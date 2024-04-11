Weight Watchers Chili Recipe for ZERO Points! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This healthy three bean and ground lean meat Weight Watchers chili recipe is ZERO points on the Freestyle and My WW Blue program! It’s filling and delicious. Make in the pressure cooker, Instant Pot, or crockpot!

You can also scroll down to the bottom of the post to get the recipe card and a video of how this delicious WW turkey chili is made.

I’m so excited to share this Weight Watchers chili recipe. When I say that we eat this chili every single day, I’m not exaggerating. I like Weight Watchers dinner recipes not just because they are low calorie, but they make me feel full when I usually get hungry at night. This is one of those chilis that will leave you feeling satisfied!

We make this turkey chili in our pressure cooker and then eat out of the container for lunch or dinner – and then we repeat the process. It’s a great one for meal prep because it stores well and lasts all week. I will put this up against any classic chili recipe!

Why? Because it’s easy to make, quick (though you can make it in a slow cooker), and inexpensive. AND of course, because it has ZERO Weight Watchers Freestyle Points (get the full list of zero point foods here).

That means if I have this turkey chili for a meal with a steamed veggie or fruit side, I’ve got a zero point meal. Low calorie, low fat. Boom!

WW Chili Recipe

I joined Weight Watchers several months ago before switch to the Freestyle program. I had just gotten used to the SmartPoints and was hesitant about Freestyle at first, but now I’ve embraced it and I love that the points roll over and also that I get some “freebie” foods.

And that’s where this Weight Watchers chili recipe comes into play! I’ve been working on this recipe for awhile, testing different ingredients until I found something I liked.

Note: the meat must be 99% fat free to be ZERO points. I rotate between chicken and turkey (depending on what I’m craving), but it’s always 99% fat free. If you decide to do a different meat, you’ll need to add that to your recipe and recalculate the points!

Points By Program

If you aren’t on the Freestyle program, here’s a quick guide to the WW points for this particular recipe. As I said, the program I am on is Freestyle, so that’s the point value I use.

Freestyle – 0 points

– 0 points MyWW Blue Plan (same as Freestyle) – 0 points Green Plan – 7 points

Old Points – 5 points

– 5 points SmartPoints – 7 points

Ingredients and Garnish

While this recipe is great as-is, I also like to add any veggies from the kitchen that I need to use up. I’ve added, at various times: sweet potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, corn, zucchini, and more. If the veggies have points, you’ll have to add those, but so many don’t.

Keep in mind that if you add anything to what is already here, you might need to add some chicken broth or beef broth to keep the consistency right. This is a great recipe for making “your own” – and it’s nearly impossible to mess up.

Once this turkey chili is made, don’t forget to add garnishments (which may add to the points value). Depending on the day, I might add tortilla chips, chives, reduced fat cheese, or light sour cream.

This WW chili recipe is easy and SO DELICIOUS even just as is, but you have a lot of options. You’re going to love this recipe and want to include it as part of your regular meal plan. Especially in fall and winter.

Slow Cooker or Pressure Cooker

One other thing to note about this recipe – I made it in the slow cooker at first, but Imuch prefer it in the pressure cooker.

Funny side note: I got this Crock-Pot 6Qt pressure cookerbut it took me awhile to get brave enough to use the pressure cooking functions. It slow cooks as well, so that’s what I did for weeks before I finally got the onions to push the Beans/Chili button.

I can tell a difference in slow cooking vs. pressure cooking with this recipe. Slow cooked chili tastes better to me the next day after the flavors have had a chance to meld.

In the pressure cooker, this Weight Watchers chili recipe tastes great immediately! Here’s how to make it.

Easy Chili Recipe

Ingredients

Ground lean chicken or ground lean turkey – l lb (must be 99% free to be zero points!)

2 15 oz. cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 15 oz. cans black beans, drained and rinsed

2 15 oz. cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed

3 10 oz. cans Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies

15 oz. can tomato sauce

1/2 T cumin

1/2 T oregano

1 T chili powder

Cayenne pepper (pinch, if you like hot)

2 – 3 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

1 lime, quartered

Directions

Pressure Cooker or Instant Pot Instructions

1. Place the ground lean meat in your pressure cooker or Instant Pot. Use the Sauté or Brown function on your device to cook the meat.

