidifiers (some are capable of both), but how your humidifier operates depends on the type. However, all humidifiers take in air from their surroundings and add moisture to them. Typically, a fan disperses the air into the room to increase the humidity level.
Can you put essential oils in a humidifier?
In short, no. Essential oils can clog and erode cool mist humidifiers, which will cause them to malfunction and stop working. You also shouldn't use them in steam vaporizers because the heat could change the chemical makeup of essential oils, which could counteract their scent.
However, some humidifiers are specifically designed with an aromatherapy tray. Our best budget pick, the Levoit Dual 150 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, is compatible with essential oil drops, which can be added directly to the water tank. Be sure to consult your humidifier's owner's manual to confirm whether essential oil drops can be added.
Where should a humidifier be placed in a bedroom?
For best results, it’s recommended that you place your humidifier about 3 feet away from a bed. It should also be situated away from walls and electrical appliances that the mist could settle on. The mist nozzle should also be situated toward the center of the room. Some larger units will need to be placed on the floor near your bed. They can even be angled in a corner opposite your bed because their mist output is also stronger than tabletop models.
Why Trust The Spruce?
Emma Phelps is an associate editor for The Spruce, specializing in home improvement, decor, and lifestyle. For this list, she researched the different humidifier styles and air filters, reached out to experts, and utilized expert interviews from our research team. She then used our test results to compile this list before checking price range, footprint, and our reviews of each product when writing their descriptions. She also considered the best use for each humidifier based on tester feedback and experience.
Our Experts:
- Mark A. Zacharek, M.D., Clinical Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Michigan Medicine (University of Michigan)
- Dr. Ken Spaeth, medical director of the Occupational and Environmental Medicine Center at the North Shore-LIJ Health System in New York
- Daniela Galvez, senior editor at The Spruce and product tester
- Jenica Currie, editor at The Spruce and product tester
