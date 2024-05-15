We’ve Tested Over 50 Humidifiers—These 11 Are the Best (2024)

Best Overall Levoit Classic Smart Humidifier $64 At Amazon$81 At Wayfair$120 At Walmart Our Ratings Setup 5/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Design 5/5

Ease of Maintenance 5/5

Value 5/5 What We Like App and Alexa voice control

Compact design

Aromatherapy tray

Quiet operation What We Don't Like Short cord

Can't open aromatherapy tray in-use The Levoit Classic 300SUltrasonic Smart Humidifierhas been our top pick for several rounds of testing because it is reasonably priced, operates quietly, and has smart features, including Alexa voice control. It's packaged in a compact, modern silhouette that's easily displayed on a nightstand or tucked away in a closet between uses. Throughout the testing process, we discovered that this humidifier offers numerous conveniences, such as its top-fill water tank, adjustable mist spout, and easy-to-monitor water levels. While four of the five LEVOIT humidifiers we tested feature top-fill designs, the Classic 300S has a larger opening, making it especially easy to refill without spilling. This humidifier's 30-second setup process consisted of pulling the humidifier out of the box (no extra assembly required) and removing protective plastic. Its small footprint makes it easy to store and comfortable to carry between placement locations. One thing to keep in mind is that the cord is short, so be sure to set up this humidifier relatively close to an outlet. You can manually adjust the humidifier's light and misting levels, set it to night mode, and power it on or off via the touch buttons on the unit. However, for added convenience, you can also connect the humidifier to a voice-controlled device and turn off the screen display for night mode, adjust the tank light, and control the humidity level displayed on the humidifier screen through the Levoit app. Few humidifiers on the market have smart features, and the ones that do are usually more expensive models costing between $500 and $900. That makes the Levoit humidifier's under-$100 price tag even more attractive and impressive. Performance-wise, the misting strength level started out strong, but we didn't see it increase much from its lowest setting, which could be an issue if you prefer visible indicators. The air felt cool and refreshing while the humidifier was turned on, and we also noted that you can easily adjust the direction of the mist nozzle by simply twisting it. This humidifier is also quiet. In fact, when we ran it continuously for 15 minutes, not even a faint hum or whirring fan was detectable. During testing, this humidifier left no residue on nearby surfaces, which is a huge plus for homeowners with a lot of wooden furniture or flooring. This humidifier also has a cartridge where you can add an aromatherapy pad if you want a scented mist output. However, keep in mind that you cannot add a pad once the machine is running. We found cleaning the large 6-liter tank—which provides up to 60 hours of operation—to be a simple process. To clean, simply open the lid and use the provided cleaning brush with some mild soap. How It Performed Long-Term After testing this humidifier consistently for six months in one of our homes, we can confirm that its large tank capacity, efficiency between refills, and quiet, steady output of mist make it an excellent choice. Compared with other models that are quite loud for an overnight setting, we love the adjustable night mode, which can completely shut off the button and tank light. However, we've found the touchscreen-style buttons to be difficult to use at times. We think, for most users, it'd be more convenient if the unit had buttons that protruded more. However, overall, we're incredibly pleased with this humidifier's consistent performance, user-friendly smartphone app, and easy-to-clean water tank.

Dimensions: 9.65 x 7.56 x 13.39 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 6 liters (1.5 gallons) | Weight: 4.4 pounds | Room Size: 215–505 square feet





Best for Bedrooms Honeywell Cool Moisture Humidifier Our Ratings Setup 5/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Design 5/5

Ease of Maintenance 4.5/5

Value 3/5 What We Like Quiet and doesn't emit light



Improves humidity on both low and high settings

Dishwasher-safe tank

Easy to clean What We Don't Like Larger footprint After testing in the lab and for over nine months at home, we found that the Honeywell Cool Moisture Humidifier has everything we want in a bedroom humidifier: it's incredibly quiet, has no lights, and is very easy to clean, even though it's a larger unit. The larger water tank also lasts all night, without needing a refill. Although this humidifier is simpler in design and control, we found that it almost immediately increased the humidity in our testing room. We felt a noticeable difference on both a high and low setting. The water tank is dishwasher safe, which makes it easy to clean, but we did notice that the “handle” is difficult to dry off because a hand or cleaning brush cannot easily fit in it. However, allowing it to air dry is simple enough between uses. Since it is a bit bigger than standard tabletop models, we recommend placing it on a dresser or shelf to ensure ample support and space.Also, we found that the cover is easy to remove or knock over, so make sure it's in an inaccessible location if it's in a child's room. How It Performed Long-Term After nine months of testing at home, we kept reaching for this humidifier during cold and allergy season, since it significantly helped ease the symptoms. When we ran the humidifier overnight in a small bedroom, the humidity rose from 35 to 56 percent and you could immediately feel the difference. However, we also tested it in ourtwo-story open living room and didn’t notice a change in humidity, so we think it's better for rooms with closed doors. Although it's large, this unit has less than five pieces to take apart and clean. We cleaned it by hand with soap and water and then white vinegar, letting it fully air dry afterward. We mostly refilled it each time with tap water (we also used distilled a few times, and didn't notice any difference) and never found any mineral dust in the unit. Storage was as simple as the cleaning process: we just placed it back in the box when clean and dry, and removed it each time, good as new. Dimensions: 13.03 x 18.58 x 10.39 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 1 gallon | Weight: 8.36 pounds | Room Size: Not listed

















Best Budget Levoit Dual 150 Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Our Ratings Setup 5/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Design 4.8/5

Ease of Maintenance 4.5/5

Value 5/5 What We Like Quiet operation

Simple controls

Significant humidity change What We Don't Like Diffuser can be overpowering on high settings If you are looking for an affordable humidifier, particularly one with a diffuser, we love this option from Levoit. A humidifier with diffuser capabilities can be an added relief for users with stuffed sinuses or anyone who is looking to enjoy calming aromatherapy scents. This model is powerful enough to easily adjust the humidity of an average-sized room while diffusing a scent of your choice. We found that it affects a room’s humidity on both its lower and highest settings, and a steady mist output is visible as well. It’s also very quiet on all of its settings—you only hear a slight bubbling noise, which can easily be masked by keyboard typing and other average sounds. This humidifier also has no lighted features on it, making it a great option for a home office or children’s playroom. We recommend using fewer drops of your preferred essential oil when this humidifier is on its highest setting, as too many drops can cause the scent to be overpowering for the entire run time. A large water tank ensures that you can leave this humidifier unattended for the whole day without having to worry about its water level. It also has a relatively small footprint, making it ideal to sit on a side table, desk, or dresser. How It Performed Long-Term We put this humidifier through its paces for six months of testing and noticed a reduction in our skin and nose dryness, particularly in the colder months. On the rare instances that we utilized tap water with the humidifier, we saw a small white residue in the humidifier's seal. However, we didn't encounter this issue when we used distilled water. We also used a hygrometer to track the humidity in our bedroom while we used the humidifier by our nightstand to get a sense of its effect on the surrounding air. We measured an improvement in humidity from 40 percent to 50 percent, which was rather noticeable.

Dimensions: 11.6 x 7.2 x 8.1 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 12.5 cups | Weight: 3 pounds | Room Size: 107-290 square feet













Best Warm Mist Dreo 6-Liter Smart Humidifier Our Ratings Setup 5/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Design 4.3/5

Ease of Maintenance 4.2/5

Value 4/5 What We Like Relieves dry nose and congestion

Significant humidity change on both low and high settings

App and voice controls What We Don't Like Uses large amount of wattage

Heavy when water tank is full We love the Dreo Humidifier 713S because it provides a gentle, warm mist that can be a great relief for congestion or can warm up cooler rooms in your home. It has a simple user interface, and you can download the Dreo app to remotely monitor or control the settings. If you have an Amazon Alexa, you can also connect this humidifier to the Alexa app for easy voice control. Aside from its smart features, we loved how effective this humidifier was during testing on both its low and high settings. This humidifier had the highest average humidity percentage change (measured from our two-foot mark) at 70 percent and used less than five cups of water combined in our high and low-level testing. At 42 decibels on high, it’s also surprisingly quiet—so quiet that we kept checking it was actually running when we had it on the lowest setting (our best quiet pick, the Crane Warm & Cool Mist Top Fill Humidifier, is just slightly quieter on high). You can choose between an auto, manual, or sleep mode based on your preferred humidity and light settings. The ambient light indicator on the front of this humidifier also changes color based on your air’s state: orange for dry, green for comfort, and blue for wet. One of the main drawbacks to this dual-temperature model is that it uses a larger amount of wattage than other models we tested. When plugged into a wattage meter, we calculated that this model would cost about $20 (when used 9 hours a day) on its low setting and about $69 (when used 8 hours a day) on its high setting annually. For reference, the median annual cost for this humidifier’s testing group was $5.92 and $11.74, respectively. However, we recognize that some households may not use a humidifier every day or for such an extended period. When it comes to washing this unit, we recommend disassembling it when the water tank is mostly empty, as we found it challenging to move the humidifier for cleaning with a fuller water tank. There are also multiple parts involved in this humidifier’s cleaning disassembly, so you want to be careful with the heating fan on this model, as it can be very warm after use. You may also notice that the water tank cover can be quite moist after running the humidifier for an extended time. We recommend keeping this cover clean to prevent mold growth and dust accumulation.These minor design quirks don’t discount our overall pleasant experience using this humidifier, especially with its gentle, warm mist for those extra-stuffy (or cold) days. How It Performed Long-Term We’ve used this humidifier at least three times a week (sometimes daily!) over two months to help us deal with cold and sinus symptoms. We found that the humidity in our living room made a noticeable difference. Our favorite feature was being able to set our ideal humidity level on our phone. Since this is a powerful humidifier, when it did run constantly, our hygrometer let us know that the air was too moist, so we had to turn it down. While using the auto feature, we only had to refill the humidifier every few days. Cleaning the humidifier was relatively easy. We used tap water during this testing period and only noticed mineral dust under the tank. We rinsed out the tank every time it was empty and made sure we wiped it down when we removed it to avoid future issues. We also cleaned and soaked the tank for 30 minutes with white vinegar every two weeks for a deeper clean. We do want to note it’s best to refill this humidifier in a deeper sink (or with a pitcher). We found that it did not fit in a shallow sink, and we ended up spilling water everywhere. It does fit well in a kitchen sink. We also think it might be a bit too bulky for use in a bedroom, but it is quiet enough for one if you choose to use it there.

Dimensions: 11.4 x 6.14 x 13.93 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 6 liters (1.5 gallons) | Weight: 6 pounds | Room Size: 100-550 square feet



































Best Smart Levoit OasisMist Smart Humidifier Our Ratings Setup 5/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Design 5/5

Ease of Maintenance 4/5

Value 5/5 What We Like Large control panel

Very quiet operation

Easy-to-use app What We Don't Like Descaling is time-consuming While this model from Levoit may look very similar to our best overall pick, it has a few extra smart features that make it an excellent choice for homes that prioritize automation and seamless operation across all devices. The Levoit OasisMist 450S Smart Humidifier performed well during our testing period, and we were especially pleased with its quiet operation. A quick start guide and thorough user manual made setting up this model very easy in just three steps. Unlike most other models on our list that only feature one button or switch, this humidifier has a touchscreen control panel that displays all of its operation features. You can control the humidifier’s operation level, set it to an automatic detection mode, turn off its lights with sleep mode, and switch to warm mist. For the sake of our testing, we stuck to the cool mist levels and noticed that this humidifier offered a very comfortable, gradual humidity change during our 8-hour testing segments. In the VeSync app, you also set up automation so the humidifier turns off when you leave your home for work and turns back on around the time you return. You can even scan your houseplants to create ideal humidity levels based on their needs. However, we did not get a chance to test this feature, so we are unable to speak to its functionality. Like the other humidifiers on our list with larger water tanks, this model was no exception to thorough cleaning needs. While we found it easy to clean and the user manual offered thorough guidance on which parts to remove, the descaling process took about 40 minutes to complete. It also required a large amount of vinegar, which made our testing area (and hands) smell. We will also point out that this humidifier had the most amount of bacteria appear from our culture swab of the water tank. However, this model is relatively easy to clean thanks to a large removable top that allows for complete access to the entire tank. Despite the need for regular cleaning (which is necessary with any humidifier), we love this humidifier’s smart features and think it’s a great alternative to higher-end brand humidifiers at just under $100. How It Performed Long-Term We've used this humidifier at least weekly for seven months at home, finding no reason to store it. Overall, it's incredibly quiet and intuitive to use, and we found plenty of opportunities to use it, especially during the dry Fall months. This humidifier made sleeping at night more comfortable, and it also never ran out of water overnight (in fact, it lasted for 12 hours). We found the VeSync app very easy to use, even for beginners to smart home devices. Once we got the humidifier connected to our WIFI, we easily set up a schedule, humidity target, and more. We also loved how easy it is to remove the water tank, so refilling and washing are both a breeze as well. We did notice a slight film that would form occasionally around the base where the water drains into the machine. However, this was simple to clean with a damp cloth. Dimensions: 11.97 x 10.8 x 6.0 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 4.5 liters | Weight: 5.3 pounds | Room Size: 430 square feet

















Best Splurge Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde Our Ratings Setup 4/5

Design 4/5

Value 5/5 What We Like Fan, air purifier, and humidifier combination

Separate remote control and voice controls

HEPA filter

Tank has a handle and rolls for easy filling What We Don't Like Large As with Dyson's vacuums and hair dryers, the brand's humidifiers feature innovative and well-thought-out designs.The Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde may be one of the largest and the most expensive humidifiers that we tested, but the app-compatible, customizable features make it a standout choice worth the splurge. We think this model would be especially appealing to busy families who may have multiple pets or suffer from allergies and want a reliable humidifier that can purify a home's air simultaneously. This model took the longest of our tested humidifiers to set up, but the overall process was straightforward and still took less than 10 minutes. While the water tank is also large, it fits under most faucets and has wheels to roll back into place. The tank’s large opening also makes for easy cleaning between uses. This Dyson model is controlled by a magnetized remote that sits on top of the machine when not in use, as well as a smartphone app that works with Alexa or Siri.The included HEPA+Carbon Filter cycles out 99.97 percent of airborne particles 0.3 microns or larger, and a permanent catalytic filter decomposes formaldehyde and dust particles. While testing this model, we couldn't see any mist, but we quickly felt it and enjoyed being able to control the direction of flow. Although this model isn't very loud to begin with—it has the slightest whirring sound—you can set it to night mode for a completely silent experience and use the sleep timer if needed. How It Performed Long-Term We've continued testing this humidifier for 18 months, utilizing the humidifier feature during the cold dry months, and the fan and air purifier when the weather warms up. This is a huge plus because we never needed to find the space to store it, and even though it's an expensive purchase compared to smaller units, it's an appliance you can use year-round. We also tested the Dyson humidifier with both regular tap water and distilled water and didn't find any differences between the two. However, over the testing period, we have noticed a white build-up in the tank. The unit is supposed to notify you when it's time to de-scale the tank and it comes with the necessary materials. Although we were never notified to clean it, we were able to clean it out fully with water.

Dimensions: 36.33 x 11.02 x 12.23 inches | Water Tank Capacity: Not listed | Weight: 18 pounds | Room Size: 400 square feet





Best for Plants HoMedics Humidifier Our Ratings Setup 4.5/5

Effectiveness 4.6/5

Design 4.7/5

Ease of Maintenance 4.7/5

Value 4.4/5 What We Like Clear water tank

Timer controls

Doesn’t require frequent refills

Comes with demineralization cartridge What We Don't Like Cannot select a specific nightlight color

Mist output nozzle is difficult to clean The Homedics TotalComfort Humidifier is a great ultrasonic humidifier if you want to upgrade your plantcare game. We think it’s also good for small bedrooms, dens, or offices. It easily increased the humidity of our lab testing room (186.38 square feet) and comes with a demineralization cartridge, so you don’t have to worry about minerals from your water settling onto your plants’ leaves. After our initial lab testing, we put this humidifier to the test at home for two months during a Chicago winter. We found that it helped alleviate a normally dry nose (due to dry heat), since the few times we forgot to put it on, we could really tell a difference. We used it in our bedroom almost every night and found that one tank of water typically lasts about 8 hours on the lower setting, while the higher setting only lasts between 5 to 7 hours. The clear tank makes it easy to monitor the water level. We love that you can easily toggle between timer settings, and the seven-color nightlight is also a fun touch. We do wish you could choose just one color to display rather than watching a cycle of colors, but it’s not a huge issue. However, the cleaning process for this humidifier was a bit more time-consuming than we thought while testing in the lab. We love that it comes with a de-mineralization capsule and haven’t noticed any mineral dust built up (we’ve been using tap water). However, we did notice a brown slime-type residue in the chamber that heats the water—we recommend cleaning that regularly. We also noticed slight calcification on some of the other pieces that was easy to clean with vinegar. It's important to regularly check the mist output nozzle to avoid mold buildup in such a small yet vital spot. It’s a very narrow opening, so we found the best way to clean it is with a cotton swab. The humidifier itself alerts you to clean it every 40 to 60 hours. When this happened, we had to unplug the base, empty out any water, and clean it with toilet paper, or cotton swabs for the smaller areas. If you don’t clean the reservoir and the sensor, the humidifier won’t work, even if you reset the cleaning reminder button.

Cleaning process aside, overall, we’re pleased with this model’s performance, small size, and basic interface, which make it perfect for giving your houseplants the extra dose of humidity they need.

Dimensions: 8.75 x 8.75 x 10.38 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 1.89 liters (0.5 gallons) | Weight: 3.25 pounds | Room Size: 373 square feet

































Best Portable Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier Our Ratings Setup 5/5

Effectiveness 4.5/5

Design 4.5/5

Ease of Maintenance 5/5

Value 4/5 What We Like Very effective at releasing humidity in close proximity

Long battery life

Unique filter What We Don't Like Uses tap water

Expensive Facial mist humidifiers have soared in popularity over the past few years, and we’re big fans of the portability of this humidifier from Hey Dewy. During testing, we couldn’t help but think of all the places where this humidifier could come in handy: At a desk, in the car, on a nightstand, and of course, in the bathroom as part of a skincare routine. The setup process for this tiny but powerful device was straightforward, but we should mention that we initially tested it with distilled water (despite the user manual's warnings against doing so) to figure out why it shouldn't be used in this model. The distilled water made this humidifier leak, and the mist output was not as strong. Once we switched to tap water, we had much better results with this humidifier and enjoyed both its continuous and intermittent mist settings. You do have to let this humidifier “soak” for 10 minutes after filling it with water and before turning it on, which is a step we have not encountered with other models. We were hesitant about using this humidifier with tap water because tap water has minerals in it that can then leave a residue on surfaces, but we did not notice any residue after using this humidifier for multiple 8-hour periods. The accompanying filter, the Hey Dewy H20 Filter, is designed to filter out excess minerals and pollutants before being dispersed as a mist, which we think contributed to the lack of residue on any nearby surfaces. We noticed a more immediate humidity difference when using this model on the intermittent setting, and it also had a distinct hum when dispensing mist. Still, it wasn’t necessarily disruptive or any louder than typing on a keyboard. We also were able to use the intermittent setting for longer than 8 hours without having to recharge this humidifier, but we did learn that if using the continuous setting, you should keep it plugged in. While the continuous mist didn’t feel as immediately cooling as the intermittent mist output, it was still comfortable and effective at increasing humidity as far as 3 feet away. Despite its effectiveness and small footprint, we recognize that this model is expensive. We still think it’s a worthy splurge, especially if you’re looking for a personal humidifier rather than a model that can increase an entire room’s humidity. How It Performed Long-Term We put this tiny humidifier to the test with regular use over nine months and still think it's a great option for anyone who wants a humidifier at their desk or nightstand, or a portable option for traveling (especially since you don't have to worry about traveling with distilled water). We did notice a comfortable change in the humidity directly surrounding this model and found it only needed to be turned on for an hour or so during the day because it also affected the air's temperature. We also enjoyed using it at night on a bedside table. While its water tank would always run out around the 8-hour mark, it still made falling asleep more comfortable.Although we still think this tiny unit is easy to clean—a process similar to cleaning out a water bottle—we needed to use a Q-tip and white vinegar occasionally to clean out the spout. The manufacturer also recommends de-scaling every six months. Dimensions: 7 x 3 x 3 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 12 ounces | Weight: Not listed | Room Size: Not Applicable









Best for Small Rooms Vicks EasyCare+ TopFill Ultrasonic Humidifier Our Ratings Setup 5/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Design 4.8/5

Ease of Maintenance 5/5

Value 4/5 What We Like Very effective on high setting

Does not need to be refilled often

Separate compartment for essential oils

Quiet What We Don't Like Not as effective on lower setting We love the Vicks EasyCare+ Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier as a compact yet effective option for a small bedroom, home office, or kid’s playroom. While testing, we found it incredibly easy to control and adjust the humidity level on the dial, as well as easy to fill under a sink or with a pitcher. You also don’t have to worry about replacing a filter or cleaning extra components on this humidifier, as it is filter-free. In the 186.36-square-foot testing room in our lab, we didn't find much of a difference in the humidity level when the dial was on the lowest setting. However, it quickly increased humidity towards the higher end of the dial. Plus, this humidifier was shockingly quiet. We only heard the occasional water drop and a very steady hum. It also only used 4 out of the 10 cups of water we initially put in the tank (over a 3-hour period), so you could run this humidifier for an entire workday and still have water remaining in its tank. Along with its tabletop size and quiet operation, we love that you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil into a separate vapor compartment. The compartment ensures the oil doesn’t mix with your water (and becomes a diffuser) and allows you to add Vicks’ VapoSteam or the brand’s VapoPads when you’re feeling especially congested. All in all, this small but mighty humidifier packs a punch on its highest setting while remaining quiet and limiting water usage. How It Performed Long-Term For the past two months, we’ve used this humidifier on the low or medium settings at home to help alleviate allergy or cold symptoms. We used a hygrometer to measure the difference after about a half hour of use and noticed a 9 percent difference (35 to 44 percent humidity), confirming our lab findings that this is a powerful humidifier for small spaces. We also loved the slots for the Vick’s pad, which makes them easy to pop in when needed. We could get about two nights of use without having to refill with water, which is a nice time saver. And when needed, it is very easy to fill up under the faucet, since the opening is very large, and this is a lightweight unit to carry (about 3 pounds). We also found this humidifier very easy to maintain. While our home has medium to hard water, we did use tap water, and never noticed any mineral deposit build-up. However, we were very proactive with weekly deep cleaning (based on the included instructions). For example, we used vinegar to descale it once and did a full clean with bleach twice during the two months. We also rinsed it out when we refilled it. We also liked that it has no filter that you need to replace or clean, which could add to the upkeep.

Dimensions: 8.6 x 8.5 x 8.6 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 2.27 liters (0.6 gallons) | Weight: 3.3 pounds | Room Size: 250-400 square feet















Best Quiet Crane Warm & Cool Mist Top Fill Humidifier Our Ratings Setup 5/5

Effectiveness 4.9/5

Design 4.7/5

Ease of Maintenance 4/5

Value 4.3/5 What We Like Intuitive touch controls

Baby humidity mode

Remote control included

360-degree swivel mist nozzle What We Don't Like Moderate cleaning regimen required We’ve dubbed the Crane Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier one of the quietest models we’ve tested to date, and a handful of extra features make it even more of a standout model. During testing, it measured just 40 decibels (38 on low), the lowest measurement we recorded during this test (about the sound of a whisper). Despite its more advanced interface, we had no issue setting this model up in our testing room (which was 257.31 square feet). However, you are supposed to clean the ceramic ball filter—the process for which is thoroughly outlined in the instruction manual—which we did not have time to do within our testing window. We noticed no major flaws in the model’s performance after skipping this step. It was easy to set the fan and monitor the humidity level, but we noticed the digital humidistat typically read five percent lower than the external hygrometers we used during testing. Even though this model is easy to control with the onboard touch lights, we also love that it comes with a remote, so you can adjust settings from your bed or while sitting across the room. However, we found the remote to be a bit finicky, so you may have to figure out the ideal angle and distance to make sure your controls are adjusted as you want. You’ll also find an optional night light feature, warm mist setting, and UV ionization settings on this humidifier, which set it apart from other basic models we’ve tested (especially given its middle-of-the-market price). There’s also a baby mode, which sets the ideal humidity to 55 percent, turns on the UV ionization, and automatically lowers the fan levels to maintain a 55 percent humidity once reached. On top of all those features, you can also swivel the mist nozzle 360 degrees to reach you no matter your location relative to the unit. All of these features do require more maintenance than other humidifiers we’ve tested, so this model may not be for you if you plan to use it often and don’t want a high-maintenance routine. The manufacturer recommends changing the water daily, a daily rinsing between uses, and weekly cleanings. To clean it, you must soak the tank in a vinegar-water mixture for at least 20 minutes, rinse, and wipe down all other parts with a dry cloth. Needless to say, we always recommend properly caring for any air quality appliance, but we recognize busy schedules can conflict with any cleaning routine. Despite this humidifier’s rigorous cleaning needs, we think it’s an incredible appliance that makes it easy to know exactly how much humidity is in your air and easily adjust it. How It Performed-Long Term While the cleaning process can be a bit lengthy, during two more months of testing, we think this humidifier's features make it well worth the effort. When we were taking it out of the box, we thought it might be too bulky for a bedroom, but it's so quiet, and it has a helpful nightlight, so it's a nice addition if you have the space. The tank size was also impressive: On the auto mode during the winter months, a full tank lasted for 12 hours (a true "set it and forget it" experience, at least for half a day) and we felt more comfortable after a night with it on. The tank is a little on the heavy side when full, but the handle was helpful. We were able to fill it easily in the kitchen sink, but we did find it a little hard to place the tank back into the humidifier the first few times we used it. We put it in the wrong way and spilled water on the nightstand, so we recommend just making sure you have it lined up in the right direction. Dimensions: 9.5 x 13 x 8 inches | Water Tank Capacity: 4.54 liters (1.2 gallons) | Weight: 7.5 pounds | Room Size: 500 square feet



