2. Pour all of the other ingredients into the pressure cooker except the lime. Quarter your lime and squeeze the juice into the pot. Throw the rind away.

3. Select the Beans/Chili button or Meat/Stew button. Start your machine. Make sure the pressure valve is closed. It will cook for 20 – 35 minutes depending on the machine you use (mine is 20!).

4. Release the pressure from your cooker and serve.

Slow Cooker Instructions

1. Cut up the onion.

2. Spray a cooking pan with fat free cooking spray, and sauté the onion on high heat for a few minutes.

3. Add the lean ground meat to the pan and cook until the meat is brown (stirring occasionally), about 5 – 7 minutes.

4. Pour the meat (with the juices) and the onions into the slow cooker.

5. Pour all of the other ingredients into the slow cooker except the lime. Quarter your lime and squeeze the juice into the pot. Throw the rind away.

See Also 20 Creative Paleo Lemon Recipes - Paleo Grubs

6. Cook your chili on high for 3 1/2 – 4 hours.

7. Serve this homemade chili right away!

NOTE: If you’re on the SmartPoints or myWW Green program, this chili is 7 points per serving. Any additional garnishments will have to be calculated based on the WW program you’re in; this is a Freestyle recipe.

Yield: 10 people Weight Watchers Chili This healthy three bean and ground lean meat Weight Watchers chili recipe is ZERO points on the Freestyle program! It's filling and delicious. Make in the pressure cooker or crockpot! Yield: about 1 1/3 cups per serving Prep Time10 minutes Cook Time25 minutes Total Time35 minutes Ingredients 1 lb Ground lean chicken or ground lean turkey

2 15 oz cans kidney beans, (drained and rinsed)

2 15 oz cans black beans, (drained and rinsed)

2 15 oz cans pinto beans, (drained and rinsed)

3 10 oz cans Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies

1 15 oz can tomato sauce

1/2 T cumin

1/2 T oregano

1 T chili powder

2-3 cloves garlic, (minced)

1 onion, diced

1 lime, quartered Instructions If you are using a pressure cooker or Instant Pot: Place the ground lean meat in your pressure cooker or Instant Pot. Use the Sauté or Brown function on your device to cook the meat. Pour all of the other ingredients into the pressure cooker except the lime. Quarter your lime and squeeze the juice into the pot. Throw the rind away. Select the Beans/Chili button or Meat/Stew button. Start your machine. Make sure the pressure valve is closed. It will cook for 20 - 35 minutes depending on the machine you use (mine is 20!). Release the pressure from your cooker and serve. If you are using a slow cooker: Cut up the onion. Spray a cooking pan with fat free cooking spray, and sauté the onion for a few minutes. Add the lean ground meat to the pan and cook until the meat is brown, about 5 - 7 minutes. Pour the meat (with the juices) and the onions into the slow cooker. Pour all of the other ingredients into the slow cooker except the lime. Quarter your lime and squeeze the juice into the pot. Throw the rind away. Cook your chili on high for 3 1/2 - 4 hours. Serve hot, adding any garnishments you like (they may count for points!). Nutrition Information: Yield: 10 Serving Size: 1 1/3 cup

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 291Total Fat: 2.2gSaturated Fat: 0.2gCholesterol: 28mgSodium: 1127mgCarbohydrates: 45.3gFiber: 14.2gSugar: 5.8gProtein: 24.3g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a rating or share a photo onPinterest!

Are you ready to see a video of how this chili recipe was made? Just click “PLAY” on the video in this post!

For reference, here’s what my Crock-Pot looks like. I love this thing! It is both a slow cooker and an Instant Pot in one: Crock-Pot 6qt 8-in-1 Multi-Use Express Crock Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker

For more Weight Watchers recipes, meals, tips, and more, check out the following articles: