Weight Watchers Burrito Bowls Low Smart Points - Recipe Diaries (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Burrito bowls are a great recipe to use up a ton of awesome and healthy pantry staples if you're on a weight loss journey or healthy lifestyle. Corn, black beans, and cauliflower rice are so low in points and will help keep you full for hours depending on if you're on the purple plan, green, or blue plan. Great for meal prepping as well. ⁠

If you're looking for even more of my most popular recipes for Weight Watchers check out the recipe index page. There's over 400 recipes there for you to follow. Or check out my Crock Pot Turkey Chili or the famous Egg Roll in a Bowl.

Hey everyone who actually reads these blog posts. If you want to see how these burrito bowls are made, check out myyoutube channel. I posted a whole entire video on What I Ate in a Day on the new Weight Watchers Freestyle Program. I also have a Tiktok page now. Come follow me at @jennarecipediaries

Ingredients for Burrito Bowls (Zero Point Options)

Chicken - When the weather is nice out grill your chicken breasts! I'll season my chicken breasts with fajita seasoning and cook them on the grill. The taste of grilled chicken is way better and doing it this way instead of using ground chicken actually reminds me of a real burrito bowl that you'd get at say like Chipotle or Moe's. Use cooking spray instead of oil to cook your chicken. Air Fryer Chicken Breasts

Ground Chicken - My original recipe below calls for ground chicken. I prefer these burrito bowls using grilled chicken breasts but ground chicken is just another option to do if you ever want to change it up. 99% fat-free turkey can also be used.

Black Beans - I try to eat low sodium foods so I always look for less sodium canned black beans. Same goes with canned corn.

Corn - This is a fun topping to put on burrito bowls in the Sumemetime. People with smokers can try my Easy Smoked Corn on the Cob

Green Onions - optional

Kraft Fat-Free cheese - ¼ cup of fat-free cheese is 0 points. Anything beyond that amount is more.

Plain Greek yogurt - Greek yogurt is a great substitute for sour cream and it is zero points!

Other Optional Toppings

Rice - I do not like anything cauliflower but I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE rice. Rice is awesome but if you like cauliflower rice feel free to use it. I'm not stopping you! Different types of rice will be different points. I always cook a batch of whatever I have on hand and measure out ½ cup. Then I start piling on the other ingredients.

Long grain white rice: ½ cup for 3 points

Minute Rice White, Instant Rice, Premium Long Grain: 1 cup for 5 points

Brown Instant Rice: ½ cup for 5 points

You have to try this with The Best Damn Guacamole Ever.

Easy Smoked Queso and Smoked Salsa are a fun option to add on top of the Burrito Bowls

Proteins: If you are not into zero point foods like ground chicken you can sub a lean ground beef, pork, or air fryer steak. - You will have to check the smartpoints for these on their app.

How do you meal prep Burrito Bowls?

Burrito bowls are super simple to meal prep! On a Sunday or whenever you prefer to meal prep, cook your protein and rice. Let the chicken and rice cool down and place all the ingredients minus the avocado in a glass meal prep container. They have those little 1 oz containers you can buy at the store and you can use those for the cheese, greek yogurt, and avocado.

Recipe FAQs

Can I sub cauliflower rice to make it zero points? You sure can if you like cauliflower! I am not a fan of it so that is why I used rice. I tried cauliflower quite a few times and it's just not my thing. I'd rather save my points for real rice. 🙂 See Also 24 Crazy Delicious Recipes That Are Super Low-Carb

More Great Recipes to Try:

Mini Cherry Cheesecakes

Rotel Tacos (Tiktok Recipe)

Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwiches

THE CHEWY Chocolate Chip Cookie

If you tried this Burrito Bowl Recipe or any other recipe on my website, please please leave a 🌟 star rating and let me know how you go in the 📝 comments below. I love hearing from you! Follow along on Tiktok @jennarecipediaries

Print

Weight Watchers Burrito Bowls ★★★★★5 from 11 reviews Author: Jenna

Prep Time: 20min

Cook Time: 3-5min

Total Time: 25min

Yield: 6 1 x Print Recipe Description Burrito bowls are a great recipe to use up a ton of awesome and healthy pantry staples if you're on a weight loss journey or healthy lifestyle. Scale Ingredients 1 ½ pounds of chicken - ground (98% fat-free)

pounds of chicken - ground (98% fat-free) 1 packet of Mrs. Dash low sodium taco seasoning or any taco seasoning packet

packet of Mrs. Dash low sodium taco seasoning or any taco seasoning packet 1 15 oz can of black beans

15 oz can of black beans 1 15 oz can of corn

15 oz can of corn 4 roma tomatoes, chopped

roma tomatoes, chopped 1 bunch of scallions, chopped

bunch of scallions, chopped 6 tablespoons or more of Fat Free Salsa or Pico De Gallo

or more of Fat Free Salsa or Pico De Gallo 12 tablespoons of Fat Free Cheddar Cheese

of Fat Free Cheddar Cheese Rice of choice cooked, see notes above

6 dollops or tablespoons of Greek Yogurt ( optional) Instructions In a non stick skillet cook the chicken until brown and no longer pink. Add the taco seasoning packet and ¾ cup of water. Simmer for 3 to 5 minutes and remove from heat. Gather or prep all the ingredients while the ground chicken is cooking. Open the can of black beans and corn. Dice the tomatoes and green onion. In a medium sauce pan add 1 cup of Instant Rice and 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil and remove from heat and cover until all the water is absorbed. Now it's time to make the burrito bowls. Add ½ cup of rice to a bowl and then top with all the ingredients you just prepared. Enjoy. Notes My WW Personal Points: 3 Click here to see in recipe builder (will have to log in) # of servings is listed as yields underneath the recipe name Category: Easy

Method: Stovetop

Cuisine: American Nutrition Serving Size: 1

Calories: 355

Sugar: 5g

Sodium: 372mg

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Unsaturated Fat: 1g

Carbohydrates: 60g

Fiber: 5g

Protein: 25g Keywords: burrito bowls

Disclaimer: Please do not use the nutrition info in the recipe to figure out the points. It has zero-point foods included in the data. The recipe builder will be more accurate.